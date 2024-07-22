Woman Inspires Guests To Leave Dry Wedding Early To Go Drinking, Bride Is Furious

ADVERTISEMENT

There are various reasons why people look forward to weddings. Some are excited to see all the people they don’t get to meet as often, while others can’t wait for food, drinks, and entertainment. There are also those who simply want to get loose, escape from their daily routines, and relax.

Redditor Radiant_List_9993 was hoping to do just that. However, she became skeptical when she found out there would be no alcohol at the celebration. Starting to get bored, she, her husband, and some of the bride’s friends left the wedding early, causing quite the drama.

A wedding without alcohol is a great option for those who want to preserve their health, save money, and even avoid rude guests

However, this woman wasn’t happy when she showed up to a dry wedding without knowing

8% of couples choose to have a wedding without alcohol

According to wedding data, 8% of couples choose to have a celebration without alcohol. This is great news for 24% of adult guests who already opt out of alcohol-free drinks on such occasions.

Liz Taylor, CEO of a leading wedding and events management company, the Taylor Lynn Corporation, has been in the industry for over 35 years and has never seen such a need for dry or low-alcohol weddings, with the demand rising nearly a third in the last two to three years.

“Alcohol just doesn’t hold the same significance for a growing number of our wedding clients,” Taylor explains. “Even in celebrations that aren’t completely teetotal, we’re being asked to put more emphasis on developing innovative non or low alcohol drinks’ menus for the big day.”

Such growth in popularity can be attributed to the emphasis on health, mental well-being, and mindful consumption in recent years. Dry weddings allow couples to have a unique and meaningful celebration without all the risks that come with alcohol. Not to mention the amount of money they save by excluding alcohol from their wedding menu.

The high-quality non-alcoholic alternatives that the retail and hospitality industries now have to offer also contribute to this trend. “Many of these drinks use sustainably sourced botanicals to create a unique drink that doesn’t need to mimic alcohol. It stands alone as an elegant toast or reception drink,” Taylor says.

However, she notes, that taking the spirit out of the drinks doesn’t mean that the party has to be boring. A big part of it is how the beverages are presented. “Reimagining the service of your drink and adding that extra element of theatre by offering cocktails in everything from mini milk bottles and copper mugs to China teacup.” Such a wow factor makes them simply forget about the lack of spirit inside, she adds.

Communicating in advance about having a dry wedding can save a lot of dissatisfaction and misunderstandings

When it comes to announcing such a wedding preference to guests, it can be helpful to set the expectation ahead of time. The best way to do this is to include the no-alcohol policy in the invitation. “Try phrasing it in an informative and inviting way, such as: ‘We are delighted to share this special day with you and kindly ask that no alcoholic beverages are brought to ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration for all of us,'” says Jacqueline Vizcaino, owner of Tinted Events Design and Planning.

“If you want to put a positive spin on it, add a line about how you look forward to celebrating with them more healthily and mindfully.” Adding some information about the selection of drinks and food available at the party might give the guests a little something to look forward to.

Communicating in advance about having a dry wedding can also save a lot of dissatisfaction and misunderstandings during the celebration, like guests leaving the party early. Commenting on the redditor’s situation, therapist Rachel Goldberg said to Fox News that if guests knew there was going to be an event without alcohol, they could’ve chosen whether they wanted to attend the wedding or not.

Goldberg concluded that Radiant_List_9993 wasn’t wrong for leaving as she “had certain expectations about the wedding.” So she decided to make the most of her trip when those weren’t met. “On the other hand, the bride understandably felt upset because her special day didn’t go as she had hoped, and she was disappointed her friends didn’t show up for her as she expected,” Goldberg continued. “Better communication beforehand, especially knowing her friends’ preferences, could have helped avoid these misunderstandings,” she said.

