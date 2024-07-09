Pregnant Couple Treats Roommate As A Free Caretaker And Soon Babysitter, She Loses Patience

ADVERTISEMENT

Relationships come with obligations. Whether you need to comfort a friend during tough times, help an old neighbor carry their groceries up the stairs, or refrain from ramming the jerk who cut you off on the road, that’s just the reality of living in a society.

However, Reddit user Choice_Cherry_9641 started feeling that her roommates were pushing the limits too far. Even though the woman had been contributing to managing the household more than they had, the couple began throwing hints that they also expected her to take care of their newborn whenever they needed.

She refused to do so, but the two took it personally.

Healthy relationships require boundaries

Image credits: Jonathan Borba (not the actual photo)

But when this woman refused to babysit her roommates’ child, they refused to reach an agreement

Image credits: Anastasia Shuraeva (not the actual photo)

As her story went viral, the woman released an update on the situation

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image source: Choice_Cherry_9641

And provided more information in the comments

Most of the people said she was behaving completely normally

But some think she could’ve expressed herself more empathetically