ADVERTISEMENT

We’re back with another powerful collection of illustrations by Lainey Molnar, an artist many of our readers already know and appreciate. Through her bold, thought-provoking visuals, she continues to spark important conversations about womanhood, identity, and the expectations placed on women today.

While society has made progress in questioning outdated beauty standards, unrealistic pressures still linger – often reinforced by partners, friends, family, and social media. Lainey’s work confronts these contradictions head-on, exposing the double standards and impossible criteria women are expected to meet just to be seen as “enough.” With honesty and sharp insight, she highlights how femininity is still widely misunderstood and frequently judged.

Scroll down to explore her latest illustrations and discover the powerful messages behind them.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com