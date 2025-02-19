ADVERTISEMENT

Each and every generation from the start of history has had something to grumble and groan about. And that’s likely never going to change. Even the renowned Greek philosopher Socrates was complaining about how young people had no manners or respect for their elders—and that was 2,400 years ago! Meanwhile, Roman statesman Cicero moaned about how children no longer obey their parents and “everyone is writing a book” just over 2,000 years ago.

Fast forward to today. Bored Panda has collected some of the best millennial complaints about technology, society, and the world from all over the internet to share with you. Scroll down to check the posts out. They’re amusing. They’re often accurate. And they might make you realize you’re getting older (hi)!

#1

Tweet expressing Honest Millennial Complaints about cars needing buttons instead of touch screens.

Jbandos Report

hogeterprose avatar
Breadcrumb.
Breadcrumb.
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wouldn't know, I don't have car touch screen money..just dials with dim lights. Sometimes I can't turn down the heat so I roll down a window. I never can find out if the stereo is on or the volume is just low until I've blasted my ear drums..

    #2

    Tweet expressing Honest-Millennial-Complaints about app overload, preferring fewer apps for tasks.

    AshleyA_Jones Report

    #3

    Tweet expressing Honest Millennial Complaints about account creation.

    F1mech Report

    Millennials, also known as Generation Y, are Americans who were born between 1981 and 1996.

    After them came Generation Z (also colloquially known as Zoomers), who were born between 1997 and 2012. And after Gen Z came Generation Alpha, aka Gen A, kids who were born roughly between 2010 and 2025.

    Meanwhile, the generations preceding millennials include Generation X (born between 1965 and 1980), Baby Boomers (aka Boomers, born between 1946 and 1964), and the Silent Generation (born between 19280 and 1945).
    #4

    A tweet expressing Honest-Millennial-Complaints about missing simple hangouts with friends.

    aygela Report

    #5

    Tweet reflecting honest Millennial complaints about rising costs of food, housing, and fuel.

    Maxamill94 Report

    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let me see in my area today, It'd be...$40 Chinese food, 1,800 apartments and 100 full tank, on a small car.

    #6

    Tweet expressing honest millennial complaints about secondary smoke affecting public spaces and health.

    moniza_hossain Report

    However, as the Pew Research Center notes, “generational cutoff points aren’t an exact science” and there’s no “agreed upon formula” for how long generational spans should be.

    Thresholds between different generations, thus, are defined by meaningful shifts in political, economic, and social factors.
    #7

    Tweet expressing Honest Millennial Complaints about subscription models, preferring perpetual software fees.

    amybarnes_usa Report

    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kindle is doing awsy with the download feature. Even if you bought it, it will be online only, like games.

    #8

    Tweet expressing Honest Millennial Complaints about receiving self-serving marketing emails on birthdays.

    TheNotoriousLEX Report

    #9

    Tweet by Sam Haft expressing an Honest Millennial Complaint about missing 22-episode TV seasons.

    SamHaft Report

    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is just too long of a commitment. Plus I think quality dips too much when you need so much filler.

    Investopedia explains that millennials were the first generation that was born into a digital world. Many consider members of Gen Y to be ‘digital natives’ for whom technology has always been a part of their everyday lives.

    Though millennials are considered by many researchers to be people born between 1981 and 1996, some argue that Gen Y could refer to individuals born as early as 1980 and as late as 2004 as well.
    #10

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing Honest-Millennial-Complaints about the internet's changing nature.

    artetak Report

    indainbadger avatar
    Victoria
    Victoria
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    World changed when 50 percent of the population of the west got smartphones. Say around 2012. After that we've been controlled by apps and algos. Now we're in the beginning of AI age.

    #11

    A tweet expressing honest Millennial complaints about social media's focus on genuine connections over commercialization.

    yeeeerika Report

    #12

    Text post expressing Honest Millennial Complaints about fixing computers for both parents and kids.

    ryancbriggs Report

    As per Investopedia, millennials in the United States tend to be progressive politically and less religiously observant than the generations that came before them.

    Furthermore, Generation Y is the biggest generation in US history, faces record amounts of student loan debt, and wants to follow their ambitions, focus on their hobbies, and travel while young instead of putting things off.
    #13

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing Honest-Millennial-Complaints about adulthood and feeling shocked by pregnancies at over 30.

    CleverlyChloe Report

    #14

    Tweet showing honest millennial complaints about USB ports and password frustrations.

    Lindsay2QT4CG Report

    #15

    Twitter post expressing Honest Millennial Complaints about QR codes replacing paper menus.

    WX_Lyss Report

    Though millennials are still quite young and energetic by all accounts (even if we don’t always feel like it!), it’s never too early to think about retirement. Investopedia warns that not enough members of Gen Y may be thinking about retiring, as just over a fifth of millennials don’t have a job that provides employer-sponsored retirement plans.

    #16

    Tweet expressing Honest Millennial Complaints about electronic devices failing post-warranty.

    ozankarakoc Report

    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know this is anecdotal evidence, but I must be lucky. I have never had a tv stop working for me in my life. The only appliance that broke early was a microwave. It was easy to fix but easily broke again, the switch that indicates the door is closed kept shorting. The design was faulty.

    #17

    Tweet about millennial complaints on ringtones having poor sound quality, posted by Dom Pappagallo.

    dompappagallo Report

    #18

    A tweet expressing honest millennial complaints about AI in daily tech interactions.

    canubaileeveit Report

    70% of millennials think that they’ll be able to survive on $36k per year once they retire, even though in 2022 the average annual expenses for Americans aged 65 to 74 were $60.8k per year. Furthermore, inflation is likely to erode the purchasing power of the money you’ve already saved.
    #19

    Tweet expressing honest millennial complaints about kids not playing outside.

    unabashedlyRED Report

    #20

    Tweet expressing honest millennial complaints about internet effects on literacy, suggesting drastic changes.

    bestfoodalex Report

    #21

    Tweet expressing Honest-Millennial-Complaints about constant online availability pressure.

    Mertkaykay_ Report

    Dias Wealth LLC founder and managing partner Carlos Dias Jr. noted that “based on an inflation rate of 3%, the value of $36,000 today will be reduced to $14,831.52 in 30 years.”

    On the flip side, millennials investing in the stock market are likely to fare much better, as they can expect return rates of around 10% in the long run. It’s never too late to start planning for your retirement or investing. The best time to have started doing that would have been when you were young(er), sure, but the second best time is now.
    #22

    Tweet about Honest-Millennial-Complaints regarding technology use in everyday items, questioning app necessity for a food thermometer.

    A_Mongoloid414 Report

    #23

    Tweet expressing honest Millennial complaints about internet algorithms replacing knowledge-driven content.

    iMikeZero Report

    #24

    A tweet expressing Honest-Millennial-Complaints about housing costs compared to past prices.

    austen_johnson Report

    Different generations will complain about slightly different things because their cultural, social, and technological context isn’t the same. In other words, they have different issues at the forefront of their minds.

    But broadly speaking, every generation tends to think that older generations are out of touch while younger generations are supposedly irresponsible, reckless, lack respect, and have poor(er) work ethics.

    These sorts of generational divides and tensions are a tale as old as time. It’s a very human response to believe that the way that you live and what you value is how everyone else should live. We tend to approach life from the perspective of our own experiences, after all.
    #25

    Tweet with Honest Millennial Complaints about saving for retirement or buying avocado toast.

    sa1k0s Report

    #26

    Tweet by Jessica expressing Honest Millennial Complaints about the lack of spontaneous house parties.

    jess_tajada Report

    #27

    Tweet about Honest Millennial Complaints regarding media literacy education.

    BethSnowFoster Report

    Which of these millennial complaints do you agree with, dear Pandas? What are some other complaints that you’d add to the pile that weren’t mentioned in this list? Would you like to go back to the Good Old Days (whenever they were) or do you think we should all embrace the future no matter how it looks?

    Let us know what you think in the comments! And if you want to share what generation you are, feel free to do so, too.
    #28

    Tweet expressing Millennial complaints about outdated relationship jokes.

    OrionThirsts Report

    #29

    Twitter post sharing an Honest-Millennial-Complaint about misspelled names in work emails.

    chadwifeyeet Report

    #30

    Tweet humorously reflects Honest-Millennial-Complaints about housing affordability compared to music preferences.

    hingo Report

    #31

    Tweet about daily frustrations with spam, junk mail, and cookies, highlighting common Millennial complaints.

    CasMilquetoast Report

    #32

    Tweet expressing Honest-Millennial-Complaints about the cost of living, saying, "I'm tired of paying to EXIST."

    innrlightnsight Report

    #33

    Tweet about Honest Millennial Complaints, preferring traditional cable over streaming services for TV watching.

    missmayn Report

    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is something magical about finding a tv show or movie like that. Could just be nostalgia though.

    #34

    Tweet from a Millennial questioning why "xD" stopped being used, dated February 26, 2022.

    Pokediger1 Report

    #35

    Tweet expressing Honest Millennial Complaints about comedy films being less funny now compared to 2002-2014.

    ArmenTaylor Report

    #36

    Tweet highlighting Millennial complaints about needing "Reddit" for human answers.

    aletoowelll Report

    #37

    Tweet expressing a millennial complaint about lengthy movie theater previews.

    hautePJones Report

    #38

    Tweet expressing honest millennial complaints about Apple's removal of the iPhone headphone jack.

    mlockwoodporter Report

    #39

    Tweet joking about computer skills, highlighting honest millennial complaints.

    ohnolan Report

    #40

    Tweet about Honest Millennial Complaints regarding wearing sneakers with a suit.

    Vinman23 Report

    #41

    Tweet humorously conveying Honest-Millennial-Complaints about iPhones once including chargers, with username @sad_banger.

    sad_banger Report

    #42

    Tweet expressing Honest Millennial Complaints about modern software usability compared to 20 years ago, mentioning Google and Microsoft.

    capncharlotte Report

    #43

    Tweet about honest millennial complaints regarding short song lengths.

    laurenolmeda Report

    #44

    Tweet highlighting Honest Millennial Complaints about loud music in restaurants.

    cinemaxwell Report

    #45

    Tweet screenshot with honest millennial complaints about growing up and brain development.

    jestom Report

    #46

    Tweet expressing Honest-Millennial-Complaints about digital tickets, preferring hard tickets for a better experience.

    StatBoy_Steven Report

    #47

    Tweet about Honest Millennial Complaints: "Missing the ability to disconnect from the internet entirely."

    doublefml Report

    #48

    Millennial's humorous complaint comparing Microsoft Teams to PDFs, expressing generational tech frustrations.

    toddedillard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Tweet screenshot discussing Honest Millennial Complaints about Instagram overthinking and posting frequency.

    usiuwoma Report

    #50

    Tweet about Honest Millennial Complaints on reality TV being overproduced and lacking authenticity.

    RealityLindsey Report

    #51

    Tweet about movie runtimes being too long, expressing Honest Millennial Complaints on film experiences.

    NowPlayingPod Report

    #52

    Tweet expressing Honest Millennial Complaints about missing old computer labs and gaming platforms like Club Penguin.

    talkalot_360 Report

    #53

    Tweet expressing Honest Millennial Complaints about video gaming preferences and desire for offline play.

    rodger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I'm the older millennial, but this. Don't get me wrong online play can be fun, but not everything needs to be PVP...

    #54

    Tweet expressing Honest Millennial Complaints about a series needing to be one movie.

    alisonaglitter Report

    #55

    Tweet highlighting honest millennial complaints about the lost romance of choosing Friday movies at Blockbuster.

    Lyzasterous Report

    #56

    Tweet by Pudding discussing a millennial complaint about missing toys in cereal boxes.

    puddinghead333 Report

    #57

    Tweet showing Honest-Millennial-Complaints about house prices rising from $91k in 2000 to $341k in 2025.

    Smiley_Dank Report

    #58

    Tweet expressing honest millennial complaints about giving email for receipts at checkout.

    CalamWill Report

    #59

    Tweet about honest millennial complaints regarding social security contributions.

    MakerInParadise Report

    #60

    Tweet about nostalgic moments of viral trends, capturing Honest-Millennial-Complaints with a crying emoji and engagement icons.

    cannablissful Report

    #61

    Tweet expressing Honest Millennial Complaints about movie spoilers, missing simpler times in cinema with only trailers.

    WarlingHD Report

    #62

    A tweet humorously describes honest millennial complaints about kids missing out on school computer labs.

    thepurpledoe Report

    #63

    Tweet expressing honest Millennial complaints about the need to bring back "Glee" for younger generations.

    katies_version Report

    #64

    Tweet with Honest-Millennial-Complaints about streaming services affecting the importance of Tuesdays.

    terrancesavery Report

    #65

    Tweet about honest millennial complaints regarding changes in consumer electronics packaging.

    FaggyEmmy Report

    #66

    Tweet expressing Honest Millennial Complaints about generational differences with Zoomers, highlighting collaboration vs. self-interest.

    mrsarcasticass1 Report

    #67

    Tweet featuring honest millennial complaints about the discontinuation of basic flip phones.

    Mhenderson550 Report

    #68

    Tweet expressing honest Millennial complaints about Google's usefulness.

    Andrew_Moser_ Report

    #69

    Tweet expressing a millennial's complaint about the unavailability of collectible box sets, with engagement icons shown.

    Court_Reinland Report

    #70

    Tweet about Honest Millennial Complaints requesting not to receive voicemails.

    kenzianidiot Report

    #71

    Millennial complaints tweet expressing frustration with eLearning, favoring traditional snow days for children.

    alt_historian Report

    #72

    Tweet expressing Honest Millennial Complaints about preferring buttons on phones due to large thumbs hitting multiple keys.

    carefreemaroon Report

    #73

    Tweet text about skinny jeans and taking candid photos, featuring honest millennial complaints.

    Cluffalo Report

    #74

    Tweet from Cierra about Honest Millennial complaints regarding Gen Z claiming 90s clothing.

    HeyCierra Report

    #75

    A tweet expressing honest Millennial complaints about the 90s nostalgia, stating "Things were better in the 90s."

    DylanTweetin Report

    #76

    Millennial complaints about high socks trend, preferring ankle socks, expressed with emojis in a tweet.

    Lacey4health Report

    #77

    Tweet about honest millennial complaints over frequent spam calls from Texas, starting early morning.

    ursonate Report

    #78

    Tweet expressing Honest Millennial Complaints about missing glass Snapple bottles with metal caps.

    thejonbutter Report

    #79

    Tweet expressing honest millennial complaints about Gen Z monopolizing culture with their slang.

    nicksterwixter Report

    #80

    Tweet expressing Honest Millennial Complaints about Super Bowl commercials.

    jonmoxIeys Report

    #81

    Tweet about Oscar nominations for chick flicks, reflecting honest millennial complaints on overlooked films.

    shirkering Report

    #82

    Tweet about Honest Millennial Complaints on club attire, suggesting wearing heels, with eye emojis.

    marissamarie25 Report

    #83

    Tweet about honest millennial complaints regarding wearing pajamas in public for self-respect concerns.

    Melanie_Balke Report

    #84

    Tweet expressing an honest Millennial complaint about Sriracha not being as spicy anymore.

    FScottFitzJesse Report

    #85

    Tweet expressing Honest Millennial Complaints about missing the Olsen twins.

    iryelin Report

    #86

    Tweet complaining about too many themed weeks in schools, featuring honest millennial complaints.

    keeganatorx3 Report

    #87

    Tweet about missing AOL Chatrooms, reflecting honest millennial complaints.

    The_Warlock_86 Report

    #88

    Tweet displaying a millennial complaint about "Spice World" not being available for streaming.

    snmrrw Report

    #89

    Millennial reminiscing about early Black Friday sales in nostalgic tweet.

    GUNZONYATMBLR Report

    #90

    A tweet expressing honest millennial complaints about nostalgia for being a 90s baby.

    __StellieSaidSo Report

    #91

    Tweet from Jason Chen expressing an honest millennial complaint about mall food courts.

    jasonchen16 Report

