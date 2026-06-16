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Despite the stereotypes that they’ve squandered their savings on avocado toast instead of a mortgage or the assumption that they’ve been given trophies for everything, Millennials actually haven’t had it that easy.

Many entered the job market during or immediately after a recession, and it’s no secret that the cost of living has skyrocketed during their lifetimes. So understandably, this generation has a lot of grievances to air.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of brutally honest yet painfully relatable posts exhausted Millennials have shared on social media. So enjoy scrolling through these pics that might make you feel justified in your frustration at the world, and be sure to upvote the ones that you agree with!