The earth is full of wonders, whether you're talking about historical or modern marvels, technical and architectural achievements, or breathtakingly beautiful geological and natural wonders.

Surprisingly enough, people rarely pay attention to the tiny yet intricate things around us, unless you're talking about the world's new seven wonders, that is.

The 'World Beauties and Wonders' Facebook group, created by a Turkey-based Anatolian Leo, has a collection of natural wonders compiled into one place, and today we are sharing some of the best images taken across the globe with you as well. If you'd love to see the previous post on Bored Panda too, then make sure to click here for part 1.

#1

Incredible Photo Captures A Woodpecker Flying With A Weasel On Its Back

The remarkable shot was taken by Martin Le-May while he was walking with his wife through Hornchurch Country Park in Havering, London.

#2

A Seascape In The Sky

Portal to another dimension

#3

The Most Beautiful Corn On This Planet. It's A Native American Variety Called 'Glass Gem Corn' And Yes It Really Does Grow Like That

Apparently Glass Gem Corn is a type of ‘flint corn’ which is grown not for eating off the cob, but for making popcorn, or grinding into cornflour. With ‘flint corn’, the corn is left on the plants to dry. The kernels will eventually begin to lose their shine and vibrancy and dry out.

#4

What An Amazing Photo! The Blue Bird, Beside The Sculpture Bird, Looking At San Francisco As Intently As If He Actually Heard It

well hello there little one! How are you today?

#5

Upside-Down Fig Tree In Bacoli, Italy

"No one is quite sure how the tree ended up there or how it survived, but year after year it continues to grow downwards and bear figs."

#6

A Wheat Field Next To A Lavender Field

Perfectly balanced, like all things should be.

#7

The Water In Both Tanks Is From The Same Time And Place. The Tank On The Right Has Oysters

#8

Alley Of The Baobabs In Madagascar

So cool. Make for a badass treehouse on top.

#9

If You Are Having A Bad Day, Just Take A Second To Look At My Silly Crested Duck, Gertrude & She Will Put A Smile On Your Face! Yes, That Is Her Real Hair

#10

In 1960, David Latimer Planted A Tiny Garden Inside Of A Large Glass Bottle And Sealed It Shut

He opened the bottle 12 years later in 1972 to add some water and then sealed it for good. The self contained ecosystem has flourished for nearly 60 years.
For those who are wondering how this is even possible: the garden is a perfectly balanced and self-sufficient ecosystem. The bacteria in the compost eats the dead plants and breaks down the oxygen that is released by the plants, turning it into carbon dioxide, which is needed for photosynthesis. The bottle is essentially a microcosm of earth.

#11

When You Accidentally Find Your Doppelganger On A Painting Made Over 100 Years Ago

#12

Took Me A Second To See It. Mother Nature Is Amazing

The tail lets it down, the rest of the body is much better camouflaged

#13

Mongolian Archer Woman

#14

Brazil, Emerald Sand Dunes

The lagoons, which can reach a depth of 3 meters and a length of 90 meters, are re-formed every year. Rainfall between January and June fills the sand dunes with water, and sometimes lagoons can be connected to each other by small streams.

#15

Architecturally Unbelievable. Sumela Monastery In Trabzon Province In The Black Sea Region Of Turkey

Recruiting skilled builders who were brave enough must have been a challenge.

#16

The Great Eared Nightjar Is Pretty Much A Dragon Bird

#17

Unexpected Photo Bomb

#18

Edith Steiner, A Jewish Woman Who Survived The Holocaust, And John Mackay, The Scottish Soldier That Saved Her. They Celebrated Their 71st Wedding Anniversary This Year

#19

This Artist Spent Eight Years To Create This Tree-Chair Using Methods Of Gradual Redirection Of The Branches, Which Consists Of Shaping The Trees As They Grow According To Predetermined Designs

Wow! But I would not feel safe sitting on it XD

#20

The Skeleton Of A Puffer Fish. When You Think Nature Cannot Amaze You Anymore

This looks like one of those puzzles you spend hours on, all for it to be destroyed by some bumbling moron

#21

Ginormous Octopus!

"it's behind me, isn't it?"

#22

It Was Found In Southeast Asia And Is A Flying Lizard

My mother was a lizard but my dad was a moth.

#23

A Grape Cluster Formed By Grape Clusters. This Cluster Is Called The Caleb Cluster

#24

Indian Flying Fox And Baby Along Ride. Photography By Hemanth Kumar

Vampires come to mind

#25

This Variety Of Orchids (Dracula Simia) Is So Amazing Looks Like Baby Monkeys

Cuteness overload...but vampire monkeys?!

#26

Rare Giant Amethyst Geode From Uruguay

It's so beautiful, I love amethyst and have a few pieces but none are as rich in colour as this.

#27

Dolphin Baby In Mother's Womb, How Amazing Is This

Captured using revolutionary four-dimensional imaging technology and anatomically accurate models, scientists have managed to shed light on the world of mammals inside the womb.
As diverse a bunch as they are - elephant, dog, dolphin and penguin are all shown united by their similar stages of development.
Scientists captured the images for a National Geographic Documentary called 'Animals in the Womb'.
The images were also used on a Channel 4 documentary 'Animals in the Womb' which aired in 2009.
They were created by using a combination of ultrasound scans, computer graphics and small cameras -as well as some carefully created models- to document the animals’ development from conception to birth, and give an unparalleled glimpse into a world that few of us would ever expect to see.

#28

From Middle House, Egypt (Clairo)

#29

This Library Is 114 Years Old

Where is this? Looks amazing!

#30

The Romans Invaded This Sleepy Little Gorge Along The River Trejo In The 1st Century Ce

But Archeologists believe this area of Cadiz, Spain to have been inhabited for the past 20,000 years. Today the cliffs overlooking this river is home to the town of Setenil de las Bodegas and is famous for its dwellings built into the massive rock overhangs. Modern Setenil evolved from a Moorish fortification constructed over the gorge and gave a defensive view along the river during the 12th Century...

Both cool and slightly terrifying

#31

Ice Eggs, Thousands Of Balls Of Ice Cover Beach In Finland, Due To A Phenomenon That Occurs When Ice Are Rolled Over By Water And Wind

That's one ouchie snowball fight.

#32

Tree Burning From The Inside After Being Struck By Lightning

Looks like it's screaming. Poor thing.

#33

An Enchanting Glass Work By René Jules Lalique "Suzanne" 1925

#34

A Parachutist Jumps With More Than 100 Million Seeds In The Amazon

The paratrooper, Luigi Cani, brought 100 million seeds to a remote deforested area of ​​the Amazon region.

They were transported in a biodegradable wooden box of more than 1m³ and 300 kg. Luigi dived at 300 km/h. He also held the world record for the shortest parachute jump on the planet in 2020.

The seeds collected for the project have a germination rate of over 95% and do not require any human intervention to germinate.

#35

Dragon Sculpture At The Town Hall In The Northern Part Of Marienplatz In Munich, Bavaria, Germany

#36

The Western Australian Town Installed Nets On The Outlet Of Drainage Pipes, Preventing Solid Waste And Gross Pollutants From Leaving The Sewers

How come it's not a thing everywhere?

#37

The Inside Of A Gypsy's Caravan Carriage From The 1800s

Wow, Living la Vida Loca with style! I love it!

#38

The Blue Dragon River In Portugal Seen From The International Space Station

#39

300 Year Old Oak Trees, Oak Alley Plantation, Louisiana

That tree in the back: "I´m tired"

#40

This Tree Decided To Climb Over The Wall To Explore The Big Wide World

#41

A Natural Beehive Filled With Honey Glowing In The Sunlight

The smoke below suggests there will soon be no honey...

#42

Where Poseidon Takes His Walks. Zakynthos, Greece

#43

Earth's Eye Lake, Croatia

#44

Black Bull. Blackfoot. . Early 1900s

#45

The Prague Astronomical Clock, (Prague Orloj), A Medieval Astronomical Clock Located In The Capital City Of Prague. First Installed In 1410, It Is The Third-Oldest Astronomical Clock In The World And The Oldest Clock Still Operating

Man I want to see Prague so much. I've heard it's a gorgeous city.

#46

Queensland, Australia - Sailfish Are Considered The Fastest Fish In The Sea, Reaching Top Speeds Of 70 Miles Per Hour (112km/H)

Sadly, someone was faster....

#47

A 16th Century Italian Fireplace

yikes! Lots of therapy for the residents...

#48

Devil's Tower, Black Hills, Wyoming. Photo: Charles Ankrom

I think we found the entrance to Hell

#49

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, United States Photographer By Brent Shavnore

The red lightning makes it look straight from Stranger Things

#50

Once In 80 Years Puya Raimondii, Queen Of The Andes, Is The Largest Species Of Bromeliad, Reaching Up To 15 M (50 Ft) In Height And Carry 20,000 Flowers

#51

Unbelievably Best Shot Of Storm... Supercell Near Leoti, Kansas, USA Photographer By @mar

#52

2000-Year-Old Roman Silver Dagger, Discovered By An Archeology Intern In 2019 In Germany, Before And After Nine Months Of Restoration

That is a lot of very patient work with a tooth brush.

#53

Les Voyageurs By Bruno Catalano

#54

Two Rivers Meet Without Mixing In Georgia

Where exactly is this in Georgia? What are the names of these rivers?

#55

Amorphophallus Titanium, One Of The Largest Flowers In The World. It Blooms Once Every 40 Years Only For 4 Days!

It also smells like rotting flesh!

#56

Largest Tree In The World

General Sherman is a giant sequoia (Sequoiadendron giganteum) tree located in the Giant Forest of Sequoia National Park in Tulare County, in the U.S. state of California. By volume, it is the largest known living single-stem tree on Earth. It is estimated to be around 2,200 to 2,700 years old. While General Sherman is the largest currently living tree, it is not the largest historically recorded tree. The Lindsey Creek tree, with more than 90,000 cubic feet (2,500 cubic meters) almost twice the volume of General Sherman, was reported felled by a storm in 1905. Another larger coast redwood, the Crannell Creek Giant, a coast redwood (Sequoia sempervirens) cut down in the mid-1940s near Trinidad, California, is estimated to have been 15–25% larger than the General Sherman Tree by volume. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/General_Sherman_(tree)

#57

Black Sapphire Grapes

A black seedless grape with one unusual characteristic. They are long. ... look more like a log in shape than a grape. These types of grapes have been grown in the Middle East. This picture is from Syria.

These are delicious. I buy them whenever HEB gets some in.

#58

Pallet Tree House

