Whether you identify as a woman or were born as one, there are some things we ladies can agree on: coffee is our best friend, periods can go back to hell, and our pockets are way too small to be practical. There’s much more where that came from and, thankfully, we have the wonderful invention of memes to unite us all in the struggles and joys of womanhood. 

One page has been sharing just that type of content for the past 6 years, and it is called “Girls Meet The Internet.” Their 98.7K followers have been loving the memes and the oh-so-relatable posts, and we’re proud to be bringing some of our favorites to you today, dear Pandas. 

Make sure you’re upvoting your favorites and leaving comments below, and if you’re craving a little bit more, then Bored Panda has another article for you that may just do the trick. So let’s dive right into it! 

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Girlsmeettheinternet

Hadia__S Report

55points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

The first rule of Girl Code is we stick by one another no matter what. Whether we’ve been friends since kindergarten or just met in the restroom, we’ve got each other’s back, especially in matters of safety and feminine hygiene. Life is way too complex for us to be at one another’s throats. 

Rather, let’s laugh at the ironic, unforgiving, and delightful bits of life that are perfectly represented in these posts shared by “Girls Meet The Internet.” The Instagram account has been entertaining its 98.7K followers since July 2017, and there seems to be no sign of it stopping. 
#2

Girlsmeettheinternet

kenicemobley Report

47points
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg yes I’ve been seeing those more often lately

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#3

Girlsmeettheinternet

glamdemon2004 Report

45points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would absolutely participate in this! Not sure if I count as "silly," but I've learned a lot from eccentric old women, and i would appreciate any pearls of wisdom they decide to impart on me.

7
7points
reply
View more comments

Whilst you’re scrolling through this list, I thought it would be interesting to delve a little bit into the notion of feminism—the belief in social, economic, and political equality of the sexes. As stated on Encyclopaedia Britannica, feminism is manifested worldwide and is represented by various institutions committed to activity on behalf of women’s rights and interests.

Although a lot of people nowadays tend to misunderstand its purpose, few look into the history that started it all. Throughout most of Western history, women were confined to the domestic sphere, while public life was reserved for men. Even as late as the early 20th century, women could neither vote nor hold elective office in Europe and in most of the United States. 

Women were prevented from conducting business without a male representative. Married women could not exercise control over their own children without the permission of their husbands. Moreover, women had little or no access to education and were barred from most professions. In some parts of the world, such restrictions on women continue today.
#4

Girlsmeettheinternet

TheDrunkStory Report

45points
POST
Kim Kermes
Kim Kermes
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How about devouring an entire take and bake chibatta loaf fresh from the oven?

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#5

Girlsmeettheinternet

meakoopa Report

45points
POST
Kari The Wolf
Kari The Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It also depends what you cover it WITH.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#6

Girlsmeettheinternet

tryptofantastic Report

44points
POST
View more comments

Feminism is not a modern affair. In late 14th- and early 15th-century France, the first feminist philosopher, Christine de Pisan, challenged prevailing attitudes toward women with a bold call for female education. The defense of women had become a literary subgenre by the end of the 16th century, when Il merito delle donne (1600; The Worth of Women), a feminist broadside by another Venetian author, Moderata Fonte, was published posthumously. 

As further explained on Encyclopaedia Britannica, defenders of the status quo painted women as superficial and inherently immoral, while the emerging feminists produced long lists of women of courage and accomplishment and proclaimed that women would be the intellectual equals of men if they were given equal access to education.
#7

Girlsmeettheinternet

omgskr Report

40points
POST
View more comments
#8

Girlsmeettheinternet

iamemmaarnold Report

38points
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I dont think any teenagers are particularly easy, we’re all our own little package of chaos tied up in a bow

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#9

Girlsmeettheinternet

babyy_loaf Report

38points
POST
Claire B
Claire B
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On Malibu rum, unlikely you're an alcoholic lol

4
4points
reply

Equality is the main word in the equation (although there are certain aspects that get misconstrued with this notion as well), with an emphasis on oppression. At the core of it all, Feminist theory argues that women should enjoy the same rights as men, including the right to speech, religion, bodily autonomy, and political expression. 

Simply put, feminism is a movement to end sexism, sexist exploitation, and oppression. And although the misinterpretation of that poses men as the main enemy, that is simply not the case, as feminism embodies equality for all. Yet Joshua Evans posed an interesting question: “Can true equality be achieved if half the population cannot help, or does feminism lose its way if it becomes dominated by male voices?”
#10

Girlsmeettheinternet

delia_cai Report

35points
POST
View more comments
#11

Girlsmeettheinternet

MeredithAlberta Report

34points
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg I must find this magical phrase, like real life Harry Potter

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

33points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why did I read that in a Sheldon Cooper attitude 🤣 help damn

3
3points
reply

Studies show that in more gender-equal societies, men are half as likely to be depressed, less likely to commit suicide, have around a 40% smaller risk of dying a violent death, and even suffer less from chronic back pain. In an equal society, social issues such as sexual assault and domestic violence against men may be treated more seriously.

Feminism has also allowed men to have longer maternity leave and be full-time parents, combatting ‘breadwinner’ stereotypes. These are a few examples of what feminism can and continues to do for men. And it’s up to men to support it in whatever way they can. 
#13

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

33points
POST
#14

Girlsmeettheinternet

Jossely49627619 Report

31points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

30points
POST
Sleepy children love Moon
Sleepy children love Moon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

excuse me?! you can't go around telling people that I exist! what the heck are you doing?

2
2points
reply
View more comments

There is still a long way to go when it comes to the realization of feminist ideals, but I’m sure that sooner rather than later we’ll develop as a society to embrace one another, respect one another, and be there for one another. In the meantime, here are some universal rules of Girl Code

If a girl needs a tampon and you have a tampon—help her out. If you notice a girl is too intoxicated to even see straight, get her some water and assist as necessary to keep her safe. If you see someone harassing or unwantedly touching a girl, help her out. If a girl is crying, make sure everything is alright. Finally, passing judgment on others does nobody justice, we girls need to stick together. 

As you continue to scroll through this list, make sure to upvote your favorites. Leave your thoughts in the comments below, and I shall see you in the next one! 
#16

Girlsmeettheinternet

asarahlarson Report

29points
POST
View more comments
#17

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

28points
POST
Norah Bell
Norah Bell
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd say skip the relationship and go straight to Greece!

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#18

Girlsmeettheinternet

iconawrites Report

28points
POST
View more comments
#19

Girlsmeettheinternet

moneywithkatie Report

27points
POST
View more comments
#20

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

26points
POST
View more comments
#21

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

26points
POST
Janey Considine
Janey Considine
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I swear sometimes my cats sigh in exasperation with me.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#22

Girlsmeettheinternet

shelfcomedy Report

26points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

25points
POST
funkybluegirl
funkybluegirl
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thats an awesome costume/cosplay.

6
6points
reply
#24

Girlsmeettheinternet

queensofbravo Report

25points
POST
#25

Girlsmeettheinternet

ElyKreimendahl Report

25points
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wanted to be a massage person (i can never remember what theyre actually called) when i was younger so my mom didn’t have to make me lol

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

25points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*draws them on with Sharpie* "How about now?"

0
0points
reply
#27

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

25points
POST
Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
5 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And group C as in, the whole Club was looking at her

0
0points
reply
#28

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

25points
POST
#29

Girlsmeettheinternet

wtf_aashiiii Report

23points
POST
#30

Girlsmeettheinternet

hO__Obi Report

23points
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like love the environment but I love my sanity just a tiny bit more

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#31

Girlsmeettheinternet

BabyySims Report

22points
POST
#32

Girlsmeettheinternet

tumbalicious05 Report

22points
POST
#33

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

22points
POST
#34

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

21points
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now I’m gonna go eat my corn dogs alone and be sad about it

6
6points
reply
#35

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#36

Girlsmeettheinternet

gabydvj Report

20points
POST
funkybluegirl
funkybluegirl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If bribing myself works... Don't judge me.

3
3points
reply
#37

Girlsmeettheinternet

aubreybell Report

20points
POST
#38

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

19points
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Chemistry” more like “a high school student putting random things in a beaker” for me

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#39

Girlsmeettheinternet

idgaf_boys Report

19points
POST
#40

Girlsmeettheinternet

oatmilkmotel Report

19points
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Oh granny, no, you might throw your back out again.”

5
5points
reply
#41

Girlsmeettheinternet

NotAbbyy Report

18points
POST
Julia Mckinney
Julia Mckinney
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Frankly, I think she traded up when she dated Pete Davidson. He's nice, rescued a Long Island ferryboat, loves his mother, doesn't insult an entire race or religion just for kicks and still likes to hang out with his buddies in his old neighborhood.

5
5points
reply
#42

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#43

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

18points
POST
#44

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

18points
POST
#45

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#46

Girlsmeettheinternet

lizbeth_ellen Report

17points
POST
#47

Girlsmeettheinternet

sammeriqbal Report

17points
POST
#48

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

17points
POST
funkybluegirl
funkybluegirl
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They're like Polly Pocket shoes!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#49

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

17points
POST
#50

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

17points
POST
#51

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

16points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#53

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

15points
POST
Kim Kermes
Kim Kermes
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

After being together for 10 years, I finally had to send dh to buy pads. I gave him the box lid. While there, he met a man with glazed eyes and a desperate expression. He held up the lid and said "go get this".

3
3points
reply
#54

Girlsmeettheinternet

RandyTValerio Report

14points
POST
#55

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

14points
POST
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

RAVEN - Remember Affect Verb Effect Noun

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#56

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

14points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#57

Girlsmeettheinternet

Moopes17 Report

14points
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I dont know why this reminded me of getting a bottle of water and pouring some into the cap and taking “shots” as a kid lmao

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#58

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

14points
POST
#59

Girlsmeettheinternet

RosyRay2739 Report

14points
POST
#60

Girlsmeettheinternet

girlsmeettheinternet Report

14points
POST
#61

Girlsmeettheinternet