Whether you identify as a woman or were born as one, there are some things we ladies can agree on: coffee is our best friend, periods can go back to hell, and our pockets are way too small to be practical. There’s much more where that came from and, thankfully, we have the wonderful invention of memes to unite us all in the struggles and joys of womanhood.
One page has been sharing just that type of content for the past 6 years, and it is called “Girls Meet The Internet.” Their 98.7K followers have been loving the memes and the oh-so-relatable posts, and we’re proud to be bringing some of our favorites to you today, dear Pandas.
The first rule of Girl Code is we stick by one another no matter what. Whether we’ve been friends since kindergarten or just met in the restroom, we’ve got each other’s back, especially in matters of safety and feminine hygiene. Life is way too complex for us to be at one another’s throats.
Rather, let’s laugh at the ironic, unforgiving, and delightful bits of life that are perfectly represented in these posts shared by “Girls Meet The Internet.” The Instagram account has been entertaining its 98.7K followers since July 2017, and there seems to be no sign of it stopping.
Omg yes I’ve been seeing those more often lately
I would absolutely participate in this! Not sure if I count as "silly," but I've learned a lot from eccentric old women, and i would appreciate any pearls of wisdom they decide to impart on me.
Whilst you’re scrolling through this list, I thought it would be interesting to delve a little bit into the notion of feminism—the belief in social, economic, and political equality of the sexes. As stated on Encyclopaedia Britannica, feminism is manifested worldwide and is represented by various institutions committed to activity on behalf of women’s rights and interests.
Although a lot of people nowadays tend to misunderstand its purpose, few look into the history that started it all. Throughout most of Western history, women were confined to the domestic sphere, while public life was reserved for men. Even as late as the early 20th century, women could neither vote nor hold elective office in Europe and in most of the United States.
Women were prevented from conducting business without a male representative. Married women could not exercise control over their own children without the permission of their husbands. Moreover, women had little or no access to education and were barred from most professions. In some parts of the world, such restrictions on women continue today.
How about devouring an entire take and bake chibatta loaf fresh from the oven?
Feminism is not a modern affair. In late 14th- and early 15th-century France, the first feminist philosopher, Christine de Pisan, challenged prevailing attitudes toward women with a bold call for female education. The defense of women had become a literary subgenre by the end of the 16th century, when Il merito delle donne (1600; The Worth of Women), a feminist broadside by another Venetian author, Moderata Fonte, was published posthumously.
As further explained on Encyclopaedia Britannica, defenders of the status quo painted women as superficial and inherently immoral, while the emerging feminists produced long lists of women of courage and accomplishment and proclaimed that women would be the intellectual equals of men if they were given equal access to education.
I dont think any teenagers are particularly easy, we’re all our own little package of chaos tied up in a bow
Equality is the main word in the equation (although there are certain aspects that get misconstrued with this notion as well), with an emphasis on oppression. At the core of it all, Feminist theory argues that women should enjoy the same rights as men, including the right to speech, religion, bodily autonomy, and political expression.
Simply put, feminism is a movement to end sexism, sexist exploitation, and oppression. And although the misinterpretation of that poses men as the main enemy, that is simply not the case, as feminism embodies equality for all. Yet Joshua Evans posed an interesting question: “Can true equality be achieved if half the population cannot help, or does feminism lose its way if it becomes dominated by male voices?”
Omg I must find this magical phrase, like real life Harry Potter
Why did I read that in a Sheldon Cooper attitude 🤣 help damn
Studies show that in more gender-equal societies, men are half as likely to be depressed, less likely to commit suicide, have around a 40% smaller risk of dying a violent death, and even suffer less from chronic back pain. In an equal society, social issues such as sexual assault and domestic violence against men may be treated more seriously.
Feminism has also allowed men to have longer maternity leave and be full-time parents, combatting ‘breadwinner’ stereotypes. These are a few examples of what feminism can and continues to do for men. And it’s up to men to support it in whatever way they can.
excuse me?! you can't go around telling people that I exist! what the heck are you doing?
There is still a long way to go when it comes to the realization of feminist ideals, but I’m sure that sooner rather than later we’ll develop as a society to embrace one another, respect one another, and be there for one another. In the meantime, here are some universal rules of Girl Code.
If a girl needs a tampon and you have a tampon—help her out. If you notice a girl is too intoxicated to even see straight, get her some water and assist as necessary to keep her safe. If you see someone harassing or unwantedly touching a girl, help her out. If a girl is crying, make sure everything is alright. Finally, passing judgment on others does nobody justice, we girls need to stick together.
I wanted to be a massage person (i can never remember what theyre actually called) when i was younger so my mom didn’t have to make me lol
And group C as in, the whole Club was looking at her
Like love the environment but I love my sanity just a tiny bit more
Now I’m gonna go eat my corn dogs alone and be sad about it
“Chemistry” more like “a high school student putting random things in a beaker” for me
“Oh granny, no, you might throw your back out again.”
Frankly, I think she traded up when she dated Pete Davidson. He's nice, rescued a Long Island ferryboat, loves his mother, doesn't insult an entire race or religion just for kicks and still likes to hang out with his buddies in his old neighborhood.
After being together for 10 years, I finally had to send dh to buy pads. I gave him the box lid. While there, he met a man with glazed eyes and a desperate expression. He held up the lid and said "go get this".
I dont know why this reminded me of getting a bottle of water and pouring some into the cap and taking “shots” as a kid lmao