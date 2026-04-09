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“Being At Work Makes Me Ugly”: People Are Complaining About “Office Air” And Sharing Pics As Proof
Close-up of a woman showing skin irritation at work, highlighting complaints about office air affecting appearance.
Economy & Labor, Society

“Being At Work Makes Me Ugly”: People Are Complaining About “Office Air” And Sharing Pics As Proof

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How do you feel after a long day in the office? Perhaps your neck is tight from typing all day, and your eyes are aching from staring at your computer screen. But there’s a chance that you even look different from how you did when you rolled up to your desk at 9 a.m. 

Corporate workers on TikTok have been sharing photos of the glow-downs that they experience throughout the day and blaming “office air” as the culprit. Apparently, being in an office sucks the joy out of you and the moisture out of your skin. Below, you’ll find examples that have been shared online, as well as an explanation as to why exactly this happens.

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    Office workers have been posting photos of their daily glow-downs and claiming that “office air” is the culprit

    A woman shows effects of office air on her skin and hair from morning to afternoon inside an office setting.

    Image credits: noadonlan

    Many report that their hair, skin, and makeup look noticeably worse after spending hours at work

    Woman wearing a white sweater shows effects of office air on her appearance from 9am to 12pm in a workplace setting.

    Image credits: noadonlan

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    Woman in an office shows changes in appearance from 9am to 11am, illustrating complaints about office air effects.

    Image credits: noadonlan

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman’s face at 9 AM and 7 PM demonstrating effects of office air.

    Image credits: bypresleemae

    Two side-by-side photos showing a woman’s changing appearance at work, highlighting complaints about office air.

    Image credits: hopedough

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    Experts say that the dry air in office buildings is likely what’s responsible

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    Dr. Catherine Chang shared a video explaining why exactly “office air” feels so harsh

    @catchangmd If you work in an office 9-5, this is for you. “Office air” aka “work air” might be the reason your skin gets dry and make up patchy while at work. 👀 #skincare#skincaretips#beautytok#beautytips♬ original sound – Dr. Catherine Chang
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    Air conditioning and heating systems in office buildings usually suck the moisture out of the air

    As we all know, working in an office is not as much fun as the hit sitcom may have led you to believe. It’s usually either stressful or boring, and you might not even be close enough to any of your colleagues to gossip with them. But apparently, working in an office can take a toll on more than just your spirit and your lower back.

    Since at least 2024, workers have been complaining about how “office air” impacts their hair, skin, and more. And hundreds of other TikTok users have weighed in with videos and comments claiming that they experience similar glow-downs after 8 hours in a stuffy office building. 

    Some of the most common symptoms “office air” sufferers report are dry or oily skin, frizzy hair, acne, dark circles or bags under the eyes, greasy foreheads, and cakey makeup. Some women also say that their makeup mysteriously disappears or simply looks terrible by the end of the day.

    As far as why this happens, experts told The Guardian that workers aren’t hallucinating these symptoms. Dr. Anneliese Willems, a physician with a special interest in skincare, noted that air conditioning and heating systems in office buildings typically reduce the amount of moisture in the air. This can then dry out people’s skin and exacerbate conditions like eczema.

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    At the same time, this dry air can have the opposite effect on your hair. Dr. Pooja Kadam, a dermatologist at The Skin Hospital in Sydney, says that “when the scalp is dry, your body may produce extra sebum [oil] to compensate, leading to a greasy look.”

    Many office buildings also aren’t equipped with adequate ventilation, meaning there might be an increased concentration of indoor air pollutants that can irritate employees. Some commenters reported that they sneeze excessively at work too, likely due to the accumulation of dust in their offices.

    Hydration and a good skin care routine can help to combat the impacts of “office air”

    Image credits: Oleg Ivanov / unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    So what can workers do to minimize the impacts of office air on their health and appearance? Newsweek notes that hydration is key. Along with drinking plenty of water, you might want to use a rich moisturizer on your skin, keep a facial mist at your desk, and use a small humidifier. And remember that your hands and lips are particularly vulnerable to dryness. 

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    When it comes to keeping your hair from getting too frizzy, a small amount of argan oil or anti-frizz serum might make a huge difference. And if you have long hair, keeping it in a low bun or braids might help reduce frizz from appearing throughout the day.

    Finally, Newsweek recommends dressing with your office’s climate in mind. Some people report being simultaneously freezing and sweaty while sitting at their desks, so it’s best to wear natural, breathable materials whenever possible. Keeping a fabric refresher at your desk might be helpful too.  

    Unfortunately, even once you make it home after a long day in the office, your work isn’t done. Refinery 29 notes that taking care of your skin after the office might require an antioxidant serum, double cleansing, and a strong moisturizer. 

    We would love to hear your thoughts on “office air” in the comments below, pandas. Have you been a victim of this phenomenon at your job? Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda discussing workplace issues, look no further than right here

    Many viewers said that they’ve had similar experiences at work, and some shared other symptoms they’ve noticed

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    Social media comment from Franny saying makeup disappears, highlighting complaints about office air effects at work.

    Comments discussing feeling bloated and puffy from office air while experiencing migraines, highlighting work environment issues.

    Social media comment stating being at work makes them ugly, highlighting complaints about office air quality.

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    Comments highlighting poor office air quality, mentioning fluorescent lights, ventilation issues, and stress culture at work.

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    Comments discussing feeling sick from office air and noticing a huge difference when outside fresh air is experienced.

    Screenshot of a social media complaint about office air affecting appearance, asking where makeup disappears by 1pm.

    Comment from Megan expressing feeling disgusting at work due to office air, contrasting with feeling clean at home.

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    Comment about sick building syndrome causing discomfort in corporate office buildings and poor office air quality.

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    Comment by Mariah Richcreek about feeling changed by school air, highlighting complaints about office air quality.

    Comment about office air causing puffy, oily skin and makeup problems while working in an office environment.

    Comment about jobs draining energy and makeup melting off, highlighting complaints about office air effects at work.

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    Comment by Tinagirl stating recycled office air makes people ugly, related to complaints about office air quality.

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    Social media comment complaining about office air causing sneezing only at work, shared as proof of work-related discomfort.

    Social media comment about experiencing tummy problems specifically caused by office air while at work.

    Comment from Marta describing oily and dry skin issues and foundation rubbing off, illustrating complaints about office air effects.

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    Social media comment complaining about office air making makeup look crusty by 2 pm during work hours.

    Comment reading the adult version of school air, highlighting complaints about office air quality and its effects at work.

    Comment criticizing open office concept and complaining about office air affecting appearance and work environment.

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    Comment from Yaneli expressing relief about feeling ugly related to complaints about office air effects on appearance.

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    Comment discussing how office air-conditioning standards are based on male metabolic rates, causing discomfort for women at work.

    Screenshot of a social media comment complaining about office air and getting sick from lack of open windows at work.

    User comment about office lighting causing migraines, highlighting complaints related to office air and work environment.

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    Person sharing a selfie feeling unattractive due to office air, highlighting complaints about office environment effects.

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    Screenshot of a social media comment where a user describes feeling oily and sweaty due to office air at work.

    Comment on social media blaming unclean office carpet for poor office air quality and related complaints.

    Comment about improved skin and hair after working from home, relating to complaints about office air affecting appearance.

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    Social media comment about skin changes and complaints related to office air affecting appearance at work.

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    Comment by Naomi Kemph questioning why her makeup lasts 12 hours at a theme park but not during an 8-hour workday, related to office air.

    Social media comment complaining about feeling ugly at work due to office air with user profile picture and engagement icons.

    Commenter Maria Carvalho explaining how office air conditioning and glass buildings affect workplace comfort and appearance.

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    Comment from Raquel expressing disbelief about getting uglier, highlighting complaints about office air quality at work.

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    Screenshot of a social media comment complaining about fluorescent lighting affecting appearance at work.

    Social media comment about greasy hair by 3pm, highlighting complaints related to office air affecting appearance.

    User comment on social media about office air affecting confidence, accompanied by a profile picture of a woman.

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    Comment about office air quality causing discomfort, mentioning lack of fresh air and reactions when windows are opened.

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    User comment about hair and makeup fading by the end of the day, related to complaints about office air effects.

    Social media comment about makeup disappearing, highlighting complaints about office air affecting appearance at work.

    User comment expressing discomfort from office air causing sweating and freezing cold, illustrating complaints about office air quality.

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    Screenshot of a social media comment complaining about office air causing people to look unwell after work.

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    Comment on social media stating there is something in the office air that affects people’s appearance while at work.

    Comment complaining about office air making skin greasy, accompanied by nauseated and crying emojis.

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    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

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    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

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    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

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    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

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    Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.

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    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.

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