Body Of Woman Found Near Phoenix Canal Raises Questions In Nancy Guthrie Case
Three people holding flowers stand near a makeshift memorial by a Phoenix canal in the Nancy Guthrie case.
Body Of Woman Found Near Phoenix Canal Raises Questions In Nancy Guthrie Case

The discovery of a woman’s body near a canal in Phoenix has added another layer of uncertainty to the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who vanished from her Tucson home in February 2026.

As investigators continue working across multiple leads, Guthrie’s family remains focused on finding answers about what happened to their mother.

    Highlights
    • On March 6, 2026, Phoenix police found an unresponsive woman lying near the Grand Canal Trail.
    • Despite the intense speculation, investigators noted that the discovery site is over 100 miles from Nancy's Tucson home.
    • The Pima County Sheriff’s Department stated they have not been advised of any law enforcement activity linking the Phoenix case to the Guthrie investigation.
    • Forensic testing on blood found at the Guthrie residence is ongoing, with federal agents recently questioning neighbors about suspicious "internet glitches" that occurred the night Nancy vanished.

    Phoenix police have discovered a woman’s body near a canal

    Elderly woman smiling indoors at social event, relating to body of woman found near Phoenix canal case discussion.

    Image credits: Savannah Guthrie

    Police in Phoenix shared that officers were called to the Grand Canal Trail near 27th Place around 7:40 a.m. on Friday after someone reported seeing an unresponsive woman lying near the canal.

    In a statement, authorities said, via Fox News Digital, “Details on the call indicated that an adult female was on the nearby canal bank and was unresponsive.”

    When officers arrived, they located the woman, and she was pronounced lifeless at the scene.

    Authorities claimed there is currently no confirmed link to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance

    Two women smiling together at a crowded event, relating to body of woman found near Phoenix canal and Nancy Guthrie case.

    Image credits: Savannah Guthrie

    Since the canal is located more than 100 miles from Tucson, where Nancy disappeared, the discovery quickly triggered speculation about whether the cases could be related.

    However, investigators in Pima County, who are leading the search for Nancy, said they have not been informed of any connection between the two cases.

    Three people standing near a house by a Phoenix canal, related to the body of woman found in Nancy Guthrie case.

    Image credits: NCC

    A spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department told reporters that they have “not been advised of any law enforcement activity” linking the canal d*ath to the Guthrie investigation.

    For now, authorities say the cases remain separate investigations.

    Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance has approached one month with no official ruling

    White vehicle parked near a Phoenix canal with equipment and personnel related to the Nancy Guthrie case investigation

    Image credits: NCC

    Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Tucson-area home on February 1, prompting a large-scale investigation.

    As reported by Bored Panda, surveillance footage from the home captured a masked individual approaching her front door and tampering with a doorbell camera during the early morning hours.

    Investigators later discovered blood outside the home, which was confirmed to belong to Nancy.

    Photo of missing woman Nancy Guthrie with details, related to body found near Phoenix canal in ongoing case.

    Image credits: NCC

    Three people sitting on a couch holding hands, appearing emotional while discussing the Nancy Guthrie case near Phoenix canal.

    Image credits: savannahguthrie

    Authorities also revealed that her pacemaker stopped syncing with an app connected to her phone around 2:28 a.m., shortly after the suspicious activity occurred.

    The FBI has joined the investigation, and authorities have continued to analyze evidence recovered from the home. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously warned that forensic testing could take months.

    “It could take up to a year to analyze all the evidence,” Nanos said, noting that some samples contain complex DNA mixtures.

    Despite the slow pace of forensic testing, officials say the case remains highly active, with hundreds of investigators still assigned to the search.

    Savannah Guthrie and her family continue to plead for public help

    People gathered near a memorial site by Phoenix canal, holding flowers in the Nancy Guthrie case investigation.

    Image credits: FOX 10 Phoenix

    Nancy’s disappearance has drawn national attention due to her daughter, TODAY show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

    In recent weeks, Savannah and her siblings have repeatedly asked the public for help while maintaining hope for answers.

    The family has announced a $1 million reward for information that leads to Nancy’s safe return or reveals what happened to her.

    During a recent appearance at the TODAY show studio in New York, Savannah thanked colleagues for their support while addressing the emotional toll of the search.

    Sheriff officers standing near a white vehicle investigating the body of woman found near Phoenix canal case.

    Image credits: NCC

    “I wanted you to know that I’m still standing, and I still have hope, and I’m still me,” she said.

    “I’m holding onto my faith. I still believe.”

    Savannah added that her mother often encouraged faith during difficult times.

    “As my mom would say, ‘Where else would I go?’”

    Although the body discovered in Phoenix has raised questions online, law enforcement officials have made it clear that no evidence currently ties the discovery to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

    For the Guthrie family, the priority remains finding out what happened to their mother.

