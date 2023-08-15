If you’re interested in seeing more engineering ‘nightmares’ and ‘miracles’ found during inspections that we've featured in Bored Panda’s posts, you can here , here , here , here , here , or here .

It would be great if all these bizarre errors were merely amusing to look at, but unfortunately, these architectural failures most of the time pose a significant danger to people around a particular construction. It gets as serious as the fact that the very foundation of the house is faulty, and everything indicates that the building has no right to stand and provide a home for anyone.

While some things may seem too good to be true, others may appear too bad to be true. Well, the truth is, everything is possible! And California-based firm Alpha Structural, Inc. proves this on a regular basis. The inspectors working for this company share the scariest and most surprising things they come across during their structural assessments.

#1 This Will Not Last Another Rainstorm

#2 Although The Piles “Supporting” This Home’s Deck May Look Impressive, They Were Installed Illegally And Without Permits. When Building Foundations, Especially For Hillside Homes, It Is Critical For It To Be Designed And Installed In Compliance With Building Codes And Regulations. Failing To Do So Can Result In Serious Safety Hazards, Including Potential Collapse

#3 During The Heavy Rainstorm, This Parking Garage Experienced Water Intrusion Which Caused Extensive Flooding. Without An Effective Drainage System, The Water Had Nowhere To Escape, Leading To The Flooding Of The Entire Garage. According To The Owners, Before The Water Was Cleared Out All The Cars Were Floating And Hitting The Ceiling

#4 When Nature Decides It's Time For A Convertible…

#5 Hillside Failures Have Filled Our Schedules, But There Will Always Be Room For Floating Post And Piers In Our Hearts

#6 When The Hillside Wants To Join The Party But Accidentally Brings The Whole Neighborhood Along For The Ride

#7 This Walkway Was Completely Undermined During A Slope Failure. We Guess They Now Have A Cantilevered Pathway

#8 Another Assessment Day, Another Failed Retaining Wall

#9 When The Hillside Failed In Front Of This Home, It Brought Their Retaining Wall With It. This Wall Was A Non-Conforming Retaining Wall As It Was Not Permitted. Could Have Been One Of The Reasons Why It Didn’t Do So Well During The Storm

#10 I Guess It’s Not Protocol To Double-Check Your Work. The Urfp Is Meant To Connect The Sill Plate To The Foundation Wall. It Strengthens The Connection During An Earthquake. This Is Doing Nothing

#11 This Is Just Messed Up

#12 The Dirt Was Washed Away In The Recent Rainstorm And Left The Swale Unsupported. Without The Proper Components, The Swale Can No Longer Function As Intended And Is Allowing The Water To Flow Directly To The Retaining Wall. Would Have Definitely Used That As A Slide If It Was Around When We Were Kids

#13 Last Week’s Heavy Rainstorm Caused This Crawl Space To Flood Entirely, Leaving Standing Water And The Risk Of Potential Water Damage, Mold Growth, Foundation Damage, And Structural Instabilty

#14 This Home Is Suffering From A Severe Case Of Fungus Growth Inside The Crawlspace. The Amount Of Fungus That Has Spread Across The Joists And Girder Can Potentially Be A Serious Issue For The Homeowners. We’ve Found A New Addition For Props On "The Last Of Us." Mold Of Any Type Can Cause Respiratory Problems And Other Health Issues. If Left Untreated, It Can Weaken The Home’s Foundation And Cause Other Issues As It Spreads To Other Areas Of The Home

#15 This Home’s Retaining Wall Completely Gave Way And Fell Down The Hillside. When Not Built To Code, Retaining Walls Can Collapse And Cause A Lot Of Damage To Not Only The Homeowner’s Property, But To Adjacent Properties. We Are Curious To Know Where The Wall Would’ve Ended Up If The Tree Didn’t Hold The Very End Of It. Here You Can See Just How Massive The Retaining Wall Is. The Damage That Could’ve Happened To The Homes Below Is Worrisome

#16 You Can See The Extent Of The Damage And Where The Front Of The Wall Ended Up After The Storm Passed

#17 The Rainwater Was So Heavy That It LED To The Failure Of This Swale And Gate. A Swale Is Typically Used To Control The Flow Of Excess Water And Direct It Away From The Retaining Wall. This Failure Has Resulted In The Undermining Of The Wall And Now Poses A Greater Risk Of Collapsing. This Other Massive Mudslide Is A Clear Reminder Of The Impact That Heavy Rainfall Can Have On Our Hillsides

#18 This Retaining Wall Is Just Taking A Break, But It May Never Get Back Up

#19 The Recent Extreme Weather Has Caused A Surge In Calls For Failing Retaining Walls, Which Further Emphasizes The Importance Of Proper Engineering And Maintenance. As Extreme Weather Events Become More Common, Ensuring The Safety And Stability Of These Walls Is A Crucial Aspect Of Property Maintenance. Rain, Rain, Go Away... Or At Least Give These Retaining Walls A Break!

#20 It’s Been A While Since We Audibly Gasped During An Assessment

#21 Sometimes We Drive By Buildings We Wish We Had Been Called Out To

#22 This Misaligned Pipe Is Not Only An Eyesore But It’s Hindering Proper Drainage To Take Place, Which Can Lead To Blockages And Backups

#23 Some Serious Substandard Foundation Work Spotted On A Hillside Home. No Permits, No Inspecti

#24 When We Heard, “Falling Apart At The Seams,” We Didn’t Think It’d Be This Literal. When Your Home Is Showing Signs Of Possible Foundation Issues, It's Important To Have Your Home Inspected And Repaired In A Timely Manner. Small Issues Can Lead To Bigger Issues Such As Water Damage, Pest Infestations, And Even Severe Structural Damage To The Home. This Makeshift Pier In A Crawlspace Is Not A Safe Or Effective Way To Support The Structure Of A Home. Properly Installed Posts Should Be Made Of Durable Materials And Securely Fastened To A Concrete Footing

#25 Is This Post Floating? The Homeowners Not Only Have To Deal With The Effects Of A Bad Foundation Pour But They Also Have Mold Now

#26 An Unstable Slope Will Show Indications Of Movement By The Presence Of Geotropism, Which Refers To The Growth Of Plants Against Gravity. The Way The Trees Bend Towards The Bottom Of The Slope Lets Us Know The Hillside Is Unstable And Is Constantly Moving

#27 Just Going To Pop These Back In

#28 Those Two Brackets “Supporting” This Balcony Are Working Double Time. Deferred Maintenance Or Irregular Repairs Are Almost Always The Reason Of Why A Balcony Fails. Balconies Can Be Prone To Failure Since They Are Exposed To The Elements. This Is Why There Are Many State Laws Requiring Balcony Inspections On Various Building Types

#29 We Were Called To Do This Assessment For Something Completely Unrelated But When We Pointed Out This Wall To The Homeowners They Said, “Yeah, No, It’s Been Like That For Years. It’s Fine.”

#30 An Attempt Was Made Here. This Internal Stem Wall Was “Repaired” Using A Framing Strap. It Should Be Noted That This Method Is Incorrect For Reinforcing These Types Of Structures And Is Typically Used For Timber Instead. So, Using The Strap In This Case Is Ineffective

#31 Rainwater Seeped Into The Balcony Framing And Got Caught Between The Joists And The Stucco Causing A Big Portion Of The Stucco To Fall Off. You Can See The Framing For The Balcony Has Significant Water Damage. Luckily, No One Below Was Hurt From The Falling Debris

#32 Homes In The Hills Usually Have Neighbors Below Their Hillside Homes And Many Of Them Woke Up To Piles Of Dirt In Their Backyard

#33 Rainfall Is One Of The Main Causes For Slope Failure, As We’ve Seen In The Past Couple Of Weeks. Once The Slope Has Shown Signs Of Failure, Although Not Significant, We Should Be Wary Of The Next Storm

#34 Down Came The Rain And Washed The Hillside Out

#35 Less Is More … Unless You’re Talking About Posts

#36 Here You Can See A Mudslide That Took Place Which Caused A Portion Of The Slope To Give Way And Spill Into The Backyard Of The Homeowner Below. Unfortunately, We Noticed A Lot Of That Happening These Past Few Weeks. This Really Adds A New Dimension To The Classic Saying, “Good Fences Make Good Neighbors.”

#37 You Can See Here How Much Damage The Rain Caused On This Hillside Alone. The Front Portion Of The Grassy Area Parallel To The Concrete Driveway Was Completely Pulled Away. It Slid Right Down The Hillside

#38 California Has More Rain In The Forecast But We’re Still Dealing With The Aftermath Of The Last Storm. When The Hillside Beside This Home Slid Down, It Brought Down The Home’s Pergola. It Came Crashing Down, Causing Some Structural Damage To The Home. Luckily No One Was Injured

#39 The Ocean Just Revoked Your Visiting Privileges

#40 The Los Angeles Hillside Communities Were Some Of The Hardest Hit During The Storm

#41 A Support Beam Is Meant To Transfer The Load Of The Building To The Other Supporting Structures Of The Home. This Beam Here, Though, Has A Gaping Hole In It. A Compromised Load-Bearing Beam Can Lead To Serious Structural Issues And Potential Collapse

#42 This Three-Story Apartment Building With A Store Front On The First Floor Was Severely Damaged When A Drunk Driver Crashed Into It. Although The Impact Caused Extensive Structural Damage, The Store Remains Open

#43 Walking Inside The Home We Can See The Damage Is Extensive. The Garage Is Riddled With Cracks. You Can See Portions Of The Slab Sinking. This 7-Inch Crack Is Showing Severe Signs Of Differential Settlement, Meaning Portions Of The Foundation Are Sinking At A Greater Rate. Foot Added For Reference

#44 Responding To An Emergency Call, We Assessed The Aftermath Of An Incident Where A Car Crashed Into This 6-Unit Apartment Building. The Resulting Damage Was Extensive, Showcasing The Sheer Impact And Force Involved

#45 Although Our Expertise In The Real Estate Community Lies In The Structural Or Soil-Related Issues, We Tend To Find Other Issues Beneath Buildings And Make Our Buyers Or Sellers Aware Of Them To Get The Right Professional In So They Can Complete Their Full Due Diligence. In This Case, There Is Excessive Mold Growth Beneath This House, But Nobody Had Detected This Issue Despite Other Inspections Having Occurred Prior To Ours

#46 Most Of The Damage From The Storm That Hit California A Few Weeks Ago Was Far From Catastrophic, But There Was A Lot Of Cleaning Up To Do

#47 This Photo Serves As A Reminder Of The Dangers Of Neglecting Issues In Your Home Or Building. The Substantial Hole In This Balcony Floor Is A Result Of Deferred Maintenance, Putting Both The Home And Homeowner At Risk. By Investing In Regular Upkeep And Repairs, The Life And Safety Of A Structure Can Be Greatly Improved

#48 Mud Bath Anyone?

#49 Hillsides All Over Socal Failed And Our Assessors Were Quickly Dispatched Out On Emergency Calls. We Saw Some Of The Worst Landslides In Years. Don’t Underestimate The Power Of Water. It Holds Until It Just Can’t Anymore. It Can Seem Like It’s Out Of Nowhere, But The Hillside Can, And Will, Show Signs Of Failure

#50 This Beam Was Left Hollowed Out By Termites. Termites Will Eat Away At The Wood From The Inside Out, Leaving Behind Only A Thin Outer Shell. Obviously, This Will Weaken The Beam’s Structural Integrity, Making It More Susceptible To Collapse. How Nice Of The Termites To Leave The Bolts. These Bolts Are No Longer Effective And Are Not Providing A Durable Connection As They Are Simply Drilled Into Empty Space

#51 This Oceanside Deck’s Crooked And Unstable Support System Is Not Only An Eyesore, But Also A Safety Hazard. With This More In-Depth Photo, We Can See The Extent Of The Rot And Decay In This Wooden Structure. The Proximity To Saltwater And Exposure To Moisture Is Likely The Reason For The Damage, As It Can Accelerate The Decay Process, Weakening The Wood Fibers And Compromising The Overall Strength And Stability Of The Structure. If Left Unaddressed, The Rot And Decay Can Spread And Potentially Cause The Entire Structure To Fail

#52 We’ve Seen Many Instances Where Homeowners Will Opt For A Remedial Repair. We’re Always Eventually Called Back

#53 A Sinking Feeling. This Home Has Experienced Significant Settlement, Causing The Foundation To Disconnect From The Mudsill

#54 Let’s Play A Game: How Many Issues Can You Find In This Photo?

#55 Gaps Between The Door And The Frame Are Often A Sign That Your Foundation Is Shifting Or Settling, Which Can Compromise The Structural Integrity Of The Home Over Time

#56 The Lack Of Support In The Structural Components Of The Deck Is Quite Worrying And It Raises Questions About The Initial Construction, Maintenance, And Overall Safety Of The Structure

#57 Water Strikes Again! This Crawlspace Is A Prime Example Of The Havoc That Moisture Can Wreak. Water Has Seeped Into The Vulnerable Wooden Elements, Eroding Their Strength And Stability. Water Intrusion Has Taken Its Toll, Leaving Behind A Clear And Undeniable Sign Of Extensive Wood Rot

#58 This Parking Garage Showcases An Extremely Concerning Issue With Its Vehicle Barrier Wall, Which Is Visibly Disconnected From The Structure And Leaning Over With A Noticeable Tilt

#59 This Deck Is Suffering From Severe Wood Rot, With Visible Signs Of Failure. Years Of Exposure To The Elements Have Taken A Toll On The Structural Integrity. The Wood Has Decayed, Weakened, And Lost Its Ability To Bear Weight Effectively

#60 Woah, Haven’t Walked Into This Big Of A Mess In A While

#61 Beware Of Dog Or Beware Of Wall? Although It Doesn’t Look Like Much From This Angle, This 9-Foot Wall Is Leaning Over 16 Inches

#62 Here We Have An Unconventional Approach To A Post-And-Pier System, With A Cinderblock For The Pier. This Choice Raises Concerns, Especially Considering That The Cinderblock Is Not Only Fragmented Into Multiple Pieces But Also Not Suitable For Providing Adequate Support

#63 More Cracking Along The Home, With The Countertop Visibly Disconnected From The Wall. The Uneven Settling Has Caused Significant Structural Movement, Resulting In Misalignment And Separation

#64 These Extensive And Concerning Cracks Running Along The Exterior Walls Of The House Reveal Significant Structural Issues. These Cracks Can Be Caused By Many Issues Including Failing Post And Piers Or An Undermined Foundation That Is Now Sinking Significantly

#65 The Cracks In The Soil Are Signs Of Hillside Instability. This Easily Secures A Spot On Our List Of The Worst Things Witnessed During Our Assessments

#66 On Our Way To An Appointment, We Drove By An Unnerving Sight. Since We Did Not Do The Assessment, We Are Not Sure What Happened, But We Conclude That It’s Not Looking Structurally Sound

#67 Hit-And-Run Accidents Can Be A Nightmare For Property Owners. According To This Homeowner, This Home Sustained Damage After A Delivery Driver Crashed Into The Property And Left Without Taking Responsibility

#68 These Cracks Are More Than Just A Cosmetic Issue. They're A Clear Indication Of Serious Foundation Issues

#69 This Cantilevered Wood Beam Snapped Due To Extensive Termite Damage And Rot, Which Compromised The Structural Integrity Of The Beam. This Type Of Damage Can Occur Over A Long Period Of Time And Can Be Difficult To Detect Until It's Too Late

#70 Nature Can Be Both Beautiful And Destructive. This Homeowner Experienced The Latter When A Branch Snapped Off And Landed On Their Deck. It’s Important To Consider The Potential Risks Certain Trees Can Pose To Nearby Structures

#71 Pipe And Board Sounds Like A Great Deal Until You’re Hit With The Sudden Realization That Maybe You Should’ve Gone With The Engineered Retaining Wall Instead

#72 This Home’s Retaining Wall Shifted Forward During The Rains And Left Their Backyard Slab Completely Undermined

#73 This Wall Detached From Its Foundation And Is Sliding Down The Hill, Causing Significant Damage And Posing A Serious Risk To The Surrounding Area. Ignoring Even Minor Problems Can Result In Severe And Costly Consequences, Therefore It's Essential To Take Prompt Action In Such Cases

#74 Introducing The Lopsided Post And Pier Held Together By A Framing Strap. Hey, At Least It's Not Held Together With Bubblegum And A Prayer!