Woman Shares Why It’s Okay For Adult Children To Stop Talking To Their Parents

From polarised politics to growing awareness of how difficult relationships can impact our mental health, there are many reasons that drive family estrangement.

Content creator Chassity Marchal recently made a video to share her own take on the subject, and by saying that children shouldn’t be judged for cutting ties with their parents, she has ignited a heated debate on who bears the responsibility in these situations.

Judging from the discussion, there aren’t any easy answers. However, one thing is for sure: as much as anyone would like to be on good terms with their folks, it’s not always possible.

Content creator Chassity Marchal made a sincere video, explaining why she thinks people have the right to go “no contact” with their parents

“Stop telling people who have no contact with their parents that they need to either make things right, they need to talk to their parents”

“‘That’s your mom, like, how can you just not talk to her?’ I had someone on my live yesterday saying that my mom is not guaranteed tomorrow, and that should give me the reason that I need to talk to her.”

“I have 26 years’ worth of things that have happened”

“I just know that if it was my husband that was saying or doing the things that my mom has done, that y’all would not be telling me that I need to stay with him and talk to him and make it work. So why is it different when it comes to parents?”

“I don’t care who you are. I have boundaries. I’m not gonna let people treat me just whichever way they want to treat me”

“Also, keep in mind that me being no contact with my mom was not an easy decision for me. It is not something I wanted to do or that I took lightly, and I’m still not happy about it. I don’t want to have this sort of relationship”

“I don’t want to be doing this, but I’m also putting myself first and doing what I feel is best”

As Chassity’s video went viral, it inspired other creators to chime in as well

And it spawned a lot of reactions

Many of which came from people with similar stories