25 Illustrations By Lainey Molnar That Challenge Societal Norms Surrounding Femininity, Body Image, And More (New Pics)

When it comes to advice for aspiring comic artists, Molnar emphasizes the importance of staying true to one’s creative voice: “This is an advice to everyone creating any kind of art: Do not put too much weight on how you are doing on social media. Having followers or likes doesn’t validate how valuable your art is—it’s simply a tool to echo your voice. The art and the message should come from your heart, and it should be something you would create the same way just for yourself if you lived in a hut up in the mountains for a year with no internet. I started off creating these comics just for myself, to process my experience as a woman in the world, and I didn’t intend to have an audience or have it as a full-time job. Until this day I refuse to draw anything that doesn’t come from the heart.”

