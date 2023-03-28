No other tattoo designs convey a message as clear as word tattoos. Yeah, you’re right; it’s because the message is literally written on your skin! No cryptic symbols or surreal images for people (and most importantly, yourself) to wonder what your ink means. And although you might think that these are very simple tattoos, just wait until you see the examples we’ve rounded up in our list. They’re often very far from simple and definitely inspiring!

As it usually goes, you might feel like you’d want to get one of those meaningful word tattoos but aren’t exactly sure what the design should look like and what the words should say. No worries, though; we got your back with these word tattoo ideas. You have your Latin sayings here, stuff like Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum. Of course, only the rara avis’es of our modern-day society will understand such tattoos with meaning hidden under an extinct language, but let them wonder! Then, you’ll see a bunch of reminders to Breathe, Love, Laugh, and so on and so forth in this tattoo inspo mix. Again, why not? Sometimes we do forget the simplest things! And lastly, there’s a good portion of fun little sayings and poems for all the pranksters among us (or hidden inside of us until we see these tattoo ideas). Truly, ideas for word tattoos are absolutely limitless!

So, if you’re all set, let’s skip to the word tattoo gallery, shall we? Once you’ve checked out the cool tattoos, rank the ones you’ve liked the most since now they’re in no particular order. After that is all well and done, be sure to share this article with your friends!

#1

Balance

modoink_jenn Report

#2

I Am Everything

expandedeye Report

#3

Okay With Remembering

Okay With Remembering

kristinevodon Report

#4

Error 404

karntattooer Report

#5

For My Undying Love Of Breakfast. By Andrew Green - Liberty Tattoo, Berlin, CT

For My Undying Love Of Breakfast. By Andrew Green - Liberty Tattoo, Berlin, CT

mossybeard Report

#6

Classic Spongebob Done By J Kirsch Of Sinful Art Tattoo In Glassboro NJ

jmkirsch Report

#7

My Little Queso-Dillo. Peaches at The Tattoo Clinic in SGF NY

My Little Queso-Dillo. Peaches at The Tattoo Clinic in SGF NY

Nay_nay267 Report

#8

Warrior

jessiefora Report

#9

Promise Me

Promise Me

mashroomink Report

#10

Leaf Me Alone

nurseynomercy Report

#11

My First Tattoo Had To Be A Sentimental One, My Moms Favorite Saying To Me In Her Hand Writing!

My First Tattoo Had To Be A Sentimental One, My Moms Favorite Saying To Me In Her Hand Writing!

Done by Elekktra at Beneath the Surface in Las Vegas, Nevada.

viblical Report

#12

Fantasy

a_new_nausea_ Report

#13

Positive

Positive

theorzinger Report

#14

I Cat Talk Right Now

kazisvet_ Report

#15

Wish Me Happy

karntattooer Report

#16

Fly

antstattoo Report

#17

Self Love By Janelle Hanson at Anchors End Tattoo in Duluth, MN

Self Love By Janelle Hanson at Anchors End Tattoo in Duluth, MN

SarahMcKayla Report

#18

Simple “It” Inspired Throat Tatty By Ronnie At Starlight Tattoo In Las Vegas, NV

Simple “It” Inspired Throat Tatty By Ronnie At Starlight Tattoo In Las Vegas, NV

risssarae Report

#19

Some Important Words By Carrie New Rose. Portland, OR

Some Important Words By Carrie New Rose. Portland, OR

reddit.com Report

#20

Dark Tower Quote And Feather Done By Petra At Handsome Cabinboy Tattoo In Prince George, BC

Dark Tower Quote And Feather Done By Petra At Handsome Cabinboy Tattoo In Prince George, BC

Quietsunshine Report

#21

A Quote From A Tears For Fears Song With A Simple Globe Done By Eric At High Street Tattoo In Columbus, OH

A Quote From A Tears For Fears Song With A Simple Globe Done By Eric At High Street Tattoo In Columbus, OH

Datassmaypass Report

#22

Sunflower & Quote From Harold And Maude. Done By Jacqueline At Soma Tiger Tattoo In Toronto

Sunflower & Quote From Harold And Maude. Done By Jacqueline At Soma Tiger Tattoo In Toronto

Button_ Report

#23

Morticia Addam's Quote, Done By Jozefina Azis At Rock 'N' Roll Tattoo & Piercing In Gdańsk, Poland

Morticia Addam's Quote, Done By Jozefina Azis At Rock 'N' Roll Tattoo & Piercing In Gdańsk, Poland

Liefmans Report

#24

Quote From "Atticus" And Done By Apprentice Zoe Sandrock At Sonic Soul Tattoo, Germany

Quote From "Atticus" And Done By Apprentice Zoe Sandrock At Sonic Soul Tattoo, Germany

somethingundermyskin Report

#25

Hagrid Quote By Vitor At Innerlight Tattoo In Torrance, CA

Hagrid Quote By Vitor At Innerlight Tattoo In Torrance, CA

cgoot27 Report

#26

Be Happy

Be Happy

heeyajenny Report

#27

Harry Potter Marauders Map Tattoo, With Words That Appear Under Black Light

Harry Potter Marauders Map Tattoo, With Words That Appear Under Black Light

LittleFart Report

#28

Clippy By Ivonne At Lilac Tattoo Studio In Dallas, TX

Clippy By Ivonne At Lilac Tattoo Studio In Dallas, TX

scrambled- Report

#29

I’ve Wanted This Tattoo For A While

I’ve Wanted This Tattoo For A While

paulsammons3 Report

#30

Tomorrow And Yesterday

Tomorrow And Yesterday

illisit Report

#31

Neverland

Neverland

hktattoo_tina Report

#32

Now

Now

there.ttt Report

#33

Grounded

Grounded

minnahigh Report

#34

One Day

One Day

_harrymckenzie Report

#35

Soul

Soul

nana.tattooo Report

#36

Live By The Sun

Live By The Sun

thilaganmurugan_ Report

#37

I Got My Lettering Tattoo Reworked By Giom At Eden Body Arts In Dallas, Texas

I Got My Lettering Tattoo Reworked By Giom At Eden Body Arts In Dallas, Texas

BrunchBitches Report

#38

Art

Art

_harrymckenzie Report

#39

Alles Für Den Dackel

Alles Für Den Dackel

sxw.art Report

#40

You Can Never Cross The Ocean

You Can Never Cross The Ocean

wildflower.ink Report

#41

Coffee Tattoo From Thor At Flying Panther Tattoo In San Diego, CA

Coffee Tattoo From Thor At Flying Panther Tattoo In San Diego, CA

zombiimatt Report

#42

Kc At Loyalty Tattoo In West Babylon, NY Copied My Mom’s Handwriting With Ease

Kc At Loyalty Tattoo In West Babylon, NY Copied My Mom’s Handwriting With Ease

Jlove524 Report

#43

A Belted King Fisher Done By Cassie At Heart Of Gold Tattoos In Philadelphia

A Belted King Fisher Done By Cassie At Heart Of Gold Tattoos In Philadelphia

FGoose Report

#44

Fun And Bright Broccoli By O.J. At High Hopes In Wollongong, Australia

Fun And Bright Broccoli By O.J. At High Hopes In Wollongong, Australia

absolutelyfamished Report

#45

My Dad Said He Knows Already. By Andy At Sleepy Bones In Hamilton, ON

My Dad Said He Knows Already. By Andy At Sleepy Bones In Hamilton, ON

chouxlalaa Report

#46

Scardust (My Favorite Band) By Matheus, Tattoizem Studio Tel Aviv, Israel

Scardust (My Favorite Band) By Matheus, Tattoizem Studio Tel Aviv, Israel

yotam5434 Report

#47

The Iron Giant By Rudy At Broad Street Tattoo Studio - Augusta, GA

The Iron Giant By Rudy At Broad Street Tattoo Studio - Augusta, GA

WagonsNeedLoveToo Report

#48

Doctor Who Quote By Tag At Dabs Studio, Southport, UK

Doctor Who Quote By Tag At Dabs Studio, Southport, UK

hadleyshouse Report

#49

Daffodils, Snowdrops And Bible Quote Goldsmith Tattooer, Jolie Rouge In London

Daffodils, Snowdrops And Bible Quote Goldsmith Tattooer, Jolie Rouge In London

Mrsltj Report

#50

Hunter S. Thompson Quote Done By Shelby At Ohana Tattoo Parlor In Michigan

Hunter S. Thompson Quote Done By Shelby At Ohana Tattoo Parlor In Michigan

reddit.com Report

#51

Rwe Quote In Memory Of My Sister Who Recently Passed. By - Joel At Old Faithful Tattoo, Walnut Creek, USA

Rwe Quote In Memory Of My Sister Who Recently Passed. By - Joel At Old Faithful Tattoo, Walnut Creek, USA

reddit.com Report

#52

House Tyrell Words Done By Jen Culotta At Emerald Tattoo In Lodi, CA

House Tyrell Words Done By Jen Culotta At Emerald Tattoo In Lodi, CA

mistysierra03 Report

#53

No Half Measures

No Half Measures

gracedoestattoos Report

#54

Pointless Fears

Pointless Fears

melonpokes Report

#55

Spine

Spine

thevicstyles Report

#56

Continue

Continue

isafrancatattoo Report

#57

Got A Memorial Tattoo For My Daughter Thanks To Jenna Myers

Got A Memorial Tattoo For My Daughter Thanks To Jenna Myers

broccolibush42 Report

#58

Heart

Heart

woongbi_tattoo Report

#59

Fools

Fools

katepokes Report

#60

By Hiten At Hudson Valley Tattoo Company In Wappingers Falls, NY

By Hiten At Hudson Valley Tattoo Company In Wappingers Falls, NY

victoriaaxrose Report

#61

My Friend Just Got This Ridiculously Awesome Tattoo

My Friend Just Got This Ridiculously Awesome Tattoo

P081 Report

#62

Dumbledore Quote And Colorful Gryffindor Lion By Joanne Baker At Semper Tattoo In Edinburgh, Scotland

Dumbledore Quote And Colorful Gryffindor Lion By Joanne Baker At Semper Tattoo In Edinburgh, Scotland

climballthethings Report

#63

Always

Always

golaya.tatts Report

#64

Worthy

Worthy

endlessinkstudios Report

#65

Sororite

Sororite

alien_poeme Report

#66

Yum

Yum

ayvak.aart Report

#67

Purity

Purity

undergroundtattoos_stevenage Report

#68

Everything

Everything

tattoobyok Report

#69

Home

Home

redlittlethread Report

#70

Finally Got My First Ink! Done By Brittany At Color Theory In Lombard, IL

Finally Got My First Ink! Done By Brittany At Color Theory In Lombard, IL

Kanosine Report

#71

Memorial Tattoo For My Gran, South Wales (UK) The Emporium By Hollz

Memorial Tattoo For My Gran, South Wales (UK) The Emporium By Hollz

Stressed_skunk Report

#72

Mel, Aus Red Panda Tattoo From FnBlue While She Is Visiting From Thailand

Mel, Aus Red Panda Tattoo From FnBlue While She Is Visiting From Thailand

AJ_ninja Report

#73

Minimalist Toucan With Guaraní Word, Done By Aldo Jiménez At Teju Jagua Tatuajes In Asunción, Paraguay

Minimalist Toucan With Guaraní Word, Done By Aldo Jiménez At Teju Jagua Tatuajes In Asunción, Paraguay

palabruh Report

#74

"The Sadness Will Last Forever" Vincent Van Gogh Quote Tattoo Done By Rachel At Ink Bar Tattoo In Aurora, IL

"The Sadness Will Last Forever" Vincent Van Gogh Quote Tattoo Done By Rachel At Ink Bar Tattoo In Aurora, IL

JynxtheMidnightWitch Report

#75

Just Got This Quote From The Musical “Wicked” By Lauren At Addictions Salem, OR. Though I’m Thinking I Will Do A Bigger Semicolon Later, I Love It!

Just Got This Quote From The Musical “Wicked” By Lauren At Addictions Salem, OR. Though I’m Thinking I Will Do A Bigger Semicolon Later, I Love It!

Spiceeeyyy Report

#76

The Outsiders Quote By Stephanie At Fatman’s In Blue Ridge, GA

The Outsiders Quote By Stephanie At Fatman’s In Blue Ridge, GA

TheSaiyanPrincess Report

#77

2nd Tatt, Perks Of Being A Wallflower Quote Psycho Tattoo II, By Josh The Hand

2nd Tatt, Perks Of Being A Wallflower Quote Psycho Tattoo II, By Josh The Hand

reddit.com Report

#78

Typewriter And Kerouac Quote By Cupa At Players Club In Huntington Beach, CA

Typewriter And Kerouac Quote By Cupa At Players Club In Huntington Beach, CA

FREE_FREDDIE_GIBBS Report

#79

Some What Healed Alice In Wonderland Quote With Wild Flowers Done By Travis Combs Monkey Bones In Dayton OH

Some What Healed Alice In Wonderland Quote With Wild Flowers Done By Travis Combs Monkey Bones In Dayton OH

Alice_In_Zombieland Report

#80

Lotus Flower And Mac Miller Quote I Got From Byron At Cloud N9ne In Chatham, IL

Lotus Flower And Mac Miller Quote I Got From Byron At Cloud N9ne In Chatham, IL

peteybananas Report

#81

Conmigo

Conmigo

anaguti.tattoo Report

#82

Worthy Of All

Worthy Of All

gracedoestattoos Report

#83

Name Handwriting

Name Handwriting