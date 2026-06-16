67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren’t True (New Pics)
Despite the stereotypes that they’ve squandered their savings on avocado toast instead of a mortgage or the assumption that they’ve been given trophies for everything, Millennials actually haven’t had it that easy.
Many entered the job market during or immediately after a recession, and it’s no secret that the cost of living has skyrocketed during their lifetimes. So understandably, this generation has a lot of grievances to air.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of brutally honest yet painfully relatable posts exhausted Millennials have shared on social media. So enjoy scrolling through these pics that might make you feel justified in your frustration at the world, and be sure to upvote the ones that you agree with!
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That Last One Really Cut Deep
It’s Time For Us To Go Back Outside
Not At All Concerning That A Million Other People Have The Same Plan
Millennials are the generation born between 1981 and 1996. They’re famous for their unique sense of humor (ie, “I’m not me before I’ve had my coffee!” and making bizarre, quirky faces) and their unbeatable passion for brunch. They’re often called cringe by the younger generations, while their elders tend to see them as entitled snowflakes.
But it’s not really fair to judge this generation so harshly. Their love for overpriced lattes doesn’t justify all of the scrutiny they’ve faced for over a decade. And to be fair, this generation has plenty of reasons to be frustrated. Michael Hobbes even wrote a piece for HuffPost breaking down why Millennials are “facing the scariest financial future of any generation since the Great Depression.”
I Feel Seen
The Millennial label is really incredibly broad due to how fast computers evolved. I was born in 86 to poor parents, I was not plugged into advances in technology until after I graduated high school. I did love cartoons on Saturday though, had a ninja turtle shirt that my mother had to disappear because I would not stop wearing it. Anyhow, I feel a closer affinity to Gen x because of my upbringing and my isolation from technology.
You'll Never Understand
Despite the fact that Millennials entered the job market at a time when it was nearly impossible to find employment and more of them were living with their parents than with roommates after college, they’ve been blamed for so many issues in society. Apparently, it’s their fault that cereal companies aren’t getting enough business and that the golf industry is struggling.
Millennials also aren’t buying nearly enough homes or having enough kids. But instead of blaming this generation for their behavior, it would be more productive for their elders to consider why they aren’t following in their footsteps. And one explanation that Hobbes points out is that Millennials have taken on 300% more student debt than their parents. Getting an education is still considered a necessity for many jobs, but graduating with a mountain of debt can create major setbacks for years, or even decades, after leaving college.
Editing Videos
Just Ashes At This Point Blowing In The Wind
So Much Truth
Apparently, Millennials are also about half as likely to own a home as young adults were in 1975. The unfortunate reality is that many adults can barely afford life itself, let alone owning a home. Since 2020, home prices in the U.S. have skyrocketed, increasing by 45.3% on average. Meanwhile, when adjusted for inflation, salaries have barely increased at all.
Dude
We Went To The Reference Librarian And Asked For A Book On (Thing)
Serious Matter
Let’s set aside the idea of purchasing a home, though, and focus on actual necessities. As of 2026, half of Americans say that they’re struggling to afford food. Nearly 90% report that they’ve had to adjust their shopping habits to offset higher food prices, and a quarter say that they’re limiting spending on “splurge” items. It’s understandable for Millennials to feel cheated by the world that they were thrust into as adults, especially when their parents refuse to acknowledge that things are much harder today.
It's Wild
No Offense To Anyone Here Named Hailey
Absolutely! I’m An Over Educated And Over Gay Millennial
On the long list of societal issues that Millennials have been blamed for, the falling birthrate is currently one of the hottest topics. Some argue that this decline can be blamed on smartphones, but of course, many people in older generations prefer to point the finger at young people as a whole. How dare they choose to have less children and make the workforce smaller, while they can barely afford to buy groceries for themselves?
Growing Up, I Thought Only Poor People Lived In Trailer Parks
Having Friends As An Adult Is The Biggest Lie Television Has Ever Told Me
Yes King
Another unfortunate reality that Millennials have had to face is that they may not be able to retire in their mid-60s. In fact, there’s debate about whether or not they’ll be able to retire at all. SoFi Learn notes that due to student loan debt, the gig economy, the decline of pensions and the rise of 401K plans, the lack of social security funding, and the fact that people are living longer than ever before, retirement may not be on the horizon for the younger generations. It’s easy to have a negative outlook on the future when it’s so uncertain.
2meirl4meirl
The Suspense
Saving Money By Eating At Home
As bad as things may seem at the moment, it’s important to remember that Millennials aren’t doomed. As older generations like to say, life has always been hard, and there have always been tragedies. But that doesn’t mean that life isn’t worth living. If an occasional overpriced avocado toast, oat milk latte, or Aperol Spritz alongside conversations with friends brings you immense joy, embrace that. Life is too short to deny yourself happiness just because your elderly neighbor made fun of you for renting at age 35.
I’m Stuck And I’m Perfectly Fine With It
theres plenty of good modern stuff, it's just not played on the radio
Just Don't Forget The Car Insurance. Going To Need It
Let Me Go Delete Those Timothee Chalamet Gifs I Have On My Media Tab
We sincerely hope that this list hasn’t soured your outlook on the world or the future, pandas. We know that things might not be amazing right now, but if you’re a Millennial, you can at least take comfort in the fact that you’re not alone. Keep upvoting the images that you find painfully relatable, and if you’d like to check out another list from Bored Panda featuring Millennial gripes, look no further than right here!
Poor Myspace. The Abandoned Theme Park Of The Internet
I Will Buy And Hold Long Term
I Feel Attacked
Very Right
Got To Sit Down And Type On A Keyboard For That
State Of Millenial Mind
The Older You Get
Dream Of Winning The Lottery
Or Strapping My Purse Across Me LOL
It's The Equivalent Of Knocking On The Door And Asking For Permission Before Walking Into Someone's Space
Is There Such A Thing As The Terrible 60’s?
That Is A Good Box And I'm Not Throwing It Away
Did They Mean Money?
Talk About A Shift
Big Purchases Are PC Activity
I Agree
I have two, and one in my thigh. Though technically, I am just barely Gen X.
Large Speed
Thank You For Your Service
Relatable
It's Always The Printers
Did Anyone Buy A Ring?
Finest Relatable Content
They Don’t Understand What We Had To Go Through At All
Happy “Saturday” Everyone
And When You Apply You Get Ghosted
We’re Doomed
I Would 1000% Listen To Squidward’s Podcast
I've Seen What They Think Is Cool. It's A Good Thing We're Not Cool
It Was A Group Thing
Young Millennial: "How Did Our Ancestors Get Around Without Google Maps?" Older Millennial, Sagely: "Mapquest."
I'd sit in the passenger seat, and my mom would hand me the map book from the glove compartment. This is how things continued right up until COVID for us. There were occasions when there might have been MapQuest, or later Google Maps printouts as a supplement. But there was always at least one book of maps, sometimes two.