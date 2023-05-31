There are only a few certainties in life — your bank account groaning under the weight of taxes, the changing of seasons, and the deep frustration born when your favorite show gets a horrible ending. Years spent committing to a series, waiting for new episodes, falling in love with the characters, maybe even rooting for a couple or two… for what? At that exact moment, you can't help but shout at the television, letting loose an army of imaginary tomatoes as the worst TV show ending possible rolls on the screen.

We get it. Landing a good show is a hard job for writers and producers, let alone ensuring a satisfying, applause-worthy conclusion. Not to mention there's no guarantee that a great series will stay crazy good till the end. A once-glorious show can fall into the abyss of the worst series finales faster than a poorly written character arc.

So what's (or better, who's) to blame for all those unpopular TV show finales? The suspects range from incoherent plot twists to the ticking bomb of a showrunner's contract. Be it a premature cancellation or a slow plot deterioration, a disappointing TV finale can leave a lingering taste of bitterness among fans that lasts years. And, oh, Game of Thrones, we're casting a bombastic side-eye in your direction. You most of all.

The fact that we were able to produce a whole list of the most hated TV endings says volumes about how frequently this happens. From the depths of Reddit, we collected people's opinions on which TV shows have the worst endings. These terrible TV endings ignited fan forums into fierce digital debate arenas, with plot decisions and character arcs becoming the subjects of intense discourse. But hey, entertainment is one heck of a subjective beast! That's why we invite you to look at these TV disasters and upvote the most atrocious submissions from our Reddit-sourced list — and beware of spoilers!