Recently, women online were asked to share the misconceptions men have about them that they wish would disappear for good. Their answers were honest, eye-opening, and sometimes frustratingly relatable. Keep scrolling to read what they had to say.

If you’ve ever caught yourself blaming the other gender for being a certain way, you’re definitely not alone. It happens more often than we like to admit. While some assumptions may feel logical on the surface, many of them are rooted in outdated ideas and pure misconceptions .

#1 That women are entirely driven by emotions (which are silly and unimportant and not worth considering) and can't be logical, practical, or capable.

#2 We aren't playing hard to get, we want to be left alone.

#3 That pregnant women don't have a right to their own bodies.

Women make up nearly half of the world’s population, around 49.7%, and are present in every industry, role, and workplace you can think of. Yet somehow, their place still feels up for debate. Even in professional spaces, women still have to prove they belong. Their competence is questioned more quickly. Their mistakes are remembered longer. The bar somehow feels higher. It’s strange how visibility doesn’t always equal acceptance. Progress exists, but so do old assumptions. And those assumptions show up daily.

#4 Anything that involves assuming women all want the same thing. Because we aren't a hive mind.

#5 That all women are waiting for a “real man” to rescue us. We can rescue ourselves, we just want partners, not projects.

#6 That we're less rational than men.

One common misconception is that women in leadership roles should also act as emotional caretakers. They’re expected to check in on everyone, manage feelings, and smooth over conflicts. This often comes from traditional roles at home, where women are seen as caregivers. That expectation quietly follows them into offices and boardrooms. Male leaders are praised for being decisive. Female leaders are praised for being nurturing. Leadership, however, isn’t parenting. Managing people doesn’t mean managing emotions at all times.

#7 That women always have loads of friends/support ready to trip over themselves to help if they’re going through a hard time/struggling with their mental health. I wish I was part of this so called mythical world.

#8 That our lives revolve around them and their preferences. Everything from our clothing choices to our weight is met with "men don't like when-" as if we all care.

#9 That women don't like "nice" guys. If you think that way you're not a nice guy, you pretend to be one to get laid, so if you don't you feel resentment. Sincerity doesn't expect results like an orchestrated plan. And we understand that.

Another frustrating belief is that women can’t fully commit to work because of “conflicting loyalties.” The assumption is that family responsibilities will always come first. This ignores the fact that many women balance both incredibly well. Men with families are rarely questioned the same way. The idea stems from outdated beliefs about household roles. Women are seen as default caregivers, regardless of reality. This mindset limits opportunities before they’re even offered. Capability gets judged based on assumptions, not performance. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 That women hate men who show emotional vulnerability and would leave you at the first sign of it.



Women want to make you feel seen too and it would make you two closer when you show emotional vulnerability.

#11 That we secretly love being objectified.

#12 That we're incapable or less capable of anything.



That we need or want a man and/or children.

Women are often labeled as less assertive simply because they communicate differently. When women speak firmly, they’re called aggressive. When they’re calm, they’re called passive. Emotional expression is mistaken for weakness. In reality, assertiveness comes in many forms. You don’t need to raise your voice to lead effectively. Many women lead through clarity, collaboration, and confidence. These styles are just as powerful. The problem isn’t assertiveness. It’s how people interpret it. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 That women are getting rich off child support. It’s usually not even enough to cover daycare so she can go to work to buy everything the kid needs. The men are getting the easy part. She probably spends more of her money on the child than he does, and she does 90% of the work too.

#14 When they think all women are "high maintenance" and it's literally us just spending longer on hygiene.

#15 That we have it super easy on dating apps when it comes to looking for relationships. As an average looking women, it is quite difficult. Especially when most guys on the apps dont seem to actually want a relationship even if their profile says they dom.

There’s also the belief that women can’t take on work travel. Concerns about safety, family, or flexibility are often assumed without asking. Meanwhile, women travel solo all the time, for work and otherwise. They manage schedules, logistics, and pressure just fine. This misconception often results in missed opportunities. Projects, promotions, and exposure quietly go elsewhere. Decisions are made “on their behalf.” And that limits growth more than any actual barrier ever could.

#16 That it’s a privilege and advantage in dating that men have low standards. Oh great, I love having a million options of men who don’t care about anything besides the fact I [am a woman].

#17 What they think we want in a man. It's almost all completely wrong.

#18 That we care more about money and materials than safety, stability, loyalty and respect.

Negotiation is another area where women are unfairly underestimated. There’s a belief that they’re too soft or hesitant to close deals. In reality, many women are excellent negotiators. They focus on long-term value, relationships, and strategy. The issue is perception. When women negotiate firmly, they’re sometimes seen as difficult. When men do the same, they’re seen as confident. The skill isn’t missing. The bias is. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 That we're out to use them/their money or trap them.

#20 That women are dependent on men. This isn't the 50s.

#21 That our emotionally deep friendships are somehow inferior to their emotionally distant ones? That we all secretly hate each other or something?



It doesn’t even logically mesh with their other complaints. Between the two of us which gender is dealing with a loneliness epidemic…?

Professionalism is also judged differently. Women are scrutinized for how they dress, speak, and express emotions. A bad day can quickly turn into a character judgment. Men are often allowed more leeway. The standards aren’t always equal. This creates pressure to constantly self-monitor. Instead of focusing solely on work, women end up managing perceptions. That extra emotional labor often goes unnoticed. Yet it takes real effort.

#22 That women just randomly turn “crazy” and accuse a man of [mistreatment] for no reason at all.

#23 That everything we say is an overreaction. Every word is meaningless, especially if we use those pesky "emotions" to express them.



No, we're just overreacting, over dramatic, too emotional, too sensitive, can't take a joke, or the default response of: ✨️It's not that big of a deal.✨️.

#24 That we value men finding us attractive. Please save your compliment. If it were up to me, you wouldn't be able to see me at all. My kingdom for an invisibility cloak. The only thing of value I get from an unsolicited compliment from some rando is that I can't talk to you like a normal person, because you don't see me as a person, you see me as a woman. After that, it's like - is there another person here I could talk to, or ok, time to get out. Nothing productive can come from an interaction with a sexist man, benevolent or not. They exist to annoy, obstruct and waste time. I'm mostly talking from a day-to-day perspective, but really, people have to understand the boundaries around appropriate behavior when you're not explicitly in a situation where both parties have expressed obvious interest in a romantic interaction. If it's not obvious? ERROR ON THE SIDE OF APPROPRIATE. That should be a given for anyone who is an adult. Hello.

Perhaps one of the most damaging misconceptions is that women in leadership roles are only there to fill a quota. This undermines years of hard work and expertise. It suggests their success isn’t earned. In reality, women often have to outperform to reach the same positions. Diversity initiatives don’t replace merit. They help remove barriers. Leadership isn’t handed out. It’s built through skill, experience, and resilience. And women bring all of that to the table.

#25 That the cervix doesn’t have nerves -.- it does.



Also I’m tired of hearing guys say that we can pass kidney stones easier because of our wider hips. Hip anatomy does not affect ureter and urethra anatomy.



Oh … and the urethra is not the same location as where the baby comes out of. How are we this confused?

#26 That how we dress or how we present ourselves is for them.

#27 Just because I'm on my period doesn't mean my opinions aren't valid.

And as these posts clearly show, it’s not just the workplace where these ideas show up. There are plenty of misconceptions about women that still exist in everyday life, shaping how people judge, speak, and behave without even realizing it. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know what stood out to you or what misconceptions you’ve noticed around you.

#28 That women mature earlier than men.



No dude, we mature at the same pace as you do. The difference is that we’re pressured from an early age to behave a certain way, to be responsible, to handle household tasks, to take care of our families, and on top of that, we deal with the premature sexualization imposed on us. So don’t use that lame excuse.

#29 That all women receive male attention. So many posts on this sub are "woe is me" accounts from men about how hard dating is because of this supposed fact. They never think about those of us who are invisible to the vast majority of men. It's possible to live your whole life as a woman and never be approached or asked out.

#30 That women can't problem solve with logic.

#31 Just because a woman files for divorce, that doesn't mean she initiated it, or caused it. It means she was the one that did the paperwork, among all the other administrative duties that always got dumped on her.

#32 Women are individual humans, with individual thoughts, needs, motivations and actions. Stop asking us what the [hell] a specific woman's words or actions mean.

#33 That we need them as partners. A man is an option, not a necessity.

#34 What women mean when they say they want an "experienced" lover.



(The wrong kind of) Men seem to think that sleeping with a bunch of women means they are experienced, but experiencing a bunch of women and being an experienced lover are not the same at all.

#35 Honesty, i can't point out one. I just want men to lose their hate. I want men to lose the notion that women are resources to get. That women "reward" something in them or "punish" something. We're living our lives, we're attracted to who we attracted to, we just humans, imperfect humans. As smart as men are. As emotional too. We were just socialized differently. So can you stop with your hate?

#36 That our only value is in our appeal or fertility, that our function is to be cheerful servants and baby factories, or that we're only interested in guys who make a lot of money. It's ridiculous.

#37 Women are mysterious, emotional, and scary. Nah we are humans. Some humans are good, others are bad- it doesn't matter the gender.

#38 That we’re all after money and financial stability from them. When you tell some incel online that actually, you would just be happy with someone’s time and respect, you’re met with the “yeah right!” response, because they can’t fathom that you’d actually be after something that isn’t materialistic.



I dunno what half these men are worried about anyway, sat up there acting like they’re on premier league footballer salaries or that they actually have any money for us to go after to begin with.

#39 That women are only attracted to the same tiny proportion of conventionally attractive and wealthy men, and we're settling for anyone else because we're not actually attracted to them.





That we will be less attracted to men if they open up to us emotionally.





That every little motion we do is an attempt to "flaunt our assets" and attract men.





And really so many more. The list of dumb misogynistic beliefs is seemingly endless.

#40 That we are not motherly patient magical fairies. We are just like them.

#41 That we think if they have a high number of partners they are experienced. They are more likely insecure and put quantity over quality. Also the number is possibly that high because no one came for seconds.

#42 This idolisation that dehumanises us. We are soft and caregiving and beautiful and ready to be a cook, a psychologist, a mom with benefits, let's say. When these aren't just given freely or we don't feel like someone deserves our time, then we are the worst and modern women lost their values etc. The feeling of resentment you'd have as a kid if your mom didn't nurture you. In both of these cases no woman has been seen understood and loved for who she really is.

#43 That tattoos don’t inherently mean we disrespect ourselves, haven’t got fathers, or are misguided.

Some are ritual, some are meaningful, some aren’t, but they aren’t inherently a mark of promiscuity, low moral values, or anything of the sort.

And the implication they’re not trad/are only a mark of “modern debauchery” that women engage in. There’s so many cultures where tattoos are and always have been a mark of tradition for women.

#44 Every single one keeps having the root of "women are objects, property to be owned & doing anything to ourselves(including nothing, hi aging!) devalues us."



Atp I have no hope of men as a group ever changing on this. Evidence? Every move this American administration makes.

#45 That we are gold diggers who will mock a man's emotions and use tears to manipulate.

#46 That we’re black and white creatures. We either want a guy or don’t. They struggle to understand that women may be interested in someone initially and then lose interest after his behaviour ticks us off. They all have this warped messed up ideal where they’re usually just projecting their insecurities that women would be attracted to pretty faces, or ripped bodies, or bank balance, or would want to marry before 30, all of us start wanting babies by a certain age. They can’t comprehend that some of us can absolutely want to marry late and have kids, or want to marry but not have kids, or want to have kids but not marry. Nope. Nuance is where they struggle. We’ve accepted that all humans- men and women alike- are multifaceted beings. They don’t. They’re pretty unidimensional and are bad at listening.



The most infuriating thing is when they think they don’t need to listen to us about likes/dislikes because apparently women lie or don’t know what we want. They’d rather ask other men who give them trashy advice. And yet are shocked when we’re no longer interested because they did exactly the things we already warned them makes us lose interest.

#47 That we are all on the hunt for a date, a possible marriage whatever. Family and friends make this assumption as well hence the blind date. 🙄



The whole big p thing as well.

#48 OK, y'all. The Adderall is kicking in. Let's gooooo.



1⃣ "Women are just after money." I've never heard a dude w money say this; it's always a broke dude. Makes me think they're insecure about their financial situation. Rich dudes are usually sitting around like, "I was told there would be gold diggers?"



2⃣ Closely related is "she divorced me so she could have more money." If both people are of reasonably average income, this makes zero sense. Divorce destroys wealth, so if it looks like she's doing better after the divorce, a lot of the time, that means her unpaid labor was subsidizing his lifestyle.



But I think the main reason men say this is to try to avoid the painful reality that she left bc didn't love him any more. Blaming women feels safer than self-reflection. Like, it feels better to them to think that women as a group marry men so that they can enrich themselves rather than face the much more painful truth: your wife, the person who knew you more intimately than anyone, made the decision that she would be happier without you. That's brutal.



3⃣ "Women get married to 'dependable'/beta men they aren't attracted to." Does this ever happen? Yeah, I'm sure. People settle all the time. But is it the majority of women? No. Is it even a solid portion of women? Again, no. People generally don't marry people they're not attracted to.



Why? Bc in my experience, even dating a guy you're not attracted to feels viscerally wrong. I've actually tried to date a man I wasn't attracted to bc he was objectively perfect on paper--incredibly smart, kind, amazing job, tall, well-traveled, crazy about me--but no dice. Really sweet guy, and whoever married him I'm sure is having a great life rn, but... I couldn't even manage to sleep w him. I could talk w him no problem, but even the idea of sleeping w him felt deeply wrong and honestly a little repulsive... And this feels very much like a woman problem; the guy is perfect, but his vibe is "off" somehow, so your [privates] refuse to cooperate. Y'all think we're being picky, but our attraction system isn't an on/off switch like men's; it's an equation, and if one single thing in the equation is off, the math don't math, the factory shuts down, and everybody goes home.



So, yeah, there is a 0% chance I'd marry anyone like that, and I've heard other women express the same thing. Why would you ever sign yourself up for a lifetime of awkwardness and terrible [intimacy]? I ended up marrying a guy I was (and still am) wildly attracted to and who I personally think is the hottest person I've ever interacted w.



Anyway, I think this is more about men misunderstanding how women experience attraction than about women choosing stability over desire. Men think attraction means “I want to bang them when I see their face,” but women often process attraction as a whole package. What men call “dependability” is often part of what *makes* someone attractive to women (emotional safety, competence, consistency, leadership, decisiveness), not a consolation prize they pick instead of desire.

#49 That other men are their competition. If we’re “talking,” you’re not competing with other guys. If anything, you’re competing with my peace



I also mean this as in, it’s wildly unattractive when a guy is upset that there happens to be more than one man in my life. I have brothers, I have friends with male partners, I have guy friends(mostly gay, but i had a partner who still didn’t like them because of their abject man-ness). Even if there were a million single guys in my life, I chose YOU, not them.

#50 Oh, also, that you'll score points by comparing us favorably against other women. The lack of ability to see outside their own perspective is astounding. The first assumption is that I value your approval. Shocking. Also - talking [trash] about other people, in general, isn't a good strategy to gain favor or make a good impression.

#51 That we're all nice and good people and want to help others and are good at emotional support. I'm not any of those things, and I'm sick of it being constantly expected of me and the pushback I get from not doing what people think is required of me.

#52 That we are greedy. For sure we want our partner to have a good financial standing. But if a woman really truly loves a man, she will build with him and help him achieve his goals selflessly.

#53 That we don't have a strict moral code we choose to live by.





Most of them think they can trick us into "anything goes" or believing that our boundaries don't matter.

