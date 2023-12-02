ADVERTISEMENT

There was a time when every person with a dream and a hammer could shape their home into what they wanted. Unfortunately, the average person has little to no understanding of things like structural integrity and basic maintenance, so in the modern world, professionals are needed. 

Sometimes home inspectors come across issues so glaring and decisions so confusing that they just had to take a picture and share it online. We also got in touch with James Brock from Boston Home Inspectors to learn more about the things that often go wrong. So get comfortable as you scroll through, take some notes on what not to do, and upvote your favorite examples. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Guy Comes Back From Work To Find This In His Living Room

A Guy Comes Back From Work To Find This In His Living Room

jacklaros Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
danecreel avatar
Dane
Dane
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

THIS is why your irrational fear of sinkholes is definitely NOT irrational!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Something Is Slowly Leaking Down From The Attic

Something Is Slowly Leaking Down From The Attic

dhl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

My Brother Is A Home Inspector, This One Is Definitely Going In His Report

My Brother Is A Home Inspector, This One Is Definitely Going In His Report

NikolaiBullcry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda got in touch with James Brock from Boston Home Inspectors to learn a bit more about the field and the various things that go on in it and he was kind enough to answer some of our questions. Firstly, we were curious to learn more about the most common issues home inspectors come across.

“B—-y realtors…The most common issues are porch and deck items. Uneven steps causing tripping hazards, loose railings, twisted or deteriorated posts, undersized footings, rotted deck boards, missing ledger board flashing, and a deck pulling away from the house. Homeowners really should have their porches and decks inspected every other year for safety and condition by a professional,” he shared with Bored Panda.
#4

House Burst From Garbage (Oc)

House Burst From Garbage (Oc)

dragonfly325 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
chrisdomres avatar
keyboardtek
keyboardtek
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mother in law was an obsessive pack rat. She would go to yard sales and buy used records. She didn't own a phonograph. She saved all the old TV Guide magazines with the idea that someday the TV programming schedules would match the current TV lineup again.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#5

There's So Many Bees In The Wall That The Outlet Is Leaking Honey (X-Post From Pics)

There's So Many Bees In The Wall That The Outlet Is Leaking Honey (X-Post From Pics)

lvinal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Straight From A Horror Movie

Straight From A Horror Movie

xRenascent Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

“As home inspectors, our job is to tell the parents that their baby is ugly or has problems. A home inspection is also an invasion of their home by a complete stranger. We often say, "Would you let a friend you just met walk into your home and start looking in and moving clothes to the closets, look under your beds, look in your medicine cabinet, open your bathroom vanity and kitchen cabinet doors, and drawers?”
#7

Things Seen This Week During Structural Assessments -- It’s Been A While Since We Audibly Gasped During An Assessment

Things Seen This Week During Structural Assessments -- It’s Been A While Since We Audibly Gasped During An Assessment

DMAS1638 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Need Some Electrical Work Done? I Know A Guy

Need Some Electrical Work Done? I Know A Guy

Walmart_Valet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

This Structural Pole My Boss Refuses To Fix

This Structural Pole My Boss Refuses To Fix

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

“This is the main reason realtors don’t allow the homeowner to attend the inspection. It would feel like a violation of your privacy. With that said most homeowners are pretty good with the fair assessment we give of their homes. The biggest problem we have is with builders who build and/or renovate a place and want to be there during the inspection,” he shared. 
#10

Wtf Kind Of Porn Hotel Did We Book? (Not A Mirror!)

Wtf Kind Of Porn Hotel Did We Book? (Not A Mirror!)

cartmage Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

I Think They Can Add At Least 2 More

I Think They Can Add At Least 2 More

IndividualSchedule Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

This Basement Hot Tub Is Giving Off Some Real "Silence Of The Lambs" Vibes

This Basement Hot Tub Is Giving Off Some Real "Silence Of The Lambs" Vibes

AfterDINNERMinge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

“The builder always knows more than the home inspector and his ‘guys’ never make mistakes. On several occasions, I have had to request the manufacturer's representative to meet at the property to prove to the builder that for example the siding was not installed properly. I have one in a very expensive town, a new building that I flagged as the asphalt roof was not installed properly.”
#13

At Friends House For Summer Party. His Downstairs Staircase Does Not Actually Let You Get Into The Basement

At Friends House For Summer Party. His Downstairs Staircase Does Not Actually Let You Get Into The Basement

rerek Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

My Landlord Sucks

My Landlord Sucks

JonjakobJinkleHymer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Always Get A Home Inspection Before Purchase Folks

Always Get A Home Inspection Before Purchase Folks

MomButtsDriveMeNuts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

“Many emails, text messages, and an attorney got involved threatening Boston Home Inspectors with a suit. We stood our ground, the rep came out…the $75,000 roof needed to be completely replaced. Improper underlayment before the shingles were installed. Buyer was happy.” 
#16

The Power Line To Their House Got Cut Short. So They Fixed It With Jumper Cables

The Power Line To Their House Got Cut Short. So They Fixed It With Jumper Cables

Bills82 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Home Inspector Find Of The Week: Bath Exhaust Vent Shingled Over. 2020 Build In Jarrell

Home Inspector Find Of The Week: Bath Exhaust Vent Shingled Over. 2020 Build In Jarrell

trabbler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

Found Out Through Home Inspection That The Toilet Is Plumbed With Hot Water, Interesting Infrared Image

Found Out Through Home Inspection That The Toilet Is Plumbed With Hot Water, Interesting Infrared Image

mbe8819 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

While these examples are gathered from all over the internet, Boston Home Inspectors has also documented a decent amount of “questionable” building choices, which they have documented on their rather popular Instagram page. We have actually covered it in previous articles, which you should check out if you enjoy homes that really need some work. 
#19

So This Lizard Moved Into My Microwave Clock. I Guess It's His Now?

So This Lizard Moved Into My Microwave Clock. I Guess It's His Now?

blakwngbrd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Pretty Sure I Wouldn't Want This For My Neighbour

Pretty Sure I Wouldn't Want This For My Neighbour

TettiDewKorti Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
tamaramays_1 avatar
Tamara Mays
Tamara Mays
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is an example of lack of care for our fellow humans. That tower of filth is a beacon for mental health services if I ever saw one.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

I Had To Use The Restroom While Visiting My Friend’s House, And This Is What I Found In His Bathroom

I Had To Use The Restroom While Visiting My Friend’s House, And This Is What I Found In His Bathroom

MaybeMabe1982 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Naturally, we wanted to know why they decided to create this account. “When my kids were in grammar school, once a month I would pick them and a few of their friends up from school and take them for pizza. We had a few booths at the pizza parlor. I was sitting with my high school daughter and she was on her phone playing with this new app, Instagram.”

“Roisin suggested I take pictures during home inspections and post them and set the account up for me. I took it from there. My thought for the account was rather than posting pictures of me, everyone loves a good laugh or the ability to say..thank God that's not me, so that was my focus.” Since then, this Instagram account has amassed nearly 20,000 followers.

ADVERTISEMENT
#22

Been Hearing Strange Sounds In The Wall For Months- Look At This Wasp Nest

Been Hearing Strange Sounds In The Wall For Months- Look At This Wasp Nest

nervousaurus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Sooooo...this Pole Came Crashing Through The Ceiling Of A House We're Staying At

Sooooo...this Pole Came Crashing Through The Ceiling Of A House We're Staying At

culasthewiz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Just Moved Into A New Apartment And Happened Upon What I Thought Was A Piece Of Painted Over Tape Stuck To A Bookshelf. Peeled It Up To Find It Was Concealing A Mystery

Just Moved Into A New Apartment And Happened Upon What I Thought Was A Piece Of Painted Over Tape Stuck To A Bookshelf. Peeled It Up To Find It Was Concealing A Mystery

OiMooi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

“I try to create a funny statement for each photo we post but enjoy reading others. People are so creative and funny. After reading theirs I say many times, I wish I had written that,” James shared, which is probably a good way to stay sane when you look at the things people have done to their homes. 
#25

A Home Inspector Friend Shared This. His Comment: "The Lion King 'Circle Of Life' Song Came To Mind, But Opposite."

A Home Inspector Friend Shared This. His Comment: "The Lion King 'Circle Of Life' Song Came To Mind, But Opposite."

curiousgurl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Wondered Why I Was Hearing A Leak

Wondered Why I Was Hearing A Leak

monster3984 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Things Seen This Week During Structural Assessments!

Things Seen This Week During Structural Assessments!

DMAS1638 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Lastly, we wanted to know if they had any last times for home buyers, from what to look out for to what they should do first. “Boston Home Inspectors highly recommend the buyer attend the home inspection and follow the inspector around. Besides looking for issues or problems, our job is to teach or educate you about the property or new investment that you will be making.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#28

Just Saw This In My Neighborhood While Walking... Wtf Is That Siding

Just Saw This In My Neighborhood While Walking... Wtf Is That Siding

shaka893P Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Found In Neighborhood Facebook Group

Found In Neighborhood Facebook Group

hahnch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Want To Build A House And You Only Have A Small Piece Of Land? No Problem!

Want To Build A House And You Only Have A Small Piece Of Land? No Problem!

NadaCJ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

“We place tags on very important items in your home, for example, the main water shut-off. We also show you how to change filters etc,” James shared with Bored Panda. You can find more of their work on Instagram and their official website. And if you want to see more horrible homes, check out Bored Panda’s other article on the topic
#31

No Power For 30 Hours. Came Home To Busted Water Pipe In Unit Above After My 10 Hour Night Shift. I'm Done. Happened In Arlington Tx

No Power For 30 Hours. Came Home To Busted Water Pipe In Unit Above After My 10 Hour Night Shift. I'm Done. Happened In Arlington Tx

ChuToy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

You've Heard Of Jorts, Are You Ready For Jairs?

You've Heard Of Jorts, Are You Ready For Jairs?

ScaryChicken Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Abandoned Mask Taken Over By Wasps As Part Of Their Nest

Abandoned Mask Taken Over By Wasps As Part Of Their Nest

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

What Happens When The Water Is Not Turned Off In A Non Winterized House. 5ft Frozen Solid

What Happens When The Water Is Not Turned Off In A Non Winterized House. 5ft Frozen Solid

dguisltl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

A Friend Of Mine Was Doing A Home Inspection And Discovered This In The Bathroom

A Friend Of Mine Was Doing A Home Inspection And Discovered This In The Bathroom

One_False_Move Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

So My Friend Suddenly Had Some Water Leaking Through His Wooden Floor In His Appartment

So My Friend Suddenly Had Some Water Leaking Through His Wooden Floor In His Appartment

vinceslas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

There's A Mushroom Growing Out Of The Carpet In My Room

There's A Mushroom Growing Out Of The Carpet In My Room

Samuel_Moriarty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Worst. House. Ever

Worst. House. Ever

OINOU Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

A Friend Of Mine Cut A Hole In His House Because They Found A Drain Pipe On The Other Side And Wanted To Know Where It Went, And There Was Dead Space. This Is What They Found. With A Kleenex Box And Wall Art Still There

A Friend Of Mine Cut A Hole In His House Because They Found A Drain Pipe On The Other Side And Wanted To Know Where It Went, And There Was Dead Space. This Is What They Found. With A Kleenex Box And Wall Art Still There

KalsyWalsy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Shower Much?

Shower Much?

aayamdahal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
danecreel avatar
Dane
Dane
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It helps keep the drain from clogging....with water and stuff.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#41

Came Across This Today. Well, That's One Way To Die

Came Across This Today. Well, That's One Way To Die

Not_Joshy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Studio Apartment... No Thanks

Studio Apartment... No Thanks

Cyanidesuicideml Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Horse Lamp Spotted

Horse Lamp Spotted

T3chn0sis100 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Not Your Usual Heated Water Shower

Not Your Usual Heated Water Shower

ThePaje Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Pink Yard In My Neighborhood

Pink Yard In My Neighborhood

mechanicalspirits Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

I Think It's Dry Now

I Think It's Dry Now

fartingfreddy1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

This Pizza Has Sat In The Same Fridge Since 2020

This Pizza Has Sat In The Same Fridge Since 2020

ConnorRB Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

My Front Porch Light

My Front Porch Light

Burning_Faith Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

The Side Of The Stove I Just Replaced In My New Home

The Side Of The Stove I Just Replaced In My New Home

Aem5700 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
laurenwilder_1 avatar
Lauren Wilder
Lauren Wilder
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's there to be shocked about. Look at the top of the stove.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#50

Went In The Attic Of A House We Were Looking At Aannd

Went In The Attic Of A House We Were Looking At Aannd

Elaflynts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

My Mother Won The KFC Photoshop Contest And Her Prize Scares Me

My Mother Won The KFC Photoshop Contest And Her Prize Scares Me

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

A Small Herd Of Cows Found Their Way Into A Newly Built Home In Montana And Lived Inside For About A Month Before Being Noticed

A Small Herd Of Cows Found Their Way Into A Newly Built Home In Montana And Lived Inside For About A Month Before Being Noticed

asadali0786 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

My Friend Just Bought A New House And Showed Me Where The Ex Owner Was Found

My Friend Just Bought A New House And Showed Me Where The Ex Owner Was Found

OPwillownyou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Will The Balcony Resist The Weight?

Will The Balcony Resist The Weight?

natezomby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

My Inlaws Are In A Bit Of A Froggy Situation Right Now

My Inlaws Are In A Bit Of A Froggy Situation Right Now

linkinhoker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

I Do Home Inspections

I Do Home Inspections

illpicklater Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

This Booby-Trapped Cable Nearly Killed My Friend

This Booby-Trapped Cable Nearly Killed My Friend

nascentia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

I Came Home To This In My Driveway, I Don't Want To Touch It

I Came Home To This In My Driveway, I Don't Want To Touch It

Comoletti Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

This Is The Tap Water In Ottawa. How Am I Suppose To Drink This?

This Is The Tap Water In Ottawa. How Am I Suppose To Drink This?

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
dtominsky avatar
Sleepy Panda
Sleepy Panda
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought it was just a glass of fruit juice before I read the title. 🤢🤮

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#60

Wtf

Wtf

VeryVansPoop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!