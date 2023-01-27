“The best thing about being a woman is the prerogative to have a little fun”

Many of you will know the song “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” by Shania Twain, the power anthem to let loose and go have a little (or a lot) of fun! After all that, the morning after may seem a little blurry, heavy, or headachy, leading to quite a few questions and missed calls from your ex. Where did your nail extensions go, where is your left shoe, how and when did you get that ankle tattoo…

Little problems that come with feeling like a woman! And what better way to encompass them than in meme form? And so today we’ll be looking at the most relatable posts shared in the “Female Problems” Facebook group. A little disclaimer—just because these are little hilarious bits about stereotypically feminine situations, doesn’t mean that each of us can’t find something to cackle at! 

Therefore, dear reader, as you’re scrolling through this list, make sure you’re upvoting your favorites, leaving comments and funny stories in the sections below, and if you’re craving a little more, here’s another Bored Panda article for you to devour. Now let’s get into it! 

#1

Luna Crow
Luna Crow
Community Member
1 hour ago

Never understood why people blow so much on a one day party. Or why people get married, for that matter.

Long nails, makeup, silly ex-boyfriends, high heels that hurt the toes, periods, hair maintenance, weight maintenance, youth maintenance… All these things can be classified as “Female Problems.” Not to say boys or non-binary folk can’t experience ’em, but by society’s norms and “traditional” gender roles, this is what we attribute to women. 

Why not laugh at the silliness of it all? Life’s too short to be grumpy when you can be fabulous! Thanks to the Facebook group conveniently named “Female Problems,” we’ve got quite a bit to chuckle about. However, whilst we have the silliness, we should also talk about the very serious problems women of today face. 
#2

Helena
Helena
Community Member
1 hour ago

Curly hair is an adventure. It will do whatever it wants.

#3

Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wish I was this quick, I’d think of it about 4 days later, at 2am!

The drive towards gender equality and the feminist movement are some things that have rooted themselves in society quite recently when considering all of human history. That, of course, means that the journey towards a society where gender determines very little is still a long way away, with female issues still prevalent in the world. 

As listed by UN Women, these issues include violence against women and girls, the gender pay gap, the digital gender divide, domestic work versus career, period poverty and stigma, and underrepresentation as leaders. We’re just scratching the surface with these, but they’re good enough to start with. 
#4

#5

Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
1 hour ago

Because you MIGHT wear it

#6

Luna Crow
Luna Crow
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is why I love handheld shower heads... well, one of the reasons 😉

Every day, in every country in the world, women are confronted by discrimination and inequality. As stated by Oxfam International, women all over the world face violence, abuse, and unequal treatment at home, at work, and in their wider communities—and are denied opportunities to learn, to earn, and to lead.

Women form the majority of those living in poverty. They have fewer resources, less power and less influence compared to men, and can experience further inequality because of their class, education, ethnicity and age, as well as religious and other fundamentalism. The World Economic Forum estimates it will take another century before true gender equality becomes a reality, as long as these elements continue to drive a gap between genders. 
#7

chicken
chicken
Community Member
1 hour ago

once upon a time i shaved, 2 minutes later i looked like a yeti

#8

N Miller
N Miller
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well into adulthood now, and I *still* don't understand it. Should note that my employer gives time for doctor appointments, but for anything else...?

#9

Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wow damn i want one lol

While both men and women contract various conditions, some health issues affect women differently and more commonly. Illnesses such as breast cancer, ovarian and cervical cancer, as well as pregnancy complications, heart disease, and gynecological health matters, present themselves most often. 

Sadly, many women’s health conditions go undiagnosed, and most drug trials do not even include female test subjects. It may come as a surprise that including female participants in clinical studies only started in the late 1980s and was only made mandatory in the US in 1993, per National Institutes of Health guidelines.

Even some 30 years later, the scales remain out of balance. For example, as shared in Harvard Health, 70% of those affected by chronic pain conditions are women, whereas 80% of pain research is conducted on males. Although medicine is finally moving towards a more inclusive practice, it’s not close to the level it needs to be. 
#10

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago

Not too late to hide them in the microwave.

#11

Kzincat
Kzincat
Community Member
1 hour ago

I will become the crazy cat lady.

#12

chicken
chicken
Community Member
1 hour ago

that's what friends are for

Speaking of medical practices, one should not forget about the practice of female genital mutilation (FGM), a procedure where the female genitals are deliberately cut, injured or changed, without a medical reason, but for a cultural, religious or social reason in the mistaken belief that it will benefit the girl in some way. 

According to UNFPA, an estimated 200 million girls and women alive today are believed to have been subjected to FGM; but rates of FGM are increasing, as a reflection of global population growth. UNFPA and UNICEF jointly lead the largest global program to accelerate the elimination of FGM and provide care for its consequences. 
#13

#14

#15

Although we laugh at the little things that being a woman brings, there are a lot of things that still need a lot of work and effort to make the world a more welcoming place to live. It’ll take generations for anything to shift in a significant way; however, it can start with each and every one of us. 

As you scroll through this list, make sure to upvote your favorites and leave some comments below, and I shall hope to see you in the next one! Arrivederci! 
#16

It’s Almost That Time

#17

Nor
Nor
Community Member
1 hour ago

He tried to kill me, didn't get it right. Went back to his ex, killed her though and today i still have trust issues because of him

#18

Asexual Zelephant
Asexual Zelephant
Community Member
1 hour ago

When u forget to turn off caps lock-

#19

Mari Balot
Mari Balot
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ah yes that poor innocent child telling the truth and you demanding they lie for you instead of being decent :(

#20

Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago

So the evening will be naughty fun.

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

Chez2202
Chez2202
Community Member
20 minutes ago

There must be something wrong with me because I cannot stop laughing! Surely it’s not the first time?

#30

KJ
KJ
Community Member
1 hour ago

Hopefully this text exchange gets fed back to the girlfriend.

#31

#32

#33

Mari Balot
Mari Balot
Community Member
1 hour ago

Then you are better than me with my 4´9 lol. Not sitting too close to the steering wheel but to the car window xD

#34

BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
Community Member
46 minutes ago

The way my January is going I hope it's a free trial month for real!

#35

Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago

Anyone recognize my old thoughts?

#36

#37

Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ur not old U DONT GO OUT ON A WEEKNIGHT

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

Lynne Hammar
Lynne Hammar
Community Member
1 hour ago

yes, but then you start courting me all over again ...

#43

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's not something to boast about!

#44

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago

Did he cheat on you in your dream? 😅😅

#45

#46

#47

BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
Community Member
44 minutes ago

My friend found a work mother in law(her words). She is always mad at my friend's way of doing things even when it is done her way!

#48

Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago

Now it's just a matter of finding out if Scorpios are the most common astrological sign.

#49

#50

#51

Sarcastic and Proud
Sarcastic and Proud
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Take it as a sign, girl! Even drunk, the man would never cheat on you.

#52

#53

#54

#55

What Zodiac Sign Is She?!?

#56

#57

Margaret H
Margaret H
Community Member
1 hour ago

I will spend days debating such questions.

#58

#59

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's 3:24am and now I have to look this up because you didn't say

#60

#61

#62