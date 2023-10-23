ADVERTISEMENT

The World of Wearable Art Competition (WOW) is a world-renowned event, where designers create unique outfits and show them off in a big yearly contest. It features "wearable art", which refers to clothing that is made mainly as a piece of art, not for everyday use or going out.

WOW invites creators from around the globe to amaze the world with their incredible works. For more than 35 years, captivating artworks created by the finalists have been shown in the annual WOW Show in Wellington's TSB Arena, New Zealand.

The 2023 Supreme WOW Award went to Nelson designer Gill Saunders for her garment titled "Earthling". Continue scrolling and explore all of the amazing works!

