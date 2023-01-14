Whether you identify as a woman or were born as one, there are some things we ladies can agree on: coffee is our best friend, periods can go back to hell, and our pockets are way too small to be practical. There’s much more where that came from and, thankfully, we have the wonderful invention of memes to unite us all in the struggles and joys of womanhood.

One page has been sharing just that type of content for the past 6 years, and it is called “Girls Meet The Internet.” Their 98.7K followers have been loving the memes and the oh-so-relatable posts, and we’re proud to be bringing some of our favorites to you today, dear Pandas.

if you're craving a little bit more, then Bored Panda has another article for you that may just do the trick.

More info: Instagram