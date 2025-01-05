Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Says Yes Publicly Only To Reject BF’s Proposal In Private, Asks If That Makes Her A Jerk
Couples, Relationships

Woman Says Yes Publicly Only To Reject BF’s Proposal In Private, Asks If That Makes Her A Jerk

Interview
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

With shaky legs and sweaty palms, they get down on their knee and ask one of the most—if not the most—important questions in their lives: “Will you marry me?”, only to hear their partner squeal out an excited “YES” mere seconds later.

That is a scenario that most people hope for when they decide to pop the question. Yet unfortunately, that’s not always the way it goes. For some people, like this redditor’s boyfriend, the answer is a no; though in his case, it was a yes at first.

Scroll down to find the full story below, where you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with the OP, who was kind enough to share more details on the situation, as well as on how things developed after the rejected proposal.

RELATED:

    Most people hope their partner will say yes to their marriage proposal

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

    This netizen only said yes trying to spare her boyfriend the embarrassment in the moment

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: diana.grytsku / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Nearby-Package8535

    “Marriage was something I thought we agreed we both needed more time for,” the OP told Bored Panda

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: EmilyStock / freepik (not the actual photo)

    In a recent interview with Bored Panda, the OP shared that the proposal came as a total surprise; however, she did have a hunch for a second there.

    Marriage was something I thought we agreed we both needed more time for, so I didn’t expect him to get on one knee, especially in front of a crowd,” she said. “But also, as we were driving there, the thought did cross my mind because he was acting quite nervous and for a moment I thought ‘Is he gonna propose? No, that’s too far-fetched’. I guess my gut wasn’t lying.”

    The woman continued to share that before the proposal, her partner seemed to agree with her that they were not ready to get engaged just yet, but there were some disagreements as to why they weren’t ready. “For me it was mainly financial as I worked as a vet and he didn’t have a job yet, making me not feel financially secure,” the redditor told Bored Panda. “But he used to say that we didn’t have to worry about money because of his parents, which is a fair point as his parents are wealthy but I didn’t want to feel like a leech.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nowadays, many couples decide to wait longer before tying the knot or not to get married at all. According to the Pew Research Center’s data from 2021, at the age of 21, only 6% of Americans were married, compared to 18% of their peers back in the 1980s. However, fewer of them had their finances sorted at such a young age, too, with 25% of 21-year-olds considering themselves financially stable in 2021, versus 42% of 21-year-olds in 1980. Bearing in mind the cost of a wedding nowadays, as well as the cost of living, it’s completely reasonable to want to have both feet steadily on the ground financially before getting married.

    The couple needed a long talk about their future after the rejected proposal

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    In an interview with Bored Panda, the OP also opened up about how the couple’s relationship continued after she rejected the proposal in private. “At first it was rough, we weren’t talking to each other for a week before I made the post. After I wrote the post and published it, I received an overwhelming response and amongst the incel trolls calling me a stupid female, and others just straight up telling me the relationship is over and I should pack my bags, there were a few dimes in a dozen giving me real good advice and telling me I need to examine what I want out of my relationship. So after some thought I called him and asked him to meet up at a restaurant.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Unfortunately, that didn’t go well. The woman shared that the two had a heated argument and her partner stormed off before the meals even came. “Later that night, though, after I collected myself and my thoughts, I reached out and sent a voice message to him explaining my point of view,” she continued.

    “We messaged back and forth for a bit, before he came over to my apartment and we had a deep talk about our future. He is now looking for a stable job and I’m wearing the ring! Our families are pressuring us to organize the wedding immediately but we told them we were not in any rush yet. So I guess in a way it all worked out in the end for now.”

    Fellow netizens didn’t think that rejecting the proposal in private made the woman a jerk

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Some people believed that the OP—or everyone involved—was in the wrong

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone doing a public proposal like that, especially at a big family event, has got their priorities seriously screwed up. Clearly more concerned about projecting an image, impressing people and meeting family expectations that really wanting to commit their lives to the person they love. Yes she should have just said no, but really he forced her into an untenable situation so has no reason to be angry with her.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone doing a public proposal like that, especially at a big family event, has got their priorities seriously screwed up. Clearly more concerned about projecting an image, impressing people and meeting family expectations that really wanting to commit their lives to the person they love. Yes she should have just said no, but really he forced her into an untenable situation so has no reason to be angry with her.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda