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The term “nepo baby” has come to be associated with an unfair shortcut to fame—a way to bypass auditions thanks to a famous surname.

Some celebrities, like Dakota Johnson, have blasted the label and the conversation around it as “annoying,” while others have embraced the title, admitting that their A-list family connections have opened many doors for them.

But many couldn’t escape their famous lineage even if they wanted to, as it’s written all over their faces.

The following stars are carbon copies of their celebrity parents, with some looking so identical that they’ve played younger versions of their mom or dad on the big or small screen.

Here are some celebrity-child pairs who have surprised the internet by being the spitting image of each other.