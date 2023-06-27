Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Shares Why It’s Okay For Adult Children To Stop Talking To Their Parents
34points
Relationships2 hours ago

Woman Shares Why It’s Okay For Adult Children To Stop Talking To Their Parents

Mindaugas Balčiauskas and
Rokas Laurinavičius

From polarised politics to growing awareness of how difficult relationships can impact our mental health, there are many reasons that drive family estrangement.

Content creator Chassity Marchal recently made a video to share her own take on the subject, and by saying that children shouldn’t be judged for cutting ties with their parents, she has ignited a heated debate on who bears the responsibility in these situations.

Judging from the discussion, there aren’t any easy answers. However, one thing is for sure: as much as anyone would like to be on good terms with their folks, it’s not always possible.

More info: Instagram | TikTok

Content creator Chassity Marchal made a sincere video, explaining why she thinks people have the right to go “no contact” with their parents

Woman Shares Why It's Okay For Adult Children To Stop Talking To Their Parents

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

“Stop telling people who have no contact with their parents that they need to either make things right, they need to talk to their parents”

“‘That’s your mom, like, how can you just not talk to her?’ I had someone on my live yesterday saying that my mom is not guaranteed tomorrow, and that should give me the reason that I need to talk to her.”

Woman Shares Why It's Okay For Adult Children To Stop Talking To Their Parents

Image credits: chatswithchass

“I have 26 years’ worth of things that have happened”

“I just know that if it was my husband that was saying or doing the things that my mom has done, that y’all would not be telling me that I need to stay with him and talk to him and make it work. So why is it different when it comes to parents?”

Woman Shares Why It's Okay For Adult Children To Stop Talking To Their Parents

Image credits: chatswithchass

“I don’t care who you are. I have boundaries. I’m not gonna let people treat me just whichever way they want to treat me”

“Also, keep in mind that me being no contact with my mom was not an easy decision for me. It is not something I wanted to do or that I took lightly, and I’m still not happy about it. I don’t want to have this sort of relationship”

Woman Shares Why It's Okay For Adult Children To Stop Talking To Their Parents

Image credits: chatswithchass

“I don’t want to be doing this, but I’m also putting myself first and doing what I feel is best”

@chatswithchass Just because someone is “family” doesnt mean they can treat someone anyways they want. #chatswithchass ♬ original sound – Chats with Chass

As Chassity’s video went viral, it inspired other creators to chime in as well

@equalityalley #stitch with @Chats with Chass #nocontact #breakingthecycle #healing #EqualityAlley #fyp ♬ original sound – Ollie Quality

And it spawned a lot of reactions

Woman Shares Why It's Okay For Adult Children To Stop Talking To Their Parents

Woman Shares Why It's Okay For Adult Children To Stop Talking To Their Parents

Woman Shares Why It's Okay For Adult Children To Stop Talking To Their Parents

Woman Shares Why It's Okay For Adult Children To Stop Talking To Their Parents

Woman Shares Why It's Okay For Adult Children To Stop Talking To Their Parents

Woman Shares Why It's Okay For Adult Children To Stop Talking To Their Parents

Woman Shares Why It's Okay For Adult Children To Stop Talking To Their Parents

Woman Shares Why It's Okay For Adult Children To Stop Talking To Their Parents

Woman Shares Why It's Okay For Adult Children To Stop Talking To Their Parents

Woman Shares Why It's Okay For Adult Children To Stop Talking To Their Parents

Woman Shares Why It's Okay For Adult Children To Stop Talking To Their Parents

Woman Shares Why It's Okay For Adult Children To Stop Talking To Their Parents

Woman Shares Why It's Okay For Adult Children To Stop Talking To Their Parents

Woman Shares Why It's Okay For Adult Children To Stop Talking To Their Parents

Many of which came from people with similar stories

Woman Shares Why It's Okay For Adult Children To Stop Talking To Their Parents

Woman Shares Why It's Okay For Adult Children To Stop Talking To Their Parents

Woman Shares Why It's Okay For Adult Children To Stop Talking To Their Parents

Woman Shares Why It's Okay For Adult Children To Stop Talking To Their Parents

Woman Shares Why It's Okay For Adult Children To Stop Talking To Their Parents

Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda.

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Did I say that out loud?
Did I say that out loud?
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nearly 30 years since I went no contact with my family. Absolutely no regrets, no idea who's alive or not. You know where you can stick all that "blood is thicker than water " bullsĥit.

2
2points
reply
Jill Pulcifer
Jill Pulcifer
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mom who raised me has passed away and I am no contact with my father and stepmother. They think it was one incident, they think I was malicious in wishing my aunt happy birthday on facebook, and my totally justified step mother called me on christmas to scream at me (as any normal person would) and I selfishly decided to deny her that right and have not spoken to them since because I am a coward. Honestly it was an entire life leading up to that moment 5 years ago, and the cowardly thing to do would be to give into pressure and allow myself to resume living in constant fear of offending. Honestly I miss them and I love them, I have just decided that I love me more.

0
0points
reply
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I long for the day I can go no contact with my toxic narcissist of a mother. I'm 41 and she's still abusive towards me, as is my older sister (who is a carbon copy of my mother; I'm adopted.) My mother was, and still is, abusive towards me physically, mentally, verbally, and emotionally. What's hilarious is that my sister tries to guilt me into spending more time with our mother because our mother is 79. My sister says I'll "regret" it when my mom is dead. Hahahaha.................. no

0
0points
reply
