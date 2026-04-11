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Man Dating Dad-Aged Partner Defends Relationship Despite Past Attraction To Women
Young man wearing a blue bow tie and black suit, relating to man dating dad-aged partner and past attraction to women.
Couples, Relationships

Man Dating Dad-Aged Partner Defends Relationship Despite Past Attraction To Women

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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A couple’s relationship has been getting a lot of attention online after they opened up about how they met and how things turned serious between them.

A 23-year-old Drake and a 42-year-old Mark shared that they never expected to end up together, especially since both said they had only been attracted to women before.

But what really got people talking wasn’t just their story; it was the age gap and the reactions they’ve been getting from others, both in public and online.

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    Highlights
    • Drake, 23, and Mark, 42, revealed that they both identified as heteros*xual before meeting on a professional film set and falling in love.
    • The couple addressed the frequent assumption that they are father and son.
    • Despite their 19-year age difference, the pair described themselves as peers, with Drake jokingly adding that he often takes the lead in their relationship.

    Two gay men defended their relationship and shared how they met

    Young man in a black suit with a blue bow tie and vest posing at an awards event, related to dad-aged partner dating.

    Image credits: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

    On March 11, a video shared on the Love Don’t Judge YouTube channel, Drake and Mark shared that they first met while working together on the set of an adult film around a year and a half ago.

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    What started as a professional collaboration quickly turned into something more, with the two saying they “fell in love after [their] collab.”

    In the clip, both admitted they did not expect to end up in a same-s*x relationship.

    Man dating dad-aged partner posing outdoors with urban background, addressing past attraction to women in relationship.

    Image credits: mrklax_2.0

    Comment saying Oh please, related to man dating dad-aged partner defending relationship despite past attraction to women.

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    “I never thought I could be in a serious relationship with a man; I always thought I was attracted to women,” Drake said, explaining that he had multiple girlfriends in high school before meeting Mark.

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    He added that while he had been “a little curious,” it was Mark who helped him come out of his shell.

    Mark shared a similar experience. “I had no idea I had a gay bone in my body,” he said, describing how growing up in the Midwest came with a more traditional path.

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    Young man with curly hair wearing chains and graphic tee, posing confidently while discussing dad-aged partner dating experience

    Image credits: drakevonx

    “You go to high school, then college, then you play football, then you get married to a woman.”

    He explained that moving to California changed his perspective. “I realized that you don’t have to live that way — and it felt right.”

    After their story went viral online, people shared mixed reactions

    Young man with curly hair and chain necklace standing with dad-aged partner wearing a cap, defending their relationship.

    Image credits: Love Don’t Judge

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    Comment on dating a dad-aged partner shared on social media, expressing frustration with queerbaiting behavior.

    The couple’s nearly 20-year age difference became one of the most talked-about aspects of their relationship.

    In the video, Drake revealed that when they are out together, people often assume Mark is his father.

    “When we’re out, people will look and go, ‘Oh, is this your dad?’” he shared.

    Two men sharing a kiss, highlighting a man dating a dad-aged partner and defending their unique relationship.

    Image credits: Love Don’t Judge

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    Mark also addressed the assumption as well, adding, “People immediately think I’m trying to prey on someone half my age, but really Drake’s the boss here.”

    He added that Drake had even taught him more about the industry they both work in.

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    The couple also pushed back on stereotypes about age-gap dynamics. “I see Drake as my peer despite the years difference,” Mark said, while Drake joked that he is actually the one who takes control, adding, “I like to be daddy.”

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    As their story gained attention, online reactions were divided.

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    “They never thought they were gay before, but I bet the film was a gay one,” one person wrote.

    “Well, that certainly adds a new meaning to ‘like father, like son,’” another commented.

    Man dating dad-aged partner lying together, showing affection and connection in a relaxed intimate setting.

    Image credits: mrklax_2.0

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    Comment on social media about a man dating a dad-aged partner, defending relationship despite past attraction to women.

    Others focused on the age difference itself. “Looks like his very young child,” one user wrote, while another said, “That’s nothing in age difference, I know of an extremely fit, young older 72-year-old dating a vibrant 19-year-old.”

    Some, however, defended the relationship. “Nothing to ‘defend’! Nobody’s business who someone else is dating, as long as they’re consenting adults,” one comment read.

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    This isn’t the first instance where age gaps in relationship have divided opinion

    Young man and his dad-aged partner posing in casual clothes, highlighting man dating dad-aged partner relationship.

    Image credits: drakevonx

    Discussions around age-gap relationships are not new, and research suggests that experiences can vary widely.

    According to Psych Central, studies have found that couples with larger age differences may see faster declines in relationship satisfaction over time compared to those closer in age.

    “Relationship satisfaction decreased slightly for couples with age gaps of four to six years and continued to decrease for couples with an age gap of seven or more years.”

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    Research published in the Journal of Population Economics noted that couples with a larger age gap “had a faster decline in relationship satisfaction in their first six to 10 years of marriage than similarly aged couples.”

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    At the same time, smaller gaps, particularly between one and three years, are considered more common and often linked to higher satisfaction levels.

    However, real-life examples continue to challenge those patterns. In one case shared on Reddit, a couple with a 45-year age gap shared that they built a life together despite early criticism from family.

    “I really don’t care what people on the street say about it,” one partner said, reflecting a perspective that many echoed online.

    “How much they got paid to act this?” questioned one user

    Comment on social media by user @tineeew stating this is definitely fake with 334 likes and dislike and reply icons visible.

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    User comment criticizing actors badly, posted 3 weeks ago, with 5 likes and laughing emoji, discussing entertainment quality.

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    Man dating dad-aged partner shares thoughts on relationship and past attraction to women in a candid social media comment.

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    Comment from user gabrielm925 stating they confirmed the couple is official on TikTok and Instagram.

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    Comment on social media denying man dating dad-aged partner relationship, defending past attraction to women.

     

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    j_maxx avatar
    J. Maxx
    J. Maxx
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trey Von's "Drake" brother is the actual Gay one, and Trey just does Gay-$-Pay as a side hustle. This whole thing is just a PR stunt to make bucks, but who cares if they both consent and both are adults?

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    j_maxx avatar
    J. Maxx
    J. Maxx
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trey Von's "Drake" brother is the actual Gay one, and Trey just does Gay-$-Pay as a side hustle. This whole thing is just a PR stunt to make bucks, but who cares if they both consent and both are adults?

    0
    0points
    reply
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