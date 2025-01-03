Woman Tells Family Dryer Isn’t Working And Everyone’s Stunned When They Discover The Reason Why

ADVERTISEMENT

A family’s Christmas breakfast took an alarming turn when a woman discovered an astounding buildup of lint in her sister’s dryer, prompting fears of a potential fire hazard. Taking to their joint TikTok page on December 24, Rane and Kailey Bradley captured the moment Kailey’s sister, Delaney Neal, realized she had unknowingly neglected to clean her lint trap for two years.

In a TikTok video, which has amassed nearly 9 million views, the family was seen going to Delaney’s dryer.

The viral clip was overlaid with a text that read: “Your sister has lived by herself for two years and had no idea she was supposed to clean the lint trap on her dryer.”

Image credits: stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

Upon exposing the stunning buildup of dryer lint, people flocked to share their astonishment, as a TikTok user commented: “First clue, it takes longer to dry things,” to which Rane and Kailey replied: “She said she was having to dry things 3 cycles lol.”

A person wrote: “Are people not taught how to do laundry,” and the TikToker responded: “I’ll be honest. My mom always done our laundry growing up lol.”

Someone else penned: “Oh my gosh!!! I’m terrified if I miss emptying that even just once.”

“I’m surprised her clothes were still getting dry for that long,” a netizen added. “My dryer will act like they got asthma if I don’t clean it each load.”

Image credits: Kailey Bradley

An observer noted: “As a large loss claims adjuster who handles fire claims, I’m surprised we haven’t met.”

A cybernaut echoed: “She’s so lucky it never caught on fire…ours did when I was younger from the lint not getting cleaned out.”

A separate individual chimed in: “The way I gasped !!! She literally could have died.”

The discovery prompted fears of a potential fire hazard

Image credits: raneandkaileyb

Dryer lint buildup is a fire hazard because lint is flammable and can ignite when exposed to high temperatures or an open flame.

Lint can accumulate in the dryer vent, lint trap, and exhaust ducts, which can restrict airflow and cause the dryer to overheat, Dryerbox explains.

Moreover, lint is the leading cause of dryer fires. The material naturally accumulates in your dryer and dryer exhaust system and makes the dryer work harder for each load.

Image credits: raneandkaileyb

Kailey had been sitting at Christmas breakfast with her family in Scott County, Tennessee, USA when her sister Delaney had mentioned that she had to dry her clothes for three cycles before they were completely done, People reported on Thursday (January 2).

Kailey’s husband, Rane, subsequently turned to Delaney and asked: “Have you cleaned out your lint trap in a while?”

The 22-year-old reportedly replied: “What are you talking about?”

Taking to their joint TikTok page on December 24, Rane and Kailey Bradley captured the mishap

Image credits: raneandkaileyb

After breakfast, Rane and the family went to Delaney’s house to check the dryer, and when Rane removed the back to show how to clean the lint, they were shocked by what they found.

Kailey told People: “We couldn’t believe my sister’s house hadn’t caught fire with the amount of lint in her dryer.”

Image credits: Kailey Bradley

“The amount shown in the video isn’t even half of what came out of the back of it.”

The 31-year-old added: “We are in a family of four sisters, we are pretty ditzy, and stuff like this happens all the time.

“Thankfully we have praying parents.”

Kailey’s sister, Delaney Neal, realized she had unknowingly neglected to clean her lint trap for two years

That’s when Kailey decided to film the mishap, and posted it on TikTok thinking only her family would find it funny.

However, the video quickly went viral. “I called my sister at first and said, ‘Guess what? 800 people have seen your video!'” Kailey told People.

She further recalled: “She was amazed. Now, almost 8 million people have seen it, and we’re in complete shock.

Image credits: stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

“At first, the rude comments bothered me, but then we decided, ‘We don’t even know these people — who cares?’”

After the blunder, Delaney reportedly threw away all the lint. Kailey concluded by sharing her hopes that this mistake would serve as a reminder to her sister — and to everyone else — to clean their lint traps.

“You too can prevent dryer fires by checking your lint trap regularly,” she exclaimed.

The viral clip ignited divided reactions

