You may have considered how funny certain words or combinations of words can sound when you take their literal meaning into account. Nadia Tolstoy, an architect and an artist based in Sweden, surely has! She has created an entire collection of doodles that portray literal meanings and puns found in the English language.

"The deluge of doodles that came to me was a complete surprise! I had never done anything similar before. But in hindsight, I realize that there are so many things in this doodle project that are profoundly connected to what I am passionate about. I am very interested in how ideas can be expressed with illustrations, but also in how words and images can support each other where one makes no sense without the other," the artist told Bored Panda.

