Mom Leaves Kids Next To A Stranger After She Refuses To Switch Seats, Enjoys The Peace

The debate of whether people should give up their plane seats for parents traveling with children seems to be a never-ending one. However, it looks like the Rochester-based comedian Cindy Arena has a clear opinion on the matter.
In a TikTok video, she opened up about her views and even discussed her personal experience with a person refusing to give up their seat. Arena didn’t make a big fuss about it, but at the end of the day, the fellow passenger changed her mind herself. Scroll down to find the full story and the video below.
I love that people are asking this as a question. Like, if you don’t have a seat next to your kids, should the person that’s sitting next to your children move so you can sit with them?
Like someone’s actually asking this question? No. Let them stay with your kids. This has happened to me. The woman refused to get up. She refused. And my two children at the time were like four and six.
Then I said, “Okay, no problem. I’m not going to argue.” And I went to the back of the plane and sat in my assigned seat, because she wouldn’t give hers up. It was so peaceful. And finally, the stewardess comes up, because I know she’s coming.
Because this b**** is sitting next to my kids and there’s nothing fun about that. And she said, “Um, ma’am, she would like to trade seats with you now.” And I said, “Oh no, no, we need to stay in our assigned seats. Have a good flight.”
So let me get that straight. She didn't book seats together and didn't ask the flight assistant for help seat herself, neither did she ask her neighbours to switch seats with the kids. The only thing she did is asking a stranger to give up her most likely paid for seat and walk away punishing the other person for not complying for her demands by torturing everyone by not parenting her misbehaving children and people celebrate her? The flight personnel should have put her and her brats in the worst seats at the plane. For me it's obvious she didn't want to take care of her kids unless she got an upgrade to a better seat out of it. She's a horrible person fobbing off her responsibilities to others
Maybe she wanted 3 seats next to each other and they did it wrong. People commenting on the other thread said that that happened. If then someone refuses to move, good luck hanging out with those kids. Weird thing to do, I would never do that, but it's antisocial that people can pick a window seat and then the family is broken up. That should not be a possibility. Put the kids first. Kids need to be seated with the parents and if then seats at the window are left anyone can book it. That's how it was the last time I flew ages ago.
It genuinely depends on the circumstances. It is acceptable to politely ask, and it is a lovely gesture to be able to change seats. But we need keep some things in mind: did the person specifically book that seat for a reason? (Some book seats which cost more than the others near them for extra legroom, or book specific seats for being near the aisle, being near the window, or being near the toilet). If that is case, it is entirely reasonable for the person to refuse, and they are not being an AH. Furthermore, once a seat is assigned, keep in mind that the airline wants to be able to identify each of us as the person in our assigned seat in case of disaster, or even simply medical emergency. It is at the staff’s discretion to move a passenger on many airlines. While I realize it isn’t always possible to book seats together, it is our own personal responsibility to book our family’s seats, and plan accordingly - not another passenger’s responsibility to move.
I'm having a hard time believing this one. I always book ahead, but last year booked late enough that there were no seats left together so I booked my tween in one seat and me in a row right behind her. (She is a comfortable flyer and was fine with this. She also looks older than she is.) As we were boarding, the flight attendant switched us to seats in the same row because she was still under their age to fly unaccompanied! I really can't believe that a flight attendant would really let a plane take off with very young children not seated by their adult. (To be clear, I don't think the passenger should have had to give up her premium seat - move the kids back with mom.)
