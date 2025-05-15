ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from creating connections, a large part of social media is about gaining validation. It’s why you will likely see a flood of “glow-up” posts on your timelines where people proudly showcase their caterpillar-to-butterfly transformations. 

But in recent years, the exact opposite trend has emerged: glow-downs. Instead, people are now showing how they’ve “declined” physically over the years. These people from TikTok took part and shared past photos from when they felt they were in their prime physical self.  

If you’re learning about glow-downs for the first time, scrolling through these photos may help you understand why they became such a hit.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Older man smiling in a modern photo beside a younger version of himself in a black and white glow downs trend comparison.

grandadjoe1933 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Side-by-side photos of a young man showing a glow down transformation as part of the glow downs trend.

    elvaraf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Older man in sweater showing peace sign next to a black and white photo of his younger self for glow downs trend.

    themichaelbarrymore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The “glow-down” trend began in April 2020 when TikTok user Gabrielle McDonald issued a challenge. She admits to having physically peaked at 18 in high school, and she wanted others to share photos of when they were at their “hottest” and compare them to their current self.  

    Her video racked up more than 150,000 engagements and mixed reactions from commenters. Some felt the challenge fit them perfectly, while others didn’t appreciate the “negativity.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Side-by-side images showing a woman before and after a glow down, illustrating the People-Share-Glow-Downs-Trend.

    ladypurrrr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Side-by-side photos showing a girl reflecting on her appearance as part of the glow downs trend shared by people.

    aurelielehirr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s just sad (comparison wise). My mums always taught us never ever compare yourself to your child sizes and looks.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman before and after cancer treatment, illustrating the People Share Glow Downs trend.

    zoeplastiras Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    brittania_douglas avatar
    Brittania Kelli
    Brittania Kelli
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is not talked about enough. Cancer treatment absolutely robs you of your looks, I was also 20/21 and remember begging my oncologist to cut down the steroids in my treatment because of the moon face it gave me. I know it shouldn't matter, but I've never felt good about my looks post cancer.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    While McDonald’s challenge was likely out of curiosity and to defy the social media status quo, it quickly became viral. Many people, mostly women, shared past and present photos of themselves. 

    A lot of them were comparisons from when they were in their teens, while some were photos after giving birth and going through different stages of life. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman's glow down transformation highlighting the people share glow downs trend.

    jamiexpine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Two young women showing natural and glamorous looks, illustrating the people share glow downs trend comparison.

    lilahluvvssuuuu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    crazycatlisa avatar
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, they still have those filters you were playing with at 16...you can look like that anytime you want.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #9

    Side-by-side photos of a woman sharing her glow down, one casual and one in a wedding dress holding a bouquet indoors.

    liv_knoze Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    On the surface, the glow-down challenge may signify a negative transformation. In fact, it is a way of showing the reality of daily life, without the makeup and filters. 

    Naturopathic physician Dr. Heidi Lescanec compares it to cooking videos with neatly prepped ingredients, hiding the chaos behind the scenes. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The truth? A truly delicious meal, like personal growth, emerges from the disarray: trial and error, adjustments, a pinch of salt here, a squeeze of lemon there, until you taste it and say, Wow, now that’s it,” she wrote.
    #10

    Young woman sharing her glow down transformation with before and after photos showing the people glow downs trend.

    elysescollection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Two young women sharing their glow downs, one in a casual yellow outfit and the other posing confidently in striped pants.

    hadleemharris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Side-by-side photos showing people sharing glow downs trend with a casual selfie and a formal prom portrait.

    mckinley_baker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Experts recognize that the glowing-up trend does more harm than good. But for social psychologist Dara Greenwood, media portrayals and Hollywood are to blame for glorifying unattainable beauty standards. 

    “As long as A-list celebrities and social media influencers who attempt to critique the beauty myth don’t actually disengage from it themselves, young girls and women, and indeed boys and men, will not get the message,” Greenwood wrote

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Side-by-side photos of a young woman showing a glow down, sharing her experience with the glow downs trend.

    sikkekingo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Young woman sharing glow downs trend with casual look in cap and headphones, and glamorous styled photo on the right side.

    kathycui Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Side-by-side images of a woman sharing glow downs trend with casual and wedding dress looks.

    diana._.days Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Now, we’d like to hear from you. What do you think about the glow-down trend? Does it help encourage people to be proud of their natural selves despite the “decline” with age? Or does it carry a negative message? Share your thoughts in the comments!
    #16

    Side-by-side images showing a woman embracing the glow downs trend with a casual selfie and a wedding photo in a white dress.

    allyce_fahrney Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman before and after a glow down with neon orange hair sharing her experience.

    imanmcgary Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Two women showing glow downs trend, one with blonde hair making a face, the other with black hair and makeup.

    iswearthisisajoke13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Young woman shares a glow down trend with side-by-side photos from her teenage years and now.

    didonatoemily Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Woman sharing her glow down journey with pre-pregnancy look and fitness progress mirror selfie for people-share-glow-downs trend

    krazy4milfs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Side-by-side photos showing a person's glow down from their teenage years to a trendy, confident look today.

    grayraine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Side-by-side images of a woman showing a glow down trend with minimal and full makeup looks at different ages.

    jennagagnee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Side-by-side photos highlighting the glow downs trend with a casual selfie and a styled photoshoot portrait.

    happyingeunjee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Young woman sharing her glow downs trend with side-by-side photos showing changes over time in natural light.

    rhiannabinkle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Young woman sharing her glow down experience with before and after photos, highlighting the glow down trend.

    cecewu_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Close-up of a person reflecting on their glow down at age 14 and a full-body image in a library showcasing the glow downs trend.

    gingersnapsoncrack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Young woman sharing her glow downs trend with before and after photos showing natural and bright pink hair styles.

    codie__harper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Side-by-side images showing a woman before and after, illustrating the people share glow downs trend about changing looks.

    natalie_oneillll Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Side-by-side images of a woman showing her glow down transformation with blonde hair in the glow downs trend.

    kayli.boyle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    missir2u avatar
    Winnie the Moo
    Winnie the Moo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I spent ten plus years as an ice blonde bleached hair woman; thank God my hair grows back now. Haven’t dyed it for 1,5 years; it’s looking so healthy now

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #30

    Two young women sharing glow downs trend with different hairstyles and expressions in indoor settings.

    glambyflo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    Two women showing before and after photos for People Share Glow Downs trend with age and appearance changes.

    iabdabd96 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Side-by-side images showing a woman’s glow down over time illustrating the people share glow downs trend.

    bentleymescall.2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Side-by-side photos of a young woman showing a glow down trend transformation with text overlay on the left.

    evilherbivorre Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Young woman sharing her glow down transformation with before and after photos illustrating the glow downs trend.

    nadinezofia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman sharing her glow down with a casual selfie and a glowing wedding day portrait.

    bethanybendezu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Young woman sharing her glow down story, comparing her current look to her childhood photo with a horse and doll.

    lauren.xo.ashley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Young woman sharing her glow downs trend, showing a casual selfie and a glamorous wedding photo side by side.

    _kenn_s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Young woman sharing her glow downs trend, applying makeup and dressed in a white embellished bridal gown outdoors.

    nadia.ammar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Side-by-side images of a woman showing glow downs trend with casual and wedding day looks.

    rayandjanny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Side-by-side photos of a young woman sharing her experience with the glow downs trend at age 19.

    bambidoesbeauty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Two young women sharing their personal glow downs, reflecting on changes in their appearance over time.

    alexd0ramee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Woman reflecting on childhood photo with text overlay about glow downs, paired with an image of a historical doll named Caroline.

    taterbugdancer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Side-by-side images of a woman showing a natural look and a glowing appearance, illustrating the glow downs trend.

    taterbugdancer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Side-by-side images showing a woman reflecting on her glow down and a happy couple on their wedding day.

    heather1395 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Close-up of a woman giving birth and a pregnant woman in a hospital showing real-life glow downs trend moments.

    heykelseymae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Two images of young women sharing their glow downs, one making a peace sign and two smiling for a selfie indoors.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar
    Shelly Fourer
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Woman reflecting on her childhood photo with a doll, illustrating the people-share-glow-downs trend.

    kyleefitzgerald31 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Two women sharing personal glow downs trend, reflecting on feeling less pretty compared to their younger selves at 17.

    mialifts6 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing glow downs trend with brunette hair and blonde hair.

    trinsansom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks like she is a natural brunette. And what is holding her back from re-dying her hair?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Side-by-side photos showing a young woman with braided red hair and another woman with straight red hair sharing glow downs trend.

    braidedbybrooklynn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Young man sharing his glow down transformation with side-by-side photos highlighting the glow downs trend.

    onabako Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Side-by-side images of a woman showing a glow down with casual and wedding day looks, illustrating the glow down trend.

    victoria.stike Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Split image showing a young woman at 17 on the right and a current photo on the left sharing a glow downs trend.

    clairechristensen_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Split image showing a woman with minimal makeup at age 12 and the same woman with vibrant pink hair, highlighting glow downs trend.

    schlagstock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Young woman sharing glow downs trend with a casual selfie and a candid close-up holding a drink in natural light

    b453693 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!