131 Times Boston Home Inspectors Found Such Surprising Things During Their Work, They Just Had To Document Them
You’d be forgiven for thinking that the life of a home inspector is a boring one, but this fascinating Instagram account says otherwise. By posting some of their most striking discoveries on their IG, Boston Home Inspectors take us along on their most interesting home inspections.
A home inspector’s job is to provide prospective home buyers with an expert report on the state of the home they’re considering. They look for everything from building code violations to water damage, wear-and-tear, dangerously poor repairs, and other hidden risks. You might find their work a lot more interesting when you realize they’re a lot like detectives or, in the worst cases, crime scene analysts.
Some of the photos on BHI’s IG show obvious problems, like decaying shower walls, structurally unsound steps, and other clear dangers. But other photos show issues in places that the average homeowner might have never thought to check. Crawlspaces between walls, above ceilings or under floors can hide tons of problems for unsuspecting buyers.
We were just as surprised as you probably were to discover that a business inspection business was running such a successful Instagram account, but the results (and some of the crazy pictures) speak for themselves.
The owners clearly appreciate the support as well, telling Bored Panda: “I’ve had great responses and success. Most people enjoy the funny items posted. I think people enjoy seeing other peoples problems or misery.”
It hasn’t all been sunshine and rainbows. The account admin clearly takes steps to anonymize the photos they post, but some home owners or realtors can get upset when their homes’ most serious flaws are outed to the world. Nonetheless, the account’s admin takes it all in stride.
“I did have some millennials trying to force me to take down a picture of sagging front steps. They got a bunch of their friends and wrote negative reviews on Google after I refused to take the picture down. The picture is still on Instagram. And their attempt to harass me actually drove more people to my account.”
You may have already encountered your favorite pic of the bunch, or it might be waiting for you further down. As for the inspectors at BHI, here are some of their craziest finds:
“The two funniest items that I found [were] the sex swing, hanging in the bedroom that the realtor kept calling a TRX workout band and the shower that still had the [sex toy] on the floor.”
“The most outrageous or disgusting violation was an illegal apartment built in a basement and they had the toilet draining into the sump pump.” Yuck!
But where did the idea for a building inspector to launch an Instagram account come from in the first place? BHI explains: “A few years back, I picked my kids up from school and took them for pizza. While we were sitting at the pizza place, they were playing with this new app Instagram. My daughter suggested I start posting some of the crazy stuff that we see and she helped me set up the account.”
Given that their work helps people buy safe homes and avoid very unpleasant financial “surprises”, we wish them the best of luck!