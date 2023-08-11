Although to some, zodiac tattoos might seem like the oldest trick in the book, we beg to differ very hard! Yes, sure, the topic itself is ages old and often used for tattoo designs, but this absolutely does not mean that zodiac tattoo designs are boring, bland, or hackneyed. Indeed, just take a look at this awesome tattoo gallery we compiled on the subject and have yourself convinced.

The most obvious angle for a zodiac tattoo would be taking the icon of the sign and inking it on your skin. However, imagination knows no limits, and there are plenty of new angles you can explore with zodiac sign tattoos. As you’ll see, some people did choose the good ole zodiac icon as the focal point of their tattoo design but made it abstract, minimal, or even a full-blown technicolor realism bonanza. And it works!

Others took a more ubiquitous road by using associated imagery rather than the zodiac signs we all know so well. And it also works! Even though there aren’t so many of these signs to choose from, and you usually have only one of your own, it doesn’t mean you’re forced to use a design that’s not dear to you.

So, ready to take a look at the zodiac sign tattoo ideas that we’ve rounded up on our list? Excellent! You know the drill, then — scroll down below, check out the awesome tattoos, and vote for the ones you’d love to get yourself. Lastly, you might want to share this article with your friends, right?