Most adults are familiar with the awkward teenage phase. It's those terrible years in our adolescence when our faces are beset with acne, growth spurts make us lanky and uncoordinated, and we still haven't learned how to dress or style our hair properly.

Interestingly, other folks have their awkward phases later in life. On the Internet, it's known colloquially as a "glow-down". That's the opposite of a glow-up: a transformation where you become less fit, attractive, and confident.

Here we have some side-by-side pics of people who have shared their "glow-downs" with the Internet to teach us all a lesson that beauty fades. Maybe being hot is overrated after all?

#1

Side-by-side photos of a young man showing a glow down transformation in people who looked hottest in high school.

louis_nielsen Report

    #2

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing how she looked in high school and how she looks now, illustrating people who looked their hottest in high school.

    mack_bell11 Report

    #3

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing how people who looked hottest in high school reveal their current appearance.

    melissasuggitt Report

    Change is inevitable; it's natural for trends to come and go. Just around 10 years ago, we were all about heavy make up looks, accessorizing, and looksmaxxing. But, with the 2020s, a new trend emerged: no-makeup looks started making the rounds on social media, people started focusing more on accentuating their natural beauty and flaws, and body positivity became a staple of pop culture.

    Yet, in recent years, people have been moving towards even more drastic movements like glowing down. Since we were kids and teens, the ugly duckling transformation has been something we've been told we all will have. Enhancing one's physical appearance meant more attention, more value, and, thus, a happier life.
    #4

    Side-by-side photos showing a young man who looked his hottest in high school and how he looks now smiling in a car.

    _iluvwillll Report

    #5

    Side by side photos showing people who looked their hottest in high school and how they look now in 2020 and 2025 updates.

    weaselton2nd Report

    #6

    Side-by-side photos showing transformation of a woman featured in hottest in high school then and now comparison.

    stephanie_thats_me Report

    Whether we like it or not, a lot of beauty and body trends are reflected in who's popular at the moment. Talking with Vogue SingaporeDr. Shauna Tan, an aesthetics doctor with The Covette Clinic, pointed out how celebrities who are currently receiving the most attention worldwide dictate the glow-down movement.

    "When Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber were at the forefront of everyone's minds, hourglass figures, lip fillers and butt implants were the most common requests in clinics," she explains. "The current new wave of cool girls such as Charli XCX and Billie Eilish, on the other hand, endorse the notion of embracing imperfections."

    "Now, we are seeing more patients who accept their natural features and are aiming for healthy-looking skin instead of flawlessness."
    #7

    Side-by-side photos showing a person who looked their hottest in high school and how they look now in a mirror selfie.

    appleandeveesthetics Report

    #8

    Side-by-side photos showing 33 people who looked their hottest in high school revealing how they look now.

    sophiebrodrick Report

    #9

    Young woman pictured in a high school photo beside a recent image showing how she looks now from the hottest in high school series.

    broooksterr Report

    What exactly is glowing-down? According to Bionix Clinic, these are the main four elements of the aesthetic:

    1. No-makeup look. Embracing your natural skin tone and things like redness without having to mask it with makeup.
    2. Natural texture. Pimples, freckles, and other imperfections don't stress people out as much. It's all part of the natural look!
    3. Attention to skincare. Whereas before, beauty was all about makeup, people are now focusing on achieving beauty without having to mask anything.
    4. Subtle enhancements. Instead of drastic, very visible changes like lip injections and botox, people ask beauty clinics for refinements to "enhance facial balance and radiance."
    #10

    Side-by-side photos of a man showing how people who looked hottest in high school reveal how they look now.

    thisiskarim Report

    #11

    Split image showing a woman at 18 with pink hair and heavy makeup, and her current look, highlighting people who looked their hottest in high school.

    nrkadess Report

    #12

    Side-by-side photos of a person showing changes over time illustrating people who looked their hottest in high school reveal how they look now.

    willyssaga Report

    Some celebrities have spoken about how they've changed their approach to beauty. Ariana Grande, for example, admitted that she was hiding behind certain beauty procedures. "I had a ton of lip filler over the years, and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I felt it was too much. For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me. And now I feel like maybe it's not," she said in an interview for Vogue.

    #13

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing people who looked their hottest in high school and how they look now.

    yvette_m6 Report

    #14

    Two side-by-side photos showing how people who looked their hottest in high school reveal how they look now.

    felixblaz Report

    #15

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman who looked her hottest in high school and revealing how she looks now.

    iabdabd96 Report

    People are calling out celebrities getting dental procedures, too. Many feel that too-perfect, unnaturally-looking veneers ruin the authentic beauty of people who get them. Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and others have been under fire for getting the procedure. "I absolutely hate this celebrity trend because THERE WAS NOTHING WRONG WITH YOUR TEETH," one user wrote on Twitter (X). Many wonder: why couldn't they just get braces?
    #16

    Side-by-side photos of a man in high school and recent years showing how people looked hottest in high school now.

    brycehall Report

    #17

    Side-by-side photos of a person showing their high school look and current appearance for hottest in high school keyword.

    bentleymescall.2 Report

    #18

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing how people who looked hottest in high school reveal how they look now

    pinkellewoods Report

    A glow-up doesn't always have to be bad. Clinical psychologist Lisa Tsang told Vogue that when done with intentional self-improvement and self-care in mind, it can be beneficial. "Glowing up can be about both comparison and self-improvement. When it's about bettering yourself, beyond just looks, it becomes a rewarding journey of personal growth."
    #19

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman looking her hottest in high school and how she looks now outdoors.

    maghenhamilton Report

    #20

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman showing looks from high school days and how she looks now for hottest people reveal.

    foreverfloow Report

    #21

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing how she looked in high school and how she looks now for people who looked their hottest in high school.

    bellabetten Report

    However, for many people, glowing-up means associating their self-worth with their physical appearance. Laura Pitcher of the Cut talked with several women who have become borderline obsessed with glowing up, and the general outcome for them was the disillusionment of thinking that being beautiful would solve all their problems.

    #22

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman who looked her hottest in high school and how she looks now, revealing changes over time.

    carolinekraemer_ Report

    #23

    Side-by-side images of a woman with curly hair showing how people who looked their hottest in high school look now.

    raisingherandme Report

    #24

    Side-by-side photos of a person showing their glow down transformation from high school to now.

    editornalish Report

    YouTuber Haley Pham, for example, shared how she decided to go on a "glow-up" reversal journey in March 2024. She posted a video where she took out her piercings, and stopped dyeing her hair or getting hair nails and eyelashes done. 

    "I feel like my attention was on the wrong things and I could be a more useful person if I weren't so self-focused," she told Pitcher. "The focus for the day should be if I'm being a good friend to people."
    #25

    Young woman showing high school glow up and current look with makeup smudged, illustrating a popular glow down trend.

    zahrairm Report

    #26

    Young man showing before and after photos, highlighting how people who looked hottest in high school reveal their current look.

    brycehall Report

    #27

    Side-by-side images showing people who looked their hottest in high school with updated looks in May 2024 and May 2025.

    nanna_honore Report

    So, does the glow-down trend signal that we as a society don't care that much about looks anymore? Perhaps—because we're still focused on how people look, aren't we? Licensed Naturopathic Doctor Heidi Lescanec says that we shouldn't focus on physical appearance to determine a person's worth.

    "The most compelling beauty isn't about perfection; it's about authenticity. It's in the laughter lines that hold memories, the scars that tell stories, and the messy hair that shows you've been living life, not posing for it."

    #28

    Woman showing transformation from high school looks to present, smiling with long hair and holding a baby in a white dress.

    elixriv Report

    #29

    Young woman in a bikini posing on sand contrasted with a close-up selfie showing how she looks now for hottest in high school.

    anitatrzebunia Report

    #30

    Before and after photos of people who looked their hottest in high school revealing how they look now outdoors.

    happymadimoo Report

    What do you think about the glow-down movement, Pandas? Which glow-downs from this list do you think are the most impressive? Share your thought about beauty trends like "natural beauty" with us in the comments! And, in the meantime, check out our previous article about which beauty standards people find the most unattractive.
    #31

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing how people who looked their hottest in high school reveal how they look now.

    aylor_liiight Report

    #32

    Side-by-side photos showing people who looked their hottest in high school compared to how they look now with contrasting expressions.

    angelicalovestiktokkkk Report

    #33

    Two young women smiling in a high school photo next to one woman wearing glasses showing how she looks now.

    ranch_mammi Report

