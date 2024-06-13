ADVERTISEMENT

We've all probably had a brain fart or two in our lives. A momentary lapse where we said something that made us think later: "Wait, that was really dumb..." In the moment, these utterances can feel like the most awkward thing that has ever happened to you. Later, you can probably laugh about it with friends in good humor.

But are all dumb things we say brain farts? Maybe sometimes people really are so oblivious and ignorant that the funniest things come out of their mouths. In this Quora thread, when one person asked, "What are some dumb questions you have been asked?", folks shared the silliest things they ever heard people say.

Do you have any embarrassing brain farts you can share with us, Pandas? If so, let us know in the comments. And don't forget to upvote your favorite dumb entries below!

#1

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them How come chicken breasts don't have nipples?

Vineet K. , Brenda Timmermans/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#2

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them What is the correct spelling... Iran or Iraq?

Diane C , Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#3

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them A teacher, soon after I arrived in the US: 'How long have you been here?' Me: 'A week.' Teacher: 'How did you learn English so fast?!'

Vinati S. , Max Fischer/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
23 minutes ago

I once had: "it must have been difficult to learn spanish so far away from any mexican to talk with". I'm french, i can drive to spain in a few hours.

#4

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them 'Do you have internet in Indonesia?' — and it was asked by email

Andre O , Buro Millennial/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

NapQueen
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
27 minutes ago

I lived in Bangkok as a teenager, and when I moved to the UK for uni, they asked if I had lived in a mud hut....

#5

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them When I told a girl that I have a twin, she asked, 'So, do you, like, have the same birthday?'

Venkat R , Yelena Odintsova/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

ZGutr
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
27 minutes ago

that is not per se a dumb question. There are twins where one gets born just before midnight, the other just after. (but it's not uncommon to "falsify" the record making it the same day)

#6

*On arrival at a new school*

Girl - So, where are you from?

Me - Nigeria

Girl - Where's that?

Me - It's a country in Africa

Girl - No, Africa is a country

Me - I'm sure it's a continent

Girl - No, Nigeria must be a town in Africa

Another girl - He must be confused

Divine Anamekwe Report

ZGutr
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
6 minutes ago

I love those .. "Where's that?" and then suddenly know the geography there better than those who came from there

#7

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them When I was a waitress at Buffalo Wild Wings, a woman once asked, 'What part of the buffalo do the Buffalo wings come from?'

Charissa E. , Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Skara Brae
Skara Brae
Skara Brae
Community Member
18 minutes ago

They pinch them off the backs of newborn baby buffalo to prevent airplanes from colliding with flying buffalo.

#8

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them I was working in the emergency department when I received this call from a frantic mother: 'My toddler just drank out of the dog's water bowl! What should I do?' I told her: 'Give the dog some more water.'

Angela A , Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Oh don't open the emergency silly request part, as a nurse i should wrote a book of funny stories. I remember a cute one. A mother coming with her 5 year old saying something was wrong cause he did not say a word of all day. Me: hi boy, so what's going on ? Him: i really don't want to talk today

#9

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them I had a student email me to ask how to convert years into centuries

Peter L. , Taryn Elliott/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

NapQueen
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Teachers always say that there are never any dumb questions....

#10

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them Once, at my shop, I stood with my register open, counting a fistful of 50-dollar notes in my hand, when a woman came up and asked me if I worked there. I looked at her, then at the money, then at the open cash drawer, and said, 'Nah, mate. I'm just robbing the till.'

Leigh L. , Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

ZGutr
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Robbing the till? so who you are you ? the owner? ........ for I briefly worked at a place where the owner never did any work himself. you could tell he had been in the store, the till was empty. That's right! No change left either

#11

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them A lady in Japan: "Do Indians have a shower in their houses or do you bathe in the Ganges everyday?"

Suman Rao , RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
12 minutes ago

i'm french and back in 2008 and old chinese lady in Hong-Kong ask me if Nicolas Sarkozy was an emperor or a king.

#12

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them One of my aunts asked about what I do, so I told her that after completing my electronics engineering degree, I started working in a chip-designing company. After a pause, she asked: 'What are your most popular flavors? Are the chips as good as Lay's?'

Abhinav G , Jeferson santos/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#13

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them Can you get infected from the virus on your computer?

Salim U , Oladimeji Ajegbile/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Spidercat
Spidercat
Spidercat
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Well covid did lead to everyone getting 5G injected... 🤣

#14

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them After telling a friend I am a psychology major, she said, 'Great. Can you tell me what I'm thinking right now?'

Amruta W , Roberto Nickson/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#15

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them My friend, upon seeing a Jaguar car: 'So now PUMA has started manufacturing cars, too?'

Vinkateshwar J., , Roman Pohorecki/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#16

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them 'So will the website you build for us work on Internet explorer and Godzilla both?'

Sidharth Rao , Lukas/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Spidercat
Spidercat
Spidercat
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Aaah yes Godzilla vs Firefox.... Thinking about it, I'd probably watch that.

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them Idiot: Your name is "Roses?" Like the flowers?
Me: No, as in "Guns n'."

Michelle Paul , Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#18

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them As I'm Greek, I've been asked, 'So...do you believe in Greek gods like Zeus and stuff?'

Zoe , jimmy teoh/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Skara Brae
Skara Brae
Skara Brae
Community Member
1 minute ago

"Yes, he's been watching you and he's very disappointed."

#19

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them My sister was adopted from Korea. She was only about 10 weeks old — an almost newborn infant — when she came home to us. Several people asked me at the time, 'So does she speak Korean?' or 'Does she have an accent?'

Sonnet F , RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Stupid to ask about language but i wonder if babies cry and make the same sounds all around the world ?

#20

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them As an Australian traveling overseas, I've been asked: 'Do you carry a stick everywhere you go to fight off the snakes?' 'Oh, you're from Australia? Do you know my niece in New Zealand?' and 'How many miles is it from where you live to Sydney? No, not miles, liters. How many liters is it?'
And when someone I met in a foreign country found out I was Australian, she said, 'Why don't you sound like Hulk Hogan?' I didn't know how to react to this because I had no idea why she would think I would sound like The Hulkster. I was wracking my brain trying to work out what had connected me to the former World Heavyweight champion. Finally, I said, 'Why do you think I should sound like Hulk Hogan?' She said, 'Because he's such a famous Aussie.' We then had a brief argument about the nationality of Hulk Hogan. You may have already made the connection, but it took me ages to realize she was talking about Paul Hogan, aka Crocodile Dundee

Dave S , Los Muertos Crew/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#21

From my ex (we were quite young back then) referring to my you-know-what: 'So where does the bone go afterward?'

Swekar P Report

ZGutr
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited)

Several ideas/responses came to mind, but would get me banned from BP.

#22

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them "Do you have Samsung iPod ?"

Vishnu Prasad , Omotaiyewoo/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#23

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them Girl: OMG, are you a muslim?
Me: Yes
Girl: that's cool, can you say something in muslim?

Emir Selman , Prince Photos/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

ZGutr
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
15 minutes ago

If you can, just tell her a verse from the Qur'an in arabic. She can't tell anyway.

#24

I wasn't asked this but, I overheard this in a bus, in Vancouver.

Guy - I've been to India, twice!

Girl - That's so cool. Where?

Guy - Tibet and Nepal.

Anupam Srivastava Report

#25

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them Shopkeeper: 'I will get you a 30% discount on this.' My friend: 'If I buy two, I will get it at 60% off, right?'

Anonymous , iMin Technology/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#26

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them This friend of mine said, 'I don't think I'd understand Fantastic 4. I haven't seen Fantastic 1, 2, and 3.'

Vivek R , 20thcenturyfox (not the actual photo) Report

#27

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them I got onto an elevator on the fifth floor, which already had people who had boarded on the sixth floor. I pressed the button for the third floor and observed that the button for the second floor was also pressed. As soon as the third floor came and I started to get out, a girl piped up, 'Why, that's so unfair. I got into the elevator before her! Shouldn't I be dropped off first?'

Ritika G , cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Verena
Verena
Verena
Community Member
22 minutes ago

There *are* elevators which follow the order of the buttons punched. Not many, but some older ones do that.

#28

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them Do you have planes in your country? Nope I rowed from half way across the world.

Vinati Singh , SevenStorm JUHASZIMRUS/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#29

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them I can remember being asked by a close friend at the time, "How can you be so nice when you don't believe in God?"

Chloe Hunter , Maurício Mascaro/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Sofia
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
5 minutes ago

because I am not an a*s... like you trying to impose my belief to others?

#30

While visiting Vietnam:
"Look, that's the moon. Do you have it back in France?"

Alexandre Thiery Report

#31

I wasn't asked this directly, but a former Indian co-worker of mine was asked while visiting Texas: "Are there cars in India?" That one really stuck with me.

But the Texan was equally dumbfounded when my co-worker didn't recognize the name of the Dallas Cowboys' head coach.

Tom Whitnah Report

GEA
GEA
GEA
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Texans appear to be the cliched Yorkshiremen of America. As in they think they are superior to people from other parts of the country.

#32

When I worked at Disney world one summer I was asked this question at least 10 times every day:"when is the 6 pm parade" I learned to smile and politely say,"6pm"

JoAnna Griffin Report

GEA
GEA
GEA
Community Member
16 minutes ago

That's like customers in The Pound Shop asking "How much is this?" I thought it was apocryphal until I overheard someone ask it one day.

#33

I come from the southern hemisphere, so it is Summer in December.

I told this to my friend in the US, and he immediately asked, "Wow, so you guys celebrate Christmas in June"?

Anonymous Report

Verena
Verena
Verena
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Well, "Christmas in July" is in fact a thing there.

#34

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them I was asked: 'Is this the end of the line?' I answered: 'No, it's the front. We're all standing backward

Mike C , mali maeder/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#35

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them This one, I have to admit, I'm guilty of asking a coworker a few years ago: 'What date is Cinco de Mayo?'

Ambra B , Canva Studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

GEA
GEA
GEA
Community Member
27 minutes ago

To be fair, this isn't obvious if you don't know the language.

#36

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them I am an Indian and work at McAfee-Antivirus, Encryption, Firewall, Email Security, Web Security, Risk & Compliance.

Once I was travelling in the metro in Delhi (yellow line which was going towards North Campus (DU)). A young guy (possibly a DU student) asked me where I work, and I said that I work at McAfee in Bangalore.

He said, "Yeah, yeah, I tried that new flavor of cold coffee at McDonald's recently. But if you had to work in McDonald's, why did you go to Bangalore? You could have worked here in Delhi only."

That moment I just felt like jumping on the metro track and dying!

Abhiroop Dabral , Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

GEA
GEA
GEA
Community Member
25 minutes ago

McAfee McCoffee possibly misheard due to train noise?

#37

Spoke First, Thought Later: 55 Of The Dumbest Things People Had Said To Them My friend after watching Batman Begins...

" Dude, who is this Gotham they keep talking about all the time ? "

Venkat Krishnan · , Picography/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Captive
Captive
Captive
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Dude, it's the brother of Metropolis, don't you know?

Getting into the elevator on the 6th floor of a 6 floor building....

Them: "Going down?"
Me: "No, I plan to shoot right out of the roof! Wanna join me?"

We both had a good laugh and it was said with a smile.

Ariel Williams Report

#39

"Are you sleeping?"

Narayan Babu Report

#40

I once knew a girl from college. We used to travel together by the local trains. Once she wanted me to send her one of the songs that i had on my phone using blue-tooth. We tried but her phone was showing some kind of problem with the settings. We gave up when my stop/station arrived and I left. Later in the night, I got a text message saying "hey send the song now ...my blue-tooth is working.".!!!
I had a good laugh that night !!
The worse part is.. we are engineers!!

Abishek Sethuraman Report

#41

A true story from a forgotten backwater of Donegal:

"Hey, Graeme, are you coming to church on Sunday?"
"No, I'm an atheist."
"It's ok. Being a Protestant doesn't matter. We're very welcoming."
"I'm not a Protestant, I'm an atheist."
"Are you Jewish?"
"No, I'm not Jewish, I'm an atheist."
"What do you mean?"
"An atheist is someone who doesn't believe in gods."
"No it isn't."
"It kinda is."
"No you're wrong there, you can be an atheist and believe in God."

Me: stunned silence.

Graeme Shimmin Report

GEA
GEA
GEA
Community Member
17 minutes ago

They probably meant agnostic. They both begin with 'A'.....

#42

While in school, where 12th grade is considered very important:-

People in general : Which class are you in?
Me : 11th
People in general : Oh! So next year your going to be in 12th??
Me: No I'm gonna plead the principal to let me go back to class 10 :D

Aparajitha Vijayaraghavan Report

#43

I have fraternal twins (a boy and a girl, with separate placentas), and someone asked if they were identical. Errrrrrr, no

Natalie B Report

#44

Are there toilets in Pakistan?

For real. No kidding.

Noor Zarr · Report

#45

After a party, I was giving a friend of mine a ride home. He is not a dumb guy, but we were both pretty tired as it was late, and possibly still a little impaired too.

We were stopped at a red light and he looked around and asked, “Is this where we are now?”

Matt Stevenson Report

#46

I happen to be a bookworm and own a couple hundred books. Friends (college mates, those who stay nearby) often pop up, look at my books and ask, "Do you have any good books?"
No, I keep them around to burn for fuel.

Murukesh Mohanan Report

#47

Answering a call at my home:

Me: Hello?
Friend: Hey dude, where are you?
Me: At pizza hut, I took the landline with me....

Nirmal-Sabu Report

#48

Idiot : So what do you want to do later in life?
Me : I want to be a mathematician.
Idiot : Mathematician? Didn't they exist only in ancient times?

Anunay Kulshrestha Report

#49

A random guy I met: Where do you work?
Me: At Yahoo!
A random guy I met: Can you help me access my girlfriend's email?

Adel Report

#50

Random Aunt (at a family function):So, you're an engineer, which college did you attend?
Me: Bits pilani
Random Aunt: (Where is it)?
Me: Goa
Random Aunt (With pity in her voice):Oh, poor boy, you didnt get seat in your hometown?
Me: (Dumbfounded) : NO
Random Aunt: So where are you working?
Me: Started my own company
Random aunt (with even more pity): ayyo! you didnt get a job? keep trying,

Random aunt, rubs my hair and walks off.

HarshaVardhan Sripathi Report

#51

Being a Brit, while working in a Theme park in Ohio one summer:

Asked genuinely...

- Do you have traffic lights?
- Where in the London is the eiffel tower?
- My aunt is called XXXX XXXXX, Do you know her?
- Do we celebrate Christmas.
- Is England near Europe?
- Is it true that doctors decide if you live or die?
- Do you have McDonalds ( I then said yes, and they looked wonderfully relieved)
- Do you have Freeways?


Was never sure if these were jokes, but to be honest I don't think they were.

- Do you have electricity?
- Do you know the Queen?

Tom Goodwin Report

Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Nothing can unify european much than americans silly questions ^^

#52

"Do women stop peeing when they're pregnant?"

Lucy Chen Report

#53

What's the phone number to 911?

Zoletta Cherrystone Report

#54

Q: People in Asian countries are so damn skinny and there are so many obese people in America, so why doesn't the Earth tilt towards the west because of all the extra weight in the west?

A: Silence.

Neha Sharma Report

#55

Why don't all Africans have the same name, you know, like Chinese people?

Eghosa Omoigui Report

GEA
GEA
GEA
Community Member
7 minutes ago

So many Chins in the Chinese Phone book they look like Trump.

