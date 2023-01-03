Just like any other social media site, you can find anything on Twitter. Recipes, safety tips, comedy, personal stories, and of course, ignorant and facepalm-worthy tweets. That’s right, for every politician and social justice warrior on Twitter, there’s someone else divulging information that they probably should have kept to themselves or that might make you lose a bit of faith in humanity. (Sometimes, politicians even fall into that category too!)

And the perfect place to find the very worst of Twitter is Braindead Bird App. This Twitter account gathers the most chaotic, cringey and confusing tweets, that we can only hope were shared facetiously, and gives them an even larger platform. Keep reading to find a conversation we were lucky enough to have with the creator of Braindead Bird App himself, and be sure to upvote all of the posts that make you want to abandon social media forever.

Let us know in the comments if you’ve ever seen anything equally unhinged on Twitter, and then, if you’re looking for yet another Bored Panda article highlighting just how wild Twitter users can be, you can find more chaotic tweets right here!