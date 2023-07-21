I am Parth Kothekar from Ahmedabad, India. For more than 10 years now I have been experimenting with and learning from, papercuts. In order to challenge myself, I come up with thematic paper art series from time to time.

Intricacy and beauty have always inspired me. This takes me to various architectural monuments in India. I have seen that almost every culture in India, throughout time, has left its mark through heritage architecture. Such a level of detailed art carved into stones during a period that had no modern tools inspired a sense of reverence in me. I wished to portray this amazing art side to side with the timeless intricate beauty of Mother Nature. The architecture displayed in these filigree papercuts is from the spectacular Havelis of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and various monuments of the Mughal era.

Each work of art is cut out with a craft knife and took me a minimum of 6 days to complete.

