You’d be forgiven for thinking that the life of a home inspector is a boring one, but this fascinating Instagram account says otherwise. By posting some of their most striking discoveries on their IG, Boston Home Inspectors take us along on their most interesting home inspections.

A home inspector’s job is to provide prospective home buyers with an expert report on the state of the home they’re considering. They look for everything from building code violations to water damage, wear-and-tear, dangerously poor repairs, and other hidden risks. You might find their work a lot more interesting when you realize they’re a lot like detectives or, in the worst cases, crime scene analysts.

Some of the photos on BHI’s IG show obvious problems, like decaying shower walls, structurally unsound steps, and other clear dangers. But other photos show issues in places that the average homeowner might have never thought to check. Crawlspaces between walls, above ceilings or under floors can hide tons of problems for unsuspecting buyers.

Bored Panda got in touch with BHI to ask about their fantastic IG, so read on!