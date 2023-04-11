Who said tattoos can only be in the form of drawings or symbols? A lot of tattoo designs consist of words and phrases that are as beautiful to the eye as the most intricate ink painting. Word tattoos are as powerful as any other image you might want to put on your skin. And come to think of it, letters are also symbols, so if you are thinking of getting a word or a phrase tattoo, go for it! 

Meaningful word tattoos can convey a lot of things: a name, a place, or a saying that turned your life around. When looking for ideas for word tattoos, make sure it is about you and not some random word or expression. Even if it sounds very wise, if it has no connection to your life, its uniqueness will be wasted. 

One big pitfall when getting word tattoos is opting for a foreign language you don’t read or understand. The script tattoo may look aesthetically pleasing, but the meaning could be pure gibberish or even something rude or problematic. That’s why, try to stick to the language you actually understand and can verify.  

Are you considering getting a word tattoo but can’t decide what to ink in? We’re glad you asked! Scroll down to find some amazing word tattoo ideas that might inspire you or help you make a choice for your own ink art. Do you have word tattoos of your own? Show us what they say in the comments! 

#1

No Ragrets Hobbitses, By Heather Hay, Utopia Body Arts, Aberdeen, Scotland

cozzamozza Report

#2

Slaughterhouse-Five Quote (Original Artwork By Nemanja Bogdanov) By Adrienne Alexander At Crimson Empire Tattoos

thndrbkt Report

#3

Thigh Patch Done By Nigel Ingersoll At Sindicate Tattoo In Gaylord, Mi (Fresh)

GunmetalMike Report

#4

Birds

dontttripstudio Report

#5

Very Serious Tattoo By Bryan At Solid Gold Tattoo In Elmont, NY

Big_Red-Wade- Report

#6

Arrested Development Quote Tattoo By Jenn Small Of 510 Expert Tattoo, Charlotte, NC

garlandtograce Report

#7

One More Night

babysfirstcig Report

#8

Combining My Passion For Computers With A Great Quote

prehistoriccactus Report

#9

Essentials

esco_zcc Report

#10

Love, Hate

moninktattoos_lux Report

#11

Lazy Jane By Shel Silverstein! Done By Rodney Taylor At Golden Spiral Tattoo In Greensboro, Nc

juleszy Report

#12

Just Got My First Tattoo

texasscotsman Report

#13

Nonsensical

katememphis Report

#14

Take Her

hybridink.helsinki Report

#15

If Not Now Then When

kareen_koul Report

#16

Remember

redpandameg Report

#17

Electricity Kills, Done By Nick Dancy At Dancy And Daughters In Aarhus, Denmark

will252 Report

#18

Super Fresh Kurt Cobain Doodle Done At Tried And True Tattoo, In Cape Girardeau, MO

reddit.com Report

#19

New Toy Story Tattoo Done By Torri Lauterbach At Heart Of Gold Tattoo In Old Colorado City, Colorado

Bowdown74 Report

#20

Eat Cheese And Sin, By Reuben Garcia At Zodiac Lines In Grand Rapids, Michigan

dwade11dwade Report

#21

I Love Ridiculous Things By Sarah Main Street Tattoo Greenville, SC

Call-me-det-benson Report

#22

My First Tattoo Done By Chloe White At City Roots Tattoos In Michigan

UselessButterscotch5 Report

#23

The Solution

anatolknotek Report

#24

To Do List

ian_lettering Report

#25

Surviving Is The New Art Form

adornbodyart Report

#26

Adventure

soniagarciamat_tattoo Report

#27

Sunrise

mrs.tattoo_ Report

#28

Its My Birthday In Book Terms And I Had So Much Fun Working With Gina From Twisted Tattoos In Milwaukee, WI

choimyeong Report

#29

Mob Psycho Tattoo By Jack Cordwell At Black Kraken Tattoo In Manchester, UK

monkton98 Report

#30

Eat The Rich Piñata. By Pony At Sacred Nine Tattoo In Sacramento

DrVenkman85 Report

#31

Part Of The Quote Done By 'Q' At Southtown Tattoo In Fort Smith, Ar

TheFarr Report

#32

Charming, If A Little Gauche. Done By Krista Jones At Red Raven In Utica, NY

ohsopoor Report

#33

Narsil And Riddle Of Strider Quote By Bill Sorensen

JZTres Report

#34

Chaos, Order

mr.k_tattoo Report

#35

Homesick

curtmontgomerytattoos Report

#36

Made Of Chrome

baekryeon_tattoo Report

#37

Hope

hktattoo_tina Report

#38

Moving In Circles Spiral Tat By Xanthian At Occulo Visitanr Gallery In Oneonta, NY

indig0sun Report

#39

Love Me More

nurimoon_tattoo Report

#40

Love

mayoanj Report

#41

The Passport Stamp From The Day My Mom Adopted Me From China. Done By Jeremiah Klein Of Iron Lotus Tattoo In Iowa

thechloadille Report

#42

My First Tolkien Tattoo

bausybaus23 Report

#43

This Quote Hit Close To Home, So I Got It Tattooed

carry-on-assbutt Report

#44

Bright And Pretty

thumee.tattoo Report

#45

Imperfect

4utattoo.bucharest Report

#46

Quiet

adrianlamingtattoo Report

#47

Soar

bangbangnyc Report

#48

Serendipity

k_inx Report

#49

Strong

lachauvetattoo Report

#50

Rise Again

alina.tattoo.ink Report

#51

Done By Devin At Master Lines Tattoo Studio In Slippery Rock, PA

RextaviouAllen Report

#52

Gilda Radner Quote: “Delicious Ambiguity” Stone The Crow In Rockville, MD

thesaraanne Report

#53

Roman Gladius Sword And Cheryl Strayed Quote By Fran Hartnett, Skin City Tattoo, Dublin, Ireland

mikerock87 Report

#54

Bowles Quote A Long-Time Design Idea. My Very First Tattoo, By Eddie Molina At Rebel Muse In Lewisville, TX

SpacemanSpiff25 Report

#55

Fully Healed Quote From Grendel By John Gardner

divingreflex Report

#56

Love Yourself

eat_my_pen Report

#57

Colorful Lettering

soltattoo Report

#58

Dentro Di Me

moonchild.tattoo Report

#59

Two-Headed Calf Tattoo Based On A Poem That I Love! Done By Greg Anderson At Exposed Temptations Tattoo In Manassas, Virginia

lovemoontea Report

#60

Life Is Nangman

joon_letters Report

#61

Poem Sleeves

annatat_md Report

#62

My Traditional Kingkiller Quote Tattoo

allisaurus Report

#63

No Big Deal

zombietears Report

#64

Family

inkster Report

#65

Forever

psydmgg Report

#66

Latest Addition To The Pun Leg

SimonCapon Report

#67

Wanderlust

mzansis_wanderlust Report

#68

Cannot Be Taken

_harrymckenzie Report

#69

My Hitchhiker's Guide Tattoo

godofallcows Report

#70

My Dad Passed Last Month. I Got His Handwriting From The Last Birthday Card He Gave Me

EngineeringSeveral18 Report

#71

Day Dreamer

kellikikcio Report

#72

Honey

celestial.tattooist Report

#73

Funky

_lil.pricks_ Report

#74

Merci

lazyfactory Report

#75

Handpoked Handwritten Script By Me From Bruised Pickle Dystopia, Singapore

nonstoppoking Report

#76

“Death’s Door” Credit To Reuben Garcia At Zodiac Lines In Grand Rapids, Mi

dwade11dwade Report

#77

Tourist Garbage. By Deya Aven At Adventure Tattoo In Nashville, TN

cchrishh Report

#78

My First Tattoo, Quote From Famous Last Words By MCR, Done By Gavin Mckee At Clear Vision Tattoos In Moorpark, California

Nahoola Report

#79

My 4th And Latest Tattoo By Harish At Skindeep Tattoo Studio, Bangalore. Polish Word Spokój - Means Serenity, Calm

Kitty3_14 Report

#80

These Words By Ogwone At Ag Studio In Izmir, Turkey

Bergfried Report

#81

Uncharted Quote And Dagger By Harryl At Skull And Lotus Tattoo In Calgary, Canada

thestrategist97 Report

#82

A Map And Quote Done By Boston Rogoz, Living Canvas Tattoo, Tempe, AZ

leavemealone201 Report

#83

My Favorite Quote From Chernobyl. Done By Max Meano, Max Meano Tattoo Allentown, PA

Kind-Feeling2490 Report

#84

Dune Quote. Thanks To Zachary Ripley At Mr Tattoo In Milwaukie, OR

liminalwalker Report

#85

I Got My First Tattoo And It Made Me Cry. Done By Adam At Paparazzi Tattoo In Niles Michigan

I Got My First Tattoo And It Made Me Cry. Done By Adam At Paparazzi Tattoo In Niles Michigan