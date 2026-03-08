15 Actors Who Passed Away Before Their Movies Premiered
The film industry has seen many heartbreaking losses over the years. But some moments feel especially emotional when an actor passes away just before their final movie reaches audiences, turning into a farewell.
From rising stars to Hollywood legends, these actors left behind films that premiered shortly after their demise, allowing fans one final chance to see them on screen.
Here’s a look at 15 actors who tragically passed away before their movies were released to the public.
This post may include affiliate links.
James Van Der Beek - The Gates (Upcoming)
Der Beek passed away on February 11, 2026, after battling stage III colorectal cancer. His final film appearance will be in the thriller The Gates, set to theatrical release on March 13.
In the film, Der Beek plays a sinister pastor named Jacob who terrorizes three friends after they witness a murder in a gated community.
Best known for Dawson’s Creek, Der Beek had also filmed a role in Amazon’s Elle, a prequel series, before his demise.
Anton Yelchin - Star Trek Beyond (2016)
Yelchin passed away in a tragic accident when his own vehicle pinned him outside his Los Angeles home on June 19, 2016. On July 22, 2016, Star Trek Beyond premiered, featuring him again as Pavel Chekov.
The film was dedicated to Yelchin and Leonard Nimoy, and producers confirmed Chekov would not be recast. Yelchin’s several other projects, including Thoroughbreds, Rememory, and We Don’t Belong Here, were released posthumously. He was also honored during the 89th Academy Awards “In Memoriam” tribute.
He played a teen who k'illed his surgeon father, and was having an affair with his teacher in Law & Order Criminal Intent Season 6, episode 2, Tru Love. He was 17 at the time and it was before he was famous.
Paul Walker - Furious 7 (2015)
Walker’s demise shook the entire Hollywood and his fans. He passed away following a single-vehicle car crash in California on November 30, 2013. Two weeks later, Walker’s Hours received its general theatrical release.
While the film had already premiered earlier that year at the South by Southwest Festival in March 2013, its wide public release came after his passing. Walker both starred in and executive-produced the Hurricane Katrina survival thriller.
Walker was also part of two more films, including Brick Mansions (2014) and Furious 7 (2015). At the time of his passing, Walker had completed about 85% of his scenes for Furious 7. To complete the project, the production paused, rewrote the script, and used his brothers Caleb and Cody alongside CGI by Weta Digital to finish the film.
The emotional tribute song See You Again became a global hit, and the movie was dedicated to him. Walker was also set to star in The Best of Hitman and Me: Agent 47 before his untimely demise.
Heath Ledger - The Dark Knight (2008)
Ledger’s tragic demise on January 22, 2008, at age 28 from an accidental prescription d*ug overdose was saddening for the entire Hollywood. While he completed filming as the Joker in The Dark Knight, it premiered six months after his passing.
His performance also earned him a posthumous Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG Award for Best Supporting Actor. He also filmed part of The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, which was later completed with Johnny Depp, Jude Law, and Colin Farrell.
Chadwick Boseman - MA Rainey's Black Bottom (2020)
Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020, after a private four-year battle with colon cancer. His final film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, was released in December 2020 on Netflix. The movie featured him as Levee, a fiercely ambitious trumpeter opposite Viola Davis’s Ma Rainey.
The late star completed filming before his passing, and the movie became a powerful farewell to his talent. His electrifying performance earned him posthumous wins at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards, plus an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.
Phil Hartman - Small Soldiers (1998)
Hartman passed away after his wife, Brynn Omdahl, fatally wounded him while he slept before taking her own life hours later on May 28, 1998. Two months after his passing, Small Soldiers hit theaters, featuring Hartman as Kirsten Dunst’s father in one of his final film roles.
The beloved Saturday Night Live veteran and NewsRadio star was widely mourned, with Small Soldiers dedicated to him. He was also posthumously nominated for an Emmy for NewsRadio. In his future projects, he was preparing to voice Zapp Brannigan on Futurama, a role written specifically for him; however, Billy West took over the role.
Bernie Mac - Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) [writer, Voice Only]
After complications from pneumonia, Mac passed away on August 9, 2008. A few months later, three of his films were released posthumously. He voiced Zuba in Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa and starred opposite Samuel L. Jackson in Soul Men.
His final on-screen role, Old Dogs, co-starring John Travolta and Robin Williams, followed a year later. Best known for The Bernie Mac Show, which earned him two Emmy nominations, Mac had previously said he wanted to “enjoy my life a little bit” after decades in comedy.
John Candy - Canadian Bacon (1995)
Candy passed away due to a heart attack in his sleep on March 4, 1994, while filming Wagons East in Mexico. The Western comedy was released later that year. He also completed his final film, Canadian Bacon, which premiered in September 1995.
Both films were dedicated to his memory. Candy was best known for hits like Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. He was also attached to several unfinished projects, including the adaptation of A Confederacy of Dunces and The Incomparable Atuk. He planned a comedy with Sylvester Stallone titled Bartholomew vs. Neff.
Raul Julia - Street Fighter (1994)
Juliá passed away on October 24, 1994, after suffering a stroke. Despite battling stomach cancer, he completed Street Fighter, released in December 1994, in what became his final theatrical film role as villain M. Bison.
He also accepted the part because his children loved the video game, and his performance was widely considered the highlight of the otherwise poorly received film.
Shortly after, he was posthumously awarded both a Primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe for The Burning Season.
Philip Seymour Hoffman - The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 & 2 (2014/2015)
Hoffman passed away on February 2, 2014, from acute mixed d*ug intoxication. At the time, he was filming The Hunger Games: Mockingjay- Part 2. While he had completed most of his scenes as Plutarch Heavensbee, director Francis Lawrence rewrote the scene.
The changed scene featured Woody Harrelson’s Haymitch reading a letter from Plutarch, saying that faking “a Philip Seymour Hoffman performance would have been catastrophic,” via HuffPost Live.
Mockingjay – Part 1 and Part 2 were both dedicated to Hoffman, marking his final major screen appearance.
Luke Perry - Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019)
After suffering from a massive stroke at his Los Angeles home, Perry passed away on March 4, 2019. Months later, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiered in July 2019, marking his final feature performance.
Perry played a real-life actor, Wayne Maunder, in the 1960s-set drama. The film was both a critical and commercial success, earning multiple Oscar nominations. Perry also received a posthumous Screen Actors Guild Award nomination as part of the ensemble cast. His final television episodes of Riverdale were also dedicated to his memory.
Eric Dane - Family Secrets (Upcoming)
After battling ALS, Dane passed away on February 19, 2026, leaving behind a final unreleased thriller, Family Secrets. The film was announced in late 2023 and is now in post-production, featuring Dane in a role tied to a dark revenge plot set at a destination wedding.
While Dane continued working after filming wrapped, including Euphoria season 3, Family Secrets is expected to be his final big-screen appearance.
Carrie Fisher - Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)
The infamous Star Wars actor, Fisher, passed away on December 27, 2016, four days after suffering a cardiac emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles.
While she had already completed filming her role as General Leia Organa in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which was released in December 2017, director Rian Johnson shared that Fisher contributed several of her own ideas and lines to the film.
“I would sit down with her, and she would just give me … After an hour, I would have filled up pages and pages writing down the notes and one-liners that she would pitch,” he said. “And so we tried to work them in whenever we could,” per People.
She later appeared in The Rise of Skywalker through unused footage. Fisher was posthumously honored as a Disney Legend and won a Grammy for her memoir audiobook.
Charlbi Dean Kriek - Triangle Of Sadness (2022)
On August 29, 2022, Dean passed away at 31 from bacterial sepsis before Triangle of Sadness hit theaters. Her demise was later ruled an accident linked to complications from asplenia.
In Triangle of Sadness, Dean starred as Yaya, one half of a model influencer couple in Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or–winning satire. The film went on to gross over $32 million and earned three Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.
Following her passing, Östlund wrote on Instagram, “It is an honor to have gotten to know and work with her…The thought that she will not be by our side in the future makes me very sad.”
Jill Clayburgh - Bridesmaids (2011)
Clayburgh passed away on November 5, 2010, at age 66, after a long private battle with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Before her demise, she completed filming Love * Other D*gs and Bridesmaid. The latter movie was released seven months after her passing.
In Bridesmaids, she played Kristen Wiig’s mother in what became a massive box-office hit, grossing over $306 million worldwide and earning two Oscar nominations.
Clayburgh was a two-time Academy Award nominee herself, remembered for An Unmarried Woman and Starting Over.