Wife “Brought To Her Knees” By Neurodivergent Husband Shares Her Heartbreaking Story
Couples, Relationships

Wife “Brought To Her Knees” By Neurodivergent Husband Shares Her Heartbreaking Story

Wedding vows are supposedly sacred. You made a promise to each other to stick together through thick and thin, in sickness and in health, until death parts you. 

But marriage isn’t for everyone, especially when two people end up creating a toxic union. This, unfortunately, happened to a woman who had endured her neurodivergent husband’s victim mentality for decades. 

While the husband’s behavior is due to his mental condition, the author has reached her breaking point. She is now at a crossroads: does she leave and break her family apart, or does she stay and live miserably for the rest of her life? 

    Neurodivergent couples often face numerous challenges

    Elderly couple engaged in a tense discussion, reflecting neurodivergent relationship challenges.

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

    A woman went on a lengthy rant about her life with her husband diagnosed with a mental disability

    Text describing a wife's feelings about her neurodivergent husband's avoidant behavior in their marriage.

    Text discussing challenges with neurodivergent husband, highlighting communication issues and emotional disconnects.

    Text from wife about neurodivergent husband seeking therapy and facing challenges after autism diagnosis.

    Text sharing a wife's story about life with a neurodivergent husband, describing their careers, home, and challenges.

    Couple in therapy session discussing challenges of neurodivergent relationship.

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

    She’s been unhappy for the majority of their marriage, often feeling her needs are not met

    Text discussing experiences of a wife with her neurodivergent husband, reflecting on family life challenges.

    Text about a wife's realization of her neurodivergent husband's avoidance and lack of intimacy.

    Text about challenges with neurodivergent husband's alexithymia in marriage therapy.

    Text sharing a wife's emotional struggles with her neurodivergent husband and its impact on family dynamics.

    Text describing the husband's role with neurodivergent challenges in family dynamics.

    Text describing family struggles with neurodivergent husband during get-togethers.

    Man with a thoughtful expression, hand on forehead, illustrating neurodivergent husband.

    Image credits: Zinkevych_D (not the actual photo)

    She also claims her husband has grown adept at playing the victim and had their children constantly side with him

    Text expressing challenges faced by a wife due to her neurodivergent husband's daily routine and behavior.

    Text discussing challenges faced by a wife due to her neurodivergent husband and their children's issues.

    Text describing a wife's emotional struggle with neurodivergent husband's cancer scare.

    Text describing a wife's emotional struggles with her neurodivergent husband.

    Text excerpt of a wife leaving after 25 years, sharing her heartbreaking story with a neurodivergent husband.

    Text expressing a wife's struggles with a neurodivergent husband, feeling overwhelmed and trapped in her marriage.

    Woman looking distressed, highlighting the challenges with a neurodivergent husband.

    Image credits: Wavebreakmedia (not the actual photo)

    The author has reached her breaking point and now seeks advice from the internet

    Text detailing a conversation about issues in a neurodivergent marriage.

    Text describes a wife's experience with her neurodivergent husband and household challenges.

    Text describes a wife's emotional struggle with her neurodivergent husband and family challenges.

    Text describing a wife's challenges with a neurodivergent husband and her reflections on partnership.

    Text from a wife about her struggles with a neurodivergent husband, seeking advice on love and boundaries.

    Image credits: MyNextSteps

    Lack of empathy is common among people diagnosed with Asperger’s 

    The husband’s lack of empathy, as described by the author, is a textbook symptom of people diagnosed with Asperger’s. 

    As Portland-based psychologist Dr. Kathy Marshack explained in an interview with Everyday Health, they tend to become more defensive because of their partner’s lack of understanding. As the relationship progresses, the emotional disconnect also tears the couple apart, bit by bit. 

    According to Dr. Marshack, the lack of intimacy and sexual connection is among the list of problems in a relationship with a neurodivergent spouse, which has deeply affected the woman. Parenting problems also arise and often leave the non-Asperger’s spouse frustrated. 

    “When children enter the picture, it’s often the demise of the relationship,” Dr. Marshack said. 

    The author painted a picture of what seems to be a hopeless situation, and in many other cases, ending the marriage may be the better option. However, she is still willing to make it work, which means not all is lost. 

    One way for her to cope would be to recognize her husband’s sensory issues, which, according to social work specialist Marci Wheeler, MSW, may affect intimacy. 

    In her article for the Indiana Institute on Disability and Community, Wheeler explained people with such mental struggles easily experience sensory overload. During these instances, she advises couples to develop signals that communicate overstimulation. 

    “If need be, this might mean taking two cars to an event so the ASD partner can exit the event and the non-ASD partner does not have to leave,” she wrote. 

    Wheeler emphasizes the importance of developing those signals as part of an effective communication strategy. She explains that conversations must be “clear, calm, and predictable,” wherein chore instructions must involve step-by-step directions, for example. Sticky notes or handwritten messages may also be helpful. 

    But if the problem becomes unbearable, seeking professional help is always an option. Dr. Marshack suggests having the spouse attend individual therapy first before going through couples counseling. 

    Therapy may be an option for the author and her husband if they both desire to keep their family intact. It may be arduous, but they must take the first step.

    Readers didn’t hesitate to provide counsel 

    Comment by Bagpussnotbothered asking for advice for a daughter related to a neurodivergent husband.

    Supportive message urging a wife to seek happiness after being "brought to her knees" by her neurodivergent husband.

    Text recounting a spouse's struggle with a neurodivergent partner’s behavior and lack of accountability.

    Text reads: Advice on dealing with a neurodivergent husband's behavior, suggesting low contact and potential divorce.

    Text advice on leaving a difficult situation for safety, mentioning potential legal issues and financial considerations.

    Text exchange discussing neurodivergent husband's behavior and its impact on marriage.

    Text from a forum where a wife discusses challenges with her neurodivergent husband.

    Comment discussing neurodivergent husband and challenges in marriage.

    Comment offering sympathy and suggesting talking to friends or a counselor about a neurodivergent husband situation.

    Text exchange about neurodivergent husband and toxic relationship advice.

    Forum comment discussing advice on dealing with marital issues and animal relocation.

    Text expressing frustration towards a neurodivergent husband's behavior in a difficult marriage situation.

    Text expressing relief over a wife leaving her neurodivergent husband, discussing children's behavior.

    Text statement on marital challenges with neurodivergent husband advice.

    Text image discussing an abusive situation by neurodivergent husband, urging the wife to seek a better life.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñ­ez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Mark Vella
    Mark Vella
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    Marriage, where men won't change, but their wives want them to, and wives change but their husbands don't want them to

    Susie Elle
    Susie Elle
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited)

    Your children are in a broken family already, with frequent fights that they get dragged into, and having to parentify both of you. Now it's turned physical. Your husband will NOT change, because he can't. He also can't help it, probably. Whether it's because of his diagnosis or his personality, or both - he does not care about you emotionally the way you do about him, and he never will. It sounds to me like he rolled into the expectations of life (spouse and house) all to ignore his issues. You need to leave. It doesn't matter if you get blamed, because you already get blamed, and, frankly. waiting around for 25 years for someone to change, is unwise and unhealthy for everyone. Leave. You've become a caretaker for someone who couldn't care less about what happens, and twists the truth to avoid any form or responsibility or reflection, either because he can't, or, worse even - he doesn't care.

    Susie Elle
    Susie Elle
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your children are in a broken family already, with frequent fights that they get dragged into, and having to parentify both of you. Now it's turned physical. Your husband will NOT change, because he can't. He also can't help it, probably. Whether it's because of his diagnosis or his personality, or both - he does not care about you emotionally the way you do about him, and he never will. It sounds to me like he rolled into the expectations of life (spouse and house) all to ignore his issues. You need to leave. It doesn't matter if you get blamed, because you already get blamed, and, frankly. waiting around for 25 years for someone to change, is unwise and unhealthy for everyone. Leave. You've become a caretaker for someone who couldn't care less about what happens, and twists the truth to avoid any form or responsibility or reflection, either because he can't, or, worse even - he doesn't care.

