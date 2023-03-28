No other tattoo designs convey a message as clear as word tattoos. Yeah, you’re right; it’s because the message is literally written on your skin! No cryptic symbols or surreal images for people (and most importantly, yourself) to wonder what your ink means. And although you might think that these are very simple tattoos, just wait until you see the examples we’ve rounded up in our list. They’re often very far from simple and definitely inspiring!

As it usually goes, you might feel like you’d want to get one of those meaningful word tattoos but aren’t exactly sure what the design should look like and what the words should say. No worries, though; we got your back with these word tattoo ideas. You have your Latin sayings here, stuff like Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum. Of course, only the rara avis’es of our modern-day society will understand such tattoos with meaning hidden under an extinct language, but let them wonder! Then, you’ll see a bunch of reminders to Breathe, Love, Laugh, and so on and so forth in this tattoo inspo mix. Again, why not? Sometimes we do forget the simplest things! And lastly, there’s a good portion of fun little sayings and poems for all the pranksters among us (or hidden inside of us until we see these tattoo ideas). Truly, ideas for word tattoos are absolutely limitless!

So, if you’re all set, let’s skip to the word tattoo gallery, shall we? Once you’ve checked out the cool tattoos, rank the ones you’ve liked the most since now they’re in no particular order. After that is all well and done, be sure to share this article with your friends!