The creators of the 2006 satirical film "Idiocracy" imagined what the U.S. would look like if the average IQ of the nation fell far below normal levels. The rise of flat-earthers and anti-vaxxers, a pro wrestler for a president, and "Ow, My Balls!" as the most popular TV show of the moment.

In 2006, all this sounded like ridiculous fiction. 20 years later, people are noticing more and more similarities between the film and the current political, social, and cultural situation. A Facebook group "America's Cultural Decline Into Idiocy" has taken it upon itself to point out the idiocy all around in hopes that people will finally wake up and smell the coffee.

#1

Funny post highlighting ignorance with a question about cavemen and dinosaurs, showing uncultured and ignorant Americans.

The Logic of Science Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Creationists have no idea how numbers or time works.

    #2

    Screenshot of a social media post humorously exposing American ignorance about European flags.

    Johanne Storck Birkholm Report

    #3

    Social media post highlighting ignorance about America's age with a comment about an older local pub.

    Raging Mustache Report

    alex_81 avatar
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The pub‘s pickle jar is older, too.

    #4

    Sign instructing stair users to stay right when going up and left when going down, showing uncultured and ignorant Americans humor.

    Steven Batte Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG! That would guarantee more collisions not less. How would a person like this drive up or down a hill?

    #5

    Rusty helicopter rotor bolt replaced with a 3D printed part showing uncultured and ignorant American consumer behavior.

    Melissa Hirshson Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure what it is but it's not a bolt. It looks more like some sort of spur gear. I can't imagine what it does but I wouldn't rely on powered flight with home made parts.

    #6

    Humorous post exposing uncultured and ignorant Americans with birthday candles labeled 0 causing confusion.

    Victoria Dean Caneal Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm more curious what the question mark is for and why does it cost more?

    #7

    Close-up of a pole base with improperly installed bolts on a concrete sidewalk, highlighting uncultured American construction errors.

    4000 years ago pyramids were built then this..

    N Ray Fowler Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Laziness? Stupidity? "Good enough, I guess?" Or just... "Whatever. I don't care?"

    #8

    Tweet showing confusion over a horse-drawn bus photo, highlighting uncultured and ignorant Americans humor in social media.

    Trashcanpaul Report

    #9

    Door with a metal plate labeled pull, illustrating funny posts about how uncultured and ignorant Americans can be.

    Joe Theanimal Report

    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bring your own magnet or suction cup.

    #10

    Customer notice sign warning that radiator leak products must be added to water, not engine oil, highlighting uncultured Americans.

    Melissa Hirshson Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone really really dumb had a leaky oil cooler?

    #11

    Mississippi literacy program shows improvement headline highlighting uncultured and ignorant Americans humor in news.

    Joe Theanimal Report

    #12

    Social media post humorously showing uncultured ignorance with math error about raking leaves earnings, highlighting uncultured Americans.

    Anne Roun Report

    #13

    Label for steamed broccoli listing steam as an ingredient, highlighting uncultured and ignorant Americans humor.

    Joe Theanimal Report

    #14

    Black Lexus stuck in wet concrete on a street under construction, workers in safety vests standing nearby showing uncultured ignorance.

    How does this keep happening?

    Joe Theanimal Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Idiots are everywhere...🙄

    #15

    Empty swimming pool with a slide adjacent to an unusual shallow design highlighting uncultured and ignorant Americans.

    This slide that will shoot a child directly into cement

    Joe Theanimal Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell Dad to try it first. He'll probably break it, so problem solved.

    #16

    Social media post discussing military time use and exposing uncultured and ignorant Americans in everyday situations.

    Alan Rowe Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot of people use 24hr clocks who aren't in the military. Like the entire Aerospace industry.

    #17

    Social media post humorously exposing how uncultured and ignorant Americans can be with a health insurance mix-up.

    Story Jury Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I blame AI for this one. It's just the kind of mistake AI would make.

    #18

    Screenshot of a funny post showing uncultured and ignorant American parenting advice about a child eating electrical cords.

    Hlabirwa Mpho Mashaba Report

    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Careful with that meme, it’s an antique.

    #19

    Skeleton of invertebrate animals sold at Walmart highlighting uncultured and ignorant Americans humor humor post.

    Donald Johnson Report

    #20

    Ice bag with nutrition facts label as a funny example of uncultured and ignorant Americans in a humorous post.

    Joe Theanimal Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depends where the water is from.

    #21

    Burger King sign on a wall humorously denying time off for an employee's funeral, exposing uncultured and ignorant behavior.

    John Hamilton Report

    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this true, its disgusting. Pay respect to your colleagues

    #22

    SUV driving with a large TV box improperly tied to the roof, showcasing a funny example of uncultured and ignorant Americans.

    Joe Theanimal Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe I can fly! I believe I can touch the sky!

    #23

    Screenshot of a funny post exposing how uncultured and ignorant Americans can be with statistics about transitioning regret rates.

    Moyosoreoluwa Peter Report

    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m a mathematical jeen-yus!

    #24

    Acoustic guitar listed online with a misspelled title, illustrating uncultured and ignorant Americans humor.

    Lawrence Marks Report

    #25

    Fire exit door with sign asking to close quietly as guests may be sleeping, highlighting uncultured and ignorant Americans.

    Nathaniel Lim Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean it makes sense if you are made of fire.

    #26

    Tweet by Andrew Yang humorously highlighting uncultured and ignorant Americans questioning why New York is called New York.

    Angus Cameron Report

    vilem-marak avatar
    Wij
    Wij
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    York a bit of a d*****t, eh?

    #27

    Man pushing a shopping cart incorrectly while outside a store, illustrating uncultured and ignorant Americans humor.

    Barbara Pruitt Report

    linusnilsson_2 avatar
    RedHairedDragon
    RedHairedDragon
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If our company bought one of these to use indoors and the guy buying it rolled it over a parking lot outdoors, there would be an issue.

    #28

    Screenshot of a funny post exposing how uncultured and ignorant Americans misunderstand an asteroid size comparison with a giraffe.

    David G. Sim Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Americans will use anything BUT the Metric System.

    #29

    Tweet claiming American art and architecture surpass European, accompanied by an image of the Statue of Liberty under a clear sky.

    Gary Mason Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just wait until someone tells him where the statue actually came from.

    #30

    A small blue house with a front door elevated above ground and steps leading nowhere, showing uncultured ignorance.

    Tradesmen memes + fails Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Making it easier to slip out the window.

    #31

    Screenshot of a social media post highlighting American uncultured humor with misspelling of resend as rescind.

    Aaron Kidd Manulla Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's you not knowing how to read.

    #32

    Man bending down to drink from a hand sanitizer dispenser in a station, highlighting uncultured and ignorant Americans.

    Joe Theanimal Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That dude is possibly very drunk, and likely to soon be very sick.

    #33

    Man holding an umbrella upside down over his head on a rainy day, showcasing uncultured and ignorant Americans humor.

    Joe Theanimal Report

    #34

    Collage of funny signs showing uncultured and ignorant Americans, paired with a worried young boy meme.

    Ramon Arronte Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stupid people are why the first 10 pages of a product instruction booklet are warnings and cautions.

    #35

    Screenshot of a social media post humorously highlighting American ignorance about Scottish culture and bagpipes noise.

    Anonymous Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    #36

    Replica of the Eiffel Tower in Las Vegas compared to the original in Paris, highlighting uncultured and ignorant Americans.

    Billy Russo Weeks Report

    #37

    Person posing outside a Waffle House with a caption highlighting uncultured and ignorant American stereotypes.

    Theophania Galletti Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the USA ever has foreign tourists again.

    #38

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post highlighting uncultured and ignorant Americans discussing the concept of hanging out.

    Alex Deley Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Only 99.9% of people who remember a world before podcasts.

    #39

    Woman fueling car from wrong side at gas station, highlighting uncultured and ignorant Americans in a humorous way.

    She pumped gas for 3 minutes without realizing the pump was still on a pallet

    Abbey Meyers Report

    normeo127 avatar
    Norm Gilmore
    Norm Gilmore
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Meh. I've done hundreds of embarrassing things over the years that have made me wish the earth would swallow me up. I've just never been caught on camera... :-)

    #40

    A suburban housing development with new homes and a distant gas station marked, showing uncultured and ignorant Americans.

    Collective Conservation Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    3.7 miles is not a walkable community. I live within a mile of a dozen corner stores three grocery stores, and dozens of bars restaurants and cafes. Couldn't tell you about the gas stations though. I haven't driven in over 20 years.

    #41

    Humorous AutoZone brake ad with caption exposing uncultured and ignorant Americans through funny posts.

    Joe Theanimal Report

    #42

    Tweet by Jack Posobiec suggesting exposure to a weak virus version instead of a vaccine, highlighting uncultured and ignorant Americans.

    Peter Neill Report

    #43

    Humorous post showing a large lifted vehicle with a tiny spare tire circled, highlighting uncultured and ignorant Americans.

    Virginia Trimboli Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gonna hate when a tire goes flat.

    #44

    Social media conversation showing humorous ignorance about Spanish and Dutch being European, highlighting uncultured Americans.

    Marcel van der Zee Report

    #45

    Social media post exposing ignorant Americans with incorrect math on saving money and flawed calculations.

    Ed Brewster Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Um, I believe the problem lies with thinking there are 30 weeks in a month and 365 months in a year, but... Huge "whoosh" with this one.

    #46

    Pickup truck with conspiracy theory graffiti about NASA parked outside a Safeway, highlighting uncultured and ignorant Americans.

    Jim Taylor Report

    cadenakuhn avatar
    cadena kuhn
    cadena kuhn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Flatten his tires wheels are a lie!

    #47

    Math problem with trapezoid and 2 right angles sparking funny comments exposing uncultured and ignorant Americans.

    Angelo Andreetto Report

    #48

    Aerial view of Italy's circular test track showcasing uncultured and ignorant Americans' funny misconceptions.

    Angelo Andreetto Report

    #49

    Social media post humor about pizza preferences, highlighting uncultured and ignorant Americans in a funny way.

    Toppings go on top, if I’m not mistaken…

    Alexie Zante Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, any pizza with the crust on top would be very bad pizza. So it's kind of true. I mean imagine Chicago style with the crust on the top? How would you even cook that?

    #50

    Image showing a textured rock with text humorously exposing uncultured and ignorant misconceptions about the moon's light.

    This person didn't do much research on the moon before posting this

    Joe Theanimal Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is like putting a bag on your head and trying to read an eye chart it's so stupid.

    #51

    Twitter exchange showing a discussion about Ivermectin and cancer treatment, highlighting uncultured and ignorant Americans.

    Wida Ningsih Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have to stop now. I can't take the stupidity anymore.

    #52

    Elevator control panel with buttons for floors 1 to 22, showing confusing layout highlighting uncultured and ignorant Americans.

    Anne Roun Report

    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “….sure, but WHICH 11th floor?”

    #53

    Printed note explaining the elevator button on the first floor is broken and instructions on how to use the elevator workaround.

    Nathaniel Lim Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Other than... the elevator is working is working fine", is a notice that I'm gonna take the stairs.

    #54

    Freshly poured concrete slab near house windows, highlighting uncultured and ignorant Americans in construction choices.

    Unfortunately this was poured yesterday and is a meter too big for our pergola kit
    Has to be taken asap as it will set to hard to move over the next few hot days
    $500 no offers as it cost us a lot more

    Alex Deley Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Selling freshly poured concrete is a new one for me.

    #55

    Social media post humorously exposing uncultured and ignorant Americans with a joke about tattoos and Oklahoma.

    Wendy Conroy Report

    #56

    Humorous outdoor sign with incorrect phrasing showcasing uncultured and ignorant Americans in a public green space.

    Aidan Hand Report

    #57

    Woman with a floral dress showing a tattoo of a compass with incorrect cardinal directions, highlighting uncultured American ignorance.

    Reginna Pippenger Report

    rjjecreek avatar
    JoNo
    JoNo
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She can't notice it as it's on her back.

    #58

    AI-powered map route challenges inefficient Google directions, highlighting uncultured and ignorant Americans' driving habits.

    Casey Brighton Gilbert Report

    #59

    Descending staircase with an awkward step, illustrating uncultured and ignorant Americans' design fail humor.

    Joe Theanimal Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good luck getting back to bed after a night of drinking.

    #60

    Electric car with a belt-driven generator on rear wheel, showcasing uncultured and ignorant behavior in America.

    Matthew Batchelor Report

    #61

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post about ignorant Americans confusing Oregon as the only country starting with O.

    Bader Ros Report

    #62

    Classified ad seeking human bait for Bigfoot research in Texas, highlighting uncultured and ignorant Americans humor.

    Joe Theanimal Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's like something out of a bad 90's stoner comedy.

    #63

    Uncooked bacon served on a salad, highlighting a funny example of uncultured and ignorant Americans in food service.

    Sarah Gili Report

    #64

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet mocking uncultured Americans contrasted with relaxed European lifestyle and dining.

    Unregular Meme Posting Report

    #65

    Social media post humorously exposing uncultured and ignorant Americans asking if beef can be vaccinated with mRNA vaccines.

    Evan Thatirishguy Report

