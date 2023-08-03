Mom Leaves Kids Next To A Stranger After She Refuses To Switch Seats, Enjoys The Peace

The debate of whether people should give up their plane seats for parents traveling with children seems to be a never-ending one. However, it looks like the Rochester-based comedian Cindy Arena has a clear opinion on the matter.

In a TikTok video, she opened up about her views and even discussed her personal experience with a person refusing to give up their seat. Arena didn’t make a big fuss about it, but at the end of the day, the fellow passenger changed her mind herself. Scroll down to find the full story and the video below.

Travelers are often asked to switch seats so families can sit together, but not all of them are willing to do so

Rochester-based comedian Cindy Arena shared her views on the topic in a TikTok video that went viral

I love that people are asking this as a question. Like, if you don’t have a seat next to your kids, should the person that’s sitting next to your children move so you can sit with them?

Like someone’s actually asking this question? No. Let them stay with your kids. This has happened to me. The woman refused to get up. She refused. And my two children at the time were like four and six.

Then I said, “Okay, no problem. I’m not going to argue.” And I went to the back of the plane and sat in my assigned seat, because she wouldn’t give hers up. It was so peaceful. And finally, the stewardess comes up, because I know she’s coming.

Because this b**** is sitting next to my kids and there’s nothing fun about that. And she said, “Um, ma’am, she would like to trade seats with you now.” And I said, “Oh no, no, we need to stay in our assigned seats. Have a good flight.”

The comedian’s video reached over 1.6 million views

