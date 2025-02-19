ADVERTISEMENT

Each and every generation from the start of history has had something to grumble and groan about. And that’s likely never going to change. Even the renowned Greek philosopher Socrates was complaining about how young people had no manners or respect for their elders—and that was 2,400 years ago! Meanwhile, Roman statesman Cicero moaned about how children no longer obey their parents and “everyone is writing a book” just over 2,000 years ago.

Fast forward to today. Bored Panda has collected some of the best millennial complaints about technology, society, and the world from all over the internet to share with you. Scroll down to check the posts out. They’re amusing. They’re often accurate. And they might make you realize you’re getting older (hi)!