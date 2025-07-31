ADVERTISEMENT

Lainey Molnar is an artist dedicated to telling the unfiltered stories of women’s lives through her powerful comics. The illustrator uses her art to challenge societal norms and highlight the real struggles and strengths women experience every day. Since sharing her work on Instagram in 2019, Lainey has sparked meaningful conversations around feminism, body positivity, relationships, and more.

Stay with us and see the selection of the latest illustrations created by Lainey that we selected for you today.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Pregnant and postpartum woman with pink hair, showing contrasting gender expectations about body image and motherhood.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
User avatar
Hidrėlėy
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic panels exploring gender expectations and social commentary by artist Lainey Molnar featuring diverse characters and dialogue.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Comic panels showing gender expectations with a woman and man, featuring contrasting statements about waking up early.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Illustration by Lainey Molnar showing comfort foods and moments challenging gender expectations around body image.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Illustration contrasting gender expectations showing a woman on her period in commercials versus reality by Lainey Molnar.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Two-panel comic by Lainey Molnar showing a man and woman discussing gender expectations and social boundaries.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Woman struggling in public bathroom, highlighting gender expectations in comics by artist Lainey Molnar.
    Woman struggling in public bathroom, highlighting gender expectations in comics by artist Lainey Molnar.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Two women and a child play on the floor in a comic exploring gender expectations by artist Lainey Molnar.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Four-panel comic by Lainey Molnar exploring gender expectations, showing diverse women with varied life achievements and moods.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Colorful four-panel comic template with numbered boxes inviting viewers to explore gender expectations in new comics by Lainey Molnar.
    Colorful four-panel comic template with numbered boxes inviting viewers to explore gender expectations in new comics by Lainey Molnar.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Comic by Lainey Molnar showing a woman in a red dress exploring gender expectations about love and support on Valentine’s Day.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Comic by Lainey Molnar showing a woman expressing emotions about gender expectations in a colorful, introspective style.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Illustration exploring gender expectations with two contrasting statements on mental health and societal pressure by Lainey Molnar.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Illustration comparing unrealistic gender expectations with dogs and women, exploring gender expectations by artist Lainey Molnar.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Three illustrated women with speech bubbles depicting gender expectations and emotional expressions in a comic style by Lainey Molnar.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Couple challenges gender expectations with food and size differences in a comic by artist Lainey Molnar.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marsom1103 avatar
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I like 'em thicc af"- "we can't publish it like that Mr. Newton" - " then write this -the greater the mass the greater the force of attraction"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Woman and skeleton in contrasting scenes illustrating gender expectations about being single in your 30s.
    Woman and skeleton in contrasting scenes illustrating gender expectations about being single in your 30s.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Couple holding popcorn and movie ticket with intimate items on bed, exploring gender expectations in a comic style.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Two women in a comic discussing honesty and confrontation, exploring gender expectations by artist Lainey Molnar.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Illustration of a woman sitting on a crescent moon with text about reclaiming womanhood and gender expectations.
    Illustration of a woman sitting on a crescent moon with text about reclaiming womanhood and gender expectations.
    Illustration of a woman sitting on a crescent moon with text about reclaiming womanhood and gender expectations.
    Illustration of a woman sitting on a crescent moon with text about reclaiming womanhood and gender expectations.
    Illustration of a woman sitting on a crescent moon with text about reclaiming womanhood and gender expectations.
    Illustration of a woman sitting on a crescent moon with text about reclaiming womanhood and gender expectations.
    Illustration of a woman sitting on a crescent moon with text about reclaiming womanhood and gender expectations.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Illustration exploring gender expectations showing a man being told to cover up to avoid tempting women lacking self-control.
    Illustration exploring gender expectations showing a man being told to cover up to avoid tempting women lacking self-control.
    Illustration exploring gender expectations showing a man being told to cover up to avoid tempting women lacking self-control.
    Illustration exploring gender expectations showing a man being told to cover up to avoid tempting women lacking self-control.
    Illustration exploring gender expectations showing a man being told to cover up to avoid tempting women lacking self-control.
    Illustration exploring gender expectations showing a man being told to cover up to avoid tempting women lacking self-control.
    Illustration exploring gender expectations showing a man being told to cover up to avoid tempting women lacking self-control.
    Illustration exploring gender expectations showing a man being told to cover up to avoid tempting women lacking self-control.
    Illustration exploring gender expectations showing a man being told to cover up to avoid tempting women lacking self-control.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Two-panel comic by Lainey Molnar depicting changing gender expectations in dating from 20s to 30s with contrasting thoughts.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Illustration showing a woman’s growth in confidence challenging gender expectations through changing outfits over time.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Illustration of diverse women with flowers highlighting gender expectations in comics by artist Lainey Molnar.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Illustration from Lainey Molnar comics exploring gender expectations, featuring a woman seated with symbolic sun and moon.
    Illustration from Lainey Molnar comics exploring gender expectations, featuring a woman seated with symbolic sun and moon.
    Illustration from Lainey Molnar comics exploring gender expectations, featuring a woman seated with symbolic sun and moon.
    Illustration from Lainey Molnar comics exploring gender expectations, featuring a woman seated with symbolic sun and moon.
    Illustration from Lainey Molnar comics exploring gender expectations, featuring a woman seated with symbolic sun and moon.
    Illustration from Lainey Molnar comics exploring gender expectations, featuring a woman seated with symbolic sun and moon.
    Illustration from Lainey Molnar comics exploring gender expectations, featuring a woman seated with symbolic sun and moon.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Two women depicted in a comic exploring gender expectations with contrasting societal labels about motherhood.
    Two women depicted in a comic exploring gender expectations with contrasting societal labels about motherhood.
    Two women depicted in a comic exploring gender expectations with contrasting societal labels about motherhood.
    Two women depicted in a comic exploring gender expectations with contrasting societal labels about motherhood.
    Two women depicted in a comic exploring gender expectations with contrasting societal labels about motherhood.
    Two women depicted in a comic exploring gender expectations with contrasting societal labels about motherhood.
    Two women depicted in a comic exploring gender expectations with contrasting societal labels about motherhood.
    Two women depicted in a comic exploring gender expectations with contrasting societal labels about motherhood.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!