If you’re tired of the same mass-produced furniture or interior pieces that the stores are full of and are looking for something unique to decorate your home with, look no further! While it might sound like an introduction to a commercial, there's actually a great online community where people post anything related to woodworking - r/woodworking!

Created in 2008, the subreddit is a home for almost 5 million people celebrating “all things made from trees”. From gigantic wood sculptures to beautiful cabinets, it is a hub for both woodworkers and people interested in this craft.

Our team has collected the most impressive wood projects for you to admire.

My Micro Shop And Latest Commission

My Micro Shop And Latest Commission

I love the fox and the statue.

Why Buy It In IKEA For $175 When I Can Make For $250, Two New Power Tools And 5-6 Weekends Of My Life?

Why Buy It In IKEA For $175 When I Can Make For $250, Two New Power Tools And 5-6 Weekends Of My Life?

Ikea doesn't sell anything like this.

My Favorite Project From 2022: Mechanical Iris Liquor Cabinet

My Favorite Project From 2022: Mechanical Iris Liquor Cabinet

with a liquor cabinet like this one I would end alcoholic in a week ...spices..let's put spices in it so everyday I could play with it

Bored Panda got in touch with Kenneth Packie, a wood sculptor residing in the Berkshire Mountains of Western MA, to learn more about the craft of wood carving and about his profession as a sculptor.

Kenneth was part of the three-man team that won first place at the ninth annual Husky Cup World Sculpting Championships in Mulda, Germany with their life-size figure of a medieval knight on horseback “The Knight”. Visit his Instagram and website to see his incredible creations!
The Sapphire Walnut Bowl! This One Was A Little Tricky To Pull Off, But I Think It Was Totally Worth It

The Sapphire Walnut Bowl! This One Was A Little Tricky To Pull Off, But I Think It Was Totally Worth It

Pew Pew

Pew Pew

I Carved These Grape Tomatoes From Curly Maple!

I Carved These Grape Tomatoes From Curly Maple!

Kenneth shared that before his career as a sculptor, he was a telecom tech building a network in New England. “I was burnt out with the ‘on call’. We bought a second piece of property in the Southern Berkshire Mountains and went to a log home show. There was a carver working on a very realistic bear. I had seen basic ‘square bears’ in my travels and thought the form was limited by the tools used. It looked like great stress relief! I took a short class because I’d never used a chainsaw. I called a logger, got a load of wood and I’d come home at night, take out the wildlife books, stand up a log, and carve! I realized it’s an open art form with gatherings and competitions so I put myself out there to learn.

In 2007 I went to the Ridgway Carvers Rendezvous in Western PA. It was an epiphany. Looking at the level of work people were supporting their families with, I knew I had to try, I was already close. A year later I set up at a General Store by a big recreational lake to test the waters, got swamped with commissions, quit my job and started working harder than I ever had to support my family with art! I never looked back. I’ve been a full-time wood sculptor since August 2008.”
I Carved This Jalapeño Plant From Curly Maple And Walnut! You Can See The Curly Wood Grain Showing Through On The Peppers. This Project Took A Ton Of Hours And A Lot Of Screw UPS. I Appreciate All The Support I've Been Given On This Subreddit. I Am Very Appreciative For All Of You!

I Carved This Jalapeño Plant From Curly Maple And Walnut! You Can See The Curly Wood Grain Showing Through On The Peppers. This Project Took A Ton Of Hours And A Lot Of Screw UPS. I Appreciate All The Support I've Been Given On This Subreddit. I Am Very Appreciative For All Of You!

Walnut Drawer Box I Completed Recently With Knot Burl Drawer Pulls. Hand Tools Only

Walnut Drawer Box I Completed Recently With Knot Burl Drawer Pulls. Hand Tools Only

Custom Handmade Record Player Out Of Maple Burl

Custom Handmade Record Player Out Of Maple Burl

Throughout his career, Kenneth has created thousands of sculptures. The artist shared that carvings can take 30 minutes or up to 5 weeks to create. “I’m probably proudest of the horse and rider I created at the World Cup in Germany. It was a team competition so I carved it with Jeff Samudosky and Tomas Vrba. The scale, detail, and working with others against the clock made it extremely challenging.”
Cedar Boardwalk I Built Last Fall

Cedar Boardwalk I Built Last Fall

Romeo & Juliet Cheese Board Inspired By One Of The First Posts I Saw In This Sub

Romeo & Juliet Cheese Board Inspired By One Of The First Posts I Saw In This Sub

Last Year I Finished My Apprenticeship To Become A Furniture Maker. This Piece Is The Culmination Of My Skill. It Also Represents A Major Life Goal After I Made A Career Switch To Become What I Always Wanted To Become. I Also Won First Place In The Yearly Competition! What Do You Think?

Last Year I Finished My Apprenticeship To Become A Furniture Maker. This Piece Is The Culmination Of My Skill. It Also Represents A Major Life Goal After I Made A Career Switch To Become What I Always Wanted To Become. I Also Won First Place In The Yearly Competition! What Do You Think?

According to Kenneth, the hardest thing about the art of chainsaw carving is creating a 3D sculpture out of a log because it is physically demanding, loud and dirty. “The most difficult part is the preparation, securing the raw materials, transporting them, moving them around. After the log is stood up and in place, it all flows very quickly. The longer I’ve been doing this, the clearer it is to find that form in the log. The most difficult thing after that is when to stop. I feel like I ‘abandon’ most carvings. From a practical standpoint, it comes down to what the budget was for the carving.” The artist shared that he loves getting down to the details, the fur, feathers, face and fingers/talons/claws.
My Plastic Silverware Tray Was Breaking Apart So I Built A New One From Leftover Pine I Had Laying Around

My Plastic Silverware Tray Was Breaking Apart So I Built A New One From Leftover Pine I Had Laying Around

I Made A Solid Oak Kitchen For A Client, Turned Out Pretty Good

I Made A Solid Oak Kitchen For A Client, Turned Out Pretty Good

Double Dovetail Drawers To Go Around The Drain In This Vanity I Built

Double Dovetail Drawers To Go Around The Drain In This Vanity I Built

Wood carving has been a cherished art form for centuries. Kenneth thinks that the public’s fascination with wood sculptures comes from seeing a log turned into something before their eyes. “We take something that was alive and bring it back to life in a different form.”
We're Expecting Our Firstborn In The End Of February. Hopefully I've Made Our Family To Be A Nice Heirloom

We're Expecting Our Firstborn In The End Of February. Hopefully I've Made Our Family To Be A Nice Heirloom

Infinity Mirror Table I Made With Only Hand Tools

Infinity Mirror Table I Made With Only Hand Tools

My Olive Pitcarving

My Olive Pitcarving

Kenneth has a no-cut-to-carve policy. “All my wood is recycled and came down for other reasons. Storm trees, trees from power companies clearing lines, etc. These big international competitions are pushing the art form. It has attracted a lot of classically trained sculptors who realize how big, how fast, and how detailed you can get with the saw. Add power tools and chisels to your endgame and you’ll see a whole group of ‘modern masters’ creating legitimate works of art on a large scale. It’s only going to keep getting bigger and better!”
Built This Bookshelf For My Mom As My First Ever Woodworking Project. I Think It Turned Out Alright For An Amateur

Built This Bookshelf For My Mom As My First Ever Woodworking Project. I Think It Turned Out Alright For An Amateur

Finished My First Piece Of Furniture

Finished My First Piece Of Furniture

Fox In Northern White Cedar

Fox In Northern White Cedar

Drumroll: I Built This Kinetic Sculpture For A Local Music Studio. It Is Approximately 8' Long And Uses 72 Drumsticks To Create A Moving Sine Wave

Drumroll: I Built This Kinetic Sculpture For A Local Music Studio. It Is Approximately 8' Long And Uses 72 Drumsticks To Create A Moving Sine Wave

Made Some Hidden Sliding Locking Dovetails (Not Sure If They Have A Proper Name!) To Attach The Legs To The Top Of A Desk Riser. Nice And Tight With No Need For Glue So The Top Is Free To Expand/Contract

Made Some Hidden Sliding Locking Dovetails (Not Sure If They Have A Proper Name!) To Attach The Legs To The Top Of A Desk Riser. Nice And Tight With No Need For Glue So The Top Is Free To Expand/Contract

I read that as 'expact and contrand'

Just Made Birch Ply Bookcase For My Wife

Just Made Birch Ply Bookcase For My Wife

My First Actual Piece Of Furniture! (In Woodworking School But I Still Feel Proud)

My First Actual Piece Of Furniture! (In Woodworking School But I Still Feel Proud)

Those white highlights really make it that extra bit prettier

Last Thursday, I Asked This Subreddit For Help Solving A Mistake I Made Making Some Ring Boxes (Holes Drilled In The Wrong Spot). Thanks To Your Suggestions, I Fixed It (More Holes & Walnut Plugs) And Now Have A Finished Product That I’m Very Proud Of! Thanks Y’all!!!

Last Thursday, I Asked This Subreddit For Help Solving A Mistake I Made Making Some Ring Boxes (Holes Drilled In The Wrong Spot). Thanks To Your Suggestions, I Fixed It (More Holes & Walnut Plugs) And Now Have A Finished Product That I'm Very Proud Of! Thanks Y'all!!!

Ever Built Something Cool And Set It On Fire?

Ever Built Something Cool And Set It On Fire?

Custom Barn Doors I Made For A Homeowner

Custom Barn Doors I Made For A Homeowner

Process For The Shelf I Made To Hold My Mangas

Process For The Shelf I Made To Hold My Mangas

Too Cheap To Buy A Coffee Table So I Built One Out Of Old Pallets. First Project Ever Completed

Too Cheap To Buy A Coffee Table So I Built One Out Of Old Pallets. First Project Ever Completed

Interesting House I Worked On Recently

Interesting House I Worked On Recently

This is the coolest thing I've ever seen

I Spent The Second Half Of 2022 Building My Kitchen Cabinets!

I Spent The Second Half Of 2022 Building My Kitchen Cabinets!

My Daughter Needed A Small Sized Desk. So I Made Her A Desk With Letterpress Inspired Desktop With Hidden Compartments And Features

My Daughter Needed A Small Sized Desk. So I Made Her A Desk With Letterpress Inspired Desktop With Hidden Compartments And Features

What Do We Think Of Slat Walls?

What Do We Think Of Slat Walls?

Built This Record Shelf For A Customer

Built This Record Shelf For A Customer

My First Attempt At Doing Some Wood Burning Art

My First Attempt At Doing Some Wood Burning Art

I Need To Stop Making Pens To Sell That I Can't Bring Myself To Sell

I Need To Stop Making Pens To Sell That I Can't Bring Myself To Sell

Quad Bunk

Quad Bunk

My brother would take the top bunk and sit on me in my sleep

Maple, Cherry, And Walnut

Maple, Cherry, And Walnut

A Maloof Rocker Was A Bucket List Project For Me, Hal Taylor - Story Time Rocker

A Maloof Rocker Was A Bucket List Project For Me, Hal Taylor - Story Time Rocker

I Whittled An Unintelligible Chess Set For Fun. Stained Basswood Carved With Xacto Blades

I Whittled An Unintelligible Chess Set For Fun. Stained Basswood Carved With Xacto Blades

Tried Some Carving On This Walnut Chaise Rocker

Tried Some Carving On This Walnut Chaise Rocker

Walnut And Jatoba Rocking Chair

Walnut And Jatoba Rocking Chair

Ladies And Gentlemen, I Present To You…

Ladies And Gentlemen, I Present To You…

I Made A Thing

I Made A Thing

Unnecessarily Complicated Mahjong Box. Mostly Walnut

Unnecessarily Complicated Mahjong Box. Mostly Walnut

White Oak Dresser Finished Just In Time For The Birth Of My Daughter

White Oak Dresser Finished Just In Time For The Birth Of My Daughter

Help, I Spilled Chocolate Syrup On This Counter

Help, I Spilled Chocolate Syrup On This Counter

I’ve Been Making Fishing Lures! What Do You Think??

I've Been Making Fishing Lures! What Do You Think??

I Was Told Y’all Would Like This Greenhouse I Built Last Spring

I Was Told Y'all Would Like This Greenhouse I Built Last Spring

I Made A Set Of Pulp Fiction Pieces Out Of Plywood. I Hope You Like These

I Made A Set Of Pulp Fiction Pieces Out Of Plywood. I Hope You Like These

I don't like pulp fiction, but I love these.

20 Month Progress

20 Month Progress

So The Idea Was To Have A Little Woodworking Business To Supplement My Retirement Income, And Keep Me Out Of Mischief. 4 Months Later? 1200 Sf Shop Already Maxed Out, Orders To 2024! What Have I Done?

So The Idea Was To Have A Little Woodworking Business To Supplement My Retirement Income, And Keep Me Out Of Mischief. 4 Months Later? 1200 Sf Shop Already Maxed Out, Orders To 2024! What Have I Done?

Niece Asked Me For Shelving/Basketing That Could Be Stowed Away Easily Off Season. I Would Up Making 22 Of These These Things For Her And Her Friends

Niece Asked Me For Shelving/Basketing That Could Be Stowed Away Easily Off Season. I Would Up Making 22 Of These These Things For Her And Her Friends

I Built My Dog A House Over The Last 11 Days!!

I Built My Dog A House Over The Last 11 Days!!

Finally Finished My First Big Project. My Sons First “Big Boy” Bed

Finally Finished My First Big Project. My Sons First "Big Boy" Bed

Using Mammoth Ivory For The Accent On This Briar Wood Proxy Pipe

Using Mammoth Ivory For The Accent On This Briar Wood Proxy Pipe

Stelagtable - Ash And Walnut

Stelagtable - Ash And Walnut

The Dog Doesn't Know It's Only Pine

The Dog Doesn't Know It's Only Pine

aww the little bones , so cute

Puck Rack

Puck Rack

Measure Twice, Cut Once. But How Many Measurements Before Drilling? Apparently 0

Measure Twice, Cut Once. But How Many Measurements Before Drilling? Apparently 0

I Turned A Little Thing But I Dont Know What To Do With It. I Dropped It And Now It Has An Improvised Lip

I Turned A Little Thing But I Dont Know What To Do With It. I Dropped It And Now It Has An Improvised Lip