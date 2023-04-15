Building self-love and confidence is essential for women to navigate the complexities of life with resilience and strength. If you're looking to cultivate a healthy sense of self-worth, you're in the right place, because Sally has some tips to share:

1. “Start to give zero effs what anyone thinks of you. What other people think about you is none of your business. As Dita Von Teese said, 'You can be the ripest, juiciest peach in the world, and there's still going to be somebody who hates peaches.' If someone doesn’t like you, it’s really their problem, not yours. Your job is to find your people by being yourself and calling them into your life through authenticity; the rest can just bugger off.

2. Control the inner dialogue (become self-compassionate). Everyone has that little Negative Nelly voice inside their head that’s a real jerk. Name her, and tell her to shut up. It also works beautifully to disassociate yourself from that voice. It can look like this:

Negative thought: ‘Sally, you’re so stupid, nobody wants you…”

You immediately think: Shut up Karen, I’m the bomb, sexy and amazing, and men find me irresistible!

3. Move your body. As Elle Woods says, ‘Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Happy people just don't shoot their husbands.’ (Maybe ignore that last part). But happy people DO feel better about themselves, though, and that’s the point. Working out and moving your body just makes you feel sexy and empowered. Don't we all feel great after a workout!?

And here are some other self-explanatory ways to increase your self-esteem: