138 Times These Structural Inspectors Spotted Horrifying Things While On The Job (New Pics)
While some things may seem too good to be true, others may appear too bad to be true. Well, the truth is, everything is possible! And California-based firm Alpha Structural, Inc. proves this on a regular basis. The inspectors working for this company share the scariest and most surprising things they come across during their structural assessments.
It would be great if all these bizarre errors were merely amusing to look at, but unfortunately, these architectural failures most of the time pose a significant danger to people around a particular construction. It gets as serious as the fact that the very foundation of the house is faulty, and everything indicates that the building has no right to stand and provide a home for anyone.
This Will Not Last Another Rainstorm
Although The Piles “Supporting” This Home’s Deck May Look Impressive, They Were Installed Illegally And Without Permits. When Building Foundations, Especially For Hillside Homes, It Is Critical For It To Be Designed And Installed In Compliance With Building Codes And Regulations. Failing To Do So Can Result In Serious Safety Hazards, Including Potential Collapse
I cannot think of a single situation where I would be willing to set foot on that deck.
During The Heavy Rainstorm, This Parking Garage Experienced Water Intrusion Which Caused Extensive Flooding. Without An Effective Drainage System, The Water Had Nowhere To Escape, Leading To The Flooding Of The Entire Garage. According To The Owners, Before The Water Was Cleared Out All The Cars Were Floating And Hitting The Ceiling
I thought that was a piano but it’s just two people standing together. Or something else…