Man Abandons Family For Mistress, Shocked Estranged Wife Won’t Care For Him When He’s Sick
Family, Relationships

Man Abandons Family For Mistress, Shocked Estranged Wife Won’t Care For Him When He’s Sick

Family fights can be many things, but one thing’s for sure—they’re rarely easy to deal with.

This Redditor appears to know that better than most. After finding out that her brother-in-law, who had been having an affair for years, wanted to return to his family, she sided with her sister-in-law and said he shouldn’t be welcomed back.

But what she didn’t expect was for her comment to upset her husband, and now she’s left wondering if she should have kept her thoughts to herself.

    After finding out that her cheating brother-in-law wanted to return to his family, the woman said he shouldn’t be welcomed back

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But to her surprise, this response didn’t sit well with her husband

    Image credits: Nini FromParis / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: DrinkOk538

    In the replies, the woman noted that she couldn’t understand why the couple was still married

    Most readers agreed she was right to call out her brother-in-law

    Some, however, felt it wasn’t her place to say anything

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BIL didn’t have an affair. He abandoned his family. Full stop

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    lmmldriver avatar
    Anxious&Bored Bear
    Anxious&Bored Bear
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like BIL has plenty of volunteers to take care of him. Oh, that's not what they meant by family helps family? Imagine that.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
