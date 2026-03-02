Artist Makes Comics About Social Stereotypes For Women (21 New Pics)
We’re back with another powerful collection of illustrations by Lainey Molnar, an artist many of our readers already know and appreciate. Through her bold, thought-provoking visuals, she continues to spark important conversations about womanhood, identity, and the expectations placed on women today.
While society has made progress in questioning outdated beauty standards, unrealistic pressures still linger – often reinforced by partners, friends, family, and social media. Lainey’s work confronts these contradictions head-on, exposing the double standards and impossible criteria women are expected to meet just to be seen as “enough.” With honesty and sharp insight, she highlights how femininity is still widely misunderstood and frequently judged.
Scroll down to explore her latest illustrations and discover the powerful messages behind them.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Ah, this reminds me of a Tumblr post I saw years ago, from what I assume was an only child, basically saying that people with siblings were "so lucky" because they had a "built-in best friend" who would "always have their back". The post was, of course, accompanied by three billion GIFs of fictional siblings from movies (like Harry Potter) as "proof" that siblings are always awesome and will automatically be your besties. Ha. My older sister is/was my second-biggest ábuser right behind my mother. Siblings absolutely are not automatically your friend just because they're your sibling. I know this cartoon isn't talking directly about a sibling relationship, but it reminded me of that post anyway - not every only child needs siblings!
Every notice the citing of grace at family dinners is all about giving credit to some man up in the sky, and not the people sitting at the table who spent hours and a ton of money on the meal?
The smaller the better so it's not catching on everything and I don't have to take it off to wear gloves.