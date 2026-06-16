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Despite the stereotypes that they’ve squandered their savings on avocado toast instead of a mortgage or the assumption that they’ve been given trophies for everything, Millennials actually haven’t had it that easy. 

Many entered the job market during or immediately after a recession, and it’s no secret that the cost of living has skyrocketed during their lifetimes. So understandably, this generation has a lot of grievances to air.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of brutally honest yet painfully relatable posts exhausted Millennials have shared on social media. So enjoy scrolling through these pics that might make you feel justified in your frustration at the world, and be sure to upvote the ones that you agree with!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

That Last One Really Cut Deep

Millennial refuses to answer unknown calls or doorbells and avoid unclear parking situations

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    #2

    It’s Time For Us To Go Back Outside

    Millennial tweet about AI ruining internet despite love for social media and YouTube

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    #3

    Not At All Concerning That A Million Other People Have The Same Plan

    Tweet about millennial retirement plan being societal collapse

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    Millennials are the generation born between 1981 and 1996. They’re famous for their unique sense of humor (ie, “I’m not me before I’ve had my coffee!” and making bizarre, quirky faces) and their unbeatable passion for brunch. They’re often called cringe by the younger generations, while their elders tend to see them as entitled snowflakes.

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    But it’s not really fair to judge this generation so harshly. Their love for overpriced lattes doesn’t justify all of the scrutiny they’ve faced for over a decade. And to be fair, this generation has plenty of reasons to be frustrated. Michael Hobbes even wrote a piece for HuffPost breaking down why Millennials are “facing the scariest financial future of any generation since the Great Depression.”   
    #4

    I Feel Seen

    Millennial identity preference between ninja turtles and spongebob

    DrewVento Report

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    astheshadowsfall avatar
    astheshadowsfall
    astheshadowsfall
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Millennial label is really incredibly broad due to how fast computers evolved. I was born in 86 to poor parents, I was not plugged into advances in technology until after I graduated high school. I did love cartoons on Saturday though, had a ninja turtle shirt that my mother had to disappear because I would not stop wearing it. Anyhow, I feel a closer affinity to Gen x because of my upbringing and my isolation from technology.

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    #5

    LOL

    Tweet about millennials using lol like stop at the end of telegram messages

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    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And Gen Z uses Bruh

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    #6

    You'll Never Understand

    Millennials describe challenges of life, student loans, and social media

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    Despite the fact that Millennials entered the job market at a time when it was nearly impossible to find employment and more of them were living with their parents than with roommates after college, they’ve been blamed for so many issues in society. Apparently, it’s their fault that cereal companies aren’t getting enough business and that the golf industry is struggling.     

    Millennials also aren’t buying nearly enough homes or having enough kids. But instead of blaming this generation for their behavior, it would be more productive for their elders to consider why they aren’t following in their footsteps. And one explanation that Hobbes points out is that Millennials have taken on 300% more student debt than their parents. Getting an education is still considered a necessity for many jobs, but graduating with a mountain of debt can create major setbacks for years, or even decades, after leaving college. 
    #7

    Editing Videos

    Millennial confesses not knowing how people cut and edit videos on cell phones or software

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    #8

    Just Ashes At This Point Blowing In The Wind

    Millennial tweet expressing collective burnout among their generation

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    #9

    So Much Truth

    Lo-fi beats described as millennial smooth jazz in tweet

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    Apparently, Millennials are also about half as likely to own a home as young adults were in 1975. The unfortunate reality is that many adults can barely afford life itself, let alone owning a home. Since 2020, home prices in the U.S. have skyrocketed, increasing by 45.3% on average. Meanwhile, when adjusted for inflation, salaries have barely increased at all.  
    #10

    Dude

    Millennials sharing thoughts on using dude as a gender neutral nickname from a 90s kid perspective

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    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same with "you guys." It has no gender.

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    #11

    We Went To The Reference Librarian And Asked For A Book On (Thing)

    Millennials share harsh truth about misinformation before the internet era in viral tweet

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    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm convinced that's one of the core reasons boomers are mad at millennial and Gen Z... trusting facts instead of their bigoted gut feelins and hankerins.

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    #12

    Serious Matter

    Tweet about millennials acting like they rent the place

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    Let’s set aside the idea of purchasing a home, though, and focus on actual necessities. As of 2026, half of Americans say that they’re struggling to afford food. Nearly 90% report that they’ve had to adjust their shopping habits to offset higher food prices, and a quarter say that they’re limiting spending on “splurge” items. It’s understandable for Millennials to feel cheated by the world that they were thrust into as adults, especially when their parents refuse to acknowledge that things are much harder today.    
    #13

    It's Wild

    Tweet about challenges of being a millennial mom apologizing more to kids

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    #14

    No Offense To Anyone Here Named Hailey

    Millennials reflect on middle school struggles without TikTok influence

    RedStellaSafford Report

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    #15

    Absolutely! I’m An Over Educated And Over Gay Millennial

    Text post about millennials being raised to go to college repeatedly

    _justyouwait_ Report

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    On the long list of societal issues that Millennials have been blamed for, the falling birthrate is currently one of the hottest topics. Some argue that this decline can be blamed on smartphones, but of course, many people in older generations prefer to point the finger at young people as a whole. How dare they choose to have less children and make the workforce smaller, while they can barely afford to buy groceries for themselves?         

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    #16

    Growing Up, I Thought Only Poor People Lived In Trailer Parks

    Tweet about millennials unable to afford shady apartment complexes from childhood

    JaredOlsen8791 Report

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    #17

    Having Friends As An Adult Is The Biggest Lie Television Has Ever Told Me

    Millennials reveal truth about adults having breakfast before work

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    #18

    Yes King

    Millennial struggles to find social spots for women harsh truth tweet

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    Another unfortunate reality that Millennials have had to face is that they may not be able to retire in their mid-60s. In fact, there’s debate about whether or not they’ll be able to retire at all. SoFi Learn notes that due to student loan debt, the gig economy, the decline of pensions and the rise of 401K plans, the lack of social security funding, and the fact that people are living longer than ever before, retirement may not be on the horizon for the younger generations. It’s easy to have a negative outlook on the future when it’s so uncertain.    
    #19

    2meirl4meirl

    Millennials express understanding of desire to rest as they age

    step6666 Report

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    #20

    The Suspense

    Millennials compare school cancellation via text to watching NFL Draft on TV screen

    kevinowdziej Report

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    #21

    Saving Money By Eating At Home

    Text listing a typical millennial bank statement with expenses and student loans

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    As bad as things may seem at the moment, it’s important to remember that Millennials aren’t doomed. As older generations like to say, life has always been hard, and there have always been tragedies. But that doesn’t mean that life isn’t worth living. If an occasional overpriced avocado toast, oat milk latte, or Aperol Spritz alongside conversations with friends brings you immense joy, embrace that. Life is too short to deny yourself happiness just because your elderly neighbor made fun of you for renting at age 35.  
    #22

    I’m Stuck And I’m Perfectly Fine With It

    Millennial reflects on unmatched 90s and 00s music from their youth and parents' era

    _RareDefined Report

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    Fungus John
    Fungus John
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    theres plenty of good modern stuff, it's just not played on the radio

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    #23

    Just Don't Forget The Car Insurance. Going To Need It

    Millennials watching historic events while debating car payment

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    #24

    Let Me Go Delete Those Timothee Chalamet Gifs I Have On My Media Tab

    Confusion between Gen Z and millennial based on sending gifs

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    We sincerely hope that this list hasn’t soured your outlook on the world or the future, pandas. We know that things might not be amazing right now, but if you’re a Millennial, you can at least take comfort in the fact that you’re not alone. Keep upvoting the images that you find painfully relatable, and if you’d like to check out another list from Bored Panda featuring Millennial gripes, look no further than right here!  
    #25

    Poor Myspace. The Abandoned Theme Park Of The Internet

    Millennials remember learning HTML codes on MySpace like CIA agents

    shootermac32 Report

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    #26

    I Will Buy And Hold Long Term

    Millennial renting turkey for Thanksgiving reveals harsh truth

    dougboneparth Report

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    #27

    I Feel Attacked

    Tweet about millennials paying Apple for 2TB storage to avoid deleting their digital life

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    #28

    Very Right

    Millennials learning boomer phone call and eye contact skills will inherit the earth

    Molson_Hart Report

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    #29

    Got To Sit Down And Type On A Keyboard For That

    Millennial mindset about difficulty sending important emails from phone

    dannolan Report

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    #30

    State Of Millenial Mind

    Frustration with internet's impact on millennials in harsh truth tweet

    Eireika Report

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    #31

    The Older You Get

    Millennials reflect on feeling increasingly clueless with age from kid to adult

    Ok_Dare6608 Report

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    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing." Socrates

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    #32

    Dream Of Winning The Lottery

    Tweet about millennial culture daydreaming about helping rich friends

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    #33

    Or Strapping My Purse Across Me LOL

    Elder millennial embraces denim jacket, gold hoops, 90s R&B, and peace signs in pics

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    #34

    It's The Equivalent Of Knocking On The Door And Asking For Permission Before Walking Into Someone's Space

    Millennial culture text prepares for phone calls as harsh truth tweet

    Skoog Report

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    #35

    Is There Such A Thing As The Terrible 60’s?

    Humorous tweet about millennials struggling with raising their moms

    clumsypeach1 Report

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    #36

    That Is A Good Box And I'm Not Throwing It Away

    Tweet advising millennials to discard their phone box

    AngelicDaisyMae Report

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    #37

    Did They Mean Money?

    Reddit thread reveals wallet as millennial identifier harsh truth

    nikillinit Report

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    #38

    Talk About A Shift

    Millennials joke about using pillows to sleep and prevent body pain as they age

    jfd0957 Report

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    #39

    Big Purchases Are PC Activity

    Millennial pulling out laptop to research big purchase decision

    jmwania Report

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    #40

    I Agree

    Tweet about pencil lead in palms as a millennial stigma

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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have two, and one in my thigh. Though technically, I am just barely Gen X.

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    #41

    Large Speed

    Millennial humor joke about bee speed showing large as answer on screen

    alisyons_ Report

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    #42

    Thank You For Your Service

    Single millennial with six-figure income feels like the only tax base in the country

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    #43

    Relatable

    Millennial urge to quit job when asked to do work shared in tweet

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    #44

    It's Always The Printers

    Millennials discuss helping both parents and kids use the printer

    tppiel Report

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    #45

    Did Anyone Buy A Ring?

    Someone spent 300 dollars on high school rings with Cougars and High School designs

    t_bone_stake Report

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    #46

    Finest Relatable Content

    Millennial signs of relationship commitment listed in tweet

    tunayo Report

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    #47

    They Don’t Understand What We Had To Go Through At All

    Tweet about millennial feminism influencing fashion like crop tops and leggings

    missmayn Report

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    #48

    Happy “Saturday” Everyone

    Millennial culture knowing weekends just offer more time to work

    jonnysun Report

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    #49

    And When You Apply You Get Ghosted

    Millennial job descriptions with high demands and low pay detailed in tweet

    EwdatsGROSS Report

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    #50

    We’re Doomed

    Text on city night background calls studying and debt a funny prank on millennials

    pythoneer07 Report

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    #51

    I Would 1000% Listen To Squidward’s Podcast

    Squidward labeled ultimate millennial icon with deadend job in tweet

    Skoog Report

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    #52

    I've Seen What They Think Is Cool. It's A Good Thing We're Not Cool

    Tweet about millennials and teens not thinking each other are cool

    step6666 Report

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    #53

    It Was A Group Thing

    Millennials recall sharing computer time to experience information superhighway together

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    #54

    Young Millennial: "How Did Our Ancestors Get Around Without Google Maps?" Older Millennial, Sagely: "Mapquest."

    Millennials recall stressful job of navigating with MapQuest before smartphones

    WrongSubFools Report

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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd sit in the passenger seat, and my mom would hand me the map book from the glove compartment. This is how things continued right up until COVID for us. There were occasions when there might have been MapQuest, or later Google Maps printouts as a supplement. But there was always at least one book of maps, sometimes two.

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    #55

    What If I Say I'm Not Like The Others?

    Millennials struggle to refrain from posting cryptic song lyrics as emotional status updates

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    #56

    Even Going To The Extent Of Calculating Rent And Monthly Cost

    Millennial urge to say i could live here after two days explained in tweet

    awkward_duck Report

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    #57

    If U Just Make Something Animal-Shaped Or Print A Cute Face On It We'll Feel 300% More Compelled To Throw Money At It

    Millennial culture fantasizing about having own place to buy unique accessories

    genicecream Report

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    #58

    Real Crime

    Millennial women face trust issues due to Bridget Jones movies and body image expectations

    tara_watson_ Report

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    #59

    Sounds Like A Reason To Feel Better When A Day Goes Bad

    Tweet about millennials no longer defined by specific generation

    mikailborg Report

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    #60

    *country Music Intensifies*

    Tweet about dating woes as a millennial

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    #61

    Peak Society

    Tweet describing growing up as a millennial before everything lived online

    Adventurous_Row3305 Report

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    #62

    What Was This Movie For You?

    Millennial bonding over owning mediocre family movies on VHS

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    #63

    The Golden Age

    Explaining millennials' happiest time between Shrek release and 9/11

    step6666 Report

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    #64

    90's Cakes

    90s themed party cake with pun about cupcake and 90s design

    longestHide197 Report

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    #65

    I Mean, They're Not Wrong

    Millennials discuss parenting differences and fewer kids in the 70s 80s 90s

    Head-Drag-1440 Report

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    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I absolutely lived outside as a kid, just me and my siblings and occasionally a neighbor kid or two, until I was about 12.

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    #66

    Their Full Potential Has Yet To Be Fulfilled

    Millennials joke about cargo pants no longer used to conceal Discman with Linkin Park album

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    #67

    Hey We Have The Same Plan

    Millennials joke about dental plans and chewing on one side

    peedyk Report

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