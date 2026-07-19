“They Look Like Tinfoil”: Zendaya Sparks Controversy Over Wearing 3,000-Year-Old Earrings To Promote The Odyssey

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Zendaya’s latest The Odysseypress tour look has sparked a debate that goes far beyond fashion.

During a London photocall for Christopher Nolan’s movie on July 5, the actress wore a flowing white Jacquemus dress paired with striking gold earrings unlike anything seen on a modern red carpet.

It was later revealed that the earrings featured Iranian gold medallions dating back nearly 3,000 years, and the discovery quickly divided the internet.

Highlights Zendaya wore earrings featuring nearly 3,000-year-old Iranian gold medallions while promoting The Odyssey.

Critics argued historical artifacts should be preserved in museums, while supporters praised the look for connecting fashion with ancient history.

The statement earrings became the latest talking point in Zendaya and stylist Law Roach’s mythology-inspired press tour.

While some netizens called the look breathtaking, others questioned whether ancient artifacts should ever be worn as jewelry.

“Imagine wearing earrings that have survived 3,000 years. That’s insane,” wrote one user.

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Zendaya’s The Odyssey red carpet earrings were made using ancient Iranian gold medallions

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The earrings were created by London jeweler Glenn Spiro using gold discs from the famous Ziwiye hoard, a collection of artifacts from the Median period dating back to the 7th century BC, per CNN.

The treasure was discovered in northwestern Iran in the late 1940s and is considered an important part of the country’s cultural history.

For the earrings, the ancient medallions were placed in an 18K yellow gold setting surrounded by diamonds, including a 62-carat Colombian emerald and gold from the West African Baoulé tribe, per Only Natural Diamonds.

They later became part of Spiro’s Materials of the Old World collection, which transforms rare historical objects into modern jewelry.

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Speaking about his designs in a previous interview, Spiro told Galeria magazine in 2025, “You can wear something around your neck that dates back thousands of years but is still contemporary and cool.”

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Barron London, the jewelry company that later acquired the pieces, stressed that the medallions were held in a “simple noninvasive” claw setting so the original artifacts were not altered or damaged.

The company also said it hoped the earrings would remind people of Iran’s rich artistic and cultural history, especially at a time when the country is often discussed only in relation to current events.

As photos from the London event spread online, many people questioned whether historical objects should be turned into luxury accessories

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Some detractors argued that artifacts thousands of years old belong in museums rather than celebrity wardrobes.

One person wrote, “These 3,000-year-old Iranian earrings should be returned to Iran, or at the very least be preserved in a museum.”

Another criticized the entire styling decision, adding, “Mind you there are actual ethical heritage institutions from these respective nations that would’ve gladly loaned them some artifact to showcase in the press tour… this team is way too big and established to be this culturally incompetent.”

Others connected the debate to broader conversations about cultural heritage and ownership.

One commenter wrote, “Wearing looted ancient artifacts from the very country that your country is bombing is disgusting.”

However, not everyone focused solely on the earrings.

Zendaya’s white dress also received mixed reviews.

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“She’s gorgeous, but that dress is atrocious,” one person wrote, while another joked. “They look like tinfoil.”

Some also criticised what they saw as excessive luxury surrounding the press tour.

“So they flew a dress on a plane for her and gave her ancient artifacts to wear. Ok. Sounds like someone’s getting a little bougie,” wrote one.

While critics questioned the decision, many others thought the earrings were a brilliant way to connect history with fashion

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Supporters praised Zendaya and stylist Law Roach for creating a look that matched the themes of The Odyssey, which is based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic.

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One fan wrote, “3k-year-old drip and still slaying. Mad respect,” while another added, “It’s amazing that something crafted millennia ago can still look timeless today.”

Others believed wearing the artifacts helped introduce more people to ancient history, with one saying, “She should be the face of history.”

Law Roach purchased, maybe rented, Zendayas earrings from a white jeweler based in london who loots countries in africa and the middle east of ancient artifacts to sell for upwards of half a million dollars!! typical of the british but extremely low for two black ppl to support pic.twitter.com/K4UyQ79DcB — isabel fka persephone (@themeulemeester) July 14, 2026

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Another added, “Zendaya really knows how to make a fashion statement. Wearing pieces with thousands of years of history adds a whole new level of elegance — this isn’t just a look, it’s a connection between ancient art and modern culture.”

One netizen felt the styling perfectly matched the movie. “That’s such a bold move wearing literal ancient artifacts on a red carpet. Really ties her role to something timeless.”

Law Roach has turned Zendaya’s The Odyssey press tour into a fashion story of its own

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The controversial earrings are only one part of a carefully planned press tour.

Working with longtime stylist Law Roach, Zendaya has embraced goddess-inspired fashion while promoting Nolan’s film.

For the New York premiere, she wore a dramatic white Matières Fécales gown completed with oversized angel wings, a feather-inspired train, and Chopard diamond earrings.

Earlier that day, she stepped out in an antique gold pleated Grecian gown by Pamela Rolland before changing into another white look inspired by classical mythology.

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zendaya in alberta ferretti ss08 and sophia webster metallic leather clementine lace-up knee high gladiator sandals at “The Odyssey” press tour in new york pic.twitter.com/40Pcm5nL9k — lunika (@fashionitgirl) July 13, 2026

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the fact there’s only less than 2 weeks apart of these looks, she’s truly one generational run with fashion, nobody does method dressing like THE Zendaya pic.twitter.com/DqoUyOx97Y — Zendaya Fan Account🇵🇸 (@zendayacomz) July 14, 2026

zendaya at the premiere of the odyssey pic.twitter.com/WljjW5GluP — ˖᯽ ݁˖ pop backup ˖᯽ ݁˖ (@popbackupp) July 14, 2026

She also debuted a curly bob hairstyle while wearing a vintage Alberta Ferretti dress paired with gladiator-inspired heels, continuing the ancient Greek theme throughout the tour.

For the Paris premiere, she changed direction once again in a custom Louis Vuitton lace gown and matching bolero that reportedly took 800 hours to create.

Long before The Odyssey, Zendaya and Roach had already built a reputation for turning movie promotions into carefully planned fashion stories.

While promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Zendaya wore vintage outfits inspired by the superhero, including a 1997 Versace look and a John Galliano gown with chain details resembling Spider-Man’s web.

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“3000 years old and still serving looks,” wrote one user

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