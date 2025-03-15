Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Biggest Turn Off": "Vain" Man Transforms Into 'Supermodel' And Shares The 3 Techniques He Used
Health, News

"Biggest Turn Off": "Vain" Man Transforms Into 'Supermodel' And Shares The 3 Techniques He Used

The transformation from ‘average’ to ‘supermodel’ quite literally lies in the palm of your own hand, according to a YouTube video created by a user whose mission is to “help you become the best version of yourself.”

In a nearly 10-minute long guide, Get Better addressed those looking to change their appearance by meticulously dissecting the three simple steps that were used by social media influencer Baby Stickley.

Highlights
  • 19-year-old influencer Baby Stickley transformed into a 'supermodel' in just one year.
  • Step one emphasized uscle hypertrophy and testosterone through diet and exercise.
  • Step two focused on facial exercises and hairstyle adjustments for attractiveness.
  • The final step suggested a 'thumbpulling' technique for a sharp, defined jawline.

The now 19-year-old has gone viral for his jaw-dropping looks, physically transforming his entire look in the span of just one year.

The video showed what Stickley looked like in January 2025, before rewinding the clocks back to 2024. Safe to say, the difference was clearly noticeable.

    Baby Stickley was able to transform from ‘average’ to ‘supermodel’ using three simple steps

    Blonde man with blue eyes, formerly "vain," transformed into a supermodel, showcasing his confident gaze.

    Image credits: babystickley

    “But if we go back only one year ago, we see a totally different guy,” said the narrator. “No jawline. Chubby cheeks. Bad hair. In school, he was always bullied for looking overly feminine and for being small.”

    In the span of 12 months, Stickley did all he could to “glow up,” documenting his progress on social media — an effort that’s gained him 17 million followers across all his platforms.

    According to Daily Mail, these efforts were all due to a popular trend called ‘looksmaxxing,’ where young men used every method possible to maximize their physical appeal.

    Before and after transformation of a man into a 'supermodel', showing changes in hair, cheeks, and jawline.

    Image credits: Get Better

    @babystickley This jawline was made not gifted. You can do the same. #looksmax#glowup#selfimprovement#babystickley♬ original sound – Baby

    “Step one: Muscle hypertrophy and testosterone,” the guide announced.

    Boosting the production of the male sex hormone and reducing estrogen is essential, the video said, and these are mostly achieved through diet and exercise. 

    “Having high amounts of [testosterone] is crucial to even consider glowing up. Increasing this hormone was necessary for Baby Stickley’s transformation,” it narrated.

    The clip claimed that the influencer committed to regular resistance training, where people used weight to build muscle, five times a week, as it would “literally force out testosterone production out of you.”

    The first one focused on muscle and testosterone levels

    Man with blonde hair in a navy shirt, sharing transformation techniques for looking like a supermodel.

    Image credits: babystickley

    But with a change in exercise also comes a change in diet. Get Better said it was essential to cut out processed foods and carbohydrates such as bread or pasta, instead gravitating towards things like red meat, eggs, fruit, and diary.

    “When Stickley changed his diet, his body and his face literally shape-shifted to a new level,” the narration said, continuing on to state, “The diet you’re going to follow is high in natural protein, high in healthy fats and low in carbs.

    “To build muscle and activate body recomposition, you need to consume 1.2g of protein per pound of body weight.”

    Now, onto step two.

    Man's transformation journey with face close-ups, showing before and after supermodel techniques.

    Image credits: babystickley

    Using simple facial exercise can effectively change the shape of one’s eyebrows, and utilizing the right mathematical equation can help achieve the perfect hairstyle.

    The influencer has a trait called ‘hunter eye’, where the upper eyelid is nearly invisible beneath the brow, making his look “much more attractive and masculine.”

    The narrator said it was due to a method called UUDD (up-up-down-down) in order to make the distance between eye and eyebrow smaller.

    It’s fairly straightforward — move your eyebrows as hard as you can then look up and down.

    Hairstyle and jawline also contributed greatly to Stickley’s appearance

    Vain man transforms with techniques, before and after photos show dramatic 'supermodel' change.

    Image credits: babystickley

    @babystickley What a dub 👊🏼🔥 #looksmax#glowup#transformation♬ original sound – Baby

    “According to Stickley, this supposedly reduces your upper eyelid exposure thus giving you a hunter eye look and an irresistibly masculine and therefore attractive appearance,” it stated.

    In terms of hair, the clip said it was important to use FWHR (facial width to height ratio) in order to choose the perfect hairstyle that would shine a spotlight on one’s face shape.

    A FWHR could be measured by dividing the width of the face by its height and usually, a result of larger than 1.75 meant longer hairstyles would be ideal, and vice versa.

    “Clearly Stickley has a FWHR value bigger than 1.75, which is why he looks a lot more attractive with longer hair,” Get Better explained.

    Man posing shirtless on a motorcycle, embodying a "supermodel" transformation with tousled blonde hair outdoors.

    Image credits: babystickley

    “His overall look became much more seductive and attractive since he clearly chose a hairstyle that fits with his facial harmony.”

    The final step came down to a physical method of changing the jaw called ‘thumbpulling.’

    As the name suggests, you would essentially use your thumb to force the upper jaw to grow outwards, creating a sharp and more defined jawline, allowing your face to adjust accordingly.

    Daily Mail reports, “it involves placing the thumbs on the roof of the mouth, behind the top row of teeth, and then pulling upwards and forwards while tucking your chin into your neck at the same time.”

    The clip advised users to hold it from 30 seconds to a minute before releasing, doing three sets of this every night prior to sleeping.

    “[Stickley’s] prominent jawline and sharp bone structure is the one thing that got him to where he is now,” said the video.

    While these are certainly techniques everyone can try, it’s important to remember there is no single definition of ‘physical attractiveness’ in any gender. 

    These kinds of trends are controversial due to their ability to curate body dysphoria and self-esteem issues, especially in young adults.

    Those online believed there had been some work done to his face

    Comment highlighting a "vain man" discussing rhinoplasty omission.

    Comment saying, "Sounds exhausting," related to a vain man's transformation into a supermodel.

    Comment about a vain man transforming into a supermodel, highlighting his self-love.

    Comment from user highlighting transformation with Photoshop wonders.

    Comment by RRosco37 on transformation techniques, mentioning gym and hair.

    Comment by frankie2112: "He just aged a year.

    Comment by Londoner546 stating vain men are the biggest turn off.

    Text from a user commenting on personal grooming routines as a teenager.

    Comment by AnimalDocGal about time spent focusing on looks, referencing a "vain man" transformation.

    Comment highlighting transformation results, emphasizing the natural process of aging.

    Comment stating "He's still ugly" regarding a "vain" man's transformation into a supermodel.

    Comment questioning if a man's transformation to 'supermodel' involved plastic surgery.

    Text relates transformation techniques to Ozempic weight loss change.

    People Also Ask

    • What is looksmaxxing?

      This process involves enhancing one's physical appeal, such as improving features like jawline, eyes, and overall muscularity.

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Michelle Tian

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Renan Duarte

