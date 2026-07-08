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Zendaya’s Latest Look Has Everyone Talking After Fans Spot One Tiny Detail: “You’re All So Shocked By This”
Zendaya's latest look shows her close-up, wearing diamond earrings and a dazzling necklace, with braided hair.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Zendaya’s Latest Look Has Everyone Talking After Fans Spot One Tiny Detail: “You’re All So Shocked By This”

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marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Zendaya has long been regarded as one of the most influential stars of her generation. However, this time, it’s not her eclectic film roles or show-stopping fashion that have fans talking, but one of her makeup looks.

The actress attended the London premiere of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, where she stars as Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom and war who protects Odysseus (Matt Damon) on his journey.

Her husband, Tom Holland, will also star in the film as Odysseus’s son, Telemachus.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Zendaya stunned with one detail in her look at ‘The Odyssey’ premiere after sharing her “embarrassing” first day on set.
    • Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic and will hit theaters in nine days.
    • Zendaya plays Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom and war who protects Odysseus (played by Matt Damon).

    Fans couldn’t stop talking about one detail in Zendaya’s premiere look

    Close-up of Zendaya with braided hair, a white halter top, and a dazzling diamond necklace, showing her latest look.

    Image credits: Samir Hussein/WireImage

    Zendaya donned a structural Schiaparelli gown straight off the runway. Her longtime stylist, Law Roach, traveled to Paris specifically to collect the elaborate white dress.

    The look featured a molded bustier with a racerback and a skirt with embroidered silver and gold fringe that is “illuminated from within,” according to Schiaparelli.

    Screenshot of a fan's tweet about Zendaya's latest look, stating she looks like a celestial goddess.

    Image credits: MichSanch35

    The 29-year-old style icon accessorized the gown with a diamond necklace and diamond studs.

    But what impressed fans most was Zendaya’s makeup, with one person calling it “one of her best makeup looks of all time.”

    The actress stunned in a Schiaparelli gown and bright makeup look at The Odyssey premiere in London

    Zendaya's latest look features a intricate braided updo and elegant blue eye makeup, captured in a candid shot.

    Image credits: ernestocasillas/Instagram

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    “I’ve never seen inner corner shadow shadow like that like godd*mn,” shared one fan on X.

    Someone else said the shimmery white inner-corner shadow “took this look to another stratosphere.”

    A separate fan chimed in, “I can’t believe you’re all so shocked by the white inner corner in Zendaya’s makeup… the most basic makeup trick, I learned it at 13.”

    Full body shot of Zendaya in a stunning white and silver fringed gown, showcasing her latest look.

    Image credits: Mike Marsland/WireImage

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    Applying white eyeshadow to the inner corners of the eyes instantly brightens them, creating the illusion of bigger, wider, and more awake-looking eyes.

    The goddess-like makeup was created by Ernesto Casillas, who used Charlotte Tilbury products to achieve a “bronzed, sun-kissed, and radiant complexion,” according to an Instagram post.

    To complement Zendaya’s dress, Law Roach wanted her glam to feel “Grecian but current. Not too done, airy and fresh.”

    Zendaya’s makeup artist, Ernesto Casillas, met the actress through her stylist, Law Roach

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    Zendaya modeling a white lace dress with cutouts and a statement necklace, reflecting her latest look in a mirror.

    Image credits: ernestocasillas/Instagram

    Casillas, one of the most sought-after makeup artists in show business, has worked with Zendaya on multiple occasions, also doing her makeup for the UK and Italy premieres of Spider-Man.

    The celebrity makeup artist has also worked with Anne Hathaway, Zara Larsson, Mariah Carey, Mel B, and Jennifer Lopez.

    He met Zendaya through Law Roach, who arranged a makeup test for his muse.

    A close-up of a man with dark hair and a beard, wearing a black shirt and a gold chain, for Zendaya's latest look.

    Image credits: The Cut

    “I remember going to her house. She was super sweet, super chill,” Casillas recalled in an interview with Latination Queer.

    “So I went home happy as a clam, and I get a call from Law. He’s like, ‘I wish you would have called me. I would have told you what to do.’ And my heart sank.

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    “A couple of weeks later, I got a call. I’m booked for a job with Zendaya.”

    The actress admitted she couldn’t deliver her lines on her first day filming The Odyssey

    A tweet from @kaitlyn_hasper saying, Dare I say one of her best makeup looks of all time? highlighting Zendaya's latest look.

    Image credits: kaitlyn_hasper

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    A tweet from @Akshaya_sharma9 praising Zendaya's makeup, It literally opens up her entire face, she looks like an actual angel.

    Image credits: Akshaya_sharma9

    Zendaya, who rose to fame in 2010 on the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up, has had a busy schedule this year.

    She starred in The Drama alongside Robert Pattinson and will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day with husband Tom Holland, as well as the final installment of the Dune film franchise alongside Timothée Chalamet.

    Her next film is the highly anticipated The Odyssey, an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic that will hit theaters on July 17.

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    Zendaya's latest look on a beach, sitting with a man lying on the sand, for the tiny detail.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    Speaking on theHappy Sad Confused podcast, the actress revealed that she couldn’t deliver her lines on her first day of filming the Nolan movie.

    The Golden Globe winner said it happened because she was both extremely nervous and extremely cold.

    “Here’s the thing. I had my lines, and I wanted to have them so down. I think I kind of psyched myself out a little bit,” she explained.

    “It was particularly cold. It was in Iceland. My mouth was just frozen. There is nothing coming out. My mouth would not move. Literally. It came out like, ‘Blah blah blah.’ So embarrassing.”

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    Director Christopher Nolan praised Zendaya’s work as “always perfect”

    Zendaya's latest look among a large group of people at a film event for THE ODYSSEY, with a tiny detail.

    Image credits: Grant Buchanan/Dave Benett/WireImage

    She also discussed being inspired by the film’s A-list cast, which includes Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, and her husband.

    “It’s such a pleasure and a gift to be able to share scenes with people you admire,” Zendaya gushed.

    “Part of you has to compartmentalize to a degree. Lock in, we’re working. But I was so moved and so just excited to be there and wanted to do my best work.”

    Zendaya's latest look features a stunning backless dress with intricate embellishments, sparking fan discussion.

    Image credits: zendaya/Instagram

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    Director Nolan praised her performance in an interview with Fandango, saying, “She was always perfect. Always perfect.”

    Next year, Zendaya will take on a very different challenge: she will voice Felicia, the daughter of Shrek and Princess Fiona, in Shrek 5.

    Many fans commented on Zendaya’s bold premiere look and makeup trick

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Zendaya's look, specifically noting an inner corner shadow detail.

    Image credits: hiimbobbi

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    Screenshot of a tweet responding to the inner corner shadow, expressing awe at the makeup detail.

    Image credits: jjadarose

    Screenshot of a tweet inquiring about the lasting power of Zendaya's inner corner color.

    Image credits: MorganaLeBae

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    Screenshot of a tweet admiring Zendaya's latest look, highlighting the green accent and makeup artistry.

    Image credits: MOtule

    A tweet by Alexis Stinson appreciating Zendaya's latest look and a tiny detail, referencing Athena's bright eyes.

    Image credits: AlexisStinson

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    A tweet by Zephy praising Zendaya's immaculate blending and unique look, calling her a multi-generational queen.

    Image credits: zephywow

    A tweet by Lina about Zendaya's makeup, expressing love for the technique and detail.

    Image credits: Linavz1i

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    A tweet by lexi about Zendaya's look, specifically wanting a stark white shadow after seeing the detail.

    Image credits: elextra__

    A tweet by an anonymous user commenting on Zendaya's latest look, describing her as a goddess.

    Image credits: fullmetaluffyy

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    A social media user's comment about Zendaya's latest look, highlighting a tiny detail that makes eyes pop.

    Image credits: M11724513

    A social media user's comment about Zendaya's latest look, suggesting she could have gone blonde.

    Image credits: baddiesbaketoo

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    A social media user's comment about Zendaya's latest look, noting it receives many compliments.

    Image credits: FinaV3

    A social media user's comment about Zendaya's latest look, asking why she didn't look like this in the movie.

    Image credits: Mondo_Geeko7

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    A social media user's comment praising Zendaya's latest look, mentioning makeup, hair, and accessories.

    Image credits: Kailashlegha_08

    Fans spot a tiny detail in Zendaya's latest look: an inner corner highlight, the cheat code of makeup.

    Image credits: Islamicaffairsx

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    Fans spot a tiny detail in Zendaya's latest look, making her extra stunning with simple makeup.

    Image credits: cottwools

    Fans spot a tiny detail: Zendaya's makeup transformed her look, proving subtle changes create magic.

    Image credits: ParmarShantun

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    Fans spot a tiny detail in Zendaya's latest look, giving an Athena grey-eyed vibe.

    Image credits: teetheminx

    Fans spot a tiny detail in Zendaya's latest look, transcending the game by definition.

    Image credits: thetalldxll

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    Screenshot of a tweet from @cquiller1 discussing Zendaya's red carpet looks being next level.

    Image credits: cquiller1

    Screenshot of a tweet from @kooktfc praising a bright pop in Zendaya's latest look making her ethereal.

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    Image credits: kooktfc

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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