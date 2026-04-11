Man Dating Dad-Aged Partner Defends Relationship Despite Past Attraction To Women

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A couple’s relationship has been getting a lot of attention online after they opened up about how they met and how things turned serious between them.

A 23-year-old Drake and a 42-year-old Mark shared that they never expected to end up together, especially since both said they had only been attracted to women before.

But what really got people talking wasn’t just their story; it was the age gap and the reactions they’ve been getting from others, both in public and online.

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Highlights Drake, 23, and Mark, 42, revealed that they both identified as heteros*xual before meeting on a professional film set and falling in love.

The couple addressed the frequent assumption that they are father and son.

Despite their 19-year age difference, the pair described themselves as peers, with Drake jokingly adding that he often takes the lead in their relationship.

Two gay men defended their relationship and shared how they met

Image credits: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

On March 11, a video shared on the Love Don’t Judge YouTube channel, Drake and Mark shared that they first met while working together on the set of an adult film around a year and a half ago.

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What started as a professional collaboration quickly turned into something more, with the two saying they “fell in love after [their] collab.”

In the clip, both admitted they did not expect to end up in a same-s*x relationship.

Image credits: mrklax_2.0

“I never thought I could be in a serious relationship with a man; I always thought I was attracted to women,” Drake said, explaining that he had multiple girlfriends in high school before meeting Mark.

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He added that while he had been “a little curious,” it was Mark who helped him come out of his shell.

Mark shared a similar experience. “I had no idea I had a gay bone in my body,” he said, describing how growing up in the Midwest came with a more traditional path.

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Image credits: drakevonx

“You go to high school, then college, then you play football, then you get married to a woman.”

He explained that moving to California changed his perspective. “I realized that you don’t have to live that way — and it felt right.”

After their story went viral online, people shared mixed reactions

Image credits: Love Don’t Judge

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The couple’s nearly 20-year age difference became one of the most talked-about aspects of their relationship.

In the video, Drake revealed that when they are out together, people often assume Mark is his father.

“When we’re out, people will look and go, ‘Oh, is this your dad?’” he shared.

Image credits: Love Don’t Judge

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Mark also addressed the assumption as well, adding, “People immediately think I’m trying to prey on someone half my age, but really Drake’s the boss here.”

He added that Drake had even taught him more about the industry they both work in.

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The couple also pushed back on stereotypes about age-gap dynamics. “I see Drake as my peer despite the years difference,” Mark said, while Drake joked that he is actually the one who takes control, adding, “I like to be daddy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Don’t Judge (@lovedontjudgeshow)

As their story gained attention, online reactions were divided.

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“They never thought they were gay before, but I bet the film was a gay one,” one person wrote.

“Well, that certainly adds a new meaning to ‘like father, like son,’” another commented.

Image credits: mrklax_2.0

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Others focused on the age difference itself. “Looks like his very young child,” one user wrote, while another said, “That’s nothing in age difference, I know of an extremely fit, young older 72-year-old dating a vibrant 19-year-old.”

Some, however, defended the relationship. “Nothing to ‘defend’! Nobody’s business who someone else is dating, as long as they’re consenting adults,” one comment read.

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This isn’t the first instance where age gaps in relationship have divided opinion

Image credits: drakevonx

Discussions around age-gap relationships are not new, and research suggests that experiences can vary widely.

According to Psych Central, studies have found that couples with larger age differences may see faster declines in relationship satisfaction over time compared to those closer in age.

“Relationship satisfaction decreased slightly for couples with age gaps of four to six years and continued to decrease for couples with an age gap of seven or more years.”

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Research published in the Journal of Population Economics noted that couples with a larger age gap “had a faster decline in relationship satisfaction in their first six to 10 years of marriage than similarly aged couples.”

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At the same time, smaller gaps, particularly between one and three years, are considered more common and often linked to higher satisfaction levels.

However, real-life examples continue to challenge those patterns. In one case shared on Reddit, a couple with a 45-year age gap shared that they built a life together despite early criticism from family.

“I really don’t care what people on the street say about it,” one partner said, reflecting a perspective that many echoed online.

“How much they got paid to act this?” questioned one user

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