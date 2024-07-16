Woman Cuts Off Friend For Asking If She’s Interested In An Open Marriage As She Wants To Join
The times they are a-changin’, and relationships are just one of many fronts. Some couples nowadays are more open to the idea of polygamy than in the past. In fact, 33% of adults in America say that open marriages are acceptable. But that doesn’t mean you can just ask a couple to open their relationship and expect them to agree.
This woman confessed to having feelings for her friend’s husband. So, she decided to ask them to open their marriage. When they disagreed, she complained about them being too stuck up. Trying to decide how to proceed with the friendship, the married woman decided to consult with the Internet.
Relationships can be fragile when you’re an adult, more so when a friend confesses they have feelings for your spouse
This woman asked her friend and her husband to open their marriage but didn’t get the reaction she hoped for
People had mixed reactions: although the majority supported the wife, some pointed out the women needed to ask what the husband wants
Even if you did want to open your marriage, you should never do that with someone who doesn't respect boundaries. Also ditch friends who say let her f*ck your husband, not only are they ignoring OPs distress, but they are ignoring the value of the husband's consent, treating OP like a pimp and not a wife. Not the kind of friends anyone needs.
I'm thinking friend already came onto the husband and he said/she heard "I couldn't do that to my wife" and decided that was the obstacle. Friend is delusional, all the better to have her out of their lives.
