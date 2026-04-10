In the 2011 film Horrible Bosses, three friends conspire to take their bosses out. The premise might seem wild at first: what could a boss do that would warrant such violent revenge? In real life, plenty of people don't have the patience for a horrible boss. In fact, 83% of Americans say they would potentially quit if they had a bad manager.

#1 Causing My Boss To Mess Up What She Wrote In Emails By Plugging In A Wireless Mouse One of my first workplaces had extremely toxic management - it was owned and run by an old couple in their 60s were "co-CEOs". The wife in particular was a bitter, racist asshole who would micromanage everyone, take credit for our work and also hated my guts more than the rest of the team (I am minority, female, young and also opinionated i.e. all the things she despises). Because she's quite old, she never learned to touch type and instead does the typical hunt-and-peck style, so once she starts typing she stares down at her keyboard the entire time. She also tends to write quite long emails. I became so jaded that any form of revenge was screwing with her to brighten my day, so one time I decided to plug a wireless dongle for a mouse into her PC. Once I saw she was typing, I'd wait until she'd typed a reasonable amount and then click using the spare mouse somewhere random. She'd continue typing, look up, and rage at her computer and have to start again. Sometimes I'd repeat the process within the same email for extra fuckery. My colleagues were in on it, so I'd give them a heads-up when I clicked so we could all have a laugh. When I was done, I'd simply wait until she left and casually unplug the dongle from her PC. Honestly this is one of the things that kept me sane while I was there until I managed to escape.

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#2 Signed My Boss Up For Every Email List I Could Find Back in the early 2000s, I had a manager that would often be a jerk to many of his employees, including me. He loved to tell people that they should be happy to have a job, gave no constructive feedback, it was all just how bad we were. When I got my review for the year, he had given me a 1 of 5. When I asked his boss to review my review, his boss literally said "What the [hell]" as he had talked to lots of my internal customers. His boss actually gave me a 4.7 or something out of 5 on the re-review because he knew the changes I had helped the team make. Not long after the review, I would be on the internet and anytime that a website would ask me to sign up for their email (long before you had to opt-in) I would put his work email into the field. I did this for a few weeks and then moved on with my life because I had a million other things to do. A year later, I was helping him with something on his computer and made a comment about having 10,000 unread emails and he made a comment about getting on some spam lists and now getting hundreds of emails a day weren't work related. When I left his office after that, I suddenly remembered signing him up for email lists and smiled back to my desk.

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#3 My Former Co-Worker Just Got Sweet Revenge On A Bad Boss To set the stage, a coworker (let's call him Bob) was fired a couple of months ago. Bob oversaw a pretty large team, was well liked by everyone (in and outside of his team), and generally was seen as the ideal employee. Unfortunately, the only person that didn't agree was Bob's boss (John)--it's not exactly clear why John didn't like Bob anymore, but he claimed Bob wasn't meeting his deadlines/goals and fired him. John then took Bob's job, reassigned about half of the responsibilities (because it was an unreasonable amount of work for one employee) and posted the opening.



John has been interviewing candidates for Bob's replacement and narrowed it down to some outside candidate and another former coworker (Adam). Adam used to be on Bob's team but left shortly before Bob was fired for a much better position somewhere else. It was a big surprise to everyone that Adam wanted to come back after making it pretty well known how dissatisfied he'd been working at our company. In any case, Adam really is perfect for the job and went through the lengthy interview process and was selected as the final candidate. John called to offer Adam the position, and he said, "No. I would never work for you again. You're the reason I left in the first place." Adam made it pretty clear he'd only applied to waste John's time since he's still friends with Bob.



Panicked, John just tried to call the other candidate and he's already accepted a better job somewhere else. Now John has to start over with finding someone.

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#4 Petty Revenge I am not looking for insults or support I just want to tell this story. I put my notice in for my retail job because I had another job lined up and I was sick of their [nonsense], especially a certain manager of mine because of his discriminatory rules for professionalism. I worked my second to last shift and whilst there, I created a scavenger hunt to a pile of sticky notes with the “red flags” of this manager (ex: homophobic, racist, fatphobic, hypocrite). I go in for my last shift and he meets me outside and says “you cannot work today because of what happened on your last closing shift.” I did not bat an eye and just gave him the keys I accidentally took home and moved on with my life because it doesn’t even matter.

#5 Just Got My Revenge On A Bad Boss My old manager used to micromanage the hell out of me and take credit for my work. Left that job 2 months ago. Today I found out the client I brought in (who hated working with him) just pulled their contract. They specifically mentioned how much smoother things were when I was there. He emailed asking if I'd come back as a "consultant" to help fix things. Told him my rate is 3x what he paid me. He said that's ridiculous. I said cool, good luck then. Feels good honestly.

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#6 Made My Former Boss Jump Through Hoops For Nothing Used to work as a CVS pharmacy technician. At the time, I was studying for board exams to get into residency (I graduated medical school abroad and need to pass board exams to get into residency to practice medicine in the US). Last year, because of COVID, my last board exam was postponed 1 week before taking it. It was rescheduled 2 weeks later. It was the only time slot available that would let me apply to residency within the time limit. Problem is that I couldn't find anyone to cover my pharmacy shift for the rescheduled date. I told my pharmacy manager and she told me that it was my problem and I had to find someone. I was a part time tech making less than what the job was worth, but it got me by, so I endured knowing it was only a temporary thing. Anyways, come exam time, I couldn't find a replacement so I was like, screw it and missed my shift to do my exam. I get to work the next day and she fired me on the spot, even though other people she liked more missed days all the time and no punishment ever happened to them. It's no issue, because I managed to get into residency across the country. I move there and no regrets.



Now the petty revenge. She called me a few weeks ago and asked if I was interested in coming back to work. Apparently most of the techs they hired quit 3-4 weeks into the job because of the horrible work environment (because of customers and other staff). She has no idea I moved to another part of the country. I was about to say no, but the devil in me made me say, sure. I asked for a higher salary though and she said she'll talk to her district manager and get back to me. A few days later, she called me and said that she pulled a bunch of favors and got me a 5 dollar raise (per hour obviously). She sounded desperate, poor thing. I told her to shove it, I was in residency, living my dream while she's getting yelled at because the coupon for KitKat bars wasn't working. She began to yell at me, I just hung up and laughed.

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#7 Lay Me Off With Zero Notice Because The Boss Splashed All The Cash To Impress People But Then Call Back An Hour Later For A Favour... After ending my contract with zero notice I get a call back an hour later asking me for the backups I kept on disc as they didn't bother keeping any. Alas as I'm now no longer under contract, I will have to charge 125 an hour and I keep my backups four hours away. So that's going to be 1,000, if they transfer over the money I'll get it to them next week. They agreed and paid the money. I opened my drawer, took out the backups I kept there and made a note to drop it in to them across town in a few days.

#8 My First Boss In LA Made My Life Hell Then Sent Me Their Resume I moved from the east coast USA to LA and got a retail sales job. The showroom manger made my life hell. She was having an affair with the married owner. Even though my sales were good she nit picked and complained about petty things - I used too much paper. I quit, got a new job at a very upscale showroom as the manager. After a few years I received her resume in the mail. She was looking for a job and it was my job to hire or fire. Being the bigger person I decided not to call her in for an interview. But even that made my day.

#9 Enjoy All The Spam Boss So, this happened a few years ago when I was working abroad as a translator. My boss was a real piece of [work], had very strange mood swings and would not understand how long it takes to do the work. This one time, he gave me a 80+ page medical document that needed translation, real complicated shit. After 3 days of working on it I was about 10-15 pages in, he comes in in a rage shouting in front of everyone that I better finish because its really important and he needs it right now (it was a regular occurrence for him to ask for stuff he didn't need just to be the shouting boss swinging his dick around). I tried to explain, as I did when he gave me the assignment that it would take at least another week to finish it. Oh he wouldn't hear about it and he just shouted "I NEED IT TODAY". I wasn't really intimidated by him and just looked at him blankly because I couldn't comprehend how people can be that way. So naturally I did what anyone else would do, I opened Google translate, copy + paste, edited it a bit, which took a couple of hours and printed the bad boy to present to raging [jerk].



You guess what happened. He didn't even look at it for over 2+ weeks. So to my petty revenge, I know his company and personal emails, which I signed up for all kinds of spammy [stuff], including a lot of weird [adult content]. So whenever I logged into his email (which I needed to do to email providers in other countries) I would delight myself with the sight of all this shit emails on his inbox which were 20+ per day, sometimes I would select all the deleted spam emails and return them to the inbox. He raged so much about it and I giggled inside. Made the rest of my stay at that [job] lots more enjoyable. I would say I signed him up for 100+ websites in all kinds of languages (I would do this everytime there was a lull at work).



TLDR; Signed up [jerk] boss to 100+ of spammy newsletters/[adult content], watched him rage daily.

#10 Micromanaging Boss About 2 years ago I had this boss who was a typical micro-manager - would time how long you took in the toilet, wouldn't let you even say hello to your co-workers in the morning, denied me annual leave while complaining that I had too much leave stockpiled, called me non-stop on the one day I did have off and got upset because I wouldn't answer my phone, forced hugs on me when I'm not a hugger etc etc. I was thankful when she got moved on to a different department. Well this week I finally got my petty revenge. I ran into an old family friend this week out socially and turns out old boss had applied to work for them. I didn't lie when asked what they were like as a manager, just explained my experience with them. Family friend is now not hiring them and I don't feel bad.

#11 I Got Fired For Being Sick And In The Hospital So I Got Back At My Former Boss I worked as a gymnastics coach. I just started working there for a month or two. And in a month I started getting really dizzy (regularly outside of work) and I would lose my balance best way to describe it as my brain lagging. I’d look one way and it’d take forever for my eyes to adjust looking that way. And I left early 30 mins early once because I could not stand and if I coached I didn’t want to pass out or miss spot them then something goes wrong. Then the next time this happened I asked my boss to cover for me real quick to go to the bathroom. I went to the bathroom and threw up and left then went to the hospital. I never throw up and the dizzy was bad. While I was in the ER my boss fired me. Didn’t say hope you feel better or anything. Just fired me. So I told the people I know there and the people i’m close with who go there I told them what happened and they were appalled at why they fired me so they left and quit going there or sending there child there. Quite a joy to watch her place fall apart.

#12 A Satisfying Story Of Workplace Revenge Here's a story of minimum wage job triumph in case anyone needs to feel uplifted. When I was a teenager I worked at a cheapo theater, the kind that played second run movies for two-dollar admissions. The manager Dave was the quintessential early 2000's [jerk]. He was a fat guy with a shaved head and ponytail who spent every day locked in the office playing Diablo and listening to nu-metal. If someone on the floor had a problem and disturbed his office time he would scream at them to figure it out themselves. He was a creep with the high school girls that worked there and even [attacked] the projectionist during an argument, yet was never disciplined because the theater was insanely profitable.



After six months Dave suddenly fired me. When I asked why he said because my drawer was always short and that I had been stealing, which was untrue. I got a job at a theater across town.



Six months later, my new manager informed me that they had just bought the cheapo theater and, since I had worked there, asked if I could manage it for a few weeks until they got some people from corporate to take over. I returned to the theater that had fired me, and learned the awful truth of what had transpired. Dave had been cooking the books to make the theater look profitable when, in fact, it was hemorrhaging money. He had embezzled tens of thousands of dollars and blamed it on teenage employees stealing. After a year corporate caught on, fired him, and put the theater up for sale. It was early in the process, but my coworkers heard rumors that Dave was gonna face criminal charges.



The greatest moment came when Dave returned to the theater to retrieve his personal items from the office, only to find me sitting there in his chair with an extremely smug look on my face. His giant CD book of like 500 discs and his gaming stuff? Yup, I had sold it. I told him he wasn't allowed on the premises and that if he remained I would call the police and have him trespassed. Pretty much the one victory from my decade of minimum wage hell, but it still gives me enormous satisfaction when I think back on it.

#13 A Small Measure Of Petty Revenge My company laid me off six months ago. It hit me hard, as I have a baby on the way. I signed my settlement agreement, got my money, and started to pick up the pieces. Then, this morning, I got a phone call. It was a debt collector, asking for me by name. This was unexpected, because I don't have any debts. I'm quite assiduous about this. They weren't after me though, they were after my former employer. I was only too happy to point them in the right direction. Disgruntled? Moi? Oui!

#14 Petty Revenge This is purely for my own amusement, but sometimes when replying to a work email in a chain (or sometimes in a straight reply if I’m really brave) in the past, I’d change the job titles of people who annoy me (or I don’t like) in their original email. People rarely realise that you can edit the signature line in the original email, even though most people know you can edit the body text. Or if they do know, they’d never check because why would someone do that? I don’t tell anyone. It’s just a form of amusement. It’s a risk but worth it. Obviously I no longer do that.

#15 Sweet Petty Revenge I applied to a company where a friend worked only to find out they intentionally short staff and say they’re “hiring” so they get tax breaks and what not. No surprise they rejected me at every turn…Fast forward a few months later I’m now working for a great company and I rec. same friend to new company and he gets hired immediately… Ha ha get REKT…jerk me around and I’ll take your employees to greener grass…

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#16 I Resigned And Got A Priceless Satisfaction Company hired me for 8 months at a subsistence salary as an accountant. I accepted cos I was in a needy situation. Asked for 30% increase on August, they refused since believed I would not have been gone anywhere. They didn't know I had 2 offers parked and I resigned. They found themself suddenly without accountant, struggled to find new one (losing time and energy) and they get new one on emergency, paying him 180% more than me and losing even more time for training. What I learned: Taking your revenge is priceless!!

#17 My Boss Stopped Paying People So I Shut His Pub I used to manage an amazing pub/restaurant back in my old city. It’s a 16th century coaching inn that had recently had a multimillion pound refurb. I more or less got on with the owner but I knew he could be a bit of a tool so I kept my eye on him. I hired all the staff and worked closely with them, they were all 18-25 and I was early to mid 30’s at this point so I saw them as kids that were my responsibility. I genuinely liked nearly every member of staff I ever hired and wanted the best for them. …. Here’s where we get into it - every week I’d input the hours my staff worked and send it over to the gaffer to pay. One day about 5 years into my tenure he told me he was taking over that job, obviously alarm bells rang as he’s a known penny pincher. As anyone that’s worked this job knows, it’s common for staff to stay later than rota’d quite often if the place is really busy or someone calls in sick. My staff were happy to help me out as they know i’d help them out if needed and often they need the extra cash.



My boss decided that if people worked late or came in early then they wouldn’t be paid for it. Staff that accounted for that money were left short that week. I had 18 year old girls crying on my shoulder saying they can’t eat, I was furious. I ranted at my boss and he gave excuses and said he’d look into it and refused to reimburse staff for what they’d worked. Luckily at this point I’d lined up a new job.



I went to work on the next shift and my replacement in the evening (just as it was getting busy) was late. Now I’m no sucker, I do not work for free and neither do my staff. I went around the pub and told every customer that we were closing and told them why. I took food off people and returned their cash and threw it in the bin. I sent all the staff home and text my boss telling him “hey the assistant manager was late taking me off, as I knew I wouldn’t be paid for this extra work I’ve closed your pub”.



Maaaaan he was going crazy. Phone rang off the hook and got ignored. I was put on gardening leave meaning I was getting paid for no work for a bit, I went into a disciplinary meeting hoping to be fired (so I could appeal and get more gardening leave) but they knew that I had too much on them so they tried to just give me a ticking off. At which point I told them about themselves in no uncertain terms and then quit, in the following week the entire staff except the [jerk] quit too. The pub is [in dire straits] now and he’s trying to sell but no one wants it as it’s underperforming and will cost a fortune.

#18 Boss Tried To Sleep With My Fiancée This was several years ago. So my boss, an extreme type “A” personality, found out I was seeing a young lady at another one of our offices, it was a long distance relationship. He was the type he liked to control everything and mess with people for fun. He was also married to another employee, but he was very unfaithful. And he had a hobby, photography, he liked to take pics of himself and his conquest, in the act! Then he would show the pics around the production floor and brag about it. Well, on his next trip to this other office he tried to get my girlfriend to sleep with him, but she spurned him. He made up some lies and got her fired.



It took a long time but I was patient, I knew he kept the photos in his office, he could not risk keeping them at home where his wife might stumble upon them. One Saturday I was working OT and the cleaning lady came thru, they unlocked his office. I came in acting like I was taking dimensions on some drawings. The lady just ask me to close the door when I was finished. She left and went down toward accounting, that’s when I went thru his desk. Sure enough in the back of one drawer I found a stack of photos 4” tall. I took them all! Then I waited until he went on another trip. When he did, I went out for lunch, I had a dozen pics of him, in the act with 4 different women, all showing his face, the women all had dark or red hair, his wife is a blonde! I drove to the town he lived in, to the closest post office to his house, and mailed the pics to his wife with no return address. She divorced him, and her lawyer took him to the cleaners! My girlfriend is now my wife, and we aren’t mad anymore.

#19 Make My Partner Work While Contagiously Sick? Enjoy Having The Health Board Checking Up On You This was about 10 years ago. At the time I was with my ex partner, who worked at a petrol station chain in Australia. He came down sick with gastro which is a highly infectious illness resulting in vomiting, diarrhoea, fatigue etc. My ex notified his manager on Tues night that he wouldn't be able to make his shift the following morning, as he was vomiting copiously still and assumed he would still be by then. His manager replied that he had to contact other workers to get his shift covered- a dick move, but not illegal. My ex spends about an hour trying to get someone to cover for him, with no success. He lets his manager know, who responds with 'you had better show up for your shift or you're fired, doesn't matter if you're sick'. His manager had a habit of doing this- he recently had made someone work while they had conjunctivitis (extremely contagious) and someone come in for their shift after they had been in the hospital that day after having an asthma attack. The following day, my ex went to work. Note that his job also involved food handling as they had a bread store in the petrol station. So people would come in to pay for their petrol, get a coffee and a donut/pie/cake. While handing a customer their cake, he pauses and vomits into a nearby hand washing sink. During his shift he continues to handle food and go to the toilet regularly because of the diarrhoea. When my ex gets home, I ask if he had been unwell and he confirmed he continued to be sick while at work. I am absolutely furious that he was threatened with job loss and most likely has spread his illness to a bunch of other people.



So I call the health board of my state and report it. The board sends out someone on a surprise visit to the site, and turns out there are lots of bad food handling and hygiene practices going on, not just the workers illness issues. The company ends up being fined $150,000 and had to make significant changes to how some things were run. As for the manager, turns out the whole 'show up even if you're sick or you're fired' policy wasn't exactly the company line and he got his ass handed to him over it. TL:DR, Boss makes my ex work while contagiously ill, I call the health board and the company gets fined $150k.

#20 Got My Old Boss In Trouble And Fined A few days ago, I happened to be in a part of my city that is a part of a "heritage zone" a few blocks of buildings and a main street that is very old (over 250 years). Any work in that area (to the buildings or other "heritage structure", you need to have it approved by the heritage committee. It's honestly an easy process that I have worked with when you want to put up new signage in any of those areas. (they have rules and regulations you need to follow, and yes while it may take longer and involve more paperwork, it does keep that whole area looking sharp and keep that "old timer" feel) While I was shopping (in the area) I happened to see my old company work van on site nearby and installing a flat sign on the side of a building, as in, physically drilling into the side of the building. (which is a huge no-no) What was worse, the sign was covering a commemorative-hand painted mural showing the history of the place, and why that building in particular, was special. All to advertise the local "old time candy shoppe" summer sale. I walked over to ask the employee (they would have no idea who I was) if they were allowed to do that. They told me "of course, its their [the business owners] building, they can do what they want"



So I took a few photos, made sure to include the shop's van with the sign shops name on it, and the building it was being installed on (I made sure not to include the employee's face) and emailed it into the Heritage Society seeing if they approved this (knowing they didn't) On Friday (yesterday) my Boss (I work at a new sign shop now) comes back from lunch and is like "did you hear about 'old sign shop'? Apparently they damaged a heritage building in 'old part of town' and are now being fined for it. They are in so much trouble." I just smiled and pulled out my phone to show him the photos and the email I sent. It was a good Friday.



Just to give some context, I left the old shop on bad terms. I was put in the spot to do unsafe work or be fired. So I walked (and reported them). The new owner (it was taken over while I worked there) did some shady [things], ran a very unsafe shop, and burned through their employees about every 6 months. The owner refused to listen to any one, and often blamed the staff for their mistakes in front of clients. The "sign world" is a small world, everyone knows everyone. Everyone gossips all the time. Iv been doing this long enough that people remember me. It's funny hearing our vendors and new clients [trash] alk about that shop all the time. When they learn I used to work there.... so much tea is spilled.

#21 My Boss Sits Playing Solitaire While I'm Absolutely Slammed With Work... He Shouldn't Leave His Computer Unattended My boss and I pretty much share our workload and, while I will do any work given to me without complaint, sometimes he really does just get a bit ridiculous, giving me 3 things one after the other and expecting me to be able to do them all at the same time, while he pisses about with something unimportant or playing solitaire, right where I can see him doing it In a fit of return to work misery, I have decided that every time he leaves the office for a reasonable amount of time, I'll be making small but annoying changes to his computer. Today's change - I've turned down his mouse speed, just enough that it's a pain, but not enough that he'll know to question it. It has improved my outlook considerably.

#22 I Let A Toddler Shoplift Because I Hate My Boss I give customers extra change now and again. This is a new one, though. I had a mother with 4 kids come through my line, the youngest was about 2. She said he could have a candy bar and told him to put it on the belt. I rang everything up. Apparently the little dude still hasn't internalized object permanence and grabbed the same bar from the display. Mom wasn't watching but I was. I guess she thought one of the other kids gave the bar to little dude because she picked him up and carried him out, candy bar in hand. He waved bye. I waved bye back. No one came back later to return the bar or to pay for it. I know because I was there another 4 hours and I didn't see dink. Corporate treats us like [trash] so they can afford a missing candy bar. Mom probably didn't notice a second bar either.

#23 Boss Wants Thermostats Set To 62f, I Recalibrated Them When I was an apprentice, mid 1980's, the drunken owner wanted the thermostats in the shop set to 62F (16.6 C) in winter. Long narrow industrial building, heater and thermostat at each end. I worked in the middle, near a door. Which really sucked. Doesn't sound cold, but when your job requires you to stand still all day, yes, it sucks. (I'm sure it was colder in other work places, doesn't matter.) Mysteriously, the office was always 72-75F. Strange. So one day, I took the covers off both the thermostats in the shop, figured out how they worked, and "recalibrated" them. After I was done, they ran about 10 degrees F warmer than indicated. 62F (16.6 C) became 72F (22.2C). Big improvement. More than once I saw him check the thermostat, because it wasn't cold AF. Then he wandered off with a puzzled look on his face. He NEVER figured it out.

#24 I Anonymously Called My Boss In The Middle Of The Night For Almost A Year I guess with age I feel a little bit bad about this now. Where I used to work I was on 3rd shift as a salaried supervisor. When I was off work and trying to sleep or relax I was constantly getting work related calls and texts from the other shifts including my boss. I was carrying the whole department basically. I loved what I did but I didn’t feel I was getting paid nearly enough so after a year or so I started getting sick of never really being off work.



My boss had a company paid cell phone and as a manager he was required to keep it on at all times in case there was an emergency at work. During this time I had an old prepaid phone that was still active with carryover minutes. One night when we were slow at work I used *67, which blocks your number from being displayed, to call his phone and wake him up at 3:00 am. When he sleepily said hello I hung up. I planned on it being a one time thing but when he came in the next morning he was red eyed and exhausted like I was all the time from being called when off work.



From that point on I would call him in the middle of the night two or three times per week. Most of the time I would let it ring three or four times and hang up. Sometimes I would call him from my real phone and pretend I “bum dialed” him. On the days I would call him when he was sleeping he would drag in looking rough and I would take secret pleasure in seeing him feel like I did since I was still constantly being called when I was off.



Occasionally he would comment that some “damn [jerk]” called his phone and woke him up. After about a year they hired another supervisor so my work was cut in half. I finally got some time to relax and get some rest. I stopped calling him at that point after almost a year. Sometimes I’m torn between feeling bad about doing it and also that maybe I should have done it more.

#25 Old Lady Boss Humiliates Me, I Return The Favor Years ago I worked as a Barista for a coffee shop. It was managed by a really awful old woman who was mean spirited and cranky. She criticized my hair, my appearance, my attitude, my work ethic (I always showed up to work EARLY!! and that's saying something when your shift starts at 6:30am) and never stopped nagging at me for one thing or another - usually in front of customers, which was humiliating. She acted like this to me and most of the girls I worked with. She was sweet as pie to my male co-workers, though, go figure. Anyway, one day she taped a typewritten sheet of paper to the wall filled with a bunch of new rules regarding point-of-sale behavior. It was riddled with typos. When she was gone for the weekend, I took my pen and corrected every typo on the page. She was so mad and embarrassed when she got back, but because a whole weekend of shifts had passed, she couldn't pin it on anyone.

#26 Was Forced To Go To Work, Made My Boss Clean Up After Me This is involves puke so if you’ve got a weak stomach you might wanna back out now. Fresh out of high school I got a job at a daycare, I flipping hated that job but it was a job so I stayed with it. About 6 months into the job I needed surgery. Thankfully it was minor enough but I was told that I needed to be at work the next day or I was fired. That should have been a red flag, I should have quit immediately but I was young and naive and I went in. Maybe a year later I woke up feeling like I was going to throw up. I called work and spoke to the director and was told again that if I didn’t show up I’d be fired. So my grandmother, whom I was living with at the time, gave me some otc meds and I went in. At least half a dozen times I’d have to call down to the office to watch my class so I could run to the bathroom because I felt I was going to be sick. I never threw up but it was bad enough I thought I was going to. Again I begged to go home and I was told I could but that I would be fired. So I stayed. And then the last time happened. I raced to the staff bathroom that just so happened to be right by the entrance and I didn’t make it all the way to the toilet. I ended up getting puke all over the floor and the toilet. I didn’t bother cleaning it up, I went back to my classroom, grabbed my purse and walked out. I learned from a friend that the director ended up having to clean the bathroom up while gagging the entire time and that the smell lingered all day.

#27 Boss Chiseled Me Out Of $100 And Paid The Price So I'm very proud of myself for this because it's antiwork with a sprinkle of revenge. This started over a month ago, I was walking down the street when I saw an acquaintance of mine. Her husband and his friend/business partner have just opened a new coffee shop. The shop was very beautiful and the coffee was amazing. So, to show some support, I passed by one day and bought a coffee to support them and see maybe this could be my go-to coffee place when I'm craving a coffee I don't want to make at home. So as I'm sitting there, the husband and business partner find out I do social media. I've been doing it for a huge hotel and a famous artist. So they saw my work and wanted to hire me. I said sure. I told them what I do (product photography and video) and I edit and post it on their profile. I gave them my rate. They loved my work and hired me but said could only afford half of what I was asking. So I said okay, so you'll get half the package. You get what you pay for. They said okay. Now, half the package means no photoshoot with my pro cam. They only get phone photos and videos. And I will post twice a week instead of 5 times a week. They soon started to complain but I moved on, ignored, and did my job. And their followers tripled pretty quickly. (They could've gotten more if I was posting 5x instead of twice) The month ends and it's time for payment. I call and text both and no one answers. Then one of the partners texts me and says to pass by to discuss next month's strategy. I tell him not until you pay me. No answer... So I got fed up this morning and went to the profile, deleted everything I've done and logged out of their account. Can't wait until they see it!



UPDATE: The barista that works there just called me. He just quit, his last day is tomorrow. Also he told me the guy that used to come help them out with the finances and doing the secretarial work in the office for the business just walked off the job 3 days ago because they wanted to cut his salary since winter season started. The dude literally got up and walked out



UPDATE 2: THEY NOTICED! They were shocked. Tried to call me but I have blocked their numbers. The barista who quit called me and told me that they were very surprised (lol). So now they gave access to the wife who is posting the cringiest photos I have ever seen. They went through my followers list and are following my friends. They immediately all texted me and sent me screenshots laughing. They are losing customers because the barista quit too. All in all I don't think this business will be open for very long. I wanna thank all of you for the awesome advice. And thank you for the awards. I don't think this update is as juicy as y'all wanted but I'm satisfied honestly and glad they are all alone with 0 employees in that place. Have a great day everyone.

#28 Got Fired From Work For A Dumb Reason. Took My Petty Revenge Long story short: I got fired because of my depression. Opened up to my boss about my mental health struggles. (thought I could trust him because we had gained a friendship) He went behind my back and told HR. Employer said they were doing me a favor so "I can find happiness". Even my depression has been lifelong and nothing to do with my job. My boss in on call 24/7 so twice a week, very late at night. I block my caller ID and call. I play creepy music. He wakes up every time. It's not much but I'm sure it fucks his sleep up a little bit. I finally "found my happiness" and this is it.

#29 My Boss Put Me Through Hell And I Returned The Favor By Quitting It’s been a while since I quit and I’m keeping it vague so this doesnt come back to get me. Basically I was brought into a company and my manager was very narccisctic and unhelpful in many ways. They always talked [trash] about coworkers behind their backs with me and seemed to be very hands off with work despite their seniority in the company. They had beef with a coworker and fired them and I was the new guy on the block. I got handed the coworkers job on top of my current role. I had a week to learn it. Eventually began to work 2 roles. Finally, a third role was handed to me. I began to stay up countless nights til sometimes 1 am working so I don’t fall behind. For 9 months, I worked the roles of 3 people for the same pay. If I asked for help or advice, I’d get lectured or yelled at, and it got to the point where I felt [mistreated].



I cried in front of my manager before and they could feel the stress on my shoulders and even after that, they never made the effort to hire more people to help or try to assist me. I eventually dropped the news on their desk when they came back from a trip and said I’m calling it quits. I made a few [bad] pdf guides of some of my roles and responsibilities and I made them purposely very convoluted processes that my manager could never understand due to their lack of technological knowledge with the softwares I was using. I was told my manager was crying the last week leading up to my departure because they couldn’t find a replacement. I just shrugged and said not my problem. The last day came and I just drove home with a smile.



I checked the career page the following week and saw two roles posted up just to cover me, and I wouldn’t be surprised if there was one more. My manager basically got handed the job of 3 people and now they’re under so much stress. Before I left, a few coworkers also approached me and said good on me for leaving, they’re also thinking the same. Feels good to get revenge!

#30 How I Got Fired, Got A Better Job, And Got The Sweetest Possible Revenge On My Previous Employer This happened a while ago now, and I'm deciding to share since I discovered this subreddit. So I used to work for a company that would do outsourced IT support for one of the major IT hardware companies in the world (Company D), the job itself was pretty nice. I would work from home, get my tickets assigned in the morning, and depending on the kind of job, I could get started right away or have to wait for the specified time to do the work. Once done, I was free to do whatever I wanted for the rest of the day, which made me and the rest of the team more open to being available outside of the official working hours. Anyway, fast forward a couple of years and because I was one of the best performers (Not a single mistake for three years), I was forced into a promotion that I wouldn't say I liked because it would take away my WFH benefits without a pay raise. I protested this and was told that the pay raises would come after "my performance would guarantee it." A couple of weeks after taking the new job (And with barely anything to do), I had to do some work in another city from Wednesday to Friday. I came back on Saturday by plane, and even before I even stepped out of the plane, I got a call from my manager telling me I needed to get into another flight to work with a customer on that Sunday and I refused. I let them know that it was outside of my working hours and since they took away my WFH and were extremely strict with their office hours, that they would need to pay the Sunday rate in my country's Labor Laws if they wanted me to do that job, so obviously, they said no. After a couple of threats, they decided to ask someone else to take care of that ticket.



Now, thanks to it being a smaller company and me being on friendly terms with the HR lady, she told me they were preparing to fire me by the end of the week. This gave me time to start preparing to find a new job and get a lawyer cause I was pissed and knew they were planning to screw me over. Come Friday, they let me know I was fired and would only be getting the rest of my monthly wage with no severance payment. I just let them know that those terms were illegal according to labor laws and that I would need them to pay the total amount of severance pay as this was an unjustified dismissal and they would be hearing from my lawyer otherwise. This shook them. According to my HR friend, her boss tried to convince my manager to rethink firing me, as it was not worth going over litigation for this. Still, he refused, I assume it was an ego thing and they ended up paying my total severance pay.



A month later, I was already at a much better job with almost four times my previous wage, thanks to a recommendation from one of the mentors I had from the big IT company that used to outsource me. As for the sweet revenge, during a partners' event on my new job, my previous manager and his boss arrived, they wanted to get a deal to outsource IT for the company. They were so surprised to see me there, and it took a lot of restrain not to have a grin during the whole meeting. They knew I was much better off in this new job, and they probably thought I already had this job lined up before they fired me. In the end, they got nothing out of the meeting because a couple of months later, my country made outsourcing illegal. Most of my old coworkers ended up getting jobs in company D, not my ex-manager though, cause he didn't speak English.



TL;DR: Got fired for refusing to work on a Sunday, found a better job, and my previous company ended up going under.

#31 Fire Me? Good Luck Covering The Weekend And Night Shifts First time posting, maybe this is petty revenge or AH tax? Idk either way, here we go: About a month ago I was unceremoniously fired after a fight with a coworker who insisted on not using my name but referred to me as just "you girl". After asking her to stop (for maybe 3rd or 4th time) and quote "please just call me by my name, thanks" my boss took her side (???) and tried to gave me a warning for being "aggressive". Boss couldn't do so, because asking basic respect is not base for a written warning. But since I was still on the trial period, boss got to easily fire me. I was fine with that because it was hands down the worst company I've ever worked for. So, they said "your last day is the 15th". I was ok I really don't care, F them, BUT they didn't think about the fact that the 15th was a week from the moment of them firing me, so after the call with HR, I sent a message to management on teams: "As (boss) already informed you all, I've been let go, since I have X pending vacation days, I will take them now until the end of my contract, so this is officially my last working day. Hopefully you can find someone else to cover this weekend, and the night shift for the upcoming week. Good luck!!" Before they kicked me out of the group chats I got to read Boss frantically asking for someone to volunteer for these shifts lmao.

#32 Petty Revenge Hire So just like most here, I've had it at my job. I can't do the recruiting anymore. People can't show up for various reasons. I don't care. If you found something better that's great. But I get why. My company has no retention. I'll be the one on that list of people who can't be retained. I had let things here and there slide. Like constantly belittling me because my pain in my lower back effected my performance. (It's an injury from an accident that won't heal and will likely keep getting reinjured.) The recruitment side of my job isn't like this but the few times I go out in the field I'm reminded why I want to leave. During my shift I found out my coworkers were sent out on a storm and the car flipped. Roads were being closed and warnings were issued not to travel by the city... My coworkers could have [passed away]. I was shaking and pissed. Nearing the end of my shift, I am told I have to go to another location. I refuse as I was only scheduled for one location. But in come the threats for being written up if I refuse to go. Called the labour office to see what I could do. I figured I was in the right. They couldn't possibly tell me I have to work something I'm not scheduled for. Nope. I was wrong. It didn't feel right. To sit there feeling like a hostage because they can't be bothered to learn how to retain staff. I was shaking, again. They never threatened me before with a write up. I don't want to be dragged all over the city because they couldn't schedule more people or tell me before my shift I may need to help elsewhere. They don't even ask. Just ask nicely. I would be willing. So not even 10 minutes after my shift I walked close by to apply at another place. I was hired on the spot. Seeing as my availability just suddenly opened up, 15 years handling cash, and that was all they needed. I'm still mad enough to debate if I'll give my two weeks or just choose when I'm available for my old job.

#33 Sweet Revenge So my old boss ran their own delivery business, whilst he was away for a week, I was covering his run, I was to be paid $1000 cash for this. Weeks after he returned I got nothing. I also worked for his wife at another business and found out they were underpaying all of their workers, in the end they owed me around $3000. The couple were part owners with my current boss, I called my boss and told him they were deleting big cash orders and pocketing the money. Safe to say they were removed from the business with legal action and were both forced to struggle for months. I quit and because of what I did all the workers got a raise. Unfortunately they declared bankruptcy so I couldn't get what they owed me. But in the end I came off better.

#34 I Hate Revenge But I Did This For The First Time In My Life After I sent my resignation letter, my boss wrote me an email that they accepted it and she would like to talk to me and arrange everything since I still need to work until 6th December. The reason why I resigned is I accidentally read a thread of emails by mistake, otherwise I would have never knew that they planned to use me during the most busiest time of the year from Black Friday until January sales and then kick me out. I’m very professional but this time they went too far, I went to my doctor and explained everything and he gave me a sick leave until my official last day of work. I just sent it now and I feel so relieved!



Update: I have an interview in 1hr and I know 100% that I have the job because I know the supervisor and it’s just opposite building of my soon to be my old job! Another update: I got the job !! Starting December 7th

#35 They Say Revenge Is Bittersweet. But This Time It’s Just Sweet I’ve had lots of issues with scheduling lately at my part time job. I have a full time career that I work around. The schedulers have constantly been scheduling me for hours during my day job even after making a schedule for them 3 different times. They constantly try to make me prioritize them over my career. Which ain’t happening. So lately they’ve been last minute changing my schedule from 4 hr shifts to 12 hr shifts with no warning and completely [messing] with my day job. Well today they have me scheduled for 4 back to back 14hr shifts. So I quit today. I haven’t told them that yet tho. I might have ‘forgotten’ to tell them. So when they call me at 9:05 asking me why I haven’t clocked in I will tell em that I quit. [Messing] them over because the shifts I am supposed to do people are required to be onsite by law. Oh well y’all can figure it out. Just needed to vent a bit.

#36 My Best Work Revenge Years ago I quit a job because the boss was an anal retentive guilt slinger, got called as a witness two years later. "Have you ever seen company A engage in price fixing."

"Yes I have, they meet at the Applebees in city X and set the prices quarterly. People attending were him, her, him and her." Most got fired, huge fines, barely stayed out of jail. Witnesses have broad immunity.

#37 Xmas Revenge Not a current story but this happened while i was in HS many many years ago. It was right before xmas break and the local company that hired about 90% of the people that lived in town laid off about half the staff. Eventually the workers found out it was because the president of the company wasn't going to be able to buy his teenage son a new car for xmas. So to get the money he laid off half the work force. Now imagine this: you are the son of the president of the company and the day before xmas break you park that shiny new car in the student parking lot and go to class. After school you walk to the spot where you parked the car only to find the car's frame resting on some cinder blocks and a note that reads "You can keep the cinder blocks." My HS has a vo-tech building which teaches auto body; where in people are taught how to strip cars, and which some of it's students are the children of the parents that got laid off. I think that president and his kid learned a very important lesson that day.

#38 My Petty Revenge Against A Bully "Boss" I worked in a [garbage] company for less than 3 months. The owner was the worst POS crook who would literally steal wages, defraud customers & love to berate workers, call them thieves & all sorts of crap for no reason besides maybe projecting his crimes. It was supposed to be an IT company but he would keep a log of our bathroom breaks, anything above 10mins a day was deducted from our paycheck. He would force us to work overtime but wouldn't pay for it (even though he would charge customers for it A LOT) but if anybody was not at least 10 minutes early in the morning, he would penalize us. He mostly hired new immigrants & kids just finished high school which made it easier to bully them. Everyone was afraid of not being to find a job later due to background checks & usual predatory business tricks. He fired one of my colleagues just because he was black & called it due to the "lack of proper culture". He was a new immigrant so he just moved on; he didn't want to be marked as a "troublemaker". Somewhere around the 3 months mark, he verbally attacked a nice colleague who had her wife work in there too, so bad that his wife passed out & we had to call 911 to get her to ER. The reason? Fixing customer's problem and he was angry as he couldn't upsell!



So I just had it, took that fat POS aside shouted as loud as I could and told him off about all of his crimes, then handed my resignation. When he sent me my last paycheck, he tried to cheat me out of my last paycheck with bogus deductions. So I studied the local laws & served him with legal papers. He initially told me he wouldn't pay me a cent which I told him exact law articles & mentioned I will be his worst nightmare; told him I had no jobs besides taking him to court & having him bleed money while I would self represent. I ended up not only getting my paycheck but all stolen wages & then some. I then told all my colleagues how to do the same. Sometimes you need to go after bullies, show them you got nothing to lose & they will back off, they need to know they are not as smart or powerful as they think.

#39 I Hated My Boss My boss was the meanest, and just like nastiest woman I have ever met. She was a terrible boss and was mean to every woman in the office (she was really nice to the males though). She'd make comments about our appearance, our work and things that were irrelevant to our jobs. She really knew how to hit below the belt. She told me that I should focus on my career instead of a relationship because I wasn't the type of girl "guys could ever commit to", called a girl going on maternity leave 'lazy'. She told another girl that her heels were way too high. She once even told me an assignment that I had worked really hard for and she had promised me "I'm just going to let Chris and Matt do it, because I don't think a girl could handle it" (lots of travel and negotiating involved) like a day before I was supposed to get started.



Meanwhile she was continuously complementing the guys. Saying things like "it's so nice to have an office full of real men" and "you guys can handle anything, i wouldn't be anywhere without my team of boys". She was totally out of hand and inappropriate, even they guys had noticed that her behavior was strange. Anyway, one night I spot her pretty drunk at some random bar flirting with every guy and was just really really sloppy overall. Then I saw her take off her wedding [ring] and try and slip it into her pocket, but because she was so drunk, she hadn't realized she had dropped it on the ground. I quickly pick it up and pocket it myself.



At first I thought my revenge was to let her freak out about it for a little bit and then give it back to her later. But then she started making out with this random guy at the bar and I came up with a much better plan. I as slyly as possible snapped a picture of her and the guy (made sure to obscure his face--while making sure it was clearly her). Anyway, I kept the ring and took a picture with the ring on the pinky of my male friend's hand. The following monday I sent a pictures to her husband with a short note that "I [slept with] your wife and she loved it so much she let me keep her ring".



I sort of realized its not all plausible that she would give someone her wedding ring...but I just ran with it. I kind hoped that the ridiculousness of the letter would be overshadowed by her husbands rage. I ended up anonymously returning the ring as well (it was clearly expensive and I felt too guilty keeping it) and quitting a few days later as well. I never got a full follow up on the effects of my actions, but I do know her and her husband separated after that from one of my old coworkers.

#40 Incompetant And Demeaning Boss? Give Her Free Doughnuts! Story time. I used to work a small Mom and Pop owned company for absolutely the worst bosses ever. They acted like Fezziwig to the community and Scrooge to their employees. The business manager is the wife, and that's literally her only qualification. She's talentless, petty, jealous, and holds grudges. We all hated her. She would call meetings for the retail crew (which I was in) and blame us for low numbers while simultaneously not giving us the money to buy the best selling items, I don't know what she expected. Our best sellers cost us $5 an we sold them for $15. Every day we moved 20-30 items or so. It was stupid for her to refuse restocking them.



So I planned my petty Machiavellian vengeance on her. She's in her mid 40's and is about 40 pounds overweight, so she was always trying fad diets and exercise plans but never lost a pound, which I knew bothered her. So when she called us in for het Monday Morning "Why aren't you selling things we don't have" nonsense rodeo, I brought a dozen doughnuts, for 5 people. Half the meeting she talked to the box instead of us, and reluctantly she had one, then two doughnuts. I left them in the office and politely told the other workers about them, so on and off people would go and grab one, walking in front of her door. That Friday she fired our hardest worker (drove delivery) and replaced him with two part timers, who still didn't do as good as him (this was to avoid giving him Insurance, and because he had earned about $3 an hour in raises over 2 years). This meant war.



Next Monday I came in with three boxes of doughnuts. 36 glorious, delicious weapons to fight with. I only brought one box into the meeting room, and I cut up all the rest on my coffee break into quarters. I then casually told everyone that I had done so, and please microwave yourself a small piece because they are delicious warm. So now we have it, 20 people occasionally microwaving yummy smelling donuts all day next to the office of the evil diet queen.



It broke her. On Tuesday there was a sign that said "No Doughnuts in the Office" and I was fired the following Friday, probably for unrelated reasons, but it was so worth it to hear here tell a friend that she'd gained weight over that season. TL;DR: waged war with doughnuts and politeness.

#41 My Old Boss Upset Me So I'm Getting Even My boss retired a month ago. He was getting on in years and didn't want to work every day. In the past six months of his full time, he sat around in his office and didn't do anything of import. He forwarded all his work to me. After he retired, he became a consultant, visiting the company every few days consult about stuff. He stopped in to my labs twice and wasted my time telling me long stories about [things]I don't care about that happened to him in the 70s and stories I've usually already heard. I've told him he is not my boss anymore, I have more work to do now that he's gone and I don't have time to sit and chew the fat. He doesn't listen, he wants to tell his stories. Today I started my petty revenge. He said he wants pdfs of the certification I fill out everyday emailed to him before I leave work. I email them to him from our copier so he receives upside down on his computer and has to print them off.

#42 I Made My Boss And Coworkers To Possibly Eat Spoiled Food? So I am working in an office, for many years now, and because I am the only one who cleans and takes care of the place, I had finally had enough of no one else helping. I am washing the office cups and cutlery everyday, including the other people’s, I am throwing away the garbage, I am vacuuming and mopping , and doing the bathrooms, and finally I am picking up after everyone like I am their mother. I don’t feel appreciated. No one has offered to help of course, and I can’t stop cleaning because the office will reek. So here comes my small petty revenge. People have been leaving their snacks open in the kitchen for many many days in a row. So right know we have 10 different snacks open. I used to take rubber bands and properly close them up (the snacks) or put them in containers I found in order to preserve them so that they keep fresh longer. So…I stoped doing that. You know what, I don’t really want to eat any of those snacks, so I will just let them be open for weeks now.. in the open air..in our really hot Mediterranean county we live… And so, these snacks have been opened for at least a month know, and they continue eating them without checking them and they are not bothered at all ! But I know from past experience these particular snack can grow small tiny maggots… oh no..

#43 Sign Me Up For Your Crypto Junk Mail? Reported. To Your Boss's Boss A company I work for asked me to substitute for another teacher, let's call him Fred. Instead of leaving the textbook with the students and emailing me the details, Fred insisted that we meet in-person to hand over the textbook and give me the details of the class. Apparently leaving the textbook with the students after the lesson is fine, but I have to meet him to pick it up? Kind of a waste of time, but okay. When I meet Fred, he spends more time trying to sell me on cryptocurrency than discussing the class. He hardly spent any time on the latter.



As soon as I figure out that that was his reason for meeting in-person I check out. This must have been palpable because he snaps at me for not paying attention, and that this is a huge opportunity for me. I was pretty pissed at having my time wasted; and for the sake of trying to sell me something I have negative interest in. But it gets worse. He must have signed me up for a newsletter, because he immediately starts sending me mass emails promoting whatever crypto trash he's trying to sell. I did not give him my email; he must have gotten it from the company. On getting the first one I reply to him in no uncertain terms that this email account is strictly for work (I absolutely do not sign up for anything with it, specifically to keep it spam free). His response is "Oops!" No apology. No remorse. And he still didn't remove me from his mailing list. So even though we ostensibly need to maintain email contact, so I can let him know how the class went, etc., I blocked him.



Cue petty revenge. I contact my boss and let them know all of this. They expressed shock and sympathy, and forwarded it to their boss, who, in a work email, called him an asshole. From what I understand, he is no longer with the company.

#44 Old Petty Boss Got A Bad Recommendation So this was back in the year 2018 I was myself promoted and my boss was a lady who was also newly promoted. Boy she was a mean one, used to message me off work hours pls get this done, that done, interfered in my work, micro managed and all things you expect. Cue forward a few years later (obviously I asked for a movement from the team within a year), here I am now in a new company and I get a request on social media site (linkedin) from her. She had pinged me for a recommendation as she had given an interview in the company. Here comes the petty revenge, her hiring boss and I have lunch daily, just took me few days of discussing my previous work experience of bad managers and showed him her profile (pretended I didnt know she had applied here). Few weeks later I heard she rejected in the background verification round that her “referral” didnt work out.



Tdlr: Bad boss applied in my company I influenced the hiring boss about her.

#45 A Little Revenge Against My Bosses So I’ve been working in this small company for 3 months, bosses were atrocious, (both are married, wife is hysterical , constantly smoking [illegal substances] (at work !)) And the husband has major moodswing. They do tons of illegal stuff when it comes to labor laws (I live in France) the office is located in a public building owned by the government (we call this a business hive). Anyway, a month ago, got accepted in a comapny with better salary (+500€) better shifts, better everything ! So I left. Sent them a letter. Today I went to pick up my stuff. Boss yelled at me, ordering me to not enter the office and to obey. I of course didn’t obey. And laughed. When I left I took 5 min to talk to the office manager about the [illegal substances] and alcohol that are being consumed, she was horrified. And I’ve called work inspection also. Aaaaaand I’m friend with a group of small businesses owner in my town with whom my bosses were in touch with. Explained them the whole situation. They shut down everything with them.

#46 Finally Got Revenge On My Spinless Boss I work for a [terrible] company that treats their employees like [garbage], we get zero benifits, no PTO, no insurance, hell my boss cant even hold up to his end of the bargain of hiring me for 30 hours a week at $18 an hour. Literally the only benifit is the pay. I am one of the most dependable night custodians on the payroll, i never miss my shifts, i always pick up shifts for my co workers, i go to work so i can provide for my wife and newborn daughter but he keeps cutting my hours to the point i cant even pay my bills now.



Well I work nights when nobody else is in the establishment, and i have the master key to every door in building, so late at night after working up a sweat (and not showering for a few days) i go into his office and teabag the [hell] out of his coffee mug, this has happened over 20 times now, last time i even farted into it. It great cuz he has no idea and he drinks out of it every morning he works. Moral of the story don't play dirty with reformed dirty kids And don't ever [mess] with my money.

#47 So You Thought Playing With People's Paychecks Was Smart Happened about 2 years ago. Was working as a crew Forman for a construction company. Pay was great until the checks started bouncing due to no funds in the account... After a couple weeks of the boss "fixing" it by paying us cash I decided I had enough and stopped showing up for work. The owner had called me and asked if I was coming back, keep in mind he still owed me my last paycheck... I told him if he gave me my check and it cashed I would come back to work... he says ok and i go pick up my check and head right to the bank. Teller says no funds in the account and she can't cash it. I did the only rational thing someone in my position would do... I drove to Florida (i love in new york) and found a ghetto check cashing place and cashed that check... The owner then had to deal with writting a bad check and had to travel to Florida for court and such.



Tldr; boss was writting bad payroll checks so I cost him substantially more and got my money.

#48 Boss Hates My Music So I Only Play Weezer I will start by saying I do actually like Weezer, just not as much as my boss seems to think I do. For context, I work mostly alone and he comes in randomly to cover my lunch or help with a small task. So I'm a huge prog metal fan and he said I could play anything on the speakers at work. I played instrumental metal until my boss said it was scaring the customers (he thinks celtic music sounds demonic, this metal was really soft too lmao). I tried other things like Minecraft OST, Dolly Parton, lo-fi as a genre, gay sounding pop, and Weezer. He said he hated each of them for different reasons like Dolly being too dramatic. At first, he was OK with Weezer so I started to play it all the time while using my earbuds so I didn't have to listen to Weezer for seven and a half hours straight. He started to complain that Weezer was making him feel old and I shouldn't play Island in the Sun on repeat. Hater... So anyways it's been almost two years and I continue to play Weezer and say stuff like "why aren't you weezerpilled yet" and "I like Weezer because I'm a lesbian" and he is just assumes I love Weezer. No. I've been spite playing Weezer for a long time now because his taste in music sucks. It's slowly driving him insane and I have no regrets. He just thinks I really, really like Weezer and I've just been trolling him.

#49 Responded To My Boss' Dumb Email Questions, And Used Colour To Low-Key Irritate Him My boss sent me an email on Friday asking me a bunch of questions. Some of these were okay, but most demonstrated that he hasn't paid attention to any of our conversations over the last year, and that he's clueless in our field of work. I answered his questions professionally (well, as much as I usually do - I've written previously about this same guy) but he quickly came back with further questions that condensed the proof of his brain cell shortage. Helpfully he'd taken the trouble to write his extra questions in blue, so I could spot them amongst the black text from the original message. So I wrote back in kind, but I used bright yellow. My response is completely unreadable, assuming that his screen is in 'light mode', without switching to plan text. Better still, I introduced my email saying I'd responded to his points 'in red', so I'm hoping he'll waste some time looking through his computer settings for why red isn't showing up properly.

#50 Helped My Former Boss Get Fired 3 years ago I quit a job I loved because I couldn't stand the women in charge. They're were technically two agencies that worked together and both executive directors are horrible. It's well known among staff that they give themselves raises every year but refuse to give other people a raise. They do very little work yet take all the credit and will even publicly shame hard working employees They held an hour long meeting after I told them I couldn't possibly add any more tasks to my schedule to tell me how horrible I was and claimed I wasn't getting my work done, that I was a liar, and that I needed to put more effort into my work instead of my personal life (I had just suffered my 3rd miscarriage and was getting a lot of testing done). I put in my notice 3 days later. Their data analyst was quickly able to prove that not only was I doing all of my work, I was actually inputting data for others.



We had to input proof of everything we did 2 weeks ago I was having a casual conversation with my boss, who just happens to be the board president for one of the agencies. He asked me why I left and informed me that 3 years later they still haven't been able to fill my position. I told him the truth and and told him that I found it very odd that the board never did an audit because of seemed obvious that the directors weren't doing their job and fund weren't being handled properly. Well they did one last month and one director was unavailable because she went on a month long trip. She couldn't prove that she didn't misuse funds when it looked as though she did. She was released last week after 25 years.



Not only did the claim that she misused funds, but they also felt she was faking her timesheets since she couldn't prove what hours she worked, and they felt she was misusing her authority by making her employees come into the office while she supposedly worked from home.

#51 Boss Went Out Of His Way To Be Rude About A Habit Of Mine. I Do It Every Time I See Him I work at a computer all day most days. My desk setup wasn't the best so my posture wasn't great. That caused a bit of physical discomfort, specifically some shoulder pain. I've fixed it since. Anyway, because of that I had a habit of absentmindedly rubbing my shoulder. One day I did it while talking to my boss about some upcoming project. He went out of his way to mimic what I was doing back to me and be a real condescending prick about it saying "What's this?" with a really snarky tone. I didn't really react at all because he was so hostile about it out of nowhere. Even though I don't have shoulder pain any more I do it every single time I see him. Passing in the hallways? Rubbing my shoulder. Him quickly popping in to mention something? Rubbing my shoulder. In a meeting he's a part of? Rubbing my shoulder. Every. Single. Time. It's been a couple weeks at this point. The first couple times he'd bring it up again and I'd just casually mention shoulder pain. He doesn't even bother anymore, but it still visibly pisses him off. I've been looking for new jobs and have some interviews next week. When I drop my notice on his desk? I think I might have a little shoulder pain.

#52 Switching The Coffee On My Mean Boss About 15 years ago I worked as a bartender at a bowling alley/casino. My boss was a mean lady and I'm nice and want to get along. It was difficult seeing morale drop on the team from the garbage she would say or do. It got to a point where I started closing the bar and setting things up for the next day. I would pre-make the coffee and she always asked to make one a little different because it was for her. From that day on if she was ever rude to us I would make her coffee with decaf for the next day. I lost track of how many times I did this, I think it was nearly every shift there towards the end. I still giggle about this.

#53 My Boss Refused Me A Good Appraisal When I was due for my first appraisal with the company, my boss said "I can't make it good, or else the company will move you elsewhere." And other irritations besides. I didn't think that was on. So I took my revenge. He has a satellite receiver at his desk so he is able to watch/listen to TV and radio while he works. It's a pretty unusual industry I'm in, and this is somewhat standard. He loves it, and I don't think he could cope if the system stopped working. When he wasn't around, I took the top off the satellite receiver, and installed a circuit of my own design - the entire point of which is to screw with IR remotes. It'll listen for a button press, and then after a suitable delay, it'll change the channel. Or turn the TV off/change the input/generally screw around. It'll also do this at long extended random intervals. The last I heard was a stream of expletives directed at his TV.

#54 Embarrassing Toxic Boss In Front Of His Employees And Executives So this is a story about unintentional but satisfying petty revenge. A while ago I worked in the IS (information services) department for a fairly large company. My boss at the time was a typical toxic middle manager. He’d take credit for his employees successes and blame them, and even write them up, for his own incompetence. The director of another department was dissatisfied with the support of the IS department in general (due to my boss), but fortunately liked me in particular. So she worked out a deal where I’d work directly for her. I was so grateful, as she was smart and competent. There were conditions, like I’d have to run certain things past Old Boss before I did something. But there was an exception where New Boss could tell me to do something if she deemed it urgent/important, and then I’d inform Old Boss after the fact. Well one day I was on a conference call with Old Boss, his team (or victims), his boss, a VP, and New Boss. New Boss said she urgently needed something done. Well Old Boss always said something would take two weeks when he had no idea how long it would actually take. So he said it would take two weeks. New Boss didn’t like that answer. So during the call, New Boss messaged me and asked how long it would take me to do it. I replied it was a simple database update that would literally take me 30 seconds. She replied “do it.” So I ran the SQL update statement. Everyone was still discussing the issue when I interrupted that I had already fixed the issue. Old Boss said, obviously irritated, “why did you ask me how long it would take if you’ve already done it?!” I said, “I hadn’t already done it, I did it just now, it took 30 seconds.” He just mumbled something and we went on with the call. No one clapped and I wish I could say he was fired soon after, but he lasted a long time with the company. But as I passed my former coworkers in the hall after the call, I got a few thumbs up and big smiles. And he never advanced beyond middle management.

#55 I Made It Impossible To Budget A Raise Or Bonus For My Boss This was about 20 years ago, but I was reminded of it by a friend and felt people might enjoy. I was working for a popular magazine publisher and neither my boss nor my boss's boss were any good at excel. Therefore, they made me do thai budget spreadsheets for the 25 magazines they were in charge of. My boss's boss was a decent guy, but the guy between the two of us was awful. So when I automated the whole budget process, I added a line of code that reset the value for his salary back to his current salary, even if they had changed the budget to give him a raise. That way when it went to HR, it always showed his original salary no matter how many times it was changed. He later got fired for getting into a fist fight with an employee, so I don't feel guilty.

#56 The Time I Got Revenge I used to work for a South Philly Italian eatery (not the ones you're thinking of), and one day during hard dish labor I asked as manager if they could say least ask the other employees to stack them properly since it's all in the ground. He looked at me and said: "this is the way it's been fine for 22 years, also you're just a dishwasher." Now I walked away and found a new job the next day. 2 weeks go by and I went to get my last check. They say you gotta talk to the boss(him), he puts my check on the table and his hands over it asking: "what? No 2 weeks notice? I tell him: no I'm just a dishwasher. He says yeah with a grin. I retort with, well I shouldn't be that hard to replace as the grin subsides. I was the only dish and prep cook btw.

#57 My Boss Loves To Pontificate I have used this exact word to describe her actions when in a skip level. She drags on and on about her experience, famous people she has met, family members in the CIA, renovations in her home, her next vacation, everything is all about her and she always has a story and must be the center of attention. Now, I haven’t given this feedback to her directly, but recently she started using the word pontificate. Incorrectly. Three times in two weeks I have witnessed her use it instead of articulate. I keep just watching it happen with a small twinge of guilt for not correcting her. But I get a lot of satisfaction sitting back.

#58 My Boss Is A Horrible Person, So I'm Getting Back At Him Dollar By Dollar The boss of the lab I work in is a big-shot, nobody-can-touch-me pompous asshole. He's also demeaning, especially towards women, occasionally spouts racism, and is an expert at creating an incredibly hostile work environment. The stories I could tell... The worst part is that because he is such a big-wig, he can essentially get away with just about anything (he has so far, at least). I've had enough though, and have started to take my revenge. Every week his secretary comes by and asks what the lab needs for basic supplies from Staples. Well, it just so happens I need a lime green sharpie. Just one. Oh, they only come in packs of 5? Well you'd better just get the whole thing. I already have a blue sharpie, but I really like teal...yeah, I think I need one of those too. The secretary thinks this is hilarious, and doesn't hesitate to spend our boss's money on ridiculous sharpies every week. We both get a good laugh from it every Friday.