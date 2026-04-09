“Being At Work Makes Me Ugly”: People Are Complaining About “Office Air” And Sharing Pics As Proof

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How do you feel after a long day in the office? Perhaps your neck is tight from typing all day, and your eyes are aching from staring at your computer screen. But there’s a chance that you even look different from how you did when you rolled up to your desk at 9 a.m.

Corporate workers on TikTok have been sharing photos of the glow-downs that they experience throughout the day and blaming “office air” as the culprit. Apparently, being in an office sucks the joy out of you and the moisture out of your skin. Below, you’ll find examples that have been shared online, as well as an explanation as to why exactly this happens.

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Office workers have been posting photos of their daily glow-downs and claiming that “office air” is the culprit

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Many report that their hair, skin, and makeup look noticeably worse after spending hours at work

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Experts say that the dry air in office buildings is likely what’s responsible

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Dr. Catherine Chang shared a video explaining why exactly “office air” feels so harsh

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Air conditioning and heating systems in office buildings usually suck the moisture out of the air

As we all know, working in an office is not as much fun as the hit sitcom may have led you to believe. It’s usually either stressful or boring, and you might not even be close enough to any of your colleagues to gossip with them. But apparently, working in an office can take a toll on more than just your spirit and your lower back.

Since at least 2024, workers have been complaining about how “office air” impacts their hair, skin, and more. And hundreds of other TikTok users have weighed in with videos and comments claiming that they experience similar glow-downs after 8 hours in a stuffy office building.

Some of the most common symptoms “office air” sufferers report are dry or oily skin, frizzy hair, acne, dark circles or bags under the eyes, greasy foreheads, and cakey makeup. Some women also say that their makeup mysteriously disappears or simply looks terrible by the end of the day.

As far as why this happens, experts told The Guardian that workers aren’t hallucinating these symptoms. Dr. Anneliese Willems, a physician with a special interest in skincare, noted that air conditioning and heating systems in office buildings typically reduce the amount of moisture in the air. This can then dry out people’s skin and exacerbate conditions like eczema.

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At the same time, this dry air can have the opposite effect on your hair. Dr. Pooja Kadam, a dermatologist at The Skin Hospital in Sydney, says that “when the scalp is dry, your body may produce extra sebum [oil] to compensate, leading to a greasy look.”

Many office buildings also aren’t equipped with adequate ventilation, meaning there might be an increased concentration of indoor air pollutants that can irritate employees. Some commenters reported that they sneeze excessively at work too, likely due to the accumulation of dust in their offices.

Hydration and a good skin care routine can help to combat the impacts of “office air”

Image credits: Oleg Ivanov / unsplash (not the actual photo)

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So what can workers do to minimize the impacts of office air on their health and appearance? Newsweek notes that hydration is key. Along with drinking plenty of water, you might want to use a rich moisturizer on your skin, keep a facial mist at your desk, and use a small humidifier. And remember that your hands and lips are particularly vulnerable to dryness.

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When it comes to keeping your hair from getting too frizzy, a small amount of argan oil or anti-frizz serum might make a huge difference. And if you have long hair, keeping it in a low bun or braids might help reduce frizz from appearing throughout the day.

Finally, Newsweek recommends dressing with your office’s climate in mind. Some people report being simultaneously freezing and sweaty while sitting at their desks, so it’s best to wear natural, breathable materials whenever possible. Keeping a fabric refresher at your desk might be helpful too.

Unfortunately, even once you make it home after a long day in the office, your work isn’t done. Refinery 29 notes that taking care of your skin after the office might require an antioxidant serum, double cleansing, and a strong moisturizer.

We would love to hear your thoughts on “office air” in the comments below, pandas. Have you been a victim of this phenomenon at your job? Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda discussing workplace issues, look no further than right here.

Many viewers said that they’ve had similar experiences at work, and some shared other symptoms they’ve noticed

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