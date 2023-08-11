Although to some, zodiac tattoos might seem like the oldest trick in the book, we beg to differ very hard! Yes, sure, the topic itself is ages old and often used for tattoo designs, but this absolutely does not mean that zodiac tattoo designs are boring, bland, or hackneyed. Indeed, just take a look at this awesome tattoo gallery we compiled on the subject and have yourself convinced.

The most obvious angle for a zodiac tattoo would be taking the icon of the sign and inking it on your skin. However, imagination knows no limits, and there are plenty of new angles you can explore with zodiac sign tattoos. As you’ll see, some people did choose the good ole zodiac icon as the focal point of their tattoo design but made it abstract, minimal, or even a full-blown technicolor realism bonanza. And it works!

Others took a more ubiquitous road by using associated imagery rather than the zodiac signs we all know so well. And it also works! Even though there aren’t so many of these signs to choose from, and you usually have only one of your own, it doesn’t mean you’re forced to use a design that’s not dear to you. 

So, ready to take a look at the zodiac sign tattoo ideas that we’ve rounded up on our list? Excellent! You know the drill, then — scroll down below, check out the awesome tattoos, and vote for the ones you’d love to get yourself. Lastly, you might want to share this article with your friends, right? 

#1

Geometric Aries Arm Tattoo

Geometric Aries arm tattoo

mr.jones.tattoo

Aries Zodiac Tattoo 

Don’t want to have a complicated ram design? Here’s a solution — you can strip it to the basics, create a geometric pattern, and have a completely unique tattoo that’s absolutely your own. 

Another great choice, if you’re looking for a minimalist tattoo, is to take the Aries symbol itself and make it as big or as small, as intricate or as minimalist as you like. 

As for the Aries constellation, which is always an excellent choice for a zodiac sign tattoo, it’s one of our favorites, with the inclusion of bigger stars in it. And, after all, celestial motifs are an undying classic in the tattoo world.
#2

Colorful Taurus Arm Tattoo

Colorful Taurus arm tattoo

"Meet Ferdinand, my Taurus tattoo, done by Briel Medina at Gypsy Garden Tattoo in Barcelona, Catalonia!"

realsingingishard

Taurus Zodiac Tattoo 

Taurus is represented by a bull, so why not get exactly that? Getting a portrait of a bull will be an excellent choice if you like intricate or realistic tattoos. It also leaves plenty of space for customization and improvisation. 

If you’re looking for something simpler, though, we love the idea of getting the Taurus symbol just the way it is! Both minimalist and straight to the point. 

Lastly, you can always opt for the Taurus constellation or the celestial bodies the sign represents. Dreamy or grounded — it’s entirely your choice!
#3

Gemini Script Arm Tattoo

Gemini script arm tattoo

opa.ink

Gemini Zodiac Tattoo

The Gemini, or twins, dictates a topic of duality in its name. So why not translate this core trait into a tattoo design? 

A typical choice for Gemini is something ‘two-faced’ representing the good and the bad side. Identical twins, angels, and demons, two-headed snakes, or even donuts with different toppings; the pair to represent a Gemini can be absolutely anything you choose. 

That said, if you’re a traditionalist, you can always simply get the Gemini symbol or the image of the constellation represented by the sign.
#4

Small Floral Cancer Arm Tattoo

Small floral Cancer arm tattoo

mavericks_tattooparlour

Cancer Zodiac Tattoo

Sometimes, a zodiac sign symbol is just enough for a powerful tattoo. We especially love the variations possible with the Cancer symbol because the shape itself allows for tons of variations. 

However, you could always choose a crab tattoo, the real representative of the Cancer sign. Customize it with style and colors, and make it unique and your own. 

Lastly, you can celebrate your sign by choosing a design created with celestial bodies, which is, as we all know it, an undying classic in the tattoo design world.
#5

Red Ink Leo Back Tattoo

Red ink Leo back tattoo

imsumimi

Leo Zodiac Tattoo 

This sign just begs for a lavish, realistic lion’s head, doesn’t it? However, if you think that it has been done far too many times before, why not choose either a geometric version of the lion’s head or a purely minimalist symbol of the sign? 

Whichever you do choose, though, there is plenty of space for personalization, so use it to create something thoroughly unique, just the way you are!
#6

Graphic Virgo Arm Tattoo

Graphic Virgo arm tattoo

ink.scription.kolkata

Virgo Zodiac Tattoo  

Don’t love the Virgo symbol but still want to incorporate it into your design? Don’t make it a centerpiece, then — it can very well be a part of a bigger design or even woven into a nice delicate geometric pattern. 

Speaking of geometrical patterns — have you noticed that the Virgo constellation is probably with the most stars, and the shape they create is absolutely stunning? 

Lastly, Virgo is represented by a maiden, so if you love a touch of realism, why not choose a portrait of the mythical girl as the representation of your zodiac sign?
#7

Libra As A Dagger Arm Tattoo

Libra as a dagger arm tattoo

momic_tattoo

Libra Zodiac Tattoo

Decisions, decisions, decisions... As Libra is represented by a scale, we just can't imagine any other way to represent this sign. However, there’s also the constellation and the symbol itself… 

We know, we know, we’re not making it easier for you to decide on the design, but here’s where we can definitely help — once you choose the key design, make it your own! After all, every Libra is unique, and so should your tattoo design.
#8

Scorpio Constellation Arm Tattoo

Scorpio constellation arm tattoo

namazootattoos

Scorpio Zodiac Tattoo 

The fierce and fearless Scorpio is represented, of course, by a small but mighty scorpion. So, getting a scorpion is the most obvious and prime choice for this sign since it allows for tons of experimentation and personalization. 

Not too keen on scorpions? Strip it down to the basics, and make a geometric pattern of the critter. And if that doesn’t work, go down the road of minimalism and choose the Scorpio symbol as the key ingredient of your tattoo. 

Lastly, if you’re one of those rare dreamy Scorpios, celestial bodies representing the signs might be your ultimate choice!
#9

Sagittarius Shoulder Tattoo

Sagittarius shoulder tattoo

alexxtiplea

Sagittarius Zodiac Tattoo 

Did you see the beautiful Sagittarius constellation? While it’s perfect on its own, you can also easily weave it into a bigger design or use it as a background for anything else. 

Since Sagittarius is represented by an archer, you can always go full out by getting a realistic tattoo with a person donning a bow with arrows. However, you can tone it down a notch and take the key ingredients — bow and arrows — and make it a bit more minimalist and unique. 

Lastly, you can come up with your own unique tattoo design incorporating both the constellation and the symbol while also adding details that are important to you. Make it your own!
#10

Capricorn Thigh Tattoo

Capricorn thigh tattoo

szokegondor

Capricorn Zodiac Tattoo  

If you’re a typical Capricorn, we already know what your prime choice here would be — a minimalist and sleek Capricorn symbol. Alas, if you’re in for something a bit more unique, you can turn that very same symbol into a part of a bigger design that’s completely your own. 

Speaking of uniqueness, here’s an idea — the Capricorn is represented by a goat, and who doesn’t love goats? You can make your design as cute or as mythical as you like, and it will still be a representation of your sign.
#11

Aquarius, The Water Carrier Leg Tattoo

Aquarius, the water carrier leg Tattoo

"By Daniel Barbarrusa at Rich Kids tattoo, Hollywood, FL."

Tyrionsnow

Aquarius Zodiac Tattoo  

The Aquarians are always full of ingenious ideas, so whatever we recommend, we’re pretty sure they’d make it into something exceptional. 

Same as with the other signs, there are three ways to go for Aquarians — the constellation, the symbol, and the sign representation, which is, in this case, a water bearer. With the latter, you could go very realistic with styles ranging from classic to very modern, changing up the symbols to your liking.

The Aquarius symbol, the iconic waves, might not give a lot of space for variations, but sometimes going minimalist is best. And for those Aquarians who always find themselves with their heads in the clouds, celestial bodies representing the sign might be the best idea!
#12

Pisces Spine Back Tattoo

Pisces spine back tattoo

aquarium._.studio

Pisces Zodiac Tattoo 

Pisces yearn for something unique and artsy! Thankfully, both the sign, the representation, and the constellation give tons of space for creativity. 

Incorporate the Pisces symbol into a bigger geometrical pattern, get realistic fish inked, or mix and match these images however you like. We know you’ll come up with something stunning and unique!
#13

Cancer And Moon Ankle Tattoo

Cancer and moon ankle tattoo

kissa.tattoo

#14

Custom Virgo Thigh Piece

Virgo thigh tattoo

hippietattooer

#15

Small Virgo Tattoo

Small Virgo ribs tattoo

rany_boskie

#16

Saggitarius Arm Tattoo

Saggitarius arm tattoo

aronbalogh

#17

Fine Line Pisces Wrist Tattoo

Fine line Pisces wrist tattoo

alexsmolart

#18

Cute Cancer Arm Tattoo

Cute Cancer arm tattoo

clandestine.tattoo.art

#19

Cute Crab (Cancer) Arm Tattoo

Cute Cancer arm tattoo

jskacampos

#20

Tiny Aquarius Neck Tattoo

Tiny Aquarius neck tattoo

panrose_tattoo

#21

Scorpio Ribs Tattoo

Scorpio ribs tattoo

super.ancko

#22

Watercolor Gemini Arm Tattoo

Watercolor Gemini arm tattoo

katarzyna.kowalicka.tattoo

#23

Blue And Black Fishes (Pisces) Tattoo

Pisces arm tattoo

leahstattoos

#24

Pisces And Constellation Thigh Tattoo

Pisces and constellation thigh tattoo

flow_the_needle

#25

Pisces Arm Tattoo

Pisces arm tattoo

w_punkt_tattoo

#26

Watercolor Pisces Lady Arm Tattoo

Watercolor Pisces lady arm tattoo

nathaliatattoo

#27

Aries Wrist Tattoo

Aries wrist tattoo

maressadi

#28

Cute Watercolor Virgo Tattoo

Cute watercolor Virgo tattoo

goevia.tattoo

#29

Pisces, Gemini And Capricorn Tattoo

Pisces, Gemini And Capricorn as cats tattoo

abellairia

#30

Aries And Sagittarius Tattoo

Aries and Sagittarius tattoo

wingedsquid

#31

Libra Arm Tattoo

Libra arm tattoo

tattoohandy

#32

Aquarius Armband Tattoo

Aquarius and blue wave armband tattoo

ravn.tattoo

#33

Taurus In A Card Arm Tattoo

Taurus in a card arm tattoo

ironside_studio

#34

Cute Tiny Cancer Arm Tattoo

Cute tiny Cancer arm tattoo

luanadorea

#35

Aquarius Water Bearer Chest Tattoo

Aquarius qater bearer chest tattoo

tattoo_letter

#36

Scorpio And Constellation Tattoo

Scorpio and constellation tattoo

nena.tattoo

#37

An Aquarius, Gemini Combo Platters Tattoo

An Aquarius and Gemini platters tattoo

stabbybrooks

#38

Pisces Arm Tattoo

Pisces arm tattoo

luluouo.tattoo

#39

Tiny Aries Shoulder Tattoo

Tiny Aries shoulder tattoo

tattooist_solar

#40

Floral Cancer Sign Arm Tattoo

Floral Cancer sign arm tattoo

bunami.ink

#41

Pisces Leg Tattoo

Pisces leg tattoo

zoe.eli.tattoo

#42

Taurus And Flowers Back Of An Arm Tattoo

Taurus and flowers back of an arm tattoo

linesfullofdots

#43

Scorpio And Leo Arm Tattoos

Scorpio and Leo arm tattoos

"This represents my kids - lion (daughter) and scorpio (son), their zodiacs. Done by: Tomasz 'Muti', Muti Tattoo Studio, Pruszków, Poland."

lukasz_rem8

#44

Capricorn Arm Tattoo

Capricorn arm tattoo

jharris.art

#45

Scorpio Spine Tattoo

Scorpio spine tattoo

its_banzo

#46

Zodiac Ornament Spine Tattoo

Zodiac ornament spine tattoo

tattoo.lune

#47

Tiny Capricorn Constellation Tattoo

Tiny Capricorn constellation tattoo

studiodaveink

#48

Aries & Cancer Constellations Tattoo

Aries and Cancer constellations tattoo

marinamoroztattoo

#49

Cute Scorpio Constellation Shoulder Tattoo

Cute Scorpio constellation shoulder tattoo

thumbelinnat

#50

Graphic Zodiac Signs Arm Tattoo

Graphic zodiac signs arm tattoo

honoratattoo

#51

Pisces Arm Tattoo

Pisces arm tattoo

eleven.muses.tattoo

#52

Gemini Sign And Flowers Thigh Tattoo

Gemini sign and flowers thigh tattoo

medusenoire_tattoo

#53

Libra Ribs Tattoo

Libra ribs tattoo

freya_pineapple_tattoo

#54

Cancer, Leo And Gemini Signs Arm Tattoo

Cancer, Leo and Gemini signs arm tattoo

wixien_custom.ink

#55

Cancer Constellation Armtattoo

Cancer constellation arm tattoo

angiek.tattoo

#56

Virgo Sign And Flower Back Tattoo

Virgo sign and flower back tattoo

met_a_luna

#57

Cancer Arm Tattoo

Cancer arm tattoo

electric.feels.studio

#58

Graphic Leo Arm Tattoo

Graphic Leo arm tattoo

_md_ink_

#59

Scorpio And Graphic Details Tattoo

Scorpio and graphic details tattoo

frida.francy_tattooart

#60

Colorful Sagittarius Arm Tattoo

Colorful Sagittarius arm tattoo

devrimaktastattoo

#61

Sagittarius Spine Tattoo

Sagittarius spine tattoo

raw_withlove

#62

Leo Back Of An Arm Tattoo

Leo back of an arm tattoo

lvxtattoo

#63

Cute Watercolor Cancer Tattoo

Cute watercolor Cancer tattoo

floatingworldtattoos

#64

Scorpio And Constellation Thigh Tattoo

Scorpio and constellation thigh tattoo

aud3e.tattoo

#65

Cute Capricorn As A Lady Tattoo

Cute Capricorn as a lady tattoo

rottenhannah

#66

Colorful Floral Sagittarius Forearm Tattoo

Colorful floral Sagittarius forearm tattoo

rock_n_roll_tattoo_mallorca

#67

Pisces Forearm Tattoo

Pisces forearm tattoo

nartka.art

#68

Leo Back Tattoo

Leo back tattoo

lano.ink

#69

Cancer Back Tattoo

Cancer back tattoo

carlisi_tattoo

#70

Aquarius Forearm Tattoo

Aquarius forearm tattoo

vertigo_tattoo84

#71

Capricorn Forearm Tattoo

Capricorn forearm tattoo

arista_tattoostudio

#72

Zodiac Signs Arm Tattoo

Zodiac signs arm tattoo

ravn.tattoo

#73

Pisces With Flowers Arm Tattoo

Pisces with flowers arm tattoo

eat_my_pen

#74

Floral Taurus Arm Tattoo

Floral Taurus arm tattoo

dankives

#75

Pisces Watercolor Arm Tattoo

Pisces Watercolor arm Tattoo

kirsten_berg_tattoo

#76

Scorpio Neck Tattoo

Scorpio neck tattoo

greytheorystudio

#77

Libra Ribs Tattoo

Libra ribs tattoo

tatu_tattoo_

#78

Birth Flowers With Taurus And Cancer Zodiac Signs Arm Tattoo

Birth Flowers with taurus and cancer zodiac signs arm tattoo

"Birth flower tattoos to represent husband and daughter."

ellieshearertattoo

#79

Cancer Sign As A Tarot Card Arm Tattoo

Cancer sign as a Tarot card arm tattoo

_jose_g_p_

#80

Birth Flower And Aquarius Zodiac Sign Arm Tattoo

Birth flower and Aquarius zodiac sign arm tattoo

kmicatattoo

#81

Gemini Snakes Constellation Tattoo

Gemini snakes constellation tattoo

"Done by Squid (Sydney) Grubb at Evolved Tattoo (Summit St) In Columbus, Ohio."

ieatmousetraps

#82

Virgo Lady Arm Tattoo

Virgo lady arm tattoo

"My first tattoo! A Virgo piece done by Layne at Raventhorn Manor in Slc."

taniloa

#83

Taurus Symbol And Colorful Elements Tattoo

Taurus symbol and colorful elements tattoo

xxhoneyxdripxx

#84

Scorpio Arm Tattoo

Scorpio arm tattoo

leroygiesbers

#85

Tiny Leo Sign Stamp Tattoo

Tiny Leo sign stamp tattoo

baby.pokez

#86

Scorpio Holding A Rose Tattoo

Scorpio holding a rose tattoo

ciemka.tattoo

#87

Taurus With Graphic Elements Tattoo

Taurus with graphic elements tattoo

maro_ink

#88

Leo And Cancer Symbol Arm Tattoo

Leo and Cancer symbol arm tattoo

familyaddictiontattooshop

#89

Taurus With Graphic Elements Arm Tattoo

Taurus with graphic elements arm tattoo

annacalado.ink

#90

Cute Colorful Capricorn As Mermaid Arm Tattoo

Cute colorful Capricorn as mermaid arm tattoo

papifritastattoos

#91

Libra Arm Tattoo

Libra Arm Tattoo

rinaheartstudio

#92

Aquarius Water Bearer And Flowers Tattoo

Aquarius water bearer and flowers tattoo

annabel.ink

#93

Gemini Thigh Tattoo

Gemini thigh tattoo

dis21_tattoo

#94

Cute Tiny Scorpio Constellation Tattoo

Cute Tiny Scorpio Constellation Tattoo

kiran_ta2

#95

Small Cancer Leg Tattoo

Small cancer leg tattoo