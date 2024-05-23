"Looks So Much Like Montana": Young Sheldon Star Montana Jordan Welcomes Baby Girl At 21

ADVERTISEMENT

Montana Jordan from the popular series Young Sheldon is a happy dad to a tiny baby girl!

The 21-year-old star welcomed his first child with girlfriend Jenna Weeks on Tuesday, May 21, and the couple shared snaps of their little bundle of joy, named Emma Rae Jordan.

“5/21/2024,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “God has blessed me with a beautiful babygirl.”

As he shared a picture of himself smiling away with his baby cradled in his arms, the young father wrote, “Emma Rae Jordan, Momma and Daddy love you. Forever and always.”

Montana Jordan and his girlfriend, Jenna Weeks, welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday, May 21

The actor plays Georgie Cooper in Young Sheldon, a spin-off prequel to the much-loved Big Bang Theory. The show wrapped up and aired its final episode earlier this month.

Iain Armitage, 15, who brought life to the quirky character of Sheldon Cooper in the show, commented on Montana’s sweet picture.

From a young actor to a proud dad, the 21-year-old actor seems to be embracing fatherhood!

“I can’t wait to meet her!! I’ve always wanted to be an uncle!! So happy for you!! Congratulations,” the actor said.

16-year-old Raegan Revord, who plays Sheldon’s sassy sister Missy Cooper on the hit series, said: “So so happy for you and Jenna and can’t wait to meet my niece!”

“So much love coming your way! Fatherhood looks good on you, bud,” wrote co-star Matt Hobby, who plays Pastor Jeff on the show.

The couple shared Instagram posts and stories of their newborn bundle of joy named Emma Rae Jordan

Jenna also shared pictures and stories on her Instagram page to announce the arrival of their newborn.

“She’s my perfect, beautiful, gorgeous niece!!!” Iain commented on her picture.

“She’s AMAZING! What a precious angel,” Matt said.

Jenna Weeks called herself “truly blessed” as she shared a snap of her baby girl next to the Young Sheldon star

Fans were also delighted to see baby Emma, with one saying, “She looks so much like Montana.”

“Congratulations from a fan!! She’s beautiful!! Enjoy every moment!!” another fan said.

“She’s so cute!!! I love you so much!!!” wrote another.

Co-stars from The Big Bang Theory‘s prequel show, including Iain Armitage and Raegan Revord, shared some love on the couple’s posts

Earlier this month, Montana dedicated a sweet Mother’s Day post to his girlfriend with pictures of Jenna’s baby bump.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the most beautiful momma in the world,” he wrote. “To the woman that not only made me a daddy but pushes me to do better each and everyday. I’m blessed beyond measure. I love you Jenna!”

Apart from fatherhood, the 21-year-old has other projects in store, like the upcoming show Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. The show is a spin-off of Young Sheldon and will see Montana play the title role while Emily Osment plays the role of his wife, Mandy.