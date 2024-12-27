30YO Woman Missing Since Christmas Eve Meets “Heartbreaking” End While Saving Her Dog

ADVERTISEMENT

In an attempt to save her rescue dog, a woman was found dead after reportedly falling into a freezing lake. The lifeless body of Owen Kasozi, from Massachusetts, USA, was discovered in Wenham Lake at the J.C. Philips Nature Preserve in Beverly on Christmas Day after going missing while walking her dog on Christmas Eve.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by Kasozi’s sister, Alexandria Nakato Kasozi, Kasozi fell into a pond in the park and succumbed to the cold.

The grieving family, which has described Kasozi as a “vibrant soul who brought joy and laughter to everyone she met,” has raised $17,355 at the time of writing.

As per the GoFundMe page, the money raised will contribute to Kasozi’s “dignified farewell.”

Kasozi has since revealed that her sister had seemingly attempted to save her rescue dog, Bokka, from falling into the frozen pond.

Accompanied by a heartwarming video of Kasozi and her beloved four-legged friend, A. Kasozi wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday (December 26): “Owen Kasozi selflessly adopted BOKKA from another state after it had endured a natural disaster.

“She showered him with love, nurtured him back to health, and revitalized his spirit.”

“She was his guardian angel and continued to save him even when he strayed onto an icy pond.

“Tragically, she slipped, cracked the ice, and sacrificed her life. BOKKA’s safety is a testament to her boundless love.

“You will be deeply missed, my love, your radiant smile and compassionate heart will be remembered forever.”

The 30-year-old was found deceased in Wenham Lake in Beverly, Beverly Police Chief John G. LeLacheur and Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announced in a press release on Wednesday (December 25).

Kasozi was last seen entering the J.C. Phillips Nature Preserve in Beverly near Wenham Lake at approximately 3 p.m.

Upon not returning, a search that involved the Beverly Police Department, Beverly Fire Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to Tucker’s office, the MSP Airwing unit, and the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council was conducted.

Authorities had initially said that Kasozi was believed to have been walking Bokka in the nature preserve, a popular dog-walking location, prior to her disappearance, according to the press release.

The dog was subsequently located without Kasozi in another area called Topsfield. Consequently, no foul play is suspected at this time.

Nevertheless, the official cause of death has yet to be determined by an investigation being conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, as per the press release.

“On behalf of the Beverly Police Department, I would like to pass along our sincere condolences to the family of Owen Kasozi,” LeLacheur Beverly Police Chief said.

He added: “I would also like to thank all the first responders for being able to give the family some degree of closure in the wake of this difficult search process.”

Essex County District Attorney Tucker further stated: “This is not the search outcome that anyone was hoping for.”

“We appreciate the efforts of all our law enforcement partners who worked diligently over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to locate Owen Kasozi.

“Our thoughts are with her family as they begin to cope with this painful loss.”

Holiday weekends typically see increased water-related accidents. As Melissa Rinehart, a Natural Resources Management chief, explained: “Holiday weekends trend high for water-related accidents and fatalities.

“Chances of drowning in cold water are five times higher.”

While walking on ice is never entirely risk-free, there are important precautions that can significantly reduce the chances of falling through and help ensure survival if a fall occurs.

According to the Survival Skills Guide, clear, blue ice is the strongest and safest to walk on, provided it’s at least four inches thick (approximately 10 centimeters).

Meanwhile, snow ice is weaker due to air pockets, and grey or slush ice indicates water presence, making it unsafe.

Additionally, ice thickness varies, so it’s important to check every 150 feet (approximately 46 meters), especially near shores or in large bodies of water, where ice can be thinner, and currents can weaken it further.

Factors like snow cover, fluctuating temperatures, changing water levels, and structures like logs or bridges absorbing heat can also impact ice safety, making it crucial to test the ice for thickness and watch for cracks or depressions before venturing out.

Before walking on ice, a person should always tell someone of their destination and expected return time.

One should regularly check ice thickness and avoid standing together with others in a group, as spreading out reduces risk.

Moreover, a person should be prepared with safety equipment, such as a flotation device (except in vehicles), a waterproof cell phone or locator beacon, and an ice safety kit with essentials like ice picks, a throw bag, and an ice chisel.

In a survival situation on suspect ice, a person should distribute their weight evenly by low-crawling with their hands and legs to avoid breaking through.

If you fall through, remember the 1-10-1 guideline, Survival Skills Guide urges. This consists of: 1 minute of cold shock, where controlling your breathing is crucial; 10 minutes before you lose movement and need to escape, using ice picks if necessary; and 1 hour before hypothermia sets in, where you may lose consciousness.

