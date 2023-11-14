ADVERTISEMENT

Nadia Tolstoy is a Stockholm-based cartoonist who has caught the eye of many on social media. She describes her work as “mildly amusing doodles” that can be “surreal at times and frequently punny.”

The artist has made a series of illustrations called "Surrealians". She has the talent to mix different things to represent a single word, creating funny and absurd visuals that might make you see words in a new way. Scroll down to dive into Tolstoy's whimsical world!

More info: Instagram | surrealians.com | twitter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Baby Sitter Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda had a chance to get in touch with Tolstoy again to learn more about her artistic influences, future ideas she'd like to explore in her creative journey, and more.

The artist told us that she has a lot of heroes that inspire her: "From Saul Steinberg, the New Yorker illustrator to the cartoons of Gary Larson and Mark Parisi. I also love illustrator Rokas Aleilunas and the artist René Magritte. So a pretty mixed bag, really."
#2

Bear In Mind Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Barbie-Que Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

When asked about her favorite doodle, Tolstoy answered that it's hard to pick one. "I love it when people send me suggestions like my 'SHOOTING STAR' one and I´m so happy with 'FACE LIFT', 'BELLY LAUGH' and 'LOOKING SHARP' because they were published in Readers Digest (US) in October. Also sold 'HORSE RADISH' to the restaurant Horseradish Kitchen + Market in Wiconsin, recently. So I guess it´s a case of 'Is it doing well?' Then I love it. I´m so fickle, haha."
#4

Net Work Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Beer-Foot Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

The artist also animates some of her doodles. We were curious to know more about her animation experiments. "Ah, yes. Animation is hard," Tolstoy shared. "Or rather, it´s child´s play to get things to move around but it´s hard to make complex, smooth animations. So I don´t, basically. I just can´t spend that much time on a single illustration. But some of them like 'RE-MORSE', 'FOX TROT' and 'VACUUM' really don’t work very well as stills. So I´ve added some movement to them. And even if they´re really simple, basic animations, it gets the job done."
#6

Catctus Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Sea Lion Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Talking about future ideas, the artist would like to get into merch. "It´s time-consuming to set up, though, and I´m a bit of a perfectionist, so it may never happen... Other than that, I´d be really interested in collaborating with other creators on Instagram and also hopefully selling more doodles to various publications. A fun thing to do would be a daily cartoon inspired by whatever holiday is celebrated that day… So here´s a shout-out to publications, potential collaborators and anyone who just wants to have a digital cup of tea. Get in touch!"

ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Travelling Light Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Cat-A-Log Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Gin-Ious Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Jon Snow Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Heart Beet Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Wishing You Well Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Exorcise Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Boo-Tiful Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Emotional Baggage Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Frost Bite Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

Pump-Kin Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Meat-Teor Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Sand-Als Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Mummy Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Wind-Meal Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Lunar Tick Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

S-Ale-Ing Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Take A Bow Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Egg-Cited Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Space Bar Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#28

O-Zone Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Strong Coffee Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Cracking Up Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

You Rule Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Hole Foods Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Kid-Neys Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Wander Woman Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Don't Be Koi Shares stats

surrealians Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!