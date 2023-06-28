Plane Passenger Takes Heat For Cutting In Line After Landing, Sincerely Believes He Didn’t Violate Any Rule

Let’s applaud the historians and archaeologists – they really do an incredible job, and thanks to their research we know who actually made the first trip around the world (hint – his name was not Magellan…) and when the first printed book appeared. Which king ruled in Babylon 3K years ago, and when each of the great pyramids of Egypt was built…

But there is something that no historian will definitely tell you – although each of us at least once in a lifetime would probably like to know. Who was the very first entitled person in the history of humanity, and how was it expressed? Perhaps then we would be closer to understanding why stories like this one by the user u/amiadick736283 happen regularly. Or would we…

The original poster once traveled by plane with no assigned seats and had his seat in one of the back rows

When the plane landed and the seatbelt sign was off, the guy grabbed his backpack and rushed to the exit

Most of the passengers on the plane were indignant over such behavior and tried to tell him off

However, the author believes there’s no strict rules governing leaving the plane, so he didn’t violate anything

You know what’s the funniest thing about this story? The fact that the Original Poster (OP) turned out to be the entitled person himself, although he probably sincerely considers himself a ‘system breaker’ or something like that. So, the author of the post once flew from Austin, TX to Denver, CO (the OP does not give these details, but we found out anyway…) on a flight with no seat assignments. And it so happened that the OP got a seat at the very back of the plane.

When the plane landed, the author decided that since his only luggage was a backpack, why not cut the line to the exit from the aircraft? Basically, while the passengers sitting in front got up, and the people in the middle and at the back of the plane remained in their seats, the guy grabbed his backpack and rushed to the exit.

The original poster, as he said, had headphones in his ears, so he pretended not to hear when some passenger in the front grunted: “Have the rules changed?” And as well, when the same guy said louder: “Why don’t you go back to the back and wait like everyone else?” The OP also heard very well how a woman said that she also needed to get out quickly so as not to be late for her connecting flight that was already boarding. To this, the same angry passenger told him: “Well, the rules haven’t changed, but if you want to be a jerk, go ahead!”

As for the author of the post, he sincerely believes that he did nothing reprehensible – indeed, the airline’s rules did not require passengers to stay in their seats after the seatbelt sign was off and the bridge was connected to the plane. The guy was rather pleased with how cleverly he got out of this situation. Although, probably, some remorse still tormented the OP – otherwise he would not have written this post in the AITA community…

Indeed, the rules of most airlines do not provide for a strict order of exit from the aircraft. But still, there is a certain common courtesy which implies that passengers leave the aircraft in order of rows, from front to back. An exception to this situation would be if someone might miss their connecting flight. In this case, for example, “The completely correct guide to getting off a plane” published by the Washington Post a few years ago explicitly recommends: “don’t wait until it’s time to get off the plane.”

As for the exit order of the rest of the passengers, Abbie Unger, a former flight attendant who owns a company helping aspiring flight attendants, quoted by the same WP article, directly says: “Don’t try to get into the aisle before it’s your turn. ” In other words, the original poster didn’t really break any rules, but still acted inappropriately.

By the way, a curious situation happened in the comments – one of the redditors turned out to be the same woman from the plane who almost missed her connected flight. According to her, she is a registered nurse, and if she had missed the transfer to her flight to Portland, she would have arrived to her destination not at 9pm, but three and a half hours later. It’s good that everything worked out for her…

The opinions of the commenters, as is often the case, were divided. Someone reasonably stated that since there is no strict rule governing the exit of passengers from the plane, then you can do whatever you want. Others appeal to traditions and common courtesy – especially since all sorts of unwritten rules are often based on elementary common sense. “The ‘rule’ is an unspoken social order of merging. But really it’s based on efficiency,” one commenter wrote. And do you, our dear readers, usually follow this “rule” while leaving the aircraft after landing?

People in the comments were divided over this case but most of them think the author did wrong here