Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“They Look Like Tinfoil”: Zendaya Sparks Controversy Over Wearing 3,000-Year-Old Earrings To Promote The Odyssey
Zendaya wearing large, ornate 3000-year-old earrings with a white headband, sparking controversy.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“They Look Like Tinfoil”: Zendaya Sparks Controversy Over Wearing 3,000-Year-Old Earrings To Promote The Odyssey

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
1

23

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Zendaya’s latest The Odysseypress tour look has sparked a debate that goes far beyond fashion.

During a London photocall for Christopher Nolan’s movie on July 5, the actress wore a flowing white Jacquemus dress paired with striking gold earrings unlike anything seen on a modern red carpet.

It was later revealed that the earrings featured Iranian gold medallions dating back nearly 3,000 years, and the discovery quickly divided the internet.

Highlights
  • Zendaya wore earrings featuring nearly 3,000-year-old Iranian gold medallions while promoting The Odyssey.
  • Critics argued historical artifacts should be preserved in museums, while supporters praised the look for connecting fashion with ancient history.
  • The statement earrings became the latest talking point in Zendaya and stylist Law Roach’s mythology-inspired press tour.

While some netizens called the look breathtaking, others questioned whether ancient artifacts should ever be worn as jewelry.

“Imagine wearing earrings that have survived 3,000 years. That’s insane,” wrote one user.

RELATED:

    Zendaya’s The Odyssey red carpet earrings were made using ancient Iranian gold medallions

    Zendaya wearing 3000-year-old earrings, close-up with a white headband.

    Image credits: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The earrings were created by London jeweler Glenn Spiro using gold discs from the famous Ziwiye hoard, a collection of artifacts from the Median period dating back to the 7th century BC, per CNN.

    The treasure was discovered in northwestern Iran in the late 1940s and is considered an important part of the country’s cultural history.

    For the earrings, the ancient medallions were placed in an 18K yellow gold setting surrounded by diamonds, including a 62-carat Colombian emerald and gold from the West African Baoulé tribe, per Only Natural Diamonds.

    They later became part of Spiro’s Materials of the Old World collection, which transforms rare historical objects into modern jewelry.

    Zendaya wearing 3000-year-old earrings, with cast members at an event with the London Eye in the background.

    Image credits: archivezendaya/TikTok

    A tweet from Beverly Bernice, an Egyptologist, about Zendaya wearing 3000-year-old earrings.

    Image credits: wheresdrogon

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A tweet from Mariana about Zendaya wearing 3000-year-old earrings, expressing disappointment.

    Image credits: carryonmari

    Speaking about his designs in a previous interview, Spiro told Galeria magazine in 2025, “You can wear something around your neck that dates back thousands of years but is still contemporary and cool.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Barron London, the jewelry company that later acquired the pieces, stressed that the medallions were held in a “simple noninvasive” claw setting so the original artifacts were not altered or damaged.

    The company also said it hoped the earrings would remind people of Iran’s rich artistic and cultural history, especially at a time when the country is often discussed only in relation to current events.

    As photos from the London event spread online, many people questioned whether historical objects should be turned into luxury accessories

    Image of 3000-year-old earrings from Barron London on a dark background.

    Image credits: barron_london/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some detractors argued that artifacts thousands of years old belong in museums rather than celebrity wardrobes.

    One person wrote, “These 3,000-year-old Iranian earrings should be returned to Iran, or at the very least be preserved in a museum.”

    Another criticized the entire styling decision, adding, “Mind you there are actual ethical heritage institutions from these respective nations that would’ve gladly loaned them some artifact to showcase in the press tour… this team is way too big and established to be this culturally incompetent.”

    Others connected the debate to broader conversations about cultural heritage and ownership.

    One commenter wrote, “Wearing looted ancient artifacts from the very country that your country is bombing is disgusting.”

    However, not everyone focused solely on the earrings.

    Zendaya’s white dress also received mixed reviews.

    @odysseymovieZendaya in London. Experience The Odyssey in cinemas July 17.♬ original sound – The Odyssey Movie

    A tweet by Vlad Invests praising Zendaya for wearing 3000-year-old earrings and still slaying.

    Image credits: vlad_Invests

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A tweet by AlphaFox commenting that Zendayas 3000-year-old earrings look like tinfoil.

    Image credits: alphafox

    “She’s gorgeous, but that dress is atrocious,” one person wrote, while another joked. “They look like tinfoil.”

    Some also criticised what they saw as excessive luxury surrounding the press tour.

    “So they flew a dress on a plane for her and gave her ancient artifacts to wear. Ok. Sounds like someone’s getting a little bougie,” wrote one.

    While critics questioned the decision, many others thought the earrings were a brilliant way to connect history with fashion

    Zendaya wearing 3000-year-old earrings and a white dress, sparking controversy.

    Image credits: Jordan Pettitt/Getty Images

    Supporters praised Zendaya and stylist Law Roach for creating a look that matched the themes of The Odyssey, which is based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One fan wrote, “3k-year-old drip and still slaying. Mad respect,” while another added, “It’s amazing that something crafted millennia ago can still look timeless today.”

    Others believed wearing the artifacts helped introduce more people to ancient history, with one saying, “She should be the face of history.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another added, “Zendaya really knows how to make a fashion statement. Wearing pieces with thousands of years of history adds a whole new level of elegance — this isn’t just a look, it’s a connection between ancient art and modern culture.”

    One netizen felt the styling perfectly matched the movie. “That’s such a bold move wearing literal ancient artifacts on a red carpet. Really ties her role to something timeless.”

    Law Roach has turned Zendaya’s The Odyssey press tour into a fashion story of its own

    A tweet by JpMorga57925291 claiming Zendaya got on stolen property, regarding the 3000-year-old earrings.

    Image credits: JpMorga57925291

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A tweet by Summer discussing the controversy around Zendaya wearing 3000-year-old earrings for a fictional movie.

    Image credits: f111yh0ts3xy

    The controversial earrings are only one part of a carefully planned press tour.

    Working with longtime stylist Law Roach, Zendaya has embraced goddess-inspired fashion while promoting Nolan’s film.

    For the New York premiere, she wore a dramatic white Matières Fécales gown completed with oversized angel wings, a feather-inspired train, and Chopard diamond earrings.

    Earlier that day, she stepped out in an antique gold pleated Grecian gown by Pamela Rolland before changing into another white look inspired by classical mythology.

    Zendaya wearing 3000-year-old earrings and white headwrap, sparking controversy.

    Image credits: odysseymovie/TikTok

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    She also debuted a curly bob hairstyle while wearing a vintage Alberta Ferretti dress paired with gladiator-inspired heels, continuing the ancient Greek theme throughout the tour.

    For the Paris premiere, she changed direction once again in a custom Louis Vuitton lace gown and matching bolero that reportedly took 800 hours to create.

    Long before The Odyssey, Zendaya and Roach had already built a reputation for turning movie promotions into carefully planned fashion stories.

    While promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Zendaya wore vintage outfits inspired by the superhero, including a 1997 Versace look and a John Galliano gown with chain details resembling Spider-Man’s web.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “3000 years old and still serving looks,” wrote one user

    Screenshot of a tweet calling Zendaya's wearing 3000-year-old earrings disgusting and controversial.

    Image credits: irishnosrac93

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet stating Zendaya's wearing 3000-year-old earrings is disrespectful and controversial.

    Image credits: SurfingTheDunes

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Zendaya's 3000-year-old earrings, calling it a statement.

    Image credits: sana81aft

    Screenshot of a tweet about Zendaya's 3000-year-old earrings, mentioning Americans.

    Image credits: frostironat

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A tweet by Rosie about Zendaya wearing 3000-year-old earrings and tax brackets.

    Image credits: fernydyke

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A tweet by Aditya praising the durability of Zendaya's 3000-year-old earrings.

    Image credits: AdityaSingh751

    A tweet by Courtney Love Innocent expressing controversy over Zendaya wearing 3000-year-old earrings.

    Image credits: failedbulimic

    A tweet by Nixie Knox critiquing Zendaya wearing 3000-year-old earrings as ancient artifacts.

    Image credits: GetteLynne

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A tweet by Uchechukwu admiring the timeless look of Zendaya's 3000-year-old earrings.

    Image credits: Nwa_Chukwuma

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media user comments on Zendaya's 3000-year-old earrings, saying they probably cost $5 to make.

    Image credits: sekushipanku

    A social media user comments on Zendaya's 3000-year-old earrings, saying Can't even hate, looks good.

    Image credits: ThelearnerX

    A social media user comments on Zendaya's 3000-year-old earrings, criticizing colonial plunder.

    Image credits: SailaAidan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media user comments on Zendaya's 3000-year-old earrings, expressing amazement.

    Image credits: ajoke124685

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media user comments on Zendaya's 3000-year-old earrings, saying it looks pretty cool.

    Image credits: SoftIsUnruly

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities

    23

    1

    23

    1

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t understand why a jeweler didn’t just copy them. Why does anyone need the real thing?

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t understand why a jeweler didn’t just copy them. Why does anyone need the real thing?

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT