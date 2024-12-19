Man Abandons Family For Mistress, Shocked Estranged Wife Won’t Care For Him When He’s Sick
Family fights can be many things, but one thing’s for sure—they’re rarely easy to deal with.
This Redditor appears to know that better than most. After finding out that her brother-in-law, who had been having an affair for years, wanted to return to his family, she sided with her sister-in-law and said he shouldn’t be welcomed back.
But what she didn’t expect was for her comment to upset her husband, and now she’s left wondering if she should have kept her thoughts to herself.
After finding out that her cheating brother-in-law wanted to return to his family, the woman said he shouldn’t be welcomed back
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
But to her surprise, this response didn’t sit well with her husband
Image credits: Nini FromParis / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: DrinkOk538
In the replies, the woman noted that she couldn’t understand why the couple was still married
Most readers agreed she was right to call out her brother-in-law
Some, however, felt it wasn’t her place to say anything
BIL didn’t have an affair. He abandoned his family. Full stop
Sounds like BIL has plenty of volunteers to take care of him. Oh, that's not what they meant by family helps family? Imagine that.
Yes mommy and daddy spoiled him, so go live with them.
BIL didn’t have an affair. He abandoned his family. Full stop
Sounds like BIL has plenty of volunteers to take care of him. Oh, that's not what they meant by family helps family? Imagine that.
Yes mommy and daddy spoiled him, so go live with them.
28
6