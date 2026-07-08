Zendaya’s Latest Look Has Everyone Talking After Fans Spot One Tiny Detail: “You’re All So Shocked By This”

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Zendaya has long been regarded as one of the most influential stars of her generation. However, this time, it’s not her eclectic film roles or show-stopping fashion that have fans talking, but one of her makeup looks.



The actress attended the London premiere of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, where she stars as Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom and war who protects Odysseus (Matt Damon) on his journey.



Her husband, Tom Holland, will also star in the film as Odysseus’s son, Telemachus.

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Highlights Zendaya stunned with one detail in her look at ‘The Odyssey’ premiere after sharing her “embarrassing” first day on set.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic and will hit theaters in nine days.

Zendaya plays Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom and war who protects Odysseus (played by Matt Damon).

Fans couldn’t stop talking about one detail in Zendaya’s premiere look

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Zendaya donned a structural Schiaparelli gown straight off the runway. Her longtime stylist, Law Roach, traveled to Paris specifically to collect the elaborate white dress.

The look featured a molded bustier with a racerback and a skirt with embroidered silver and gold fringe that is “illuminated from within,” according to Schiaparelli.



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The 29-year-old style icon accessorized the gown with a diamond necklace and diamond studs.

But what impressed fans most was Zendaya’s makeup, with one person calling it “one of her best makeup looks of all time.”

The actress stunned in a Schiaparelli gown and bright makeup look at The Odyssey premiere in London

Image credits: ernestocasillas/Instagram

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“I’ve never seen inner corner shadow shadow like that like godd*mn,” shared one fan on X.

Someone else said the shimmery white inner-corner shadow “took this look to another stratosphere.”

A separate fan chimed in, “I can’t believe you’re all so shocked by the white inner corner in Zendaya’s makeup… the most basic makeup trick, I learned it at 13.”

Image credits: Mike Marsland/WireImage

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Applying white eyeshadow to the inner corners of the eyes instantly brightens them, creating the illusion of bigger, wider, and more awake-looking eyes.



The goddess-like makeup was created by Ernesto Casillas, who used Charlotte Tilbury products to achieve a “bronzed, sun-kissed, and radiant complexion,” according to an Instagram post.

To complement Zendaya’s dress, Law Roach wanted her glam to feel “Grecian but current. Not too done, airy and fresh.”

Zendaya’s makeup artist, Ernesto Casillas, met the actress through her stylist, Law Roach

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Image credits: ernestocasillas/Instagram

Casillas, one of the most sought-after makeup artists in show business, has worked with Zendaya on multiple occasions, also doing her makeup for the UK and Italy premieres of Spider-Man.

The celebrity makeup artist has also worked with Anne Hathaway, Zara Larsson, Mariah Carey, Mel B, and Jennifer Lopez.



He met Zendaya through Law Roach, who arranged a makeup test for his muse.

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“I remember going to her house. She was super sweet, super chill,” Casillas recalled in an interview with Latination Queer.

“So I went home happy as a clam, and I get a call from Law. He’s like, ‘I wish you would have called me. I would have told you what to do.’ And my heart sank.

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“A couple of weeks later, I got a call. I’m booked for a job with Zendaya.”

The actress admitted she couldn’t deliver her lines on her first day filming The Odyssey

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Zendaya, who rose to fame in 2010 on the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up, has had a busy schedule this year.



She starred in The Drama alongside Robert Pattinson and will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day with husband Tom Holland, as well as the final installment of the Dune film franchise alongside Timothée Chalamet.



Her next film is the highly anticipated The Odyssey, an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic that will hit theaters on July 17.

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Speaking on theHappy Sad Confused podcast, the actress revealed that she couldn’t deliver her lines on her first day of filming the Nolan movie.



The Golden Globe winner said it happened because she was both extremely nervous and extremely cold.



New look at Zendaya as Athena in ‘The Odyssey.’ (via ELLE) In theatres on July 17. pic.twitter.com/mv9AnCy7Od — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 21, 2026

“Here’s the thing. I had my lines, and I wanted to have them so down. I think I kind of psyched myself out a little bit,” she explained.



“It was particularly cold. It was in Iceland. My mouth was just frozen. There is nothing coming out. My mouth would not move. Literally. It came out like, ‘Blah blah blah.’ So embarrassing.”

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Director Christopher Nolan praised Zendaya’s work as “always perfect”

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She also discussed being inspired by the film’s A-list cast, which includes Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, and her husband.



“It’s such a pleasure and a gift to be able to share scenes with people you admire,” Zendaya gushed.



“Part of you has to compartmentalize to a degree. Lock in, we’re working. But I was so moved and so just excited to be there and wanted to do my best work.”

Image credits: zendaya/Instagram

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Director Nolan praised her performance in an interview with Fandango, saying, “She was always perfect. Always perfect.”



Next year, Zendaya will take on a very different challenge: she will voice Felicia, the daughter of Shrek and Princess Fiona, in Shrek 5.

Many fans commented on Zendaya’s bold premiere look and makeup trick

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