Woman Shoots Her Shot With A Stranger During Seven-Hour Flight

There’s something very romantic about airports and airplanes. Or it might be all the cheesy 2000s romcoms, where the protagonist stops the love of her life moments before he boards his flight. Perhaps that’s why TikToker Natalie decided to “shoot her shot” and ask for a handsome stranger’s number. Luckily for her, it paid off and also captured the attention of thousands of TikTok users who are very invested in this romantic story.

This Tiktok user noticed a handsome stranger on her flight

It takes a lot of courage to talk to a stranger. What if they don’t like you? What if they judge you? What if they ask a flight attendant to switch seats to get away from you? That would be mortifying. But there is another side of the coin.

What if they turn out to be your soulmate that you’ve been searching for your whole life? The one you’re meant to spend your whole life with and die on the same day? Sounds fantastic and definitely worth the risk. Natalie decided to take the chance.

Like a teenager in the ’90s, she passed the handsome stranger a note neatly scribbled on a napkin. It read “If you’re single/interested, text me sometime”. In her TikTok, she explained “Really cute guy sitting in front of me on my flight, decided to shoot my shot”. Bold move.

She passed him a note asking him to text her if he’s interested

He was interested! Hooray!

Natalie’s courage paid off. The stranger turned around and introduced himself. It must’ve taken all her strength to control all the butterflies in her stomach. He then texted her back with a message saying “Hey Natalie, nice to meet you. And yes, single and interested”. Romance is in the air!

However, there was some strategy involved. Natalie handed him the napkin towards the end of their flight just in case he rejected her. That would be mortifying enough to leave the plane, leave the country and leave the civilization. Good thinking there!

The handsome stranger admired her courage and texted her back. Do we hear wedding bells?

Natalie’s TikTok documenting this story quickly went viral – people were begging for an update. Even the official account of Southwest Airlines, whose flight they met on, replied “As the love airline, we’re now invested!” Everyone loved this real-life romantic movie and were hoping for a happy ending.

To everyone’s delight, Natalie posted a follow-up video, where she posted screenshots of her conversation with the handsome stranger. They are planning to go on a date! Mystery man suggested a few places that he wanted to check out. Is there a better way to explore new places than with a lovely date you met in the most romantic way?

TikTok users are constantly refreshing her page, eagerly awaiting the next piece of news in this story.

There’s something romantic about airports

Airports feel like another dimension. The time flows differently, so do things – if you’re not sitting right in front of the board with your flight information, you’re going to miss it. And what about those delightful, extremely overpriced airport snacks? Sure, airports can be bizarre, but also romantic.

There’s always some chemistry between you and someone your age. Perhaps it’s due to the mystery: who are they? Where are they flying? Oh, they are drinking the same coffee as you – it must be fate.

Seriously makes you overthink that comfy airport outfit – maybe flip-flops and sweats are not the best option, just in case you meet your soulmate.

You miss all the chances you don’t take

Natalie’s story is very romantic – she dared to ask the guy out. She wasn’t creepy or annoying, giving him an option to reject her if he had a partner or simply wasn’t interested. This is what makes this story so romantic.

So if you have an eye on someone you like, do not be afraid to take the chance. Just remember to be respectful of their boundaries.

Natalie’s story is a great reminder that love is in the air and any moment can be a serendipitous one. And who knows, maybe it will lead you somewhere wonderful?

People in the comments are eager to hear how this story will continue