The creators of the 2006 satirical film "Idiocracy" imagined what the U.S. would look like if the average IQ of the nation fell far below normal levels. The rise of flat-earthers and anti-vaxxers, a pro wrestler for a president, and "Ow, My Balls!" as the most popular TV show of the moment.

In 2006, all this sounded like ridiculous fiction. 20 years later, people are noticing more and more similarities between the film and the current political, social, and cultural situation. A Facebook group "America's Cultural Decline Into Idiocy" has taken it upon itself to point out the idiocy all around in hopes that people will finally wake up and smell the coffee.

More info: Facebook