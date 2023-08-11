110 Zodiac Tattoos That Are Anything But Bland
Although to some, zodiac tattoos might seem like the oldest trick in the book, we beg to differ very hard! Yes, sure, the topic itself is ages old and often used for tattoo designs, but this absolutely does not mean that zodiac tattoo designs are boring, bland, or hackneyed. Indeed, just take a look at this awesome tattoo gallery we compiled on the subject and have yourself convinced.
The most obvious angle for a zodiac tattoo would be taking the icon of the sign and inking it on your skin. However, imagination knows no limits, and there are plenty of new angles you can explore with zodiac sign tattoos. As you’ll see, some people did choose the good ole zodiac icon as the focal point of their tattoo design but made it abstract, minimal, or even a full-blown technicolor realism bonanza. And it works!
Others took a more ubiquitous road by using associated imagery rather than the zodiac signs we all know so well. And it also works! Even though there aren’t so many of these signs to choose from, and you usually have only one of your own, it doesn’t mean you’re forced to use a design that’s not dear to you.
So, ready to take a look at the zodiac sign tattoo ideas that we’ve rounded up on our list? Excellent! You know the drill, then — scroll down below, check out the awesome tattoos, and vote for the ones you’d love to get yourself. Lastly, you might want to share this article with your friends, right?
Geometric Aries Arm Tattoo
Aries Zodiac Tattoo
Don’t want to have a complicated ram design? Here’s a solution — you can strip it to the basics, create a geometric pattern, and have a completely unique tattoo that’s absolutely your own.
Another great choice, if you’re looking for a minimalist tattoo, is to take the Aries symbol itself and make it as big or as small, as intricate or as minimalist as you like.
As for the Aries constellation, which is always an excellent choice for a zodiac sign tattoo, it’s one of our favorites, with the inclusion of bigger stars in it. And, after all, celestial motifs are an undying classic in the tattoo world.
Colorful Taurus Arm Tattoo
"Meet Ferdinand, my Taurus tattoo, done by Briel Medina at Gypsy Garden Tattoo in Barcelona, Catalonia!"
Taurus Zodiac Tattoo
Taurus is represented by a bull, so why not get exactly that? Getting a portrait of a bull will be an excellent choice if you like intricate or realistic tattoos. It also leaves plenty of space for customization and improvisation.
If you’re looking for something simpler, though, we love the idea of getting the Taurus symbol just the way it is! Both minimalist and straight to the point.
Lastly, you can always opt for the Taurus constellation or the celestial bodies the sign represents. Dreamy or grounded — it’s entirely your choice!
Gemini Script Arm Tattoo
Gemini Zodiac Tattoo
The Gemini, or twins, dictates a topic of duality in its name. So why not translate this core trait into a tattoo design?
A typical choice for Gemini is something ‘two-faced’ representing the good and the bad side. Identical twins, angels, and demons, two-headed snakes, or even donuts with different toppings; the pair to represent a Gemini can be absolutely anything you choose.
That said, if you’re a traditionalist, you can always simply get the Gemini symbol or the image of the constellation represented by the sign.
Small Floral Cancer Arm Tattoo
Cancer Zodiac Tattoo
Sometimes, a zodiac sign symbol is just enough for a powerful tattoo. We especially love the variations possible with the Cancer symbol because the shape itself allows for tons of variations.
However, you could always choose a crab tattoo, the real representative of the Cancer sign. Customize it with style and colors, and make it unique and your own.
Lastly, you can celebrate your sign by choosing a design created with celestial bodies, which is, as we all know it, an undying classic in the tattoo design world.
Red Ink Leo Back Tattoo
Leo Zodiac Tattoo
This sign just begs for a lavish, realistic lion’s head, doesn’t it? However, if you think that it has been done far too many times before, why not choose either a geometric version of the lion’s head or a purely minimalist symbol of the sign?
Whichever you do choose, though, there is plenty of space for personalization, so use it to create something thoroughly unique, just the way you are!
Graphic Virgo Arm Tattoo
Virgo Zodiac Tattoo
Don’t love the Virgo symbol but still want to incorporate it into your design? Don’t make it a centerpiece, then — it can very well be a part of a bigger design or even woven into a nice delicate geometric pattern.
Speaking of geometrical patterns — have you noticed that the Virgo constellation is probably with the most stars, and the shape they create is absolutely stunning?
Lastly, Virgo is represented by a maiden, so if you love a touch of realism, why not choose a portrait of the mythical girl as the representation of your zodiac sign?
Libra As A Dagger Arm Tattoo
Libra Zodiac Tattoo
Decisions, decisions, decisions... As Libra is represented by a scale, we just can't imagine any other way to represent this sign. However, there’s also the constellation and the symbol itself…
We know, we know, we’re not making it easier for you to decide on the design, but here’s where we can definitely help — once you choose the key design, make it your own! After all, every Libra is unique, and so should your tattoo design.
Scorpio Constellation Arm Tattoo
Scorpio Zodiac Tattoo
The fierce and fearless Scorpio is represented, of course, by a small but mighty scorpion. So, getting a scorpion is the most obvious and prime choice for this sign since it allows for tons of experimentation and personalization.
Not too keen on scorpions? Strip it down to the basics, and make a geometric pattern of the critter. And if that doesn’t work, go down the road of minimalism and choose the Scorpio symbol as the key ingredient of your tattoo.
Lastly, if you’re one of those rare dreamy Scorpios, celestial bodies representing the signs might be your ultimate choice!
Sagittarius Shoulder Tattoo
Sagittarius Zodiac Tattoo
Did you see the beautiful Sagittarius constellation? While it’s perfect on its own, you can also easily weave it into a bigger design or use it as a background for anything else.
Since Sagittarius is represented by an archer, you can always go full out by getting a realistic tattoo with a person donning a bow with arrows. However, you can tone it down a notch and take the key ingredients — bow and arrows — and make it a bit more minimalist and unique.
Lastly, you can come up with your own unique tattoo design incorporating both the constellation and the symbol while also adding details that are important to you. Make it your own!
Capricorn Thigh Tattoo
Capricorn Zodiac Tattoo
If you’re a typical Capricorn, we already know what your prime choice here would be — a minimalist and sleek Capricorn symbol. Alas, if you’re in for something a bit more unique, you can turn that very same symbol into a part of a bigger design that’s completely your own.
Speaking of uniqueness, here’s an idea — the Capricorn is represented by a goat, and who doesn’t love goats? You can make your design as cute or as mythical as you like, and it will still be a representation of your sign.
Aquarius, The Water Carrier Leg Tattoo
"By Daniel Barbarrusa at Rich Kids tattoo, Hollywood, FL."
Aquarius Zodiac Tattoo
The Aquarians are always full of ingenious ideas, so whatever we recommend, we’re pretty sure they’d make it into something exceptional.
Same as with the other signs, there are three ways to go for Aquarians — the constellation, the symbol, and the sign representation, which is, in this case, a water bearer. With the latter, you could go very realistic with styles ranging from classic to very modern, changing up the symbols to your liking.
The Aquarius symbol, the iconic waves, might not give a lot of space for variations, but sometimes going minimalist is best. And for those Aquarians who always find themselves with their heads in the clouds, celestial bodies representing the sign might be the best idea!
Pisces Spine Back Tattoo
Pisces Zodiac Tattoo
Pisces yearn for something unique and artsy! Thankfully, both the sign, the representation, and the constellation give tons of space for creativity.
Incorporate the Pisces symbol into a bigger geometrical pattern, get realistic fish inked, or mix and match these images however you like. We know you’ll come up with something stunning and unique!
Cancer And Moon Ankle Tattoo
Custom Virgo Thigh Piece
Small Virgo Tattoo
Saggitarius Arm Tattoo
Fine Line Pisces Wrist Tattoo
Cute Cancer Arm Tattoo
Cute Crab (Cancer) Arm Tattoo
Tiny Aquarius Neck Tattoo
Scorpio Ribs Tattoo
Watercolor Gemini Arm Tattoo
Blue And Black Fishes (Pisces) Tattoo
Pisces And Constellation Thigh Tattoo
Pisces Arm Tattoo
Watercolor Pisces Lady Arm Tattoo
Aries Wrist Tattoo
Cute Watercolor Virgo Tattoo
Pisces, Gemini And Capricorn Tattoo
Aries And Sagittarius Tattoo
Libra Arm Tattoo
Aquarius Armband Tattoo
Taurus In A Card Arm Tattoo
Cute Tiny Cancer Arm Tattoo
Aquarius Water Bearer Chest Tattoo
Scorpio And Constellation Tattoo
An Aquarius, Gemini Combo Platters Tattoo
Pisces Arm Tattoo
Tiny Aries Shoulder Tattoo
Floral Cancer Sign Arm Tattoo
Pisces Leg Tattoo
Taurus And Flowers Back Of An Arm Tattoo
Scorpio And Leo Arm Tattoos
"This represents my kids - lion (daughter) and scorpio (son), their zodiacs. Done by: Tomasz 'Muti', Muti Tattoo Studio, Pruszków, Poland."
Capricorn Arm Tattoo
Scorpio Spine Tattoo
Zodiac Ornament Spine Tattoo
Tiny Capricorn Constellation Tattoo
Aries & Cancer Constellations Tattoo
Cute Scorpio Constellation Shoulder Tattoo
Graphic Zodiac Signs Arm Tattoo
Pisces Arm Tattoo
Gemini Sign And Flowers Thigh Tattoo
Libra Ribs Tattoo
Cancer, Leo And Gemini Signs Arm Tattoo
Cancer Constellation Armtattoo
Virgo Sign And Flower Back Tattoo
Cancer Arm Tattoo
Graphic Leo Arm Tattoo
Scorpio And Graphic Details Tattoo
Colorful Sagittarius Arm Tattoo
Sagittarius Spine Tattoo
Leo Back Of An Arm Tattoo
Cute Watercolor Cancer Tattoo
Scorpio And Constellation Thigh Tattoo
Cute Capricorn As A Lady Tattoo
Colorful Floral Sagittarius Forearm Tattoo
Pisces Forearm Tattoo
Leo Back Tattoo
Cancer Back Tattoo
Aquarius Forearm Tattoo
Capricorn Forearm Tattoo
Zodiac Signs Arm Tattoo
Pisces With Flowers Arm Tattoo
Floral Taurus Arm Tattoo
Pisces Watercolor Arm Tattoo
Scorpio Neck Tattoo
Libra Ribs Tattoo
Birth Flowers With Taurus And Cancer Zodiac Signs Arm Tattoo
"Birth flower tattoos to represent husband and daughter."
Cancer Sign As A Tarot Card Arm Tattoo
Birth Flower And Aquarius Zodiac Sign Arm Tattoo
Gemini Snakes Constellation Tattoo
"Done by Squid (Sydney) Grubb at Evolved Tattoo (Summit St) In Columbus, Ohio."
Virgo Lady Arm Tattoo
"My first tattoo! A Virgo piece done by Layne at Raventhorn Manor in Slc."