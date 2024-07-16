Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Cuts Off Friend For Asking If She’s Interested In An Open Marriage As She Wants To Join
Couples, Relationships

Woman Cuts Off Friend For Asking If She’s Interested In An Open Marriage As She Wants To Join

The times they are a-changin’, and relationships are just one of many fronts. Some couples nowadays are more open to the idea of polygamy than in the past. In fact, 33% of adults in America say that open marriages are acceptable. But that doesn’t mean you can just ask a couple to open their relationship and expect them to agree.

This woman confessed to having feelings for her friend’s husband. So, she decided to ask them to open their marriage. When they disagreed, she complained about them being too stuck up. Trying to decide how to proceed with the friendship, the married woman decided to consult with the Internet.

    Relationships can be fragile when you’re an adult, more so when a friend confesses they have feelings for your spouse

    Image credits : Karolina Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo)

    This woman asked her friend and her husband to open their marriage but didn’t get the reaction she hoped for

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image source: ImAStan4You

    People had mixed reactions: although the majority supported the wife, some pointed out the women needed to ask what the husband wants

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Kotryna Br

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

    Kotryna Br

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

    Aline
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    Even if you did want to open your marriage, you should never do that with someone who doesn't respect boundaries. Also ditch friends who say let her f*ck your husband, not only are they ignoring OPs distress, but they are ignoring the value of the husband's consent, treating OP like a pimp and not a wife. Not the kind of friends anyone needs.

    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    "Hey, I want to f*** your husband, is that alright with you? No? OMG you are sO sElFiSh!!!"

    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    I'm thinking friend already came onto the husband and he said/she heard "I couldn't do that to my wife" and decided that was the obstacle. Friend is delusional, all the better to have her out of their lives.

