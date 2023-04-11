Who said tattoos can only be in the form of drawings or symbols? A lot of tattoo designs consist of words and phrases that are as beautiful to the eye as the most intricate ink painting. Word tattoos are as powerful as any other image you might want to put on your skin. And come to think of it, letters are also symbols, so if you are thinking of getting a word or a phrase tattoo, go for it!

Meaningful word tattoos can convey a lot of things: a name, a place, or a saying that turned your life around. When looking for ideas for word tattoos, make sure it is about you and not some random word or expression. Even if it sounds very wise, if it has no connection to your life, its uniqueness will be wasted.

One big pitfall when getting word tattoos is opting for a foreign language you don’t read or understand. The script tattoo may look aesthetically pleasing, but the meaning could be pure gibberish or even something rude or problematic. That’s why, try to stick to the language you actually understand and can verify.

Are you considering getting a word tattoo but can’t decide what to ink in? We’re glad you asked! Scroll down to find some amazing word tattoo ideas that might inspire you or help you make a choice for your own ink art. Do you have word tattoos of your own? Show us what they say in the comments!