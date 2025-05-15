“I’ll Never Feel Pretty Again”: 55 People Share Their Honest And Real Glow-Downs
Apart from creating connections, a large part of social media is about gaining validation. It’s why you will likely see a flood of “glow-up” posts on your timelines where people proudly showcase their caterpillar-to-butterfly transformations.
But in recent years, the exact opposite trend has emerged: glow-downs. Instead, people are now showing how they’ve “declined” physically over the years. These people from TikTok took part and shared past photos from when they felt they were in their prime physical self.
If you’re learning about glow-downs for the first time, scrolling through these photos may help you understand why they became such a hit.
The “glow-down” trend began in April 2020 when TikTok user Gabrielle McDonald issued a challenge. She admits to having physically peaked at 18 in high school, and she wanted others to share photos of when they were at their “hottest” and compare them to their current self.
Her video racked up more than 150,000 engagements and mixed reactions from commenters. Some felt the challenge fit them perfectly, while others didn’t appreciate the “negativity.”
That’s just sad (comparison wise). My mums always taught us never ever compare yourself to your child sizes and looks.
This is not talked about enough. Cancer treatment absolutely robs you of your looks, I was also 20/21 and remember begging my oncologist to cut down the steroids in my treatment because of the moon face it gave me. I know it shouldn't matter, but I've never felt good about my looks post cancer.
While McDonald’s challenge was likely out of curiosity and to defy the social media status quo, it quickly became viral. Many people, mostly women, shared past and present photos of themselves.
A lot of them were comparisons from when they were in their teens, while some were photos after giving birth and going through different stages of life.
No, they still have those filters you were playing with at 16...you can look like that anytime you want.
On the surface, the glow-down challenge may signify a negative transformation. In fact, it is a way of showing the reality of daily life, without the makeup and filters.
Naturopathic physician Dr. Heidi Lescanec compares it to cooking videos with neatly prepped ingredients, hiding the chaos behind the scenes.
“The truth? A truly delicious meal, like personal growth, emerges from the disarray: trial and error, adjustments, a pinch of salt here, a squeeze of lemon there, until you taste it and say, Wow, now that’s it,” she wrote.
Experts recognize that the glowing-up trend does more harm than good. But for social psychologist Dara Greenwood, media portrayals and Hollywood are to blame for glorifying unattainable beauty standards.
“As long as A-list celebrities and social media influencers who attempt to critique the beauty myth don’t actually disengage from it themselves, young girls and women, and indeed boys and men, will not get the message,” Greenwood wrote.
Now, we’d like to hear from you. What do you think about the glow-down trend? Does it help encourage people to be proud of their natural selves despite the “decline” with age? Or does it carry a negative message? Share your thoughts in the comments!
I spent ten plus years as an ice blonde bleached hair woman; thank God my hair grows back now. Haven’t dyed it for 1,5 years; it’s looking so healthy now
It looks like she is a natural brunette. And what is holding her back from re-dying her hair?
