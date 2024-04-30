Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Pregnant Woman Refuses To Give Up Plane Seat For Family, So They Make Her Flight Miserable
Travel

Pregnant Woman Refuses To Give Up Plane Seat For Family, So They Make Her Flight Miserable

On the 20th episode of the 10th season of Family Guy, Meg gets kidnapped in Paris, so Brian and Stewie fly to Europe to save her.

On the plane, they are approached by a mother holding a kid in her arms, asking if they can switch seats so that she can travel with her husband — a fellow passenger on their left. But Stewie replies, “Your poor planning doesn’t constitute an emergency for me.”

Recently, Reddit user Appropriate-Yam-8141 found herself in a very similar situation and, just like Stewie, the woman refused to accommodate the request.

This pregnant woman booked a premium seat for her flight, but a fellow passenger asked if they could swap

Image credits: OlgaSmolina (not the actual image)

She refused, but it didn’t fly well with the man and his wife

Image credits: wosunan (not the actual image)

Image credits: Appropriate-Yam-8141

Travel etiquette experts say you are perfectly within your rights to decline seat-swapping requests

As the comments to the now-viral story suggest, many travelers aren’t open to seat swapping. And, according to etiquette, they don’t have to be.

This practice can even make your trip more dangerous both for you and others onboard. Every flight has a manifest with information about each passenger, including allergies, special meals, and connecting flights. So you very well might end up with someone else’s meal or a reaction to a nearby pet.

On smaller planes, a seat switch can also affect the safety of the entire aircraft — before each flight, the crew checks to ensure it is properly balanced. If you move, you could shift the scale in the wrong direction, making it harder for the pilot.

But most commonly, switching seats leads to unnecessary face-offs. Rosalinda Oropeza Randall, an etiquette expert, believes you don’t have to play along. “If someone asks you to …, you are not obligated to do so or even consider it,” she says. “You have the right to decline – politely, of course.”

Rosalinda’s pro tip: if the other passenger wants to know why you won’t move, consider showing them your determination by replying with a firm phrase like “I prefer to stay where I am.” She says you don’t have to give them a reason.

Diane Gottsman, an etiquette expert and founder of The Protocol School of Texas, agrees that passengers are entitled to their assigned seats.

According to Gottsman, the only acceptable scenario is when a parent or guardian has found “there is no possible way” through pre-planning that they could have been seated next to their child, at which point “of course, it’s understandable” to ask someone to swap.

However, Gottsman notes that, even in a case involving a young kid, “it’s always best to ask a ticket agent or someone from the travel company if there is a possibility of changing or switching seats before you board the plane,” as “asking a fellow passenger puts the person you are asking in an awkward position.”

In the story that we just read, it sounds like the man’s son already had his mother to take care of him.

“Wanting to sit next to a friend, or preferring a window seat rather than an aisle, is not a good enough reason” to ask, Gottsman adds. “If you and your spouse are separated, it simply means you booked late or did not plan in advance to book seats together.”

As the woman received replies to her story, it became apparent that people were on her side

Some also thought that her husband could’ve been more sympathetic

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Dominyka
Dominyka
Dominyka
Dominyka
Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

amoni-radlee avatar
Kathy O'Sherry
Kathy O'Sherry
Community Member
51 minutes ago

God these "I refuse to give up my seat" stories are so f*****g boring and overplayed. If you've read one you've read them all. The hero has a seat, the entitled Karen wants their seat. They don't give up their seat. The entitled Karen is mad. The end. You don't need to run to the internet over every single unpleasant encounter in your daily life, and we don't need to read it.

micheldurinx avatar
Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Somebody played their entitled husband card & might lose it.

